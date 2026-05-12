WWE NXT Results 5/12/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
First Match: Tatum Paxley & Lizzy Rain vs. Zaria & Nikkita Lyons
STILL TO COME
– Tony D’Angelo Segment
– NARAKU vs. TBD
– The Birthright w/Arianna Grace vs. Sean Legacy, EK Prosper, Tate Wilder In A 6-Man Tag Team Match
– Jackson Drake w/The Vanity Project vs. Noam Dar
– Kendal Grey w/Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan
Checkout Episode 8 of The SUR Files