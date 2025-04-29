WWE NXT Results 4/29/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Joe Hendry & DarkState Segment

Joe Hendry: Say his name, and he appears. Joe Hendry is back in front of the NXT Universe. And what a journey it’s been. I just wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania. And less than 48 hours ago, I successfully defend my TNA World Championship at Rebellion. Unfortunately, you know what happens next, Trick Williams attacked me when my back was turned. Trick, I know that I embarrassed you in Las Vegas, so I expected retaliation. But, my friend, for what you did, you just crossed the line. And I called you entitle, but I’m afraid it’s so much worse than that, because you used to be somebody that these people can get behind. You used to be somebody that could lead that locker room. You were Mr. Let’s Talk About It, but the truth is, you can’t stand the fact that they weren’t talking about Trick Williams, they were talking about Joe Hendry.

And what they were saying was, we believe. And you’re not just entitled, you’re arrogant, because instead of looking within, you wanted to blame everybody else for the fact that you couldn’t win back the NXT Championship. And you know that Oba Femi won’t just give you another title match for that championship, so you thought you would just hop on over, and take a shot at the TNA World Champion. Trick, let me assure you, I am an entertainer, but I also have an antagonistic side, so I recognize what this is, and I will not fall for the deception, so I’m gonna make it nice and easy. Trick, I’m gonna say your name, and make you appear. Trick Williams, get your ass out here, right now.

– DarkState enters the arena and ambushes Hendry. DarkState hits The Assisted Pop Up PowerBomb to close this segment.

– AVA welcomes Iyo Sky back to NXT. Jordynne Grace tells Iyo that she’ll be her tag team partner. She’ll do whatever it takes to get one step closer to the NXT Women’s Championship. The Juggernaut and The Genius Of The Sky will be a tag team.

– Karmen Petrovic tries to give Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley some encouragement after suffering two losses with titles on the line last week. Ashante THEE Adonis tells Karmen that she shouldn’t be worried about these losers. He got Karmen a match with Sol Ruca. Ashante says that Karmen better get ready, because if she wins, she’ll get a title opportunity.

First Match: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Lexis King For The WWE NXT North American Championship

King immediately attacks Saints from behind before the bell rings. King is throwing haymakers at Saints. King repeatedly stomps on Saints chest. King is talking smack to Saints. King sends Saints to the corner. Saints kicks King in the corner. Saints with The Missile Dropkick. Saints unloads two knife edge chops. Saints uppercuts King. Saints with clubbing bodyshots. Saints repeatedly slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Saints with a blistering chop. Saints whips King across the ring. Saints scores the elbow knockdown. King responds with an up kick. King with closed fist shots to the right cheek bone of Saints. King is choking Saints with his boot. King slaps Saints in the chest. Saints reverses out of the irish whip from King. Saints uppercuts King. Saints with a chop/haymaker combination. Saints whips King across the ring.

King ducks a clothesline from Saints. Saints with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Saints with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Saints walks over King. Saints plays to the crowd. Saints has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. King with a Belly to Back Suplex. King with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. King follows that with a Double Knee Gutbuster for a two count. Saints avoids The SuperKick. Saints with two clotheslines. Saints ducks a clothesline from King. Saints with a Spinning Side Slam. Saints with a running back elbow smash. King blocks The Tornado DDT. King drives Saints face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. King rolls Saints over for a two count. Saints runs around King. King SuperKicks Saints. King goes for The Coronation, but Saints counters with The Tornado DDT. Saints connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Ricky Saints via Pinfall

– Shawn Spears says that The Culling has been falling short of expectations as of late. Brooks & Niko in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match. Izzi Dame was fingertips away from capturing the Women’s North American Championship at Stand & Deliver. It hurts to lose, but they can’t let their failures define them, let those failures teach. If they fear failure, they’re simply putting limitations on their lives. This is NXT Women’s Roster is stacked, so Spears needs Izzi to figure out a way to stand out from the pack. She needs to rip that spotlight from someone and put it on herself. Brooks & Niko will need to dig down deep to find out the cohesion they need in order to take down Hank & Tank. Spears wants The Culling to rise up and seize control of NXT.

Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo Segment

– Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Sol Ruca vs. Karmen Petrovic w/Ashante THEE Adonis

– Iyo Sky & Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

