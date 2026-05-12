WWE NXT Results 5/12/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tatum Paxley & Lizzy Rain vs. Zaria & Nikkita Lyons

STILL TO COME

– Tony D’Angelo Segment

– NARAKU vs. TBD

– The Birthright w/Arianna Grace vs. Sean Legacy, EK Prosper, Tate Wilder In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Jackson Drake w/The Vanity Project vs. Noam Dar

– Kendal Grey w/Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan

Checkout Episode 8 of The SUR Files