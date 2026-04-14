WWE NXT Results 4/14/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Lola Vice (c) vs. Jacy Jayne w/The Fatal Influence For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Joe Hendry Concert

– Kali Armstrong vs. TBD

– EK Propser vs. Dorian Van Dux In A WWE Speed Championship Tournament Match

– Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

– Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ethan Page For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode Four Of The SUR Files