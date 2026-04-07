WWE NXT Results 4/7/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Tony D’Angelo Segment
– Keanu Carver vs. Jasper Troy vs. Josh Briggs In A Triple Threat Match
– Lola Vice Segment
– Blake Monroe & Jackson Drake w/The Vanity Project vs. Tatum Paxley & Shiloh Hill In A Mixed Tag Team Match
– Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame w/The Culling
Checkout Episode Four Of The SUR Files