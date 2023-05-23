– The Battleground go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up with quick promos from Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade and Lyra Valkyria to promote tonight’s tournament matches. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

We go right to the ring and out first comes Lyra Valkyria. Cora Jade is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winner of this will make it to the finals at Battleground.

The bell rings and Jade strikes first and taunts some but Lyra fights her off. Lyra unloads for a close 2 count, and another. Jade traps Lyra in the ropes to work her over, then hit a running dropkick.

More back and forth on the mat now. Jade with a 2 count. Jade with a running double stomp to the back for another close 2 count. Jade grounds Lyra by her arm now as fans rally. Lyra fights up and out, dropping Jade with a right. Jade fights back but Lyra nails a second rope dropkick. Lyra goes on and hits a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Lyra fights off a submission attempt, then hits a big suplex for 2.

Lyra suddenly connects with a roundhouse kick from out of nowhere, then covers for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

– After the match, Lyra stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Jade comes from behind and takes Lyra’s knee out now. Jade then smacks the knee with a kendo stick as officials try to back her away.

– We see Axiom and Dabba-Kato walking backstage. Vic shows us a Tale of The Tape as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ilja Dragunov is attacking Dijak backstage. Officials rush over as Ilja goes to shut the garage door on Dijak. Vic has a document for the two to sign tonight for their Last Man Standing bout at Battleground.

Axiom vs. Dabba-Kato

We go back to the ring and out comes Axiom. Dabba-Kato is out next.

The bell hits and they face off in the middle of the ring. Kato attacks but Axiom uses his speed to evade. Kato gets the upperhand and works Axiom over at ringside, pressing him back into the ring.

Axiom with strikes and a springboard kick to bring Kato to his knees. Axiom with big kicks now. He charges again but Kato nails a big lariat, then the sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the quick win.

Winner: Dabba-Kato

– After the match, Kato stands tall as the music hits and we go to commercial. Kato attacks Axiom again and puts him down. Scrypts suddenly flies into the ring to attack Kato, sending him to the floor. Officials hold Kato back. Scrypts helps Axiom up but Axiom hesitates as fans chant “hug it out!” now.

– We see footage of Tony D’Angelo in the police interrogation room this week. A detective says Tony’s name keeps coming up in investigations, but he insists he’s an honest man. Tony is accused of bribery. The detective has footage from an informant, which shows Tony but Tony says there’s no way that is him. Another detective walks in and tells the other that there is new footage to look at. They leave and we see Tony trying to listen to what they are saying. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for the NXT Battleground main event.

– We go back to the ring and Gallus is out – Joe Coffey, NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. They talk about how Battleground is stacked. They thought Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo would challenge them, but Tony is tied up. They indicate they are behind Tony’s issues with the police. They also thought The Creed Brothers would step up. The music interrupts and out comes Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, who issue a challenge for Battleground. The two teams have words and Joe decks Julius out of nowhere to kick off a brawl. Stacks runs out and helps The Creeds now. Stacks and The Creeds clear the ring and Gallus yells at them from ringside.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee now, asking about Tyler Bate and Joe Gacy. Lee says he just knew he could trust Bate, but now he’s not sure. McKenzie brings Bate over but Lee isn’t interested in his apology. Lee walks off. Bate has nothing but respect for Lee, while Gacy is a different story, but for tonight he has to worry about Eddy Thorpe.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate

We go back to the ring and out comes Eddy Thorpe. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tyler Bate is out. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is on commentary. Bate and Thorpe lock up and trade holds and pin attempts to start.

Thorpe flies at Bate for a big takedown. Thorpe keeps control with a huge chop, then he grounds Bate in the middle of the ring. Bate tries to fight up and out but Thorpe grounds him. Fans rally as Thorpe applies an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. Bate fights out and connects with uppercuts and kicks.

Bate kicks Thorpe and nails a middle rope flying elbow. Bate slams Thorpe and hits the standing Shooting Star Press for 2. Thorpe blocks the Tyler Driver 97 and they go at it. Thorpe counters Bate’s signature offense again but Bate nails a lariat, then the Tyler Driver 97 in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Tyler Bate

– After the match, Bate stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Joe Gacy suddenly rushes the ring to attack Bate. Lee rushes in but Gacy side-steps and also takes Lee out. Gacy raises the title in the air, standing over Lee and Bate, while Ava applauds from ringside.

– McKenzie Mitchell is in the trainer’s room with Lyra Valkyria. She says the swelling in her knee has to go down before they can look at it, but she feels no tears or ligament damage. Lyra says she will be fine, she will do rehab all week and she will be ready. McKenzie asks who she wants in the finals. Lyra wants to face Roxanne Perez because she sees Perez as the best in NXT.

– We see NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar and Nathan Frazer walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Wes Lee tried to help Tyler Bate during the commercial but they argued and faced off.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

We go back to the ring and NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar is out for a non-title match. Nathan Frazer is also out.

The bell rings and they go at it. Frazer with a submission but Dar turns it around. Frazer grounds Dar with a headlock in the middle of the ring. Dar fights back out but Frazer hits a big headlock takedown.

Dar fights back up and looks to mount some offense but Frazer unloads and sends Dar out to the floor. Dar crawls to his Heritage Cup and pulls himself up for a breather as we go back to commercial.

