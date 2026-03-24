WWE NXT Results 3/24/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair vs. Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne

STILL TO COME

– Kelani Jordan vs. Thea Hail

– Sol Ruca & Zaria Segment

– Jackson Drake vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Dion Lennox vs. Charlie Dempsey vs. TBD In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Face Myles Borne For The WWE NXT North American Championship At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

– Blake Monroe Segment

– The Culling vs. Elio LeFleur & Eli Knight In A WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament Match

– Ricky Saints w/Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo

Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files