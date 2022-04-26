– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

We immediately see Nikkita Lyons walking backstage as fans pop. The music hits and out comes Lyons to the ring now as fans cheer her on. Lash Legend is out next. Lash rushes the ring and they start brawling before the bell rings.

The bell hits and here we go. They keep brawling as fans chant for Lyons as Legend levels her with a boot and gets the upperhand. Lyons comes back with a Thesz Press and strikes for a pop. Lyons poses while sitting on top of Legend, but Legend launches her through the ropes to the floor and she lands hard. Legend taunts Lyons while she recovers and comes back to the apron. Legend charges and knocks Lyons back to the floor to boos.

Legend follows and talks more trash while working her over, then sending her into the steel ring steps. Legend poses on the apron to more boos. Legend keeps control and fans chant “you suck!” now. Legend tries to mount Lyons with some sloppy offense. Lyons rolls her for 2. Fans rally for Lyons again but she gets sent face-first into the turnbuckle. Legend with a 2 count.

Legend grounds Lyons again and keeps her down. Legend drops Lyons and goes for a jumping kick but Lyons blocks it. Lyons fights back and mounts some offense with kicks now. Lyons with a suplex for a pop. Lyons screams out and nails a German suplex. Lyons with a running splash in the corner, then more right hands.

Legend fights back as Lyons mounts her in the corner. Legend powers out and goes for a powerbomb across the ring but Lyons takes her down with a headscissors. Lyons follows up with a big kick to the head for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons

– After the match, Lyons sits up and celebrates as her music hits but Natalya immediately attacks to boos. Natalya and Legend double team Lyons until Cora Jade makes the save with her skateboard. Jade chops down Legend and sends her to the floor. Jade and Natalya face off now. Natalya ducks a skateboard shot and goes for the Sharpshooter but Lyons runs in with a big boot to send Natalya out of the ring. Jade and Lyons stand tall together in the ring, yelling out at Natalya and Legend.

– Tony D’Angelo is backstage now. He knocks Xyon Quinn for not being medically cleared to compete tonight, knocks Von Wagner and mentions how he will be sleeping with the fishes. Tony D briefly taunts Santos Escobar before walking off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Diamond Mine is backstage. Roderick Strong days they have to be honest about their situation, they are slipping and he can’t stand for it. Strong says this group is too good to let crumble like his last group, and they need to take things seriously. He scolds The Creed Brothers for failing to get the NXT Tag Team Titles but still acting like they’re at the top. They speak up but Strong says all he’s hearing is excuses, which is why he’s booked a match for next Tuesday. He reveals that next week’s show will feature The Creed Brothers against a tag team that is no stranger to NXT. But who, Roddy? Strong says they’ve just arrived because they have a match tonight. The Viking Raiders walk up. They face off with The Creed Brothers and the brothers nod in return.

– We see what happened to NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the hands of Joe Gacy last week to end the show. There will be an update on Breakker later tonight.

Von Wagner vs. Tony D’Angelo

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner with Robert Stone. Out next comes Tony D’Angelo to a pop.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up. Von slaps Tony D on the back and they have some words now. They lock up and Von rams Tony into the corner, placing his cheek on the top turnbuckle and talking some trash. They go to lock up again but Tony goes behind and shoves him. They trade more jabs and trash talking. Tony grabs Von from behind but Von gets free. Von grabs Tony from behind again and slams him to the mat. They go for another lock-up but Tony goes for the leg.

Von fights him off and takes him to the corner for big shoulder thrusts. Von whips Tony into the ropes and chops him down. Tony unloads with strikes from the corner but Wagner cuts him off, then knees him down. They tangle some more and Von drops Tony, then chokes him with the middle rope as the referee warns him. Tony drops Von into the ropes face-first, then knocks him out of the ring.

Von rushes back in but Tony keeps control, sending him back to the floor with a clothesline. Tony follows but Von rams him into the edge of the apron as Stone yells words of encouragement. Von scoops Tony D and slams him on the apron as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Tony fights up and out of a headlock. Von catches him with a big Spinebuster for another 2 count. Von scoops Tony on his shoulders but Tony fights out. Tony with a big overhead throw across the ring. Tony with a big belly-to-belly suplex now. The referee checks on Tony D as Stone looks on. Von and Tony trade lefts and rights to their feet. Tony with a big takedown. Tony keeps control and mounts more offense as fans cheer him on. Von cuts him off with one big clothesline to easily turn it back around.

Von scoops Tony on his shoulders but Tony slides out. They trade counters. Von sends Tony to the apron but he lands bad and slips, then falls to the floor. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro run out, then jump up on the apron to distract the referee while Von is down now. The mystery man from last week (Troy Donovan and Channing Lauren?) yank them off the apron and fight them at ringside. Santos Escobar runs over the other side of the ring while the referee is distracted, and takes out Tony’s leg with a baton.

Santos taunts Tony D at ringside now as Tony struggles to get back up. Tony barely beats the count out, and runs back in, but Von runs over him with a big boot for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall with Stone as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Roxanne Perez is backstage talking about her debut with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) walks up and says it smells like trash back here. They downplay Roxanne’s debut win, saying she only got it because of the pajama dork, Wendy Choo. Perez says a win is a win. They have some words and Perez says she doesn’t mind showing them that her debut wasn’t a fluke tonight. Rose says she will show Perez the difference between someone who is a champion, and someone who only dreams of becoming one. Toxic Attraction walks off. Indi and Persia tell Perez don’t worry, she’s got this.

– We get a brief vignette for Nathan Frazer, who is debuting tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen getting hyped up for tonight’s six-person match. They are ready to handle business. Sofia Cromwell walks by and distracts Brooks, but Josh gets him back focused on tonight’s match.

Nathan Frazer vs. Bodhi Hayward

We go back to the ring as Bodhi Hayward waits. The music hits and out next comes NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer making his NXT 2.0 debut. Grayson Waller suddenly appears out of nowhere at ringside, pulling Bodhi out of the ring and taking him out at ringside. A confused Frazer looks on from the entrance-way.

Waller takes the mic and starts ripping into Frazer, saying no one cares about Frazer as this is Waller’s NXT, and he will get embarrassed if he comes any closer to the ring. Waller says he doesn’t need Sanga or anyone else. The Chase University student group chants “you suck!” from the crowd and Waller starts yelling at them for last week’s distraction. Andre Chase comes down from his student group in the crowd, and has words for Waller.

Waller turns around to Frazier suddenly nailing a missile dropkick from the top to take Waller down. Frazer unloads on Waller, sending him to the floor. Frazer runs the ring and nails a big dive to the floor, taking Frazer down again. Chase and Bodhi are in the ring with Frazer now. Chase tells Waller what we have here… is a teachable moment! Fans pop as Chase, Hayward and Frazer stand tall together while Waller is still down on the ramp. We go to replays.

– Vic and Wade announce that there will be a 2022 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament this year, kicking off in two weeks. We get a vignette for the first confirmed competitor – Arianna Grace. This is Bianca Carelli, the daughter of Santino Marella. Arianna talks about being a former beauty queen but with experience in training MMA and boxing. She warns the other competitors in the tournament.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

We go back to the ring and out comes Katana Chance, the former Kacy Catanzaro, with Kayden Carter. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is with Tiffany Stratton, asking about last week’s win over Sarray. Tiffany interrupts and says this is her time on the mic. She whines about Sarray pulling her hair to cheat last week. Grayson Waller interrupts and he’s upset about Nathan Frazer. Stratton goes on about how Frazer looks homeless and so on. Waller and Stratton seem to get on the same page here as they take shots at Frazer, and disrespect McKenzie. Stratton and Waller have made a connection now. They agree that Frazer should debut against Waller. We go back to the ring and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon are out. Carter and Leon start things off. They show each other up with some dance moves.

Leon charges with a big dropkick. Feroz tags in for the double team to send Carter to the floor. Feroz chases Carter around the ring and back in, and gets stomped on. Chance tags in for the double team. Chance with a twisting splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Fans chant for Chance now as she goes back to work on Feroz. Leon counters, kicks Chance and takes her down into an armbar.

Chance ends up hitting a crossbody for a 2 count. Feroz gets double teamed on the apron now, with a kick to each side of her head. Carter covers for 2. Carter grounds Feroz now as Leon waits for a tag. Chance launches herself over the top rope with a senton for a 2 count. Chance grounds Feroz now with an abdominal stretch as fans do dueling chants. Feroz breaks free with a hip toss. Leon finally tags in as does Carter.

Leon runs wild and goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Carter kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two teams. Carter tries to tag but Chance disappeared from the apron. Carter gets beat down some more but Leon misses a moonsault. Feroz tags back in but now Chance is back on the apron. Chance tags in and goes to the top. Chance hits the big 450 while Carter drops Feroz for the pin to win.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

– After the match, Chance and Carter stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Chance and Carter dance around the ring as fans cheer them on.

– Brooks Jensen is down backstage, clutching his leg as officials and medics tend to him. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley walk up but the medic says Jensen can’t compete tonight. Jensen insists he’s good to go but they say no. Briggs is seething now, saying “they” or Legado del Fantasma did this and have left him no choice. Briggs storms off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a dark/fiery vignette from the former Kay Lee Ray, to introduce herself as Alba Fyre. She says it’s been 8 months since this journey began. She is a fighter, a warrior, and a champion, but she has to resurrect her past to understand. She goes on and says fire is a rebirth for her and where she comes from, fire means life. She then reveals the new name – Alba Fyre.

3-on-2 Handicap Match:Legado del Fantasma vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley are already out. This is a 3-on-2 Handicap Match due to the attack on Brooks Jensen. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma – Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Briggs suddenly attacks Toro from behind, while Henley does the same to Lopez while they are posing. The referee finally restores order and we get the bell. Lopez and Henley go at it now. Lopez spikes Henley and drops elbows. Briggs tags in and unloads on Wilde and Toro. Briggs takes them both out and yells out for a pop. Briggs cheers Fallon on as she unloads on Lopez. They both connect with big right hands on their opponents and celebrate at ringside. Briggs catches Toro in mid-air but Wilde takes his knee out to make the save. Wilde goes to work on Briggs’ knee now.

Robert Stone briefly joins the announcers and indicates that Brooks Jensen was attacked by Von Wagner because he had wandering eyes when Sofia Cromwell walked by. Wilde and Toro double team Briggs in the corner now. They keep the quick offense and tags going, then nail a double back suplex out of the corner. Wilde with a 2 count. They go on for a few minutes until it comes back down to Henley and Lopez going at it.

Henley with a close 2 count but Lopez kicks her in the head. Briggs tags back in, runs over Wilde with shoulders, then knocks Toro off the apron. Briggs unloads on Wilde and hits a big splash but Lopez breaks the pin up. Fallon attacks but Lopez knocks he to the floor. Lopez follows and rams Fallon into the barrier. Lopez and Fallon brawl away from the ring it looks like.

Wilde and Briggs are left alone in the ring going at it. Toro tags in, walks the top rope and hits a big dropkick. Wilde and Toro with a big double team combo move to Briggs for the pin to win.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, Legado del Fantasma stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– McKenzie is backstage with Natalya and Lash Legend, talking about next week’s Spring Breakin’ match against Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons. Natalya goes on about how Jade is too young and dumb to get the message a few weeks ago. She says it’s fitting that next week is NXT Spring Breakin’ as she promises to break Jade’s legs and put the rest of the locker room on notice. Natalya already noticed one girl who got the message, Lash Legend. Legend gets hyped up for teaming with a real legend, and says they will take care of Jade and Lyons next week. Legend says it is not over between she and Lyons. Legend goes on and says she will then take that momentum into the Breakout Tournament.

Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes to join Vic and Wade for commentary. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament vignette for Kiana James, the former Kayla Inlay. She brags on having sophistication and bringing it into the tournament, and says she’s calculated all the odds and found that they work out in her favor. James says any successful woman knows her worth and clout, and she has both, in spades. James says she’s relentless in the corporate world and the ring. We go back to the ring and out comes Trick Williams with Carmelo Hayes. Grimes is on commentary. Solo Sikoa is already waiting in the ring. The bell hits and they go at it. Fans are behind Solo early on.

Trick with shots to the gut to take control after a slow start. Trick sends Solo into the turnbuckles, and again shoulder-first. Trick sends Solo from corner to corner, ramming his shoulder into the turnbuckles. Trick works on the arm now but he looks nervous. They run the ropes and Solo levels Trick with a shoulder. Solo scoops Trick for a slam in the middle of the ring.

Solo goes to work on Trick’s arm now as fans chant “Uce!” to him. Solo with a big chop to the chest, and another hold on the arm. More back and forth between the two. Solo runs into a big dropkick now. Trick grounds Solo as fans rally for him. Trick with a big strike but Solo eats it and gets hyped up. Solo mounts more offense and levels Trick with a big right hand.

Solo with clotheslines now, telling Trick to bring it. Solo with a running splash in the corner, then another across the ring. Solo with a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Solo goes to the top for the big Uso Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Grimes and Solo are in the ring now as they have a few words. Hayes interrupts and gets in Grimes’ face. Solo drops Grimes with a big kick, when it looks like he was going for Hayes, who moved and still went down. Solo looks at Grimes, Hayes and Trick, who are all down now, then he makes his exit as they watch.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are backstage now. Blade is uncertain about his abilities, but Enofe gets him hyped up for their next match against The Viking Raiders. Blade heads out, pumped up, as Enofe looks to the ceiling and screams out, “Let’s go!” This was really bad. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Legado del Fantasma is backstage bragging about tonight’s win. Santos Escobar brings up how Tony D’Angelo lied about not knowing about those two goons from last week. Santos says Tony got a taste of his own medicine because no one threatens Escobar. Escobar says he got Tony’s message last week, but now it looks like Tony got his message. Santos leads his group away so that they can celebrate.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are already out. The Viking Raiders are out next to a standing ovation – Erik and Ivar. Fans chant “welcome back!” as the bell hits and Ivar easily drops Blade with a shoulder. Enofe and Erik tag in now.

Erik takes it to the corner, but backs off and yells in Enofe’s face. Enofe charges but Erik takes him down. Enofe blocks a big suplex and nails a dropkick to send Erik into the corner. Blade tags in and they unload with double team offense. Blade stays on Erik and tags Enofe back in fro a shot off the top rope. Enofe flips around to dodge Erik, but Erik easily levels him with a big right hand.

Ivar tags back in and they beat Enofe down with a double team pounding for a pop. Ivar with big back elbows to Enofe in the corner now. Fans continue to chant “raid!” as Enofe tries to fight Erik off. Erik drops Enofe with a big knee to the face for a close 2 count. Erik grounds Enofe by his arm now. Blade reaches for the tag but Erik sends him to the corner.

Erik charges but Enofe moves and Erik hits the turnbuckles. Ivar comes in and Enofe uses his speed to dodge him, then tag in Blade. Blade unloads on Ivar. Blade with a dropkick and flying clothesline into the ropes. Blade flies off the top but Ivar catches him in mid-air Enofe then flies off the top to take them both down, and cover Ivar for 2.

Ivar goes on and fights off a double team, hitting a big senton to Enofe from the corner. Erik spikes Enofe into the mat, then nails a big knee to the back of his head from a Full Nelson Bomb. The Viking Raiders go on and hit the big double chokeslam to Blade in the middle of the ring and Ivar covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as the music hits and we get replays. The Viking Raiders do a show of respect handshake to Blade and Enofe. The Creed Brothers suddenly appear on the stage now. They stare The Viking Raiders down to hype next week’s match.

– We get a vignette with Wes Lee at the beach. He says it was a long six month journey to get to the NXT Tag Team Titles. Winning the titles was the best feeling, and while losing them sucked, he will get them back. Lee says when a title is taken from you, not through a loss but actually taken from you, it creates anger. Lee says you can’t forget the past but he knows going at this alone will mean new challenges and new risks for the future. Lee goes on and says there are two ways he can go about it – he can bitch and complain about how things aren’t fair, or he can knuckle up and face his destiny, make waves like he’s supposed to.

– We see Toxic Attraction walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Tony D’Angelo in the back. He interrupts her and snatches the mic, seething about Legado del Fantasma. Tony says Santos Escobar doesn’t make threats around here because he does. Tony goes on and says Santos has his crew, so Tony made some calls and now his crew is here. He introduces Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Tony says Santos may be tough but even he knows mixing it up with Tony D is bad for your health. Tony wants a sit-down with Santos next week before he takes matters into his own hands, because if he has to do that, Santos won’t like it. Tony D and his crew walk off.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez

We go back to the ring and Roxanne Perez is already out, the former Rok-C. Out next comes Toxic Attraction as Alicia Taylor does the introductions – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The bell rings and this non-title match starts. They lock up and Rose takes it to the ropes. She backs off as the referee counts, then rams Perez into the corner. Perez is fired up about a cheap shot.

They lock up and Rose works on the arm now. Fans do dueling chants as they trade offense. Perez with a scissors takedown for a close 2 count. Rose rocks her and talks some trash but gets rolled up again, and again. Rose kicks Perez and talks more trash in her face. Perez bites Rose’s finger to get her hand off her face. Rose complains to the referee and Perez rolls her up from behind for another 2 count. Rose knocks Perez out of the ring and she lands on her face.

Rose follows but Perez fights her off. Perez grabs Rose’s hand and slams it into the steel ring steps. Rose complains about her fingers hurting. Dolin and Jayne tend to Rose as Perez looks on from the ring. We go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Rose shows some frustration as she slams Perez for another 2 count. Fans do more dueling chants now. Rose with a backbreaker, then she bends Perez over her knee. Perez breaks free with two knee strikes to the head, but Rose immediately gets right back on her. Rose catapults Perez into the top rope throat-first, then rolls her for a 2 count. Rose talks some trash while kicking Perez around. Rose works Perez over with the middle rope now, then stops to pose as the crowd does dueling chants.

Rose scoop slams Perez in the middle of the ring, then poses to boos and cheers. Perez mounts some offense now. Perez leaps off the second rope and takes Rose down, unloading with punches. Perez goes on and hits a side Russian leg sweep, then a modified senton for a 2 count. Perez goes for the Code Red but Rose blocks it. Perez with a jumping knee for a 2 count, then a crossbody for 2. Rose levels Perez with the jumping knee out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose stands tall with the title in the air as the music hits. We go to replays as Toxic Attraction stands tall in the middle of the ring now. Wendy Choo tries to sneak attack but they retreat to the stage and taunt her, saying not tonight. Choo presses a button and suddenly makes a net fall from the ceiling to trap the champs. They get free, or actually it kind of falls off them. Choo and Perez exit the ring and are on the ramp now, shooting something like silly string at Toxic Attraction. The champs scream and retreat to the back while Choo and Perez continue spraying them.

– Vic and Wade send us to another NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament vignette, this one for Sloane Jacobs. The former Notorious Mimi says she’s only 19 years old, which probably makes her the underdog but she grew up learning to fight with her two sisters. Sloane says this will be a grueling series of matches, but she dreams big and plans on becoming the youngest NXT Women’s Champion in history, and she knows the path to winning the title is winning this tournament.

– We see Joe Gacy backstage surrounded by his masked disciples from last week. Gacy says let’s go change the world. He gets up and walks away. The disciples close the circle as he walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic shows us how Wendy Choo pressed the button to make the net fall on Toxic Attraction. He confirms that it was silly string Choo and Roxanne Perez sprayed on the champs. Vic and Wade go over the card for NXT Spring Breakin’.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Joe Gacy.

Gacy takes the mic and says we’ve come so far on our journey to changing and embracing the world, so many triumphs and barriers broken for people that have been discriminated against because of their weight. Gacy says NXT is the clay that he has slowly been molding over the last six months, clay of acceptance, acceptance of everyone and anyone. Gacy says we’ve made great strides but the mission isn’t quite accomplished yet.

The dark disciples surround the ring now. Gacy says he doesn’t think everyone buys into that way of life, and he asks why? Gacy gets loud now and says it’s time to step out and separate from those who want to keep living in the past, commit to the future, commit to his vision, do it willingly because after NXT Spring Breakin’, there will be no choice. Gacy says NXT Champion Bron Breakker has not told us about his injury and that’s because Gacy knows Bron is not cleared to defend the NXT Title because of what Gacy did last week, and because of Bron’s fall from grace. Gacy says he will be crowned the new NXT Champion next week, and the mold and clay that is NXT will be hardened into the vision as he sees the world.

The music interrupts and out comes 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner to a big pop. The crowd barks for Rick as he enters the ring with Gacy staring him down. Rick says Gacy has it all wrong, his son is cleared to compete and he will defend his title at NXT Spring Breakin’. Gacy says Mr. Steiner, you picked a great time to come back or did you pick the worst possible time?

The masked disciples hit the apron now, surrounding Gacy and Steiner. The music interrupts and out comes Breakker to a big pop. Bron drops the title at the entrance-way, and starts beating up disciples on the way to the ring. Bron enters the ring and beats up more disciples. There are some disciples holding Steiner back. Gacy hides behind another disciple but Bron attacks the guy and sends him to the floor. Gacy jumps out of the way but comes right back and levels Bron to the mat. The disciples have formed a line from the entrance-way to the ring now. They pick up Bron’s NXT Title belt and pass it down the line, to Gacy in the ring.

Gacy takes the NXT Title belt and raises it over Breakker now. Gacy’s music hits as he raises the NXT Title over Breakker while the crowd boos him. The NXT Spring Breakin’ go-home edition of NXT 2.0 goes off the air.

