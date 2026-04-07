WWE NXT Results 4/7/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Tony D’Angelo Segment

– Keanu Carver vs. Jasper Troy vs. Josh Briggs In A Triple Threat Match

– Lola Vice Segment

– Blake Monroe & Jackson Drake w/The Vanity Project vs. Tatum Paxley & Shiloh Hill In A Mixed Tag Team Match

– Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame w/The Culling

Checkout Episode Four Of The SUR Files