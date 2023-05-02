– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video showing how NXT was involved in the 2023 WWE Draft. 18 Superstars were called to RAW, SmackDown or main roster free agency. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT North American Title Match: Drew Gulak vs. Wes Lee

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as NXT North American Champion Wes Lee makes his way out with Tyler Bate. Drew Gulak is out next with Charlie Dempsey as fans boo.

The bell rings and Lee immediately nails a big dropkick, sending Gulak to the floor to regroup. Dempsey hits the apron to yell at Lee, which allows Gulak to roll Lee up for 2. They trade counters and pin attempts now. Gulak catches Lee with a close roll-up for 2.

Lee unloads with kicks and a big stomp for a pop. Lee blocks a corner kick and takes Gulak up top for a superplex. Gulak resists and fights back but Lee blocks it. Lee is sent to the mat but he rolls through, then Gulak nails a big flying clothesline for a close 2 count. Gulak man-handles Lee a bit and kicks him in the chest for 2.

Gulak grounds Lee now and stretches him as fans rally. Lee fights up and out. They trade big punches now. Lee with kicks and a takedown, then a basement dropkick to the back. Lee with a big running uppercut and kick in the corner. Gulak blocks a German suplex. Gulak ends up on the floor, pleading with Bate to stay back.

Lee nails a big suicide dive off the distraction. Gulak comes back in but Dempsey drops Lee at ringside with a cheap shot. Bate comes over and levels Dempsey on the floor for a big pop. Lee brings it back in and nails the Cardiac Kick for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as the music hits. Bate joins him and they embrace.

– We see how NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Grayson Waller last week, then challenged Bron Breakker for NXT Battleground. We also see how Breakker took out Hayes and Trick Williams. Trick is shown walking backstage now, by himself. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette from NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. They are ready for one last night on NXT, and they plan to put out the fire that is Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, then take the titles to SmackDown.

– We go to the ring and Trick Williams has a mic. He mentions how Bron Breakker put NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in the hospital, but he knows Melo is a fighter and will bounce back.

Trick says he took Bron’s Spear last week, saving Melo, and he will do it again without thinking. He goes on and says while Melo don’t miss, if he does, Trick has the rebound, which is why at NXT Battleground… the music hits and out comes Bron Breakker to interrupt.

Breakker comes out to boos. He says Trick must be the tougher one as he took the Spear and the Recliner last week. Bron says the last thing he wants to do is ever represent the fans again. He goes on about taking the title from Hayes and having the chance to embarrass Hayes in front of his friends and family at Battleground. They have more words and Bron goes to leave when Trick proposes a fight. Trick threatens to knock Bron’s tan off him until he’s black and blue. Fans rally behind Trick now. Bron says it doesn’t matter what the fans want or Tick wants, he’s calling the shots. Bron says next week it will be a Battleground preview when he breaks Trick in half. Trick and Bron face off to end the segment.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with JD McDonagh, congratulating him on going to RAW. JD says he’s waited 21 years to get to RAW so yes he’s bringing a big chip on his shoulder with him. Noam Dar interrupts with his NXT UK Heritage Cup. Dar asks for a favor, for old time’s sake… he wants JD to hurt Dragon Lee tonight so Lee stays away from his Cup. Deal? JD says that’s slimy and he knows all Dar cares about is his Cup, which is why he never gave JD a shot… JD advises Dar to stay away from him because if he pisses JD off, JD will take the Cup with him to RAW. JD walks off.

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

We go back to the ring and out comes Gigi Dolin. Her brother Miles, who is 11 years younger, is watching from ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Vic hypes Dani Palmer for tonight’s debut, saying the women’s division will improve. We go back to the ring and out come Jacy Jayne as Dolin waits for a fight.

The bell rings and they go at it as fans rally. Dolin sends Jayne to the floor but Jayne trips her face-first on the edge of the apron. Jayne slams Dolin on the floor and then taunts Miles. Jayne brings it back in for a 2 count.

Jayne works Dolin over but keeps yelling at her brother. Dolin tries to capitalize but Jayne shuts her down for another 2 count. Jayne with a superkick but Dolin comes right back and rocks her. Dolin mount offense now, slamming Jayne for 2. Dolin runs into a back elbow. Dolin clotheslines Jayne, then follows her to the floor. Dolin sends Jayne into the barrier, then the steel ring steps. Jayne is bleeding on her face now.

Dolin works Jayne over, then celebrates some with her brother. Dolin brings it back in but Jayne sends her into exposed steel. Jayne quickly follows up and levels Dolin with a big spinning kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Jacy Jayne

– After the match, Jayne stands tall as the music hits while Miles looks on, staring at the ring. Jayne attacks Dolin and beats her to the floor, sending her into the steel steps and the barrier. Jayne blows a kiss to Miles as officials force her to the back.

– Still to come, Axiom vs. Scrypts. Back to commercial.

Axiom vs. Scrypts

Back from the break and out comes Axiom to a pop. Scrypts attacks from out of nowhere and they go at it for a few seconds.

The bell rings and now the match is underway. Axiom gets the upperhand early on but Scrypts goes to the floor for a breather. Scrypts fights back and runs to leap off the announce table, diving onto Axiom with a kick. Scrypts brings Axiom back into the ring for 2.

Scrypts keeps control and clotheslines Axiom down. Axiom ducks a move and goes for a Sleeper but Scrypts fights him off. Scrypts goes to the top for a huge moonsault but Axiom kicks out at 2. Scrypts taunts Axiom but Axiom gets fired up and fights back, nailing a big dropkick for a pop.

Axiom launches Scrypts with a suplex. Axiom goes to the top and flies but Scrypts dropkicks him in mid-air. Scrypts tells Axiom to get back up, and he finally does. Axiom blocks a kick and nails a big knee to the face for a close 2 count.

Scrypts blocks the Golden Ratio and then nails a big heel kick. Scrypts flies off the top but Axiom kicks him in the face on the way down for a big pop. Axiom waits for Scrypts to recover, then nails the Golden Ratio for the pin to win.

Winner: Axiom

– After the match, Axiom stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Axiom goes to leave but he turns back and helps Scrypts up. Scrypts nails a cheap shot, but Axiom drops him in return. Axiom then rips off Scrypts’ mask and leaves him laying. Fans chant “Reggie!” at the unmasking.

– We go to Fallon Henley, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs at the Henley family bar. Briggs and Jensen get back on the same page after what happened last week. Fallon says it’s good to have everything back to how it was. Jensen says it does feel good. Jensen says he did learn a few business things from Kiana James… he explains how valuable the land the bar is on and how Fallon’s family could take advantage to be set for life. Briggs and Fallon are impressed. Two women walk up and ask Jensen if he’d like to have a drink, but he says he’s catching up with his friends, but he hopes they have a good night. Fallon and Briggs are surprised, commenting on how it looks like their little brother did grow up.

Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh

We go back to the ring and out comes Dragon Lee to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes new RAW Superstar JD McDonagh to boos. Fans chant “you deserve it!” for the call-up. The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds and pin attempts. Lee takes JD down by his arm and keeps control.

JD takes it to the corner and backs off but nails a stiff body shot, and another. They run the ropes and Lee launches JD into the ropes, then covers for 2. Lee drops JD in the corner, then launches in from the apron with a stiff kick to the face. Lee with a running corner dropkick to keep JD down as fans chant. Lee with another basement dropkick in the corner.

Noam Dar comes walking out with his Heritage Cup, which distracts Lee. JD takes advantage and drops Lee. JD turns Lee upside down in the corner, but misses the running baseball slide and hits the ring post below his belt as Lee pulls himself up.

Lee unloads on JD now, launching him with a big back-drop. Lee with an Atomic Drop, then a clothesline to send JD over the top rope to the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break an JD has Lee down in the middle of the ring with a body scissors. We see Dar at ringside talking to his Heritage Cup. Fans rally as Lee gets free but JD decks him in the back.

JD takes Lee to the top and tries to remove his mask as fans boo. Lee knocks JD to the mat. Lee flies with a high crossbody. Lee unloads with lefts and rights, then nails a hurricanrana takedown for a pop to send JD to the floor. Lee runs the ring and nails a suicide dive. Lee stares at Dar, then brings JD back in. Lee goes to the top for the Coup de Grace but JD kicks out just in time.

Lee has JD on the apron now but JD rocks him. Lee chops back. They trade stiff shots on the apron. JD scoops Lee and drops him head-first into the edge of the apron with a DVD. Fans chant “NXT!” and the referee counts. Lee is also decked at ringside as JD runs back in. Lee makes it back in at the 9 count and JD can’t believe it.

JD and Lee trade shots now. Lee with a snap German suplex, a big knee to the jaw, then the Poison-rana. Lee charges to capitalize but JD levels him with a lariat. Fans chant “NXT!” and applaud both competitors as they struggle to get back up. Lee and JD trade strikes to “this is awesome!” chants. JD rocks Lee but Lee blocks a powerbomb with a sitdown powerbomb of his own. JD kicks out a 2 and Lee can’t believe it.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” again. Lee goes to the top but JD crotches him. JD climbs up but he’s turned upside down. JD pulls himself back up as they trade headbutts. JD nails a big Spanish Fly, then a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count as Lee kicks out just in time. Fans and JD are shocked as Dar looks on. Lee blocks Devil Inside and responds with a Destroyer.

JD rolls to the floor to avoid a pin. Fans chant “fight forever!” as Lee brings it back in. Dar gets involved but Lee rocks him. Lee follows JD back in but JD nails a headbutt to stun him. JD goes on and hits the Devil Inside suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: JD McDonagh

– After the match, JD stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. JD poses in the corner now as Lee nails a suicide dive to Dar. Lee fights Dar to the back as JD paces the ring.

– Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are backstage. They are confident about going out on a high note for their last night in NXT, and plan to regain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. They talk about this being the first time a RAW team has faced a SmackDown team for NXT titles, and how they are a real team compared to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. This is where they started and where they became friends, so they’ve got this. They end the segment with a hug, even if Carter hesitates.

– The Schism is backstage watching tape of Joe Coffey. Joe Gacy says Coffey is impressive, but tonight he will give his own body for The Schism, taking pain and punishment for their greater good. The Dyad says Gacy’s sacrifice will not be in vain as when he does this for them, they will dominate Gallus and bring the NXT Tag Team Titles to The Schism. 4 roots, 1 tree. They put their masks on and walk off. Ava stops Gacy and tells him to do this for The Dyad but then do something for himself. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video showing the recent sneak attacks on Nikkita Lyons, Sol Ruca and Wendy Choo.

Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey

We go back to the ring and The Schism is out – Joe Gacy with Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Gallus is out next – Joe Coffey with NXT Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey. If Gacy wins The Dyad will earn a shot at the titles. If Coffey wins, The Dyad can no longer challenge for the titles as long as Gallus are champions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Gacy and Coffey throw big strikes in the corner. Gacy gets dropped and Coffey kicks away. More back and forth with power shots now. Gacy mounts some offense and hits a big Uranage for a close 2 count. Gacy grounds Coffey now.

We see The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile watching backstage. Coffey comes back with a big uppercut. Coffey ducks a clothesline and nails a flying shoulder. Coffey drops Gacy on his head with a big throw for 2. Gacy rocks Coffey with a punch, then nails a belly-to-back suplex for 2.

Coffey ends up going to the top for a big missile dropkick. Coffey runs over Gacy with his finisher and he covers for the pin but Rip Fowler places Gacy’s foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. The two factions go at it now. Ava runs in the ring and confronts Coffey. Ava then falls to the mat and acts like Coffey hit her. Gacy capitalizes on the chaos and hits the Upside Down for the pin to win.

Winner: Joe Gacy

– After the match, The Schism stands tall. Ivy is backstage watching and she’s seen enough of Ava always interfering. Ivy storms off, apparently to find Ava.

– We see Dani Palmer backstage on a video call with Sol Ruca. She thanks Ruca for designing her ring gear and dedicates tonight’s match to her. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger show up, and they’re fired up for Palmer’s debut. They tell her to go do her thing, and she heads out. Oba Femi appears and just looks down at Tank and Hank. They invite him to sit and watch Palmer’s debut, but he just stares ahead and walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Eddy Thorpe is at the WWE Performance Center, talking about how he’s working on different skills. Damon Kemp walks up and tells Thorpe to throw his trash away since he’s the new guy. They have words and Kemp says Thorpe can’t hang in the ring. Thorpe will take that bet. Kemp says he likes Thorpe, so don’t make him put an end to the hype before it starts, young boy. Thorpe isn’t impressed as Kemp walks off.

Dani Palmer vs. Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and out comes Dani Palmer for her official main show debut. Tatum Paxley is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and Paxley takes Palmer to the corner, but Palmer flips away. Palmer with a takedown and a leg submission as Paxley screams out, then counters. They get up and tangle but Palmer applies a headlock. Palmer continues flipping away with the counters, then drops Paxley and kips-up. Palmer goes on and covers for 2.

Palmer grounds Paxley with another headlock now. Palmer misses a counter and gets clubbed in the back of the neck. Paxley unloads with strikes, then hits a big suplex for 2. Palmer charges but Paxley slams her by her hair, then drops an elbow for 2. Paxley grounds Palmer as fans rally.

More back and forth now. Palmer with a flying back elbow and more offense. Palmer with a neckbreaker. Palmer pushes off a counter and slams Paxley face-first into the mat. Palmer goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winner: Dani Palmer

– After the match, Palmer stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Palmer continues celebrating.

– We go to the Chase University class room. Thea Hail is nervous because Andre Chase is late, but then he sends a message that class is canceled because of what happened last week with Bron Breakker. Duke Hudson says there’s no reason they should fall behind in their curriculum, so he goes to the front of the class for a lesson on the WWE Draft. One student asks if this means no pop quiz this week. Duke tells everyone to hold up their papers, then rip them up. Duke says no more pop quizzes in Chase U. Duke says “Duke University” has a nice ring to it as the segment ends.

– We see the tag teams for the main event walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and new free agent Von Wagner is with Mr. Stone, looking at a photo album. Von talks about his dad, Beau Beverly (Wayne Bloom) wrestling at WWE SummerSlam years ago. Stone asks about a photo of a young Von, but he doesn’t want to discuss. Stone says Von is a free agent now and can go to RAW or SmackDown. Von doesn’t want to talk about a photo that shows him with stitches on his head as a baby.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out come new RAW Superstars Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Out next are the newest SmackDown Superstars, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

Vic says new RAW Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell is here and we will hear from her. The champions and challengers suddenly go at it, spilling to the floor. The referee tries to restore order but the bell has not rang yet. Chance and Carter get the upperhand at ringside, then the bell rings as they bring it back in.

Fyre and Chance go at it and we get a quick 2 count. Dawn tags in and takes over but Carter tags in. The champions get sent to the floor. Carter kicks from the apron and leaps off the apron to take them down. Chance then flies out to take the champions down again. Chance and Carter stand tall and talk some trash as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. The challengers hit a springboard double team move to Fyre for a close 2 count. The double team continues while Dawn is down at ringside. Fyre gets her knees up and Chance lands bad. Dawn comes back in and holds Chance over her knee so Fyre can nail a big Swanton.

Chance kicks out at 2. Dawn knocks Carter out of the ring, but Chance rolls her up for 2. Chance with a Backstabber to Dawn. Chance and Carter hit their double team missile dropkick neckbreaker combo on Dawn but Fyre rushes in to break the pin up just in time.

Both teams are on their feet arguing now. They unload and start brawling. Fyre and Chance are alone in the ring as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Dawn comes in to fight with Chance but Chance makes her crotch Fyre, who is up top. Carter tags in and they climb up for a double Spanish Fly to Fyre but she somehow kicks out.

Carter and fans can’t believe it. The champs take control now, catching Chance in the double team inverted DDT Gory Bomb combo finisher. Fyre then nails a suicide dive to Carter to keep her from running in as Dawn covers Chance for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

– After the match, Dawn and Fyre stand tall as the music hits. Vic wonders if the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are going to SmackDown.

– Dijak is backstage now. He addresses Ilja Dragunov and says he gave Ilja fair warning but now look at him. We see Dijak’s attack on Ilja from last week. Dijak says Ilja now has a smashed rib cage, and so on. Dijak says Ilja didn’t seem like a dragon when he was trapped under that garage door last week, gasping for air. Dijak goes on and says Ilja was so helpless, but he left a small piece of Ilja for next week and that’s when he will finally break Dragunov for good.

– We see NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell backstage on crutches, making her final trip to the NXT ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Trick Williams is in the parking lot, wrapping up a phone call. Apollo Crews walks up and Trick congratulates him on the call-up. Crews saw Trick challenge Bron Breakker and says that is commendable. Crews says he sees a lot in Trick and thinks he can take this place over. Crews knows NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has the spotlight like he deserves, but Trick is definitely a Superstar and others in the locker room wish they had the gifts Trick has. Crews tells Trick to stay true to himself, keep grinding and next year it will be his name being called up in the WWE Draft. Trick thanks him and they have a show of respect.

– We go back to the ring and NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell is already out with a mic. Fans chant “you deserve it!” for her call-up to RAW in the WWE Draft. Indi is on crutches, and she has a walking boot on.

Indi talks about coming to WWE as a fresh 23 year old, as a fan of the black & gold era. No one ever thought she’d achieve this goal, they counted her out, until she found The Way. That’s where she formed a bond but not only with The Way, with the fans. She goes on about her title win. She says people talk about wanting to be a fighting champion but you don’t always get that chance. She was in the trainer’s room last week about to be taken out of the Triple Threat, but she said hell no, her title run was not going to end on the medical table, so she went back out there with two of the best in the division.

Fans chant “Indi Wrestling!” now. Indi says then came Friday when she got drafted to RAW. Fans pop and chant “you deserve it!” again. She thanks them and says she still can’t believe it. Indi announces that a tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion will begin next week, then wrap up at NXT Battleground on May 28. She wishes everyone good luck. Indi has one more thing to say before she goes, a quote she lives by – “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Indi looks down at the title as fans cheer her on. She kisses the belt and lays it down in the middle of the ring to an “Indi Wrestling!” chant. Indi jokes that now she has to figure out how she’s getting out of this ring. Indi’s music starts up as she limps over to the ropes. Dexter Lumis suddenly slides out from under the ring to a big pop. Lumis lifts Indi and carries her away to a big pop while Indi looks back and gives everyone a thumbs up.

The camera focuses on the NXT Women’s Title belt in the middle of the ring now. Tiffany Stratton suddenly appears and picks the title up to boos. Cora Jade appears and also grabs the title. Stratton and Jade struggle for the title. Lyra Valkyria suddenly clotheslines them both. Ivy Nile attacks next. The NXT women’s locker room empties out as several brawls start up at ringside and in the ring. Elektra Lopez, Dani Palmer, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Thea Hail, Tatum Paxley and others are going at it as NXT goes off the air.

