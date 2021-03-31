– The WWE NXT go-home episode for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” opens up on the USA Network with a video package for the matches at next week’s big two-night event.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Fans chant “NXT!” and cheer. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

We go right to the ring and out first comes Roderick Strong as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We see last week’s backstage segment that led to this match being made. This will be the first of a double shot for Strong and his opponent tonight as they will also compete in the 12-Man Battle Royal main event. The music hits next and out comes Cameron Grimes to a mixed reaction.

Grimes takes the mic and is still interested in purchasing the intellectual property of The Undisputed Era. He says he and Strong can keep the name going to make lots of money. He shows Strong a new Undisputed Era t-shirt he had made – Grimes The System. Fans boo. Grimes has a new entrance theme played for Grimes The System but Strong has heard enough. He exits the ring and unloads on Grimes on the ramp. They bring it down to the ring and the referee calls for the bell. Strong keeps control and nails a Spinebuster.

Strong works Grimes around the ring until Grimes rocks him out of nowhere with a back elbow. Grimes grounds Strong with a front face-lock now. Strong rocks Grimes in the corner but Grimes turns it right back around and takes it to the ropes as the referee counts. Grimes claws at Strong’s face. Grimes beats Strong down in the corner and talks some trash. Strong fights back and nails a big chop to bring Grimes to his knees. Strong keeps Grimes down and talks some trash. Grimes pulls Strong into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Grimes with a kick and a big chop in the corner. Strong with a chop of his own. Grimes grabs at the face again and the referee warns him. Fans boo.

Strong with a dropkick in the middle of the ring. Strong clotheslines Grimes over the top rope to the floor. Strong runs the ropes and nails a dropkick through the ropes for a pop. Strong with more chops on the floor as the referee counts. Strong beats Grimes down against the barrier. Strong is apparently distracted by a member of the crowd, allowing Grimes to beat him down at the barrier. Grimes works Strong over on the floor and brings him back in the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Grimes has dominated through the break. Strong with a clothesline to mount some offense. Grimes shuts him down for a close 2 count. Strong with more of a comeback now. They trade offense for more back and forth. Strong chops Grimes in the corner and takes him to the top as fans rally. Strong climbs up for a superplex and he hits it for a big pop. Strong covers but Grimes kicks out just in time.

Strong runs from corner to corner with the big strikes but Grimes meets him in mid-air with the big crossbody collider for a close 2 count. They get up and Strong hits the Olympic Slam out of nowhere. Strong picks up an Undisputed Era armband from the mat and looks at it, distracting him. Grimes pulled this from his trunks and dropped it to distract Strong. Grimes takes advantage of Strong being distracted by the Undisputed Era logo, allowing Grimes to deliver the Cave In stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, fans boo as Grimes celebrates the win. We go to replays. A disappointed Strong makes his exit.

– The announcers send us to a video on Karrion Kross training for NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover. He talks about going back to the basics – catch wrestling, judo and more, to take care of Balor and win the NXT Title. Scarlett is also there with Kross. They both hype up the match and send a “Tick, Tock…’ warning to Balor. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package with NXT UK Champion WALTER cutting a promo on Tommaso Ciampa to hype their Takeover match. WALTER says Ciampa is just a shell of what he once was, while WALTER’s commitment to this sport is un-reached. WALTER says he’s the one who respects this sport like no one else, and he’s going t prove that at Takeover. He’s going to prove what it means when he says the mat is sacred.

– The announcers talk about NXT moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, beginning April 13. They also plug WrestleMania 37 on Peacock and the WWE Network.

– We go back to the ring and Legado del Fantasma is out – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Escobar takes the mic and says he wants to issue an open challenge tonight. He wants to show fellow NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin what he’s gotten into. Escobar says he was born a champion and that’s what makes he and Devlin different. He goes on and says he represents 100 years of Lucha Libre tradition. Fans boo as Escobar goes on, saying the cruiserweight division will belong to him as long as he wants it to. Blood and tradition says he is the best cruiserweight in the history of NXT. He speaks some in Spanish now but the music interrupts as Tyler Breeze makes his way out.

Breeze takes the mic and says Escobar thinks the division is his because he’s entitled, while Breeze has worked his ass off to get here. Breeze goes on and then accepts the challenge. Escobar gets ready for the match as Breeze walks down the ramp.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Tyler Breeze vs. Santos Escobar

The referee meets Tyler Breeze and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in the middle of the ring as Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza head to ringside.

The bell rings and Escobar strikes first with a kick. Escobar takes it to the corner and unloads, beating Breeze down as fans boo. Escobar talks some trash and keeps stomping as the referee warns him. Escobar with a running basement dropkick in the corner. Breeze slides out of a hold and nails a dropkick for a pop. Breeze stomps away in the corner now as the referee warns him. Wilde and Mendoza look on from ringside. Breeze keeps control and keeps Escobar down in the corner as the referee backs him off again.

Breeze knocks Escobar to the floor now. Breeze brings it back in but Escobar levels him and goes back to work on him. Escobar with a big dropkick for a 2 count. Breeze turns it around and wraps Escobar’s leg around the ring post. Wilde charges but Breeze superkicks him at ringside. Breeze then takes out Mendoza, sending him into the ring post. Escobar tries to take advantage through the ropes from the ring but Breeze rocks him from the floor. We go to commercial with Breeze in control, making his way back into the ring to Escobar.

Back from the break and Escobar remains in control, working on the knees as fans boo. Escobar works Breeze over in the corner now as the referee counts and the boos get louder. Escobar backs off and delivers a big high knee for another pin attempt. Escobar ends up rolling Breeze into a surfboard submission now. More back and forth but Escobar keeps control. Escobar slaps Breeze and talks some trash in the corner now.

Escobar with a big chop and some trash talking. Breeze finally mounts a comeback and nails a hurricanrana takedown, then mounts Escobar with right hands. Breeze blocks a submission and goes to work on the leg and knee. Breeze keeps going and hits a flying splash in the corner. Escobar turns it around but Breeze catches him with a Spinebuster. Breeze goes for the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring and he locks it in.

Escobar finally breaks the hold but he’s hurting. Escobar blocks the Unprettier and nails a dropkick to the face. Escobar scoops Breeze for the Phantom Driver in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Wilde and Mendoza hold Breeze for a triple team but the music interrupts and out comes MSK to a pop. Wes Lee and Nash Carter rush the ring but Legado del Fantasma exits before anything happens. The Grizzled Young Veterans appear on the big screen. They knock MSK and Legado del Fantasma being distracted by any and everything while they are laser focused and will be the next NXT Tag Team Champions at Takeover when they win the vacant titles. They disappear on the screen as MSK and Legado del Fantasma talk trash from the ring and ramp.

– The Way is backstage with Sarah Schreiber. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is upset about how his Takeover opponent will be determined, giving him short notice to prepare. He says NXT General Manager William Regal is once again showing how he’s unfit to run NXT. He turns to Austin Theory and asks him why he’s trying to get in the title match. Theory brings up the infamous Finger Poke of Doom from WCW and Gargano says that killed the business. Theory says the business is still here. Gargano changes his mind and is up for the idea now. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell hype their tag team match tonight. LeRae says they’re going to show Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart how champions do it.

– We get a brief vignette that shows a small dog outside of the WWE Performance Center at different angles. The dog looked to be a Pomeranian and there may have been two of them. The announcers wonder what this is? We go to commercial.

