– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package look back at last week’s show, including how The Way captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in the main event.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory

We go right to the ring and The Way is out – Austin Theory with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. Fans boo them both. Out next comes NXT Champion Karrion Kross with Scarlett for this non-title opener.

Kross and Scarlett wrap their unique entrance as fans cheer them on. Theory and Gargano watch from ringside as Gargano cheers a scared Theory on. Theory hesitates but finally enters the ring and the bell hits. Kross misses in the corner and Theory goes to work but Kross shoves him to the mat. Theory with a dropkick but Kross eats it and fumes.

Kross with a big boot to the face in the corner, sending Theory down. Kross launches Theory across the ring with ease. Kross stares down Gargano and charges at Theory but puts the brakes on as Theory moves. Theory tries to capitalize with a clothesline but it does nothing. Kross levels him with a big clothesline of his own. Kross with big strikes in the corner and in the middle of the ring. Kross flattens Theory with another big boot. Kross uses the middle rope to choke Theory as the referee warns him.

Gargano tries to encourage Theory but Kross puts boots to him and taunts Gargano. Kross keeps control but runs into boots in the corner again. Kross catches Theory with a big Doomsday Saito suplex. He goes for another one but Theory rakes his eyes as Gargano distracts the referee from the apron. Fans boo. They go to the floor and Kross misses as he can’t see. Theory ducks a shot and sends Kross face-first into the barrier. Theory with a big DDT on the floor as the boos continue. Kross makes it back right at the 9 count. Theory stays on him and uses the ring post now. Theory brings it back in and keeps control, then mounts Kross with big lefts and rights as the boos continue, and Scarlett yells at Theory.

Kross fights back but Theory rolls into a big dropkick for a 2 count. Vic confirms Bronson Reed vs. Gargano with the title on the line for next Tuesday’s show. Fans rally now as Kross eats a running clothesline in the corner. Theory with a big Fall-away Slam from the corner. Gargano barks orders but Kross comes back with a huge Doomsday Saito out of nowhere, and another. Kross waits for Theory to get back up, and then nails the running forearm to the back of the head.

Kross mounts Theory from behind on the mat and unloads with strikes. He then applies the Straitjacket submission and the referee calls the match, while Kross keeps his eyes on Gargano.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall with the NXT Title as his music hits. Scarlett joins him as he stares Gargano down. We go to replays. Finn Balor suddenly appears next to Kross in the ring as fans cheer them on. Balor is tired of waiting, he wants his rematch. Kross wants it just as bad as Balor. Kross says let’s do this. They face off in the middle of the ring until Balor makes his exit, still staring Kross down. Kross’ music starts back up as we go to commercial.

– We see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida arriving earlier today. His 2 of 3 Falls match against Santos Escobar will main event tonight. We also see NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez arriving with Dakota Kai earlier today. Gonzalez will face Mercedes Martinez later on.

– We see footage of Leon Ruff confronting NXT General Manager William Regal in his office earlier today. Ruff wanted to compete tonight but Regal refused to book him because of the beating he took in the Falls Count Anywhere loss to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott last week. Ruff yelled at Regal and knocked some things off his desk but Regal would not change his mind. Ruff stormed off.

MSK vs. Breezango

We go back to the ring and Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango waits as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next comes NXT Tag Team Champions MSK for this non-title match – Wes Lee and Nash Carter.

Breeze starts off with Lee and they lock up. Breeze tosses Lee first, then poses on the top turnbuckle to taunt him for a pop. Lee charges but Breeze takes him down. Lee drops Breeze. They run the ropes again and Lee shows off for a pop. They counter suplex attempts and then superkick each other’s legs at the same time for a pop. Fandango tags in with Carter. They trade holds and Fandango nails a deep arm drag.

Carter comes back with a big dropkick and some taunting Fandango. Fandango with a knee to the gut. Breezango tags in for the double team attempt but Breezango collides with each other. The referee gets involved in the running of the ropes and does a leap frog of his own for a pop. Carter dropkicks Breeze for another pop. Carter and Breeze face off as we go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.