WWE NXT Results 3/31/26

Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

New York, New York

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mike Santana & OTM vs. DarkState In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bronco Nima and Saquon Shugars will start things off. Shugars immediately knocks Santana off the ring apron. Shugars tags in Griffin. Griffin runs into Nima. Double Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Griffin kicks Nima in the gut. Griffin whips Nima across the ring. Griffin with a running back elbow smash. Lennox tags himself in. Lennox with heavy bodyshots. Lennox applies a front face lock. Nima drives Lennox back first into the turnbuckles. Price tags himself in. Price with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Price tags in Nima. Nima punches Lennox in the ribs. Nima whips Lennox back first into the turnbuckles. Nima levels Lennox with The Body Avalanche. Nima tags in Santana. Santana with a Running Uppercut. Santana with a Belly to Back Suplex. Santana slams Lennox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Santana tags in Price. Price goes for a Bodyslam, but Lennox lands back on his feet. Lennox shoves Price. Shugars tags himself in. Price with an Inside Out Slam. Price slaps Shugars in the chest. Shugars kicks Price in the chest. Price reverses out of the irish whip from Shugars. Griffin made the blind tag.

Shugars leapfrogs over Price. Price goes for The Press Slam, but Griffin counters with a Running Shoulder Block into the turnbuckles. Shugars with a Flying Corner Dropkick. Griffin tags in Lennox. Price sends Griffin shoulder first into the steel ring post. Price kicks Lennox in the face. Price tags in Nima. Nima with a Running Foot Stomp. Nima catches Shugars in mid-air. Nima with a BackBreaker. Nima puts Shugars on top of Lennox. Nima with a Running Seated Senton into the ropes. Nima stands on top of Shugars neck. Nima with a Reverse Bodyslam. Nima rocks Lennox with a forearm smash. Nima knocks Griffin off the apron. Lennox delivers a chop block. Lennox drops Nima with The DDT. Lennox rakes the eyes of Nima. Simultaneous tag to Griffin. Shugars is trying to calm down Lennox. Griffin with two bodyshots. Griffin with a short-arm clothesline. Griffin applies a side headlock. Griffin tags in Shugars. Griffin with another gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Griffin with a Running Leg Drop. Shugars with a Leg Drop of his own for a two count.

Shugars puts his knee on the back of Nima’s neck. Lennox kicks Nima behind the referee’s back. Shugars tags in Lennox. Lennox with two knee drops. Lennox uses the middle rope to choke Nima. Nima is displaying his fighting spirit. Lennox with a double leg takedown. Lennox transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lennox applies a front face lock. Lennox kicks Price off the apron. Nima push kicks Lennox across the ring. Nima made the tag to Santana, but the referee was distracted by Lennox. Lennox kicks Nima in the face. Lennox tags in Shugars. Shugars with a Running Elbow Strike/Wrecking Ball Dropkick Combination for a two count. Shugars applies a top wrist lock. Nima is throwing haymakers at Shugars. Shugars dropkicks the left knee of Nima. Shugars tags in Griffin. Griffin stomps on Nima’s chest. Nima blocks The Belly to Back Suplex. Nima avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Shugarsstops Nima in his tracks. Nima with a Back Body Drop. Nima tags in Price. Price SuperKicks Griffin. Price HeadButts Lennox. Price with Two Stinger Splashes. Griffin side steps Price into the turnbuckles. Price with a Leaping Foot Stomp. Price with a Press Slam into Lennox. Price follows that with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Lennox.

Price with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Price tags in Santana. Santana clotheslines Lennox. Santana clears the ring. Santana dives over Lennox. Santana blocks a boot from Lennox. Santana with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana ducks a clothesline from Lennox. Lennox dives over Santana. Santana drops Lennox with The Roll Through Cutter. Santana lands The Suicide Dive. Santana is fired up. Santana with The Frog Splash for a two count. Griffin pulls Lennox away from the turnbuckles. Simultaneous tag to Shugars. Santana kicks Griffin in the face. Santana launches Shugars onto the middle turnbuckle. Assisted Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Santana rolls Shugars over for a two count. Santana thrust kicks the midsection of Shugars. Santana goes for a PowerBomb, but Shugars lands back on his feet. Shugars dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana leapfrogs over Shugars. Santana drops Shugars with The Death Valley Driver in mid-air. Santana tags in Price. Santana connects with Spin The Block. Santana wipes out DarkState with The SomerSault Plancha. OTM plants Shugars with The Double Samoan Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Santana & OTM via Pinfall

STILL TO COME

– Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

– Blake Monroe & Tatum Paxley Segment

– Keanu Carver vs. Jasper Troy. Josh Briggs Will Be The Special Guest Referee

– Los Americanos vs. The Birthright. The Winners Will Battle The Vanity Project For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship At NXT Stand & Deliver

– Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, Tony D’Angelo Segment

– Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey w/Wren Sinclair. The Winner Will Battle Jacy Jayne For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship At NXT Stand & Deliver

Checkout Episode Three Of The SUR Files