WWE NXT Results 4/14/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Lola Vice (c) vs. Jacy Jayne w/The Fatal Influence For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship
– Joe Hendry Concert
– Kali Armstrong vs. TBD
– EK Propser vs. Dorian Van Dux In A WWE Speed Championship Tournament Match
– Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan
– Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ethan Page For The WWE NXT Championship
Checkout Episode Four Of The SUR Files