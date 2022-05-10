– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ main event and what happened after with Joe Gacy and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Gacy and his disciples have carried Breakker somewhere dark. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

We go right to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. They hit the ring and pose but the music quickly interrupts as Roxanne Perez makes her way out while Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. Wendy Choo’s music hits but she’s not coming. Perez points to the ring and Toxic Attraction turns around to Choo hitting all three of them with a top rope crossbody for a pop. Perez and Choo clear the ring now.

The referee restores order and now Choo starts of with Dolin. Perez tags in for a quick double team, focusing on Dolin’s arm. Choo with another quick tag and double team. Perez comes back in and delivers arm drags to Dolin. They botch a move and Perez turns it into a roll-up for 2. Jayne tags in for a double team neckbreaker for a 2 count. Jayne keeps control and screams out for a pop. Jayne goes on and covers Perez for another pin attempt.

Vic says tonight’s main event will be Natalya vs. Cora Jade. Dolin tags back in and kicks Perez in the back. Dolin whips Perez hard into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Jayne tags back in for more double teaming against the ropes as fans do dueling chants. Jayne grounds Perez with a knee to the back now as Rose cheers her on.

Choo gets the tag and she unloads on Jayne now. Dolin swings from the apron but Choo ducks and knocks her off. Coo sends Jayne to the floor now, next to Dolin. Choo lifts the middle rope up high while standing on the bottom, allowing for Perez to run and dive out between her legs, taking the champs back down on the floor. Choo and Perez pose on the apron as fans chant “NXT!” and we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Jayne nails a Spinebuster to Choo for a close 2 count. Jayne grounds Choo now. Dolin comes in but Choo rocks her. Choo sends Jayne out and tags Perez in. Perez unloads on Dolin and hits a Thesz Press with right hands. Fans chant “Rok-C!” as she keeps control of Dolin for another close pin attempt. Perez with a standing corkscrew moonsault. Choo follows up and covers for 2 but Jayne breaks the pin. Perez sends Jayne to the floor. Perez tags back in and drops Dolin with a big boot. Perez goes to the top but Rose enters the ring to check on Dolin.

Perez flies off the top but Rose shoves Dolin to safety. Choo tackles Rose and unloads on her. The chaos leads to Perez going for a Code Red on Dolin, but Jayne superkicks Perez while the referee isn’t looking. Dolin takes advantage and covers Perez for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

– After the match, the champs stand tall while Perez is laid out at ringside. Choo enters the ring and attacks Jayne from behind but Toxic Attraction triple teams her and beats her down. Fans boo as Toxic Attraction taunts Choo and holds her down. They pose with their titles as the music starts back up and we go to replays.

– We see pre-recorded video of Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton out shopping. Waller says Nathan Frazer got lucky in his debut last week. They both start taking shots at Chase University, Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward and the students who go there. Waller says he’s looking forward to getting revenge on Chase University. Stratton says she’ll be there to see it and Waller says she better be because there’s nothing better than The Grayson Waller Effect.

– Still to come, Joe Gacy speaks. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Roderick Strong is training at The Diamond Mine Dojo. The Creed Brothers walk up and they want to talk. Strong hopes they aren’t still mad about last week because they still got the win over The Viking Raiders. They say their win over The Vikings is tainted because of Strong’s interference. Strong says they should be thanking him. They say it’s not about the win, it’s about how they won. They say next week they will face The Vikings again and this time Strong better stay away. Strong believes in The Creed Brothers and believes they will be champions. Strong says he’s bringing a new member to the group, one who will help The Creed Brothers get to the NXT Tag Team Titles. Strong says this person is a Pan-American Games Champion, freestyle Greco-Roman wrestler, from the University of Minnesota. He introduces Damon Kemp, who is Bobby Steveson, the brother of Gable Steveson. Fans in the arena boo some. The Creeds say new members are supposed to be a group decision. They agree to discuss it later. The brothers walk off to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Joe Gacy with two hooded disciples. They’re wearing dark red robes this time instead of all black. Gacy takes the mic and addresses NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and how he left Breakker in the wilderness last week and told him he must face the next chapter of his journey all alone. Gacy says his own personal journey started in NXT months ago as he opened the door of inclusion to everyone, no matter who you were, you could be a part of change.

Gacy says these two people, presumably the disciples standing on each side of him, separated themselves from the pack, they proved themselves to him like no one else did, they went above and beyond and were committed to his cause by taking the extra step. Fans chant “shut the hell up!” now. Gacy says his cause and message have been received, these are the faces of change, and our expansion has begun, change takes place one person at a time, so he would like to appeal to Breakker, to consider this his personal invitation. Gacy says Breakker doesn’t have to do this alone, he can join them, be a part of their movement, be a part of this change, the result is eternal joy.

Fans give Gacy the “What?!” treatment now. He stares ahead as the boos continue. Gacy says affliction and hardship awaits those and you, those who resist. Gacy stares straight ahead as his music starts back up. The two hooded men did not reveal their identities, standing by Gacy for the whole promo.

– Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward are backstage talking about Grayson Waller. Sarray runs in and speaks Japanese, saying she heard what Waller and Tiffany Stratton said earlier, and now she wants to team with Chase. Chase says he can’t understand what Sarray is saying but Bodhi speaks up and translates. Chase is surprised but Bodhi says he’s taking Japanese as a course. Chase asks if Chase U really has a language department. Sarray goes on about how she can’t forgive Waller and Stratton. She gets fired up and Bodhi goes to translate but Chase says he’s picking up what she’s putting down. Chase says he’s going to get the mixed tag team match made official. Sarray speaks in Japanese again and says that’s a teachable moment.

– Still to come, the beginning of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic and Wade send us to a segment shot at the WWE Performance Center gym, Ivy Nile’s Challenge. The first task is push-ups and we see Nile competing against four recruits. The first guy drops out at push-up #83. Ivy says if you can’t go, you gotta go. They stop at #90 and Nile says by the end of the night, she will be the last one standing.

– We go back to the ring and we see the bracket for the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Alicia Taylor introduces the participants on the stage – Nikkita Lyons, Arianna Grace, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, and then Sloane Jacobs and Fallon Henley, who are waiting in the ring. Legend got way more boos than anyone else in the intro segment.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Sloane Jacobs vs. Fallon Henley

The bell rings and Sloane Jacobs goes at it with Fallon Henley. Fans chant “Fallon!” early on as they trade offense and pin attempts. Jacobs tries for three straight pin attempts but then Fallon dropkicks her.

More back and forth now. Jacobs with a dropkick of her own for a 2 count. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs come out to ringside to cheer Henley on. Jensen is currently on the shelf for a few months with an injury. Jacobs with another slam for a 2 count.

Henley turns it around and mounts more offense for a 2 count. She gets fired up and celebrates with Briggs and Jensen, but comes back in and only gets a 2 count. Henley with an arm submission now.

Fans rally now and Jacobs fights to her feet but Henley takes her right back down for another arm submission. They trade more offense and pin attempts until Henley nails a running knee to the face for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Fallon Henley

– After the match, Briggs and Jensen hit the ring to celebrate with Henley as the music hits and we get a replay. Henley will face the winner of Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace. Briggs, Jensen and Henley also help Jacobs up and raise her hand in the air.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde. She asks about what happened last week and what happened to AJ Galante. Santos says Galante never should’ve been at the sit-down meeting and he became fair game when he got involved. Santos says AJ knows the rules, and he would never survive on Legado’s streets. Santos goes on and says Tony D’Angelo’s crew will learn that they can’t get in Legado’s business and walk away, let alone walk. Santos tells Cruz to go start the car and he walks off to end the segment.

– We get a quick promo to hype the return of Kay Lee Ray as Alba Fyre. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Cruz Del Toro walking through the parking lot. He’s attacked by Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. They beat Cruz up and Tony says Cruz’s boys did this to him. Tony tells Two Dimes and Stacks to throw Cruz in the trunk because they’re going to send a message. They all hop in the car and speed away.

Amari Miller vs. Alba Fyre

We go back to the ring and Amari Miller is wrapping her entrance. We see how she was stretchered out after her loss to Lash Legend on March 1, where she suffered a concussion. Out next comes Alba Fyre, the former Kay Lee Ray.

The bell rings and Fyre locks up with Miller as fans chant her name. Fyre takes Miller down and we get a quick pin attempt. Miller fights up and applies a headlock, then takes Fyre down. The camera shows us a picture-in-picture clip of Ivy Nile’s push-up challenge continuing with another recruit dropping out.

Fyre rocks Miller but Miller nails a knee to the gut. Miller with a big arm drag out of the corner now. Fyre gets caught with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Fyre finally mounts some offense after a superkick to the face and a tornado DDT from the corner. Fyre with another superkick to the jaw for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Miller rolls Fyre up for 2. Miller is actually dominating Fyre here. She nails a big knee and covers for 2.

Fyre with a kick to the gut and a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Fyre then drops Miller with the Fyre Bomb, the former KLR Bomb. Fyre goes to the top and nails a Swanton Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Alba Fyre

– After the match, Fyre stands tall as the music hits. Vic says she has re-ignited her comeback. We get a replay of the finish and come back to Fyre standing tall.

– Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arrive in the parking lot. They get out of their car and go to enter the building but Solo Sikoa opens the door, tells them not tonight, then quickly slams the door shut and locks it. Hayes and Williams are determined to find a way into the building as they walk off. Back to commercial.

