WWE NXT Results 5/19/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Live Posting Will Be Delayed Due To Personal Matters, You Still Can Interact In The Chat Section Down Below

– Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Lizzy Rain For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Lola Vice & Izzi Dame Segment

– Tristian Angles vs. TBD

– Keanu Carver vs. Tate Wilder

– The Vanity Project (c) vs. DarkState For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Tony D’Angelo & Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook & Kam Hendrix

Checkout Episode 9 of The SUR Files