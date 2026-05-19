WWE NXT Results 5/19/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Live Posting Will Be Delayed Due To Personal Matters, You Still Can Interact In The Chat Section Down Below
– Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Lizzy Rain For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship
– Lola Vice & Izzi Dame Segment
– Tristian Angles vs. TBD
– Keanu Carver vs. Tate Wilder
– The Vanity Project (c) vs. DarkState For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship
– Tony D’Angelo & Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook & Kam Hendrix
Checkout Episode 9 of The SUR Files