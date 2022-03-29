– The Stand & Deliver go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett

LA Knight and MSK vs. Imperium

We go right to the ring and out comes Imperium – Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. LA Knight, Wes Lee and Nash Carter suddenly attack Imperium on the entrance-way from behind and a brawl breaks out as fans go wild.

The brawl goes to the ring and bell rings with Knight and Aichner going at it. Knight unloads with stomps in the corner as fans chant with him. Knight with a cannonball into the corner. Aichner turns it around on Knight but Knight counters a slam. They run the ropes and Aichner drops Knight with a shoulder. Aichner grounds Knight with a headlock now. Barthel ends up coming in but Knight goes to work on his arm after turning it around.

Aichner counters and drops Knight with a right hand, then grounds him with a hold. Carter comes in and takes over. Carter works on the arm and tags Knight back in to keep the assault going on Barthel. Barthel counters a back-drop and they tangle as Aichner comes back in to go at it with Knight. Aichner goes to the floor and taunts Knight, allowing Barthel to drop Knight from behind. Barthel dominates Knight now. Barthel comes in with a running kick to Knight. Fans chant for Gunther now. Gunther finally tags in and goes at it with Knight.

Gunther drops Knight with a big chop, then kicks him in the face. Aichner tags back in and scoop slams Knight. Knight fights up and out but Aichner puts him back down. Aichner with a big slap and some trash talking to Knight. Knight has had enough as he turns back around and unloads. Aichner drops Knight and welcomes MSK to come in but they unload on him with a double team. MSK clears the ring and Carter hits a suicide dive on Aichner.

Lee goes to run the ring for a dive but Gunther flattens him. Gunther and Knight have words in the middle of the ring as the referee tries to restore order. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Lee kicks Aichner in the face. Aichner blocks a kick but Lee drops him in the corner. Barthel and Knight tag in at the same time and they go at it. Knight also knocks Gunther off the apron. LA with a neckbreaker to Barthel, plus more big offense and then an elbow drop for a 2 count. Knight sends Barthel over the top rope to the floor. MSK double team Barthel in the corner now. Carter goes to the top but Gunther stops him, pulling him to the floor. Knight and Gunther brawl at ringside now.

Gunther and Knight brawl away from the ringside area. Barthel gets pinned by Carter but Barthel is not legal. Aichner comes in and knocks Lee off the apron, then levels Carter with a stiff clothesline for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Barthel and Aichner stand on the entrance-way with their titles as MSK looks on from the ring. The Creed Brothers appear at the entrance-way for a three-way staredown to promote the Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver.

– We see how Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray won the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last week, and then gave up their shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at Stand & Deliver, with Cora Jade in a Fatal 4 Way. Shirai and KLR both make the case for winning the title on Saturday. Shirai says she will become champion, and KLR says she looks forward to seeing Shirai try. Shirai says may the best woman win.

– Still to come, Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dakota Kai looking for Wendy Choo. Kai finds Choo’s pajamas and slippers on the ground backstage. Choo’s body pillow is also there and it’s been ripped.

Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton

We go back to the ring and Ivy Nile is making her entrance with Malcolm Bivens. We see video from earlier today with Nile and Tatum Paxley in The Diamond Mine Dojo, trying to clean up the mess that the mystery attackers made last week. Nile says if she wants to be in The Diamond Mine, you have to kick ass, not kiss ass as Paxley is cleaning a floor mat and trying to set up a punching bag. Nile sets the bag up for her and takes over as Tatum leaves. We go back to the ring and out comes Tiffany Stratton. We see how she attacked Sarray from behind two weeks ago, ripping her grandmother’s necklace off. A distraught Sarray then looked for the necklace and found it. Nile and Stratton face off in the ring now.

They lock up for a test of strength and Nile launches Stratton with a suplex. Stratton comes back with a splash for a 2 count. Nile and Stratton trade hip toss counters until Nile levels Stratton with a clothesline. Stratton takes Nile down by her legs, then hits a Hip Attack against the ropes. They trade pin attempts on the mat now. Stratton with a knee to the gut and a headlock takedown. Stratton keeps control as they go back to their feet. She applies a submission from behind but Nile takes it.

Stratton slams Nile’s face into the mat as fans do dueling chants. Nile mounts offense now, nailing a running Superman Punch in the corner, then a running kick. Nile with a Surfboard submission in the middle of the ring now. Nile then stomps Stratton’s face into the mat. Nile rolls Stratton back into the ring after she goes to the floor. Stratton drops Nile as she comes back in.

The arena begins to fill up with fog and now Sarray is on the apron. She and Stratton have words. Nile blocks a slam from Stratton, and immediately applies her Dragon Sleeper for the submission win.

Winner: Ivy Nile

– After the match, Nile celebrates with Bivens as the music hits and the referee checks on Stratton in the ring. We go to replays. Bivens rants about Nile to end the segment.

– Still to come, a special look at NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler.

– Back from the break and Tommaso Ciampa is backstage on a chair. He talks about how the fans have been the one constant throughout his NXT journey, for the highs and lows, everything in between, from public happenings like title wins, to private matters like his wife having five miscarriages before giving birth to the miracle that is their daughter. He goes on about how the fans have always been there and they created “black and gold magic” together. Ciampa says he hears the whispers about how Stand & Deliver may be the end of an era and if so, we will create that magic one final time. Ciampa goes to toss his chair like usual but instead he leans it against the wall, showing how he’s painted “9/9/2015 – 4/2/2022” on it. The announcers hype Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo at Stand & Deliver.

– Vic and Wade send us to a video package on NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler to promote his Stand & Deliver title defense against Bron Breakker. We see Ziggler doing a bunch of media for Stand & Deliver. He talks about his journey to the NXT Title and takes shots at Breakker. Ziggler says the NXT Title is the genesis of the second half of his career. All he wants is for everyone to leave Stand & Deliver with shocked looks on their faces. Vic and Wade hype Breakker vs. Ziggler on Saturday.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma as Alicia Taylor does the introductions – Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza with Elektra Lopez. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package on Cora Jade, who says this is about making a dream a reality more than it is revenge. She talks about dreaming of becoming a WWE Superstar and graduating early so she could pursue her career. She talks about how NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose doesn’t carry the title like the greats before her, and Rose knows Jade is coming for her. Jade knows she’s the underdog but that will make it much sweeter when she becomes champion. Jade realizes she has to go against one of the most dominant women in NXT history, Io Shirai, and the most dominant woman in NXT UK history, Kay Lee Ray. The video included photos of Jade wearing replica WWE titles as a kid. We go back to the ring and out comes Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with Fallon Henley. Jensen and Wilde go at it to start. Jensen chases Wilde around and lifts him high in the air, slamming him to the mat.

Jensen keeps control and nails a big corner clothesline. Jensen with a powerslam in the middle of the ring. Briggs tags in for a big double team slam to Wilde. Wilde stuns Briggs with a jawbreaker out of nowhere. Mendoza tags in and goes at it with Briggs now. Mendoza and Briggs trade counters and blocks. Briggs catches Mendoza in a big bear hug. Mendoza gets dropped and double teamed now. Briggs and Jensen slide to the floor and rock Mendoza with double right hands while he’s leaning on the ropes. Jensen comes back in but Mendoza dropkicks him to the floor.

Mendoza with a running dropkick through the ropes. Wilde tags in and drops a unique elbow from the apron to the floor. Wilde brings it back in and unloads on Jensen in the corner. Wilde with a running clothesline. Mendoza tags in and hits a running clothesline, Wilde tags in and does the same, then Mendoza again, then Wilde again. Mendoza comes back in and hits a running kick to Jensen in the corner.

Wilde comes back in and they hit a double suplex. Wilde covers for 2. Wilde ends up on Jensen’s back with a Sleeper hold. Mendoza tries to make the save but Jensen slams them both. Briggs tags in and unloads on both opponents with big power moves. Briggs with a big splash on Mendoza, then a backbreaker to Wilde for a 2 count as Mendoza breaks it up just in time. Briggs sends Mendoza to the floor.

Lopez distracts from the apron, allowing Mendoza to hit a missile dropkick to Briggs. Henley attacks Lopez at ringside and mounts her with right hands. Wilde is distracted but he still goes for the 450 on Briggs. Briggs blocks it with a throat grab in mid-move, then drops both opponents. Briggs chokeslams Wilde in the middle of the ring. Jensen tags in and they hit the High Low on Wilde for the pin to win.

Winner: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

– After the match, Fallon stands tall with Briggs and Jensen as we go to replays. Legado del Fantasma seethes and looks on from ringside as the winners celebrate in the ring.

– Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell are backstage having a friendly back & forth over who’s the better couple – Indi and Dexter Lumis or Persia and Duke Hudson. The tension builds but they agree to get their best attire and bring their men to Texas for Stand & Deliver Weekend, and let the fans decide which is the hotter couple. They shake hands on it and walk off. It sounds like this could be some sort of segment at Stand & Deliver where fans cheer for the couple that looks the best.

– Toxic Attraction is walking backstage as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Cameron Grimes. She asks how he feels going into tonight’s Second Chance Qualifier for the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Grimes says he’s usually confident, maybe too confident, but he can honestly say he’s nervous because this is the biggest match of his career. Grimes says Roderick Strong and A-Kid don’t need this win like he does. Grimes goes on and says this match is more about winning a title, it’s about delivering on the promise he made to his late father.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They pose and head to the ring together.

Rose talks about being forced to defend at Stand & Deliver in a Fatal 4 Way, and says Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray misunderstood her words when she said she’d take on any woman, she didn’t mean at the same damn time, but she’s not scared, no way. Rose says everyone needs to remember who she is – she’s the baddest bitch in the game, and she has the best back-up ever seen. She goes on bragging about Toxic Attraction’s dominance and says come Saturday she will humiliate Cora Jade, rid NXT of Shirai once and for all, and send KLR back to the bridge she came from. Rose says after she defeats those three women, she will cement her legacy of becoming the greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all-time.

Rose says before we witness greatness on Saturday, there’s business to tend to tonight – Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai. Rose says they did them a favor by taking out Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade, and practically handed them the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but they failed. Rose says Choo earlier apologized for not getting the job done. Dolin and Jayne empty out Choo’s belongings they stole from her. They laugh as fans boo. Dolin and Jayne go on ranting about how they’ve defeated everyone and they run the division. The boos continue as Jayne and Dolin go on about how there’s no competition left. Jayne says she and Dolin will enter Stand & Deliver as the champions, and they will watch Rose defeat three other bimbos at the same damn time. Rose says they walk into Stand & Deliver with all the gold, then walk out with all the gold because they are not just Toxic Attraction, they are THE attraction. They pose with the titles until the music interrupts and out comes Kai.

Kai rushes the ring and attacks but they triple team her and beat her down. The music hits and out comes Gonzalez. Rose and her crew are shocked. Gonzalez fights them off and enters the ring. Gonzalez scoops Rose for a slam but Dolin pulls her to safety. Kai and Gonzalez clear the ring of Rose and Jayne now while Dolin watches from ringside. Kai and Gonzalez, the former partners, look at each other as fans chant “yes!” now. Gonzalez offers a handshake but Kai pushes her hand aside and jumps into her arms for a big hug. Fans cheer them on. Kai and Gonzalez pick up the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles that Dolin and Jayne left in the ring, and celebrates with them as fans cheer and Toxic Attraction seethes at the entrance-way.

– McKenzie is backstage with Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. Carmelo says people need to put respect on his name for his managerial skills after he put together the recent qualifying matches for the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Hayes says he will be on commentary for tonight’s Second Chance Triple Threat. Grayson Waller and Sanga walk up to interrupt. Waller says maybe he will join Hayes on commentary. Waller talks about doing whatever it takes to win the North American Title on Saturday. Hayes and Waller have a few more words and Grayson says his manager is bigger than Carmelo’s, but Hayes and Trick are disgusted at the comment.

– We see Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward walking backstage. Chase is trying to get Hayward riled up as we go back to commercial.

Von Wagner vs. Bodhi Hayward

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner with Robert Stone. Bodhi Hayward is already in the ring with Andre Chase. Vic shows us Jacket Time’s Ikemen Jiro and Kushida at their own ringside table, Vic calls it the Japanese announce table. They rant some in Japanese and that’s it. The bell rings and Wagner goes at it with Hayward. They tumble to the floor and Bodhi rams Wagner into the ring post for a pop.

Fans chant for Bodhi as they bring it back in the ring but Von levels him with a big boot. We see Kushida and Jiro doing their Japanese commentary. Sofia Cromwell appears at ringside once again to watch the match. Jacket Time is impressed by her. Von dominates Bodhi as Vic explains how Sofia has a business relationship with Stone.

Von unloads in the corner now, delivering shoulder thrusts. Von with a big double underhook suplex out of the corner as Stone looks on. Bodhi fights back from the apron, rolling Von up for a 2 count. Bodhi ducks a clothesline and nails a headbutt. Von catches Bodhi in mid-air and launches him with a fall-away slam. We hear more of Jacket Time’s Japanese commentary and Barrett isn’t happy about being interrupted.

The referee warns Von about his offense on Bodhi. Bodhi mounts some offense now with shoulder blocks and a splash in the middle of the ring as Chase and fans cheer him on. Bodhi scoops Von but Von slides out and sends him face-first into the turnbuckles. Von scoops Bodhi on his shoulders and slams him with a big suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Von exits the ring and approaches Jacket Time. Kushida stands up first but Von slams him face-first into their announce table. Von slams Jiro from his seat over the table and to the floor. Von then brings Jiro into the ring and hits him with his finishers as fans boo. Von takes Jiro’s jacket off, which is a big sign of disrespect to Jiro, and rips it up as the boos get louder. Von exits the ring as Kushida rushes in to check on Jiro. Von stops at ringside and looks over at Cromwell, then heads to the back.

– We go to a pre-recorded vignette from Tony D’Angelo. He says Tommaso Ciampa made a big mistake by attacking him. Tony D says he has to remove Ciampa from NXT, and he’s telling Ciampa that Stand & Deliver will be his last match. D’Angelo goes on about taking his rightful place at the top of the family this weekend, and says when he’s done with Ciampa at Stand & Deliver, he will control everything as the new Don of NXT.

Joe Gacy vs. Draco Anthony

We go back to the ring and out comes Joe Gacy with Harland. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers go over Triple H announcing his in-ring retirement last week. They show some of the “#ThankYouHHH” tweets and give their own thanks to The Game. We see Nikkita Lyons backstage warming up for her match later on tonight. We go back to the ring and out comes Draco Anthony as Gacy and Harland look on. The bell rings and they go at it. Gacy drops Draco with a shoulder and kneels down to offer some sportsmanship, maybe a hug, but Draco kicks him from the mat and unloads, delivering a big slam.

Harland stares Draco down as Gacy turns it around. They both go down in the middle of the ring but Gacy gets up first and stomps away. Gacy grounds Draco and works him over now. Gacy holds Draco up and talks in his face but Draco attacks. Gacy counters with a big belly-to-belly suplex for a 2 count. Gacy grounds Draco with the same submission.

Fans rally for Draco now. Draco fights up and out but Gacy slides off his shoulders and applies another submission. Draco rams Gacy back into the corner to break the hold but Gacy keeps it locked. Draco rolls free and goes on to drop Gacy with a shoulder. Draco with a big running back elbow into the corner for a pop.

Draco with a big throw out of the corner for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Draco goes for a suplex but Gacy lands on his feet. They tangle some more and Draco kicks out of a pin attempt. Gacy comes back with his back handspring clothesline for the pin to win.

Winner: Joe Gacy

– After the match, Gacy stands tall with Harland as the music hits.

– Still to come, a special look at Bron Breakker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction on Friday night. They also plug The Steiner Brothers going into the Hall of Fame, and say it could be a big weekend for the family because Bron Breakker is facing NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler at Stand & Deliver. They send us to a video package on Breakker to hype Saturday’s main event. Bron says the entire world is descending on Dallas this week and he will be in the Stand & Deliver main event. Bron sees this as the biggest match of his life. His first title run was to prove to everyone and himself that he could be that guy. He calls Ziggler poison and says he gives nothing back to the NXT product, he just comes in and flies right back after doing his segment. Bron says NXT is his life and Ziggler will not leave Dallas as champion. Bron goes on and says he doesn’t care what Ziggler thinks of him because Ziggler has nowhere to run or hide. Bron says he will take the title back for everyone who chants NXT.

– The announcers go over the Stand & Deliver card.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Sloane Jacobs

We go back to the ring and out comes Nikkita Lyons to a big pop. Sloane Jacobs, the former Notorious Mimi, is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and Lyons applies a headlock. She then drops Jacobs with a shoulder. Lyons with a series of arm drags now. Lyons with a scoop slam and some trash talking to Jacobs for a pop. Lyons levels Jacobs with a big kick for a 2 count.

Lyons scoops Jacobs on her shoulders but she slides down and drops Lyons with an armbreaker. Jacobs unloads on Lyons in the corner with kicks now. Lyons blocks a right hand as fans cheer her on. Lyons ducks a kick and launches her opponent with a big German suplex, then a fall-away slam from her shoulders.

Lyons with more kicks now, then a kick to the head to put Jacobs back down. Lyons with the split leg drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons

– After the match, Lyons stands tall in the middle of the ring as fans cheer her on. We go to replays. Lash Legend appears on the big screen and taunts Lyons. She says they have unfinished business to take care of after Stand & Deliver. Lash says Lyons is OK but she’s not as good as Lash, and after Stand & Deliver, Lash will show how she’s more athletic, more talented, and more importantly, a bigger Superstar. Fans boo Lash louder now. Lash disappears as Lyons stands tall for the crowd.

– The Diamond Mine is backstage now. Malcolm Bivens hypes his group up and says Roderick Strong will qualify for Stand & Deliver tonight and then become a two-time NXT North American Champion, then The Creed Brothers will win the NXT Tag Team Titles on the same night. Bivens says they are taking all the gold and he will have more gold than Mr. T, and he pities the fool who wants it. They walk off to the ring and Brutus Creed and Julius Creed wish them good luck. Brutus receives a text from a 718 (NYC) or 781 (Boston) area code. The person wishes The Creed Brothers good luck at Stand & Deliver, and says they will be watching. Brutus thinks it’s the same dudes who jumped them. Julius calms him and says that’s fine, they will deal with Stand & Deliver first, then take these guys out when they pop up.

Last Chance Qualifier for Stand & Deliver: Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Roderick Strong is out with Malcolm Bivens and Ivy Nile of The Diamond Mine. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and A-Kid is making his entrance. The winner of this match will earn the final spot in the Stand & Deliver Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title. Cameron Grimes is out last. The bell rings and they all go at it, trading offense and counters. They all show each other up and we have an early stalemate.

Grimes tells them to kiss his grits. Strong charges and Grimes levels him. A-Kid unloads and nails dropkicks to both opponents. Strong drops Kid in the corner and stomps away. Strong with big strikes to both opponents now. Kid sends Strong flying with a hurricanrana. Kid with a dropkick to Strong after being launched by Grimes. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams join the announcers for commentary now.

Kid takes Grimes and Strong down at the same time. Strong gets sent to the floor and Kid nails a suicide dive after dodging Grimes. Grimes runs the apron and nails a punt kick to Kid on the floor. Strong comes back over and drops Grimes on the edge of the apron with a backbreaker. Solo Sikoa comes out to the ramp and watches as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and now Santos Escobar is watching from the crowd. The action continues in the ring as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Grayson Waller appears in the crowd to watch the match and Sanga is with him. Fans boo Waller. Strong goes for the Strong Lock on Grimes but Kid tries for a submission. Strong counters and powerbombs Kid onto Grimes. Strong goes for a double Crab but he gets kicked away. Grimes covers Kid for 2.

Grimes fights both opponents off and spikes them both with a double hurricanrana takedown. Grimes mounts offense on Kid and Strong now. Grimes with a big crossbody to Strong, then a big side-slam to Kid for a 2 count as Strong breaks the pin up just in time. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as we go past 10pm. Grimes and Strong collide in the middle of the ring and Grimes comes out on top. Kid spikes Grimes into the mat with a big tornado DDT.

Solo, Santos and Waller all nod in approval at the last sequence. Strong, Kid and Grimes trade big strikes as they slowly get to their feet now. Strong gets the upperhand and drops Kid with a backbreaker. Strong with a running knee to Grimes, then a high knee in the corner. Strong ducks Kid and nails another backbreaker. Strong sends Kid into Grimes in the corner, then slams Grimes with another backbreaker. Strong then slams Kid onto Grimes again.

Kid counters a Strong suplex and Strong comes back with flying knees to the face. Strong keeps control and drops Kid over his knees one more time. Grimes slides back into the ring from the floor, and charges Strong out of nowhere, leveling him with a Cave-In for the pin to win and qualify for Stand & Deliver.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Hayes takes the mic and congratulates Grimes for making it to the match and making his pops proud. Hayes says but there’s no way Grimes is leaving Stand & Deliver with the title. Santos yells at Hayes to shut up. Santos walks through the crowd and talks about how he’s bringing the title back to Legado del Fantasma. Waller says family doesn’t matter but the image of him bringing the title down from the ladder will go viral. Solo tells Waller to shut his ass up and says this is going to be a fight as he becomes the NXT North American Champion. Grimes says all he has to say is he’s taking the title to the moon. Grimes drops the mic and decks Hayes in the middle of the ring. A big brawl breaks out with all 5 Ladder Match competitors in the ring, with Trick, Sanga, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza joining in. The Stand & Deliver go-home edition of NXT 2.0 goes off the air with a big brawl in the ring.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.