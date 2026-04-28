WWE NXT Results 4/28/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– As the show goes on the air, we see Robert Stone having a meeting with Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom. Stone talks about Ethan Page, Fatal Influence, Sol Ruca, Joe Hendry, and Blake Monroe all heading up to the main roster. Those are big shoes to fill, and he’s been getting a lot of international calls from multiple brands. Stone says that it’s time to add some new fresh blood from EVOLVE and LFG. Bloom says that there’s a lot of international talent that want to partake in NXT. Michaels mentions that they’ve been through this cycle plenty of times before. Stone can put some names on little index cards, put pictures on his whiteboard, take more phone calls or he can throw a stick of dynamite into that locker room and see who the hell runs out. It’s anybody’s game now.

First Match: Myles Borne (c) vs. Saquon Shugars w/DarkState For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Borne side steps the charging Shugars after the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Borne with two uppercuts. Shugars begs for mercy. Shugars sends Borne towards the ropes. Shugars with Two NeckBreakers. Shugars goes for a Corner Dropkick, but Borne ducks out of the way. Borne kicks Shugars in the gut. Borne with The X-Plex. Borne with The GutWrench Suplex. Borne Powerslams Shugars. Shugars regroups on the outside. Borne lands The SomerSault Plancha. Borne rolls Shugars back into the ring. Cutler James pulls Borne out of the ring. Borne rocks James with a forearm smash. Borne with a chop/forearm combination. Borne whips Shugars across the ring. Borne goes for a Dropkick, but Shugars holds onto the ropes. Shugars with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Borne blocks The Corner Mount. Borne with The Inverted Atomic Drop. Borne clotheslines Shugars. Borne ducks a clothesline from Shugars. Borne goes for The Backslide, but Shugas counters with a Backdrop into the ropes. Shugars removes the top turnbuckle sleeve. Shugars drives Borne throat first into the steel. Shugars with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Shugars clears the announce table.

Shugars is fired up. Shugars slams Borne’s head on the announce table. Shugars rolls Borne back into the ring. Shugars with multiple knee drops for a two count. Shugars rams his knee across Borne’s face. Shugars repeatedly stomps on Borne’s chest. Borne with heavy bodyshots. Shugars goes for a NeckBreaker, but Borne counters with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Shugars catapults Borne throat first into the bottom rope. Shugars goes into the lateral press for a two cout. Shugars applies The Cobra Clutch. Shugars drives his knee into Borne’s back. Shugars punches Borne. Shugars with clubbing blows to Borne’s chest. Borne with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Shugars blocks The Sunset Flip. Shugars goes for a double knee drop, but Borne ducks out of the way. Shugars applies a side headlock. Borne whips Shugars across the ring. Borne drops down on the canvas. Shugars leapfrogs over Borne. Borne with a Hip Toss. Shugars answers with a throat punch. Shugars with a jumping knee lift. Shugars with a Diving Elbow Smash through the ropes. Shugars follows that with The Slingshot Leg Drop for a two count. Shugars applies a top wrist lock. Borne gets back to a vertical base. Borne attacks the midsection of Shugars. Shugars puts Borne on the top turnbuckle. Shugars with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shugars fish hooks Borne. Shugars goes for The Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex, but Borne counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count.

Borne applies The Dragon Sleeper. Rollup Exchange. Shugars with a double leg takedown. Borne rolls Shugars over for a two count. Shugars with a side headlock takeover. Second Rollup Exchange. Shugars kicks Borne in the face. Borne dropkicks Shugars off the top turnbuckle. Borne with two clotheslines. Borne uppercuts Shugars. Borne with The Slop Drop. Borne kicks Shugars in the gut. Borne with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Borne takes a swipe at Dion Lennox. Shugars with a Northern Lights Suplex/Basement Dropkick Combination. The referee gets distracted by DarkState. Lennox grabs a steel chair. Shugars stops Lennox in his tracks. Lennox and Shugars are bickering with each other. Borne shoves Shugars into Lennox. Borne with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Borne rolls Shugars back into the ring. Borne connects with The Slingshot Borne Again to pickup the victory. After the match, Tristian Angels appears in the crowd. Angels says that Borne had a very impressive victory. Angels introduces himself as “Mr. England” Tristian Angels. Don’t let his looks fool you, because he’s here as a courtesy to let Borne and all these people know that he’s going to see much more of Tristian Angels from here on out. Cam Hendrix attacks Borne from behind. Hendrix hits The Rock Bottom. Hendrix says that it’s showtime and NXT is his show.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Myles Borne via Pinfall

– We see Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclar talking in the locker room. Sinclair can’t think cause there’s so much movement going on in NXT. Grey points out that Sinclair has more speed in her as she’s the WWE Speed Women’s Champion. Kelani Jordan joins the conversation. Grey asks Jordan if she’s good. She’s not because she’s standing to next someone who got a two-part chronicle who doesn’t deserve it, someone who’s got multiple titles shots when she hasn’t gotten one opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship. Jordan tapped out Lola Vice, something that Grey couldn’t do, so she’s the one to beat. What happened after that? That’s right, Jordan got knocked out in NXT Underground. Sinclair says that Grey didn’t get pinned at Stand & Deliver, so she deserves to face Lola Vice. Jordan calls Sinclair clueless as always. She needs to realize that there’s no friends here in NXT. Grey is going to turn on Sinclair just like Charlie Dempsey did. Sinclair says that Jordan should be worrying about the Speed Championship instead of the NXT Women’s Championship. Jordan proceeds to challenge Sinclair to a match, and she won’t have to put her title on the line, because she just wants to embarrass her in front of her little friend. Jordan tells Grey to sit-down while she stands out tonight.

– Becoming “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels Documentary is streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

– Two-Day Combo Tickets for WWE SummerSlam 2026 go on-sale this Friday.

Tony D’Angelo Segment

STILL TO COME

– Lizzy Rain vs. TBD

– Stacks & Uriah Connors w/The Birthright vs. EK Prosper & Dorian Van Dux

– Ricky Saints vs. Shiloh Hill

Checkout Episode Six Of The SUR Files