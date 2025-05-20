WWE NXT Results 5/20/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy vs. Ashante THEE Adonis In A Triple Threat Match

Ricky Saints joins the commentary team for this match. Adonis throws his mink coat at Evans before the bell rings. Adonis is throwing haymakers at Legacy. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Legacy’s chest. Adonis tees off on Evans. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Legacy sends Adonis crashing to the outside. Legacy launches Evans over the top rope. Evans slips over Legacy’s back. Rollup Exchange. Evans ducks a clothesline from Legacy. Evans with a Back Body Drop to Adonis. Evans applies a waist lock. Evans with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Evans goes for a Flying Cutter, but Legacy counters with The Backslide for a one count. Legacy grabs a side headlock. Evans whips Legacy across the ring. Evans drops down on the canvas. Legacy drops down on the canvas. Evans blasts Adonis off the ring apron. Legacy dropkicks the left knee of Evans. Legacy with a Double Foot Stomp. Legacy dropkicks Evans to the floor. Adonis clotheslines Legacy. Adonis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Adonis punches Evans. Adonis with a Corkscrew Tornillo to the outside.

Adonis ducks a clothesline from Legacy. Adonis with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Adonis dropkicks Legacy. Evans with a Rebound Hurricanrana. Evans dropkicks Legacy to the floor. Evans tells Adonis to bring it. Evans with a big right hand. Evans pulls Adonis off the ring apron. Evans with a Running Boot. Evans dives over Legacy. Evans lands The Suicide Dive. Evans is fired up. Evans unloads two knife edge chops. Adonis dumps Evans face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Adonis is raining down haymakers. Adonis stomps on Evans chest. Adonis kicks Evans in the ribs. Legacy with a chop/forearm combination. Chop Exchange. Legacy reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Legacy with a running chop. Adonis responds with a Running Boot. Adonis drives Legacy back first into the turnbuckles. Adonis with a Running Boot to Evans. Adonis poses for the crowd. Adonis hooks the outside leg for a two count. Adonis kicks Legacy in the face.

Adonis has complete control of the match. Adonis with Three Corner Spears. Legacy side steps Adonis into the turnbuckles. Legacy with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Adonis. Adonis kicks Legacy in the gut. Adonis drops Legacy with The DDT. Adonis pops back on his feet. Adonis with The SpineBuster into Legacy for a two count. Adonis starts tuning up the band. Legacy blocks The Long Kiss Goodnight. Evans with The Pump Kick. Evans with a Superman Punch to Legacy. Adonis rocks Evans with a forearm smash. Legacy with The Pump Kick. Legacy uses the right leg of Evans as a weapon. Evans with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Adonis with a Rebound Lariat. Legacy follows that with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Evans dumps Legacy out of the ring. Legacy with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Legacy tosses Adonis out of the ring. Legacy lands The SomerSault Plancha. Legacy ascends to the top turnbuckle. Evans hits The Springboard FrankenSteiner.

Evans delivers The Handspring Corkscrew Kick. Adonis dumps Legacy out of the ring. Adonis tries to steal the victory, but Evans breaks up the cover. Adonis and Evans are trading back and forth shots. Adonis with a big forearm smash. Adonis talks smack to Evans. Evans with The Superman Forearm. Adonis with The Float Over DDT. Adonis connects with The Long Kiss Goodnight. Legacy breaks up the cover with The Springboard 450 Splash. Evans nails Legacy with The Leaping Cutter. Evans with a Release German Suplex. Evans with The Slingshot Pescado. Evans follows that with The Frog Splash for a two count. Ethan Page attacks Saints from behind. Page and Saints are brawling around the ringside area. Evans wipes out Saints and Page with The Stage Dive. Adonis goes for a Flying Splash, but Legacy ducks out of the way. Legacy plants Adonis with The Shambles to pickup the victory. After the match, Saints and Page continue to brawl on the outside.

Winner: Sean Legacy via Pinfall

– We go back to AVA’s office. Stevie Turner says that was a big victory for both Sean Legacy and EVOLVE. AVA agrees with Stevie, but she’s not happy about the Ricky Saints/Ethan Page Brawl. AVA gives a big congratulations to Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele on being the newest additions to the NXT Roster after winning Season One Of WWE LFG. Both of them will be making their debuts over the coming weeks. Tyra is beyond excited. Jasper tells AVA that he’s going to make an impact in NXT, and it starts tonight.

Jordynne Grace Promo

In 2024, the top three free agents were: Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jordynne Grace. We all signed with NXT with one goal in mind, and that’s to be at top of the best women’s division in professional wrestling. Now that Stephanie and I have both beat Giulia, we are competing for that top spot in NXT. I have been watching Stephanie for a long time. And our paths are not that far from each other. We’re actually very similar. We’ve sacrificed everything to get to the WWE. Everybody always talks about how Stephanie competed in Japan and Mexico, but you know what, so have I. Stephanie and I both dominated our territories. At Stand & Deliver, Stephanie got a piece of that. She escaped with the NXT Women’s Championship once, but at Battleground, there is no escape. I know I’m the best. Stephanie thinks she’s the best. And on Sunday, in Tampa, we’ll find out who’s right.

– Lola Vice tells Stephanie Vaquer that she’s in for a real battle this Sunday. Lola is putting her money on Stephanie. Stephanie appreciates that. Stephanie tells Lola that she’ll talk to her after her interview. Lola runs into Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne says that Lola can suck up to the champion all she wants, but that won’t get her a title shot. Fallon Henley says that they’ll be the ones taking that title away from Stephanie. Lola sees otherwise with how they performed in last week’s main event. Fallon is not taking blame, because she didn’t get pinned. Lola says that Fatal Influence can pretend to be a tag team, but in reality, they get in each other’s way. It’s really embarrassing. Jacy says that Lola can think however she wants, just like Fallon thinks she’s the leader. Fallon reminds Jacy that she was the NXT Women’s North American Champion. Jacy has a great idea. Why don’t Fallon take care of Lola tonight and prove why she’s behind them when it comes to the NXT Women’s Championship. Lola tells Fallon that she’ll see her in the ring.

Trick Williams Rap Performance

Hey, yo, Joe Hendry. You know the difference between and you? When I walk in the room, people break their necks, so that they can see me. You break your neck, so people could see you. And I’m gonna call you exactly what your mama calls you, Average Joe. Drop my music.

You come out here looking like a Tellytubby with a blonde wig on. You want to talk about Trick Williams, I’ll knock your head off. You already know what time it is, let’s talk about it.

I ain’t ever backing down to an Average Joe. Keep popping off, I’ll bust you wide in your nose. I ain’t ever backing down to an Average Joe. Trick does a quick flow talking about his rhymes are better, his swag is better, and shoes are better than Joe Hendry. He says that he’ll send Joe back to TNA. Average Joe, he’s tired of being humble. Trick claims that Joe shouldn’t have took his spot in the Royal Rumble. He fumbled the bag at WrestleMania in his match with Randy Orton. He got beat down like some gumbo. Trick repeatedly says that he’s not backing down to an Average Joe. Trick says that he’s going to take Joe’s throne. Trick does his signature Joe Hendry pose to close the segment.

– We go to the locker room area. Joe Hendry says that the gloves are off while he’s strumming his acoustic guitar.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Josh Briggs. Briggs knows that it’s been a while since he’s been in singles competition. He wishes that Yoshiki Inamura was here, but he’s not. Things haven’t been fun for Briggs since Inamura went back to Japan. Briggs is dedicating his match to Inamura tonight.

Second Match: Shawn Spears w/The Culling vs. Josh Briggs

