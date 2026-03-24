WWE NXT Results 3/24/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
First Match: Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair vs. Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne
STILL TO COME
– Kelani Jordan vs. Thea Hail
– Sol Ruca & Zaria Segment
– Jackson Drake vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Dion Lennox vs. Charlie Dempsey vs. TBD In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Face Myles Borne For The WWE NXT North American Championship At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
– Blake Monroe Segment
– The Culling vs. Elio LeFleur & Eli Knight In A WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament Match
– Ricky Saints w/Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo
Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files