– Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last week. We see how NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained over Gunther in the main event, and how Harland and Joe Gacy revealed that they had 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner tied up and locked in a cage to close the show.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.

NXT North American Title Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes

Alicia Taylor is in the ring with the mic for formal ring introductions as Solo Sikoa faces off with NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes. They are both already in the ring with no entrances.

The bell rings and Solo attacks first but Grimes blocks it and they size each other up again. They go at it and trade submissions and pin attempts. They both kick out at 2 for another stalemate. Grimes tosses Solo with an arm drag, then grounds him. Solo tries to fight out but Grimes lands another deep arm drag, and another.

Solo drops Grimes with a big shoulder and yells at him for a pop. Solo keeps control and nails a senton to the lower back. Solo goes for a slam off his shoulders but Grimes slides out, then misses a Cave-In. They meet in the middle of the ring as fans chant “Solo!” now. Grimes offers his hand for a shake and they shake. Grimes says he respects Solo, but Solo’s Bloodline can kiss his grits. Solo unloads now. Grimes kicks him and sends him face-first into the barrier. Solo easily turns it around and takes Grimes from corner to corner, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor for a pop.

Solo follows to the floor and rolls Grimes back in. Grimes kicks Solo off the apron with an enziguri. Grimes with a running punt kick from the apron. Grimes follows up with a running cannonball from the apron to take Solo back down once again. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Solo has Grimes grounded by his arm. Grimes counters and mounts some offense now. They trade big strikes and Solo stuns Grimes, then hits a back splash into the corner. Solo charges with the Rikishi Splash but Grimes moves. Grimes spikes Solo into the mat with the hurricanrana takedown. Grimes rocks Solo, ducks a shot and then hits the German suplex for a close 2 count.

Grimes keeps control as fans rally for Solo. Grimes waits for Solo to get back up but Solo side-step the Cave-In, and launches the champ into the turnbuckles. Solo with the Rikishi Splash into the corner for a close 2 count. Solo can’t believe it as Grimes kicks out. Solo waits for Grimes to get up. Grimes blocks a Samoan Drop, and they trade big strikes now. More back and forth until they collide in mid-air in the middle of the ring and Grimes covers for 2.

Solo rocks Grimes for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Fans go wild as Solo goes to the top but Grimes climbs up and unloads with strikes. Trick Williams comes down and gets involved from the floor right as Grimes gets sent to the mat by Solo. Grimes accidentally hits the referee on the way down to the mat, and the referee goes down, so he didn’t see Trick interfere. Solo superkicks Trick back to the floor. Solo rolls back in but Grimes takes advantage and nails the Cave-In to Solo for the pin to retain.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, the music hits as Grimes stands tall with the title in the air. We go to replays. Carmelo Hayes suddenly attacks Grimes from behind and beats him down. Trick and Carmelo take turns beating on Grimes now as fans boo them. Hayes and Trick celebrate as we get a replay of their attack on Grimes.

– Vic and Wade talk about the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles, and announce that the Five-Team Gauntlet will be tonight’s main event. Grayson Waller and Sanga interrupt from the big screen. Waller says they should be handed the titles, and this Gauntlet shouldn’t even be happening. Waller says this has pissed Sanga off, and he’s ready to do his thing in the ring. Waller says he will be watching while Sanga does the work in the ring, then he will hand Waller the titles. Waller is still wearing a sling on his arm.

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker is backstage walking with the title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Diamond Mine is backstage – Malcolm Bivens with The Creed Brothers. Bivens addresses last week’s attack and says Pretty Deadly is Pretty Stupid and this isn’t NXT UK, The Diamond Mine will beat their asses. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed hype themselves up for tonight’s Gauntlet Match. They proved they’re the best tag team of all-time at Stand & Deliver, and tonight they will tax Pretty Deadly, and show why it’s Diamond Mine forever. We see video from earlier today with The Creed Brothers and Bivens with two referees, who spin a tumbler to draw their entry number in tonight’s main event. They seem happy with the slot they picked, and Brutus says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Bron brings up the abduction of his father, 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, and says Joe Gacy wanted to send him a message and get his attention last week, and now he’s got it. Bron says his father is back at home now, but Gacy made a mistake because no one messes with Bron’s family. Fans pop as Bron praises his father for his Hall of Fame career. Bron calls Gacy to bring his ass to the ring and see who the real tough guy is. Gacy appears on the big screen, standing next to a barrel of fire.

Gacy says he’s sorry he can’t be here tonight, but it was a pleasure to meet Rick last week. Gacy says through meeting Rick, he started learning more about Bron. Gacy says they set Rick free but he left one memento behind – Gacy is holding Rick’s WWE Hall of Fame ring, which he says symbolizes the family sacrifices Rick made – the miles he traveled, the birthdays he missed, and so on. Gacy says a family can only be tested by fire. He drops the ring in the fire barrel in front of him. Gacy laughs uncontrollably as Bron looks on to end the segment.

– We see what happened last week as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne regained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Toxic Attraction in their lounge now. Mandy Rose brags about how they have all the gold once again. She says Dakota Kai has no chance against her tonight. She will go out there tonight and beat Kai, to show everyone that they are the measuring stick that no one can match.

– Jacket Time’s Kushida and Ikemen Jiro are walking backstage. Von Wagner suddenly attacks and destroys them both. Wagner finishes Kushida off with a big powerbomb, launching him over some production cases. Robert Stone looks at the damage and approves. Stone says it looks like there will be no match tonight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how the camera caught up with an angry NXT Champion Bron Breakker backstage. Bron was furious and didn’t want to talk, telling the camera to get out of his face. Bron left the building and drove off in his car.

– Robert Stone and Von Wagner are in the ring now. Stone knocks Jacket Time’s Kushida and Ikemen Jiro, and says we will never see them again after what Wagner just did to them. Stone says this is Von’s world and we’re just living in it. The music interrupts and out comes Jiro to a pop. Von attacks at the apron but Jiro sends him to the floor. Jiro goes for Stone in the ring and sends him retreating. Jiro takes the mic and says he is pissed, and he’s going to take it out on Von. Fans cheer and we’ve got a match.

Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner

The bell rings and Von Wagner goes at it with Ikemen Jiro. This was scheduled to be Von vs. Kushida. Jiro unloads and mounts Von in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Von easily turns it around and levels Jiro to boos.

Von drops several big elbow drops to keep Jiro down. Von launches Jiro face-first into the turnbuckles, then hits a big fall-away slam. Von applies a bear-hug in the middle of the ring now. Fans rally for Jiro. Jiro finally counters and lands on his feet, then unloads with kicks to try and bring Von down. Jiro with big forearm strikes now. Jiro drops Wagner to a pop. Jiro with a superkick to the jaw of Von.

Jiro goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Jiro with a big Swanton Bomb but Von kicks out at 2. Von comes back and runs over Jiro with a big boot. Von lifts Jiro high on his shoulders, then drives him into the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Stone orders Von to finish Jiro but Von is distracted by looking at Sofia Cromwell, who is in the crowd. Sofia apparently points at Jiro, so Von finally grabs Jiro and presses him in the air, launching him into the front row of the crowd. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

– Nikkita Lyons is backstage with McKenzie now, asking about the feud with Lash Legend and last week’s win over Lash. Nikkita says Lash does a lot of trash talking and she is athletic as hell, but Lyons doesn’t have anything to prove to her. Nikkita goes on about how she only has something to prove to the fans, about how she can compete at the highest levels. She brings up NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose but Lash runs in and levels her with a big boot while she’s going to stand up. Lash yells and says the next time McKenzie wants to interview someone, it should be her.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Dakota Kai vs. Mandy Rose

We go back to the ring and out comes Dakota Kai to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened to Ikemen Jiro, and how trainers helped him after the attack by Von Wagner. We get a vignette on Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson now. They cut promos on The Creed Brothers and how they dominated NXT UK for a year, then came to NXT 2.0 to take over America. We go to the referees with the tumbler for tonight’s Gauntlet main event. Pretty Deadly picks their numbers and they also seem happy with what they got. We go back to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They pose on the apron and then in the middle of the ring as Kai looks on. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and they lock up, aggressively going to the corner. Kai rag-dolls Rose some and then backs off. Rose leans in the ropes but kicks Kai as she charges. Rose drops Kai and beats on her as fans do dueling chants. Kai fights up from the mat but Rose scoop slams her. Rose poses for the crowd to a mixed reaction. Rose takes Kai back to the corner and unloads with kicks to put her down.

Dolin and Jayne taunt Kai from ringside as Rose works her over in the ropes. Kai counters a scoop slam and takes Rose down with a Crucifix for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Kai with another 2 count out of the corner. Kai works Rose around the ring. Jayne grabs Kai’s foot for the distraction but she keeps control. Kai goes to the top and leaps out to the floor, taking all three members of Toxic Attraction down. Kai slowly recovers and sits on the apron, yelling out to the crowd as they cheer her on. We go to commercial before Kai can bring Rose back into the ring.

Back from the break and Rose has Kai grounded in a body scissors. Kai fights out but Rose kicks her in the gut. They run the ropes and Rose catches Kai with a big Face-buster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Rose drops Kai in the corner and keeps her down with a knee. Rose grounds Kai with a headlock now while Dolin and Jayne taunt her from ringside.

More back and forth now. Kai with a big double stomp, then a running big boot in the corner. Kai goes on and covers for 2 but Rose kicks out just in time. Rose counters a move and takes Kai down with a chop block to the knee. Rose ducks a kick and catches Kai with a big Spinebuster for another close 2 count. Rose and her teammates show some frustration and concern now. Rose talks some trash to Kai. Kai grabs her and rolls her for a close 2 count.

Kai kicks Rose’s leg out but then she botches the Kai-ropractor as Rose collapses. The crowd goes silent. Dolin distracts the referee, as Jayne reaches through the ropes to hand a title belt to Rose, but Kai kicks the belt from her hand, sending her back to the floor. Kai grabs that belt from Rose. Kai turns around with the belt in her hand but Rose nails a jumping knee to the face for the pin to retain.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose stands tall with Dolin and Jayne as the music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Toxic Attraction raising their titles in the air. Wendy Choo suddenly appears on the apron with a pair of Super Soaker water guns. She sprays Toxic Attraction and they freak out like the guns are filled with acid or something really bad. Choo runs away to the stage and taunts them.

– We go back to Joe Gacy at his barrel fire. Gacy says we are a society that lives through social media and emotion, the world is ruled by the court of public opinion, not the law. He goes on and says the truth is what people believe, not what people know, but people don’t know what they want until you give them exactly what they need. Gacy says Bron can’t carry the weight of this brand on his back, and Gacy is the only one that can guide NXT. Gacy says Bron is too easy to manipulate, and he talks about how he’s made Breakker angry and helpless in just a few weeks. Gacy says he can control Bron’s every move and when he’s done, he will tear down everything in Bron’s life, but he may hold onto one thing… Gacy pulls Rick Steiner’s WWE Hall of Fame ring from the fire and puts it on his finger. We hear Gacy’s skin sizzling as he puts the ring on to end the segment.

– We see Cora Jade walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Legado del Fantasma is in the back talking. Santos Escobar is hyping up Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for tonight’s main event. Tony D’Angelo walks in and interrupts. He says there was a misunderstanding between he and Escobar last week. Tony D says he means no disrespect but if things don’t go Santo’s way this week… here’s a little gift, a peace offering, if you will. Tony pulls out an envelope, presumably filled with cash, and hands it to Santos, but Santos puts it back in his pocket and says a piece of Legado del Fantasma is worth more than that, much more. Santos and his crew walks off.

– We go back to the ring and Cora Jade is out with a mic. She says WrestleMania Weekend was the most important of her life and the best part is, it was bigger than she could imagine, and her parents got to sit in the second row to watch her in action. She says she’s working on front row. But through all that, in the biggest weekend of her life, she got in the ring with three of the most talented women and held her own. She did come up short, but she truly felt she was going to win the NXT Women’s Title. She’s learning that life doesn’t always turn out like you want, and it sucks, but after coming so close in Dallas, she now needs to become champion. Fans cheer.

Jade says if fans think this is just some other promo about how she has to re-direct her focus, it’s not. The goal remains the same because when she was 8 years old, she wrote in her notebook about how she was going to be a champion in WWE, and she meant that. No matter how much work it takes, she’s going to keep on until her name is up there with people like AJ Lee, Paige, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, and others. She goes on and says one day the Generation of Jade will… the music interrupts and out comes Natalya to a big pop. Jade is shocked.

Fans cheer and chant for Natalya as she takes the mic. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Natalya is already crying. She says she loves everyone back. They chant “Nattie!” again. Natalya says this building brings back so many memories. They chant “welcome back!” now. Natalya says it’s so good to finally meet Jade. She introduces herself and Jade is very familiar with her, saying Natalya was her first favorite, the first action figure she bought, and so on. Jade says she needs to calm down. She remembers sending a message to Natalya on Twitter after a live event in Hammond, Indiana, and Natalya pointed at her in the crowd. Natalya saw that message from 2011 when she messaged Jade following her recent NXT debut. Natalya says she realized then that she pointed at the right girl that night. Natalya goes on praising Jade and says more than anything, Jade has passion for this and she loves that about her. Jade says she could pass out and die right now.

Natalya is crying more now. She tells Jade to trust her when she says this… she’s mentored others but when she looks around at the locker room, she sees Jade as the future of NXT. But… the future is bleak. Natalya slaps Jade to the mat, then applies the Sharpshooter. Jade immediately taps out but Natalya keeps the hold locked in. Officials rush to the ring and Natalya finally breaks it. Jade sits up in the corner clutching her leg as Natalya stares her down.

– Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs are backstage with Fallon Henley, getting hyped up for tonight’s main event. Fallon tells them to go kick some ass.

– Still to come, Draco Anthony vs. Xyon Quinn. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer. He’s coming soon to NXT 2.0.

Draco Anthony vs. Xyon Quinn

We go back to the ring and Draco Anthony is already out. The music hits and out next is Xyon Quinn.

The bell rings and Draco strikes first, knocking Quinn back. They lock up and Draco applies a headlock. Quinn breaks out and drops Draco in the middle of the ring, then taunts him a bit or offers his hand to help him out. They go at it again and Draco takes it to the corner. Draco backs off but Quinn has had enough of being Mr. Nice Guy.

Quinn tosses Draco across the ring and goes to work but Draco rocks him and levels him with a big clothesline. Draco keeps control and launches Quinn with a belly-to-belly suplex. Draco taunts Quinn and mocks him now, poking fun at his Siva Tau Samoan war dance. Quinn rages and rams Draco into the corner, beating him down. Quinn with more power moves out of anger. He scoops Draco and hits his modified Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring.

Quinn waits for Draco to get back up, then levels him with the big right hand. Quinn picks Draco back to his feet and drops him with a right forearm. Draco is laid out now. Quinn picks Draco back to his feet and nails another running forearm for the pin to win.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

– After the match, Quinn stands tall as the music hits. Quinn has his arm raised while staring down at Draco.

– We see Natalya walking through the women’s locker room. Tatum Paxley stops her and says she’s been trying to prove herself to The Diamond Mine and the rest of the locker room, so if she has to step up and face Natalya the veteran, then so be it. Natalya agrees to face Paxley, then looks around at the others in the locker room and warns that “The BOAT” is now here in NXT, so they are all on notice. Natalya walks off.

Gauntlet Match for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles: The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Grayson Waller and Sanga

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Gauntlet Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. Out first is The Diamond Mine – The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, with Malcolm Bivens. They hit the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, Persia Pirotta and Duke Hudson hanging out backstage. Persia and Indi continue arguing about who has the better man. They have this idea that Duke and Dexter should team up. The guys aren’t thrilled but their ladies get them to agree to teaming up. Indi and Persia look ahead to Duke and Dexter winning the NXT Tag Team Titles. Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton is announced for next week, along with Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley. We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde with Elektra Lopez. We see the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on display at ringside.

The bell rings and Brutus goes at it with Mendoza. Brutus strikes but Mendoza kicks him from the apron to the floor. Wilde tags in and Mendoza launches him out of the ring to the floor, taking Julius and Brutus down. Wilde brings it back in and covers Brutus for a 2 count. Julius takes control but Wilde distracts him from the floor, allowing Mendoza to smash him into the corner. Wilde and Mendoza with quick tags and quick offense in their corner. Wilde flies in for a close 2 count on Julius. Julius ends up turning it around on Wilde, applying the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Mendoza runs in but Brutus drops him. Brutus also applies an ankle lock and we have double ankle locks while Bivens smiles at ringside.

Wilde and Mendoza break free at the same time. Brutus unloads on Wilde now, beating him down, then knocking Mendoza off the apron into the barrier. Brutus mounts Wilde with big forearm strikes, then hits a powerbomb for a close 2 count. Brutus drives a knee into Wilde. Julius tags back in for the double team on Mendoza as he comes back in. Mendoza with a missile dropkick to Julius.

Wilde tags in and nails a big 450 to Julius for a close 2 count as Brutus makes the save. Mendoza dropkicks Brutus from behind to send him to the floor. Brutus stops them from double teaming Julius. They go on and hit a big double team on Wilde. Brutus spikes Wilde in the middle of the ring for the pin and Legado del Fantasma has been eliminated.

The Creed Brothers briefly recover as the music hits and out comes Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with Fallon Henley. Lopez and Henley briefly brawl at the entrance-way until officials break them up. The match continues as Jensen and Julius go at it. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Brutus slams Briggs, allowing Julius to cover for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Briggs and Jensen take Brutus over to the announce table, and double team him with a big slam through the table. Fans go wild and we get a replay of the table bump. Brutus starts to wake up while Briggs is working on Julius in the ring. Julius gets hit with double team shoulder-blocks now. Briggs and Jensen go back to ringside to beat on Brutus, preventing him from recovering. Jensen grounds Julius in the middle of the ring now as fans rally for The Creed Brothers.

Briggs with a big boot to Julius while Jensen was holding him. Briggs and Jensen with a big sitdown powerbomb double team but Julius still kicks out. Brutus is back to his feet at ringside. Briggs and Jensen go for another big double team to Julius and they hit it but Brutus rushes in to break the pin up. Briggs levels Brutus with a running big boot as he tried to make a comeback. Julius gets sent to the apron but Brutus tagged in. Julius stops Briggs and Jensen from double teaming Brutus by pulling Briggs to the floor, and Brutus rocks Jensen with a big forearm for the pin. Briggs and Jensen have been eliminated.

The music hits and out comes Grayson Waller and Sanga now. Waller still has the sling on his hurt arm from Stand & Deliver. The bell rings and Julius ducks a Sanga clothesline, but Sanga comes right back with a big boot. Sanga yells out and covers for a close 2 count. Sanga unloads on Julius now as Waller barks orders from the apron.

Julius counters Sanga and mounts offense but Sanga knocks him to the floor. Waller tags himself in, then knocks Brutus off the apron with a cheap shot. Waller pulls his sling off and fans boo him when they realize he didn’t need the sling. Waller bounces around and talks trash, with two good arms now, as we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Waller has Brutus grounded with a headlock. Brutus fights up and out, and slams Waller to the mat to break free. Brutus and Waller crawl for tags now. Bivens cheers Brutus on. Julius tags in and stops Waller from tagging, unloading with right hands. Julius misses on Sanga but goes back to work on Waller. Brutus tags back in and keeps the offense going on Waller. Sanga comes in but Brutus powers him up and slams him for a big pop. Brutus powers Sanga up again and drops him on his head with the rolling senton. Brutus then drops the big forearm bomb on Sanga for the pin. Waller and Sanga have been eliminated.

The music hits and out comes Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly. They rush the ring attack The Creed Brothers. Elton unloads with shoulder thrusts to Julius. Elton drops Julius for a close 2 count. Kit tags in and decks Julius while Elton holds him. Kit kicks Julius in the face, then drops elbows to the back of his head. Elton comes back in for another double team on Julius. Elton drops an elbow but Julius kicks out at 2.

Elton with upper cuts to Julius, sending him into the corner. Julius fights out but Elton rocks him. Kit tags back in to take over for another pin attempt on Julius. Brutus is still down on the apron. Elton tags back in for a double suplex but Julius resists. They keep going and hit the double suplex for a 2 count. Elton grounds Julius with an arm submission now. Brutus is back up on the apron now as fans chant “Creed!” for the comeback. Julius stuns Elton but gets dropped. Kit tags back in to keep up the double teaming on Julius. Kit taunts Brutus, then hits a running uppercut to Julius in the corner.

Elton misses Julius in the corner. Julius and Elton trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Julius with a big overhead throw. Julius crawls for the tag but Elton crawls after him. Brutus tags in but he’s dazed. Elton and Kit ram Brutus into the corner, then hit a big assisted Gutbuster in the middle of the ring to boos. Elton sends Julius into the steel ring steps at ringside, and Kit covers Brutus but he kicks out. Pretty Deadly is frustrated now.

Brutus rolls Kit out of nowhere for a 2 count. Kit levels Brutus with a big forearm. Elton tags back in and they hit another double team but Brutus still kicks out. Pretty Deadly can’t believe it. Brutus sends Elton to the apron as he charges. Kit crashes into Brutus. Julius clotheslines Elton back in from the apron. Brutus drops Kit as fans rally now. Brutus goes for the forearm bomb to Kit but the referee doesn’t see Elton drop Brutus with a cheap shot. Prince is legal now as they hit a double team modified neckbreaker to Brutus for the pin to win the vacant titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Pretty Deadly stands tall as the music hits and fans boo them. The Creed Brothers are slow to recover as replays show the rough match they went through. Bivens tends to Brutus and Julius as they sit up against the ropes now. Elton and Kit stand tall at the entrance-way, raising the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air as NXT 2.0 goes off the air.

