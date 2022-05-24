– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo backstage. They send a message to Legado del Fantasma over what happened last week and promise this is far from over. Tony D tells them to watch what Stacks and Two Dimes do to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade tonight because worse is coming to Legado del Fantasma when they see them. Tony D and his crew walk off but we see Santos Escobar standing in the background, smiling.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT 2.0. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett as fans chant “NXT!” to start.

Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are already waiting. Out next comes Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo with Tony D’Angelo.

The bell rings and Lorenzo starts with Enofe, taking control. Donovan tags in for a quick double team. Donovan slams Enofe for a 2 count. Lorenzo comes back in but Enofe ends up nailing a big dropkick, then an arm drag. Enofe takes him down by his arm now. Blade tags in for the double team now for a quick 1 count. Enofe and Blade keep control, taking turns with power moves.

Tony D distracts Enofe from the apron but he keeps fighting. This leads to Lorenzo knocking Enofe to the floor with a big uppercut, knocking him from mid-air to the floor. Donovan sends Enofe into the apron and back into the ring. Donovan works over Enofe in their corner now. Lorenzo tags back in and keeps Enofe grounded.

We see Legado del Fantasma backstage watching. Santos Escobar says it’s time to go. Elektra Lopez asks where and Santos says to the ring. He walks off with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Lorenzo and Enofe trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Lorenzo runs into an elbow, then gets dropped by a high knee. Blade tags in and springboards off the top but he slips and hits the mat. Blade ends up turning it back around and sending Donovan to the floor as he runs in. Blade unloads on Lorenzo now and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Blade back-slides Lorenzo for another 2 count, and another. Blade with a big scissors kick now. Donovan pulls Enofe off the apron to prevent a tag.

Blade tangles with Lorenzo but gets leveled with a clothesline. Fans boo and cheer as Legado del Fantasma appears on the stage now, minus Lopez. Donovan is legal now as he and Lorenzo nail a big double team kick to the jaw of Blade for the pin to win.

Winners: Stacks and Two Dimes

– After the match, Legado del Fantasma taunts Tony D and his crew from the ramp. Tony takes the mic and says we all know how this goes, so let’s do it. The two teams brawl in the ring now. Fans chant “let them fight!” as officials rush out to try and restore order.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Wes Lee, who has his ribs taped up from last week. She asks why he started something with Sanga. Lee says he was running off adrenaline but he doesn’t feel like he made a mistake, he was disrespected, and he stands by his challenge. Lee says he and McKenzie are friends and he means this with respect, but she wouldn’t respect and he needs to face guys like Sanga to prove to himself and others that he can.

Sanga vs. Wes Lee

We go back to the ring and out comes Sanga as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Sanga hits the ring and yells out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Wes Lee. He’s all business and ready to fight, with his ribs taped up. Sanga stares Lee down as he wraps his entrance up. The bell rings and Lee goes behind and uses his speed to apply a headlock. Sanga powers him up but Lee slides down. Sanga powers Lee into the corner but he counters, but Sanga comes right back and launches Lee with ease for a huge slam.

Sanga man-handles Lee now, working him around the ring. Sanga with forearms to the back. Sanga drapes Lee over the middle rope and works him over with big strikes from the floor as the referee counts. Sanga returns tot he ring and has a few words with the referee, allowing Lee to kick his leg. Sanga stays in control with a knee to the gut. Sanga rag-dolls Lee some more in the middle of the ring as fans try to rally for Lee.

Lee fights out with back elbows, then he kicks at Sanga’s leg. Lee with more strikes, eventually sending Sanga to the floor in a daze. Lee with a big double stomp but Sanga is still standing. Lee keeps going and kicks Sanga into the steel ring steps but he’s still up. Lee with more kicks to the face. Sanga finally swats him with ease.

Sanga brings it back into the ring but Lee fights out of the corner and hits a double stomp. Lee goes to the top but has to roll through as Sanga moves. Sanga follows up with a big lariat in the middle of the ring. Sanga lifts Lee and spikes him into the mat with a big chokeslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Sanga

– After the match, Sanga stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Sanga poses in the ring and then exits the ring. He stops at ringside and sees Xyon Quinn applauding him at ringside. Quinn enters the ring and taunts Lee, backing him into the corner as he tries to get up. Sanga runs back in and pulls Quinn away from Lee. Quinn acts like he wants to fight Sanga but he wants none, and exits the ring. Sanga helps Lee to his feet and they have a show of respect as a “Sanga!” chant starts up.

– Cora Jade is backstage with Roxanne Perez now. Cora hypes Jade up for tonight’s semi-finals match against Lash Legend. Roxanne points to how Lash is much bigger than her. Jade recalls when Roxanne and her dealt with Jenna Waters at an indie event in Texas, saying no one messes with them and no one can talk trash about them. Roxanne asks Jade if she wants to watch Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre from the back, but Jade suggests they watch from the crowd. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Guru Raaj and Javier Bernal tell NXT Champion Bron Breakker that Joe Gacy is in his locker room. Breakker enters but only sees a Polaroid photo taped to his locker, of he and his brothers with their father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. He grabs it and says it’s from 20 years ago. Wade says Gacy continues to play mind games with Breakker.

Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre

We go back to the ring and Elektra Lopez is wrapping up her entrance. Alba Fyre is out next. Fyre hits the ring with her bat as fans cheer her on.

The bell rings and they aggressively lock up. Cora Jade is eating popcorn and watching from the crowd. Lopez and Fyre tumble to the floor in their lock-up, then come back to the ring. They go at it and Fyre drops Lopez now. Fyre rolls them from the corner and nails a big kick for a 2 count.

Fyre with chops now. Lopez grabs her and nails an uppercut, then a face-first takedown into the mat. Lopez sends Fyre into the turnbuckles, then yanks her into the ring post by her arm. Jade watches as Lopez keeps control and brings it back in the ring.

Fans do dueling chants now as Fyre turns it around. Fyre is unable to go for the Gory Bomb due to Lopez hurting her arm. Lopez drops Fyre again but Fyre rolls her for a 2 count. Fyre with two big headbutts to drop Lopez in the middle of the ring. Fyre goes to the top and hits a big Swanton Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Alba Fyre

– After the match, Fyre stands tall as her music hits. She heads to the back as Lopez recovers. Lopez makes her exit but stops and smacks the popcorn from Jade’s hand. Lopez gets in Jade’s face and talks trash now, then keeps walking to the back.

– Damon Kemp is backstage on the phone with management, informing them that the non-title match with NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly is off tonight because Roderick Strong rolled his ankle. The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, walk up with Ivy Nile and Kemp informs them of the injury. He’s not sure why Roderick didn’t tell them. Julius says Roderick’s ankle better be hanging on by a thread because this is The Diamond Mine and no matter what, you lace up and go out to perform because that’s who they are and what they do. Nile says there’s no excuses in The Diamond Mine. Kemp says he’s not here to argue, just to earn his spot and follow orders. Kemp walks off to check on Strong. Brutus is angry that Pretty Deadly always gets lucky. Julius says they’ll get what’s coming to them at In Your House.

– Still to come, Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez in a semi-finals Breakout Tournament match.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is with Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen backstage. It’s announced that Nikkita Lyons is injured and was forced to withdraw from the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, so Henley will now receive a bye to the finals. Henley says this is bittersweet as she was looking forward to facing Lyons. Fans in the arena boo. Briggs mentions how Lyons suffered a freak accident while training, but he points to Jensen’s arm and says some injuries happen on purpose, referring to how Von Wagner hurt Jensen. Tiffany Stratton walks up and talks trash about Henley getting an easy pass to the finals. Tiffany says this country good girl act isn’t fooling her, she can see through it, calling them Country Dumb & Dumber. Henley says no one talks to her or her boys like that, she earns everything she has in NXT, and if Tiffany wants to come at her like that, then yee-haw bitch, she will come right back. It sounds like Stratton vs. Henley will take place for the tournament spot.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend

We go back to the ring and out comes Roxanne Perez for this semi-finals match in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Lash Legend is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading offense and counters. Legend with a long vertical suplex, then a kip-up for a mixed reaction. Legend stomps Perez and covers for 2. Fans chant “Lash is crap!” it sounds like. Legend with a big knee to the gut to drop Perez as she keeps control. Lash with a big double underhook backbreaker for another pin attempt.

Fans do dueling chants now as Legend chokes Perez on the middle rope. Legend lifts Roxanne up for a slam but Perez gets on her back with a Sleeper hold. Legend slams Perez back into the turnbuckles to break it. Perez keeps fighting and gains some momentum now. Perez mounts Legend with lefts and rights, then screams out for a pop. Perez goes from corner to corner, then blocks a backbreaker, but Legend nails a side-Russian leg sweep face-first into the mat.

Legend lifts Perez for a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Perez counters up high and turns that into a Pop Rocks Destroyer for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

– After the match, the music hits as Perez celebrates. The updated bracket shows that Perez has earned her spot in the finals. She celebrates to end the segment.

– Toxic Attraction is backstage now. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is talking about how Indi Hartwell made the biggest mistake by calling her out. They go on talking trash about Hartwell until Kayden Carter and Katana Chance attack NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They brawl and an official tells Rose to go ahead to the ring. Back to commercial.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

Back from the break and out comes Indi Hartwell to the ring for this non-title match. Vic says this is the biggest opportunity of her career. Out next comes Toxic Attraction leader NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose but there’s no sign of NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Rose poses on the apron as Hartwell looks on.

The bell rings and Rose applies a headlock to start. Indi drops her with a shoulder. Indi works on the arm now. Fans begin the dueling chants as Indi keeps control with the arm. Rose turns it around and quickly drops Indi for a 2 count. Rose focuses on the arm, sends Indi to the corner and charges in with a kick. Rose takes Indi back down by her arm for another 2 count.

Rose unloads with kicks in the corner now, then a shoulder thrust. Indi counters out of the corner and starts mounting offense now. Indi with a big side-slam for a 2 count. Indi sends Rose to the floor and taunts her as she stays out for a breather. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break after they both controlled during the break. Rose has an abdominal stretch applied in the middle of the ring now. Indi slams her but Rose drops her with a right hand. Rose goes on and yells in Indi’s face, talking trash. They trade strikes on their feet now. Rose gets knees to the back but Indi stays on her and rocks her while she’s on the apron. Indi rolls Rose back under the bottom rope for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Indi catches Rose with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count.

Dolin and Jayne come stumbling out from the back. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are right behind them, staying on the attack. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Jayne and Chance fight into the ring but Jayne knocks Chance back to the floor. Indi attacks and knocks Jayne back to the floor with a big boot. Rose takes advantage and decks Indi from behind for the pin to win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose stands tall and exits the ring with the title while the two teams brawl at ringside. Rose stands alone on the ramp now but Wendy Choo comes from behind and drops her with what looks like a sleeping bag full of colorful bouncing balls. Choo picks up the title belt and poses with it while Rose is laid out.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Champion Bron Breakker now. He says there’s nothing that idiot Joe Gacy can do to throw him off his game because he’s focused. McKenzie asks about facing Duke Hudson tonight. The TV screen behind them starts playing a clip of Breakker running an 85 yard touchdown while playing high school football. Bron says he can’t believe Gacy got this clip. Bron looks a bit down as he recalls how his father promised him he’d be at that game, but he was working in Japan and couldn’t make it. McKenzie asks Bron if he’s OK. Bron says he’s good, and these mind games aren’t going to work. Bron thanks McKenzie and walks off.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and out comes Tiffany Stratton, who has talked her way into a tournament match. Stratton poses on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are in the back, mocking and talking trash about The Diamond Mine. They go on and hype themselves up as they prepare to defend against The Creed Brothers at In Your House. We go back to the ring and out comes Fallon Henley as Vic shows us the Breakout brackets. The bell rings and Stratton locks up with Henley. They go at it and Stratton back-flips away, showing Henley up. Tiffany talks some trash and they go at it again, trading big strikes.

They run the ropes and Henley nails a big forearm. Tiffany rocks her in the face. Henley with a shot back to the face. Stratton kicks her and the back & forth continues. Henley tries to fight in from the apron but Stratton whips her leg into the middle rope. Stratton focuses on the leg now, working Henley around the ring. Stratton launches herself in from the apron with double knees for a close 2 count.

Henley tries to turn it around but Stratton takes her out with a chop block. Stratton with the cartwheel across the ring into an elbow. Stratton with more offense and another close 2 count. Stratton with a leg submission now, then she bridges back and tightens the hold as the referee checks on Henley. Henley finally breaks the hold. They continue to fight and Henley nails a back-drop, then a right hand. Stratton turns it around and hits a low dropkick into the corner, then the twisting modified Vader Bomb from the second rope for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton celebrates as the music hits and we go to replays. Grayson Waller hits the ring to celebrate with Stratton as fans boo them. The updated brackets confirm Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez as the Breakout Tournament finals.

– McKenzie is backstage with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter now, asking about NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They say the champs wanted to keep dodging them, so they hunted them down and tonight they found out that Chance and Carter won’t be denied. Carter says whether it’s NXT 1.0 or NXT 2.0, they are fed up and won’t stop until they get what they want. They go on and invite Dolin and Jayne to put their titles on the line at In Your House and see what happens. Wendy Choo walks up and she likes the idea of that match, and the sound of her soccer balls hitting the face of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose earlier. Choo says they can win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and she will leave In Your House with the NXT Women’s Title.

– Still to come, Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro. McKenzie sends us to a video package on Wagner’s dominance, narrated by Mr. Stone. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette from 18 year old Thea Hail. She says she graduates high school tomorrow and will be walking the stage with her friends. She says some friends want to be teachers, nurses or marketing executives, and that’s awesome, but her focus has always been WWE. She says she studied her ass off and got into top schools, and it will be challenging to continue her education while training to be a WWE Superstar, but she’s up for the challenge. She says since WWE is allowing her to attend college while training, she has a big choice to make over which school to go to. Hail says next week with her diploma in hand, she will make that decision.

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker is backstage on the phone, apparently with family, telling them to be careful. Duke Hudson walks in and assures Bron he didn’t do any of those mind games earlier. Duke says he’s ready for tonight’s match and a man with nothing to lose is his most dangerous. They end up having some words and Bron slams Hudson up against the locker after Duke mentions Bron’s daddy issues. He lets go and Hudson walks off but stops and says Joe Gacy was right about Breakker, he’s predictable.

Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner with Mr. Stone. Out next comes Ikemen Jiro.

Jiro rushes the ring and immediately unloads with offense. Wagner takes it all and levels Jiro. Wagner beats Jiro around the ring now and dominates him. Wagner with a big neckbreaker for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Sofia Cromwell is out in the arena watching the match.

Jiro fights back and goes to the top but Wagner takes his leg out, sending him to the mat for boos from the crowd. Wagner grounds Jiro on the mat now with a bear hug. Fans rally for Jiro but Wagner slams him right back to the mat. Fans do more dueling chants now. Jiro tries to mount some momentum but Wagner easily slams him. Jiro fights from the apron and nails a springboard dropkick.

Jiro with punches now but Wagner decks him. More back and forth now. Jiro kicks Wagner out of the ring. Jiro with a dropkick through the ropes. Jiro then nails a moonsault from the apron to Wagner on the floor. Jiro brings it back in and hits a big tornado DDT from the top but Wagner kicks out just in time. Wagner catches a superkick and drops Jiro by using his jacket.

Wagner traps Jiro with his jacket and pounds on him. Wagner nails the big suplex slam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win as fans boo.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Wagner stands tall as the music hits and Stone joins him in the middle of the ring. Cromwell signals for Wagner to finish Jiro off so he goes to attack but drops Jiro as Josh Briggs rushes the ring. Briggs attacks and rocks Wagner. Cromwell holds Wagner back at ringside as Briggs gets fired up in the ring.

– Tony D’Angelo, Stacks and Two Dimes are backstage now. He says this thing with Legado del Fantasma has gone too far, and they need a Turf War at In Your House. He says if Santos Escobar is a business man, he wants one more business meeting but this time Tony D and his crew will go to Escobar. Stacks reminds Tony about what happened before with AJ Galante. Tony says that’s OK because this time he has something in his back pocket and if there’s any issue, he will make Santos an offer he can’t refuse.

– We get a look at Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the barber shop. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mr. Stone is backstage seething with Von Wagner and Sofia Cromwell. Stone says Von has pissed off a lot of people in WWE and that’s OK but he’s going to need eyes in the back of his head. Stone mentions how Wagner has taken out Ikemen Jiro and others, then brings up needing a game plan. Sofia says if you want to be noticed in NXT, you need to ruffle feathers and that’s what Von is doing. Trust her, Von can handle anything coming his way. Sofia walks off as Stone and Wagner watch. Stone says Sofia is right.

– Wade and Vic are at ringside when Toxic Attraction interrupts from their lounge. Mandy Rose is seething over Wendy Choo, calling her a grown ass kid while Rose is a grown up woman. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne then cut promos on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, saying they can’t keep up and they’re all just insecure of how Toxic Attraction rose to the top in no time. Dolin says they’re going to walk into In Your House as champions, and leave as champions. Dolin says let’s make it official next week, presumably with a contract signing. Rose says they don’t have the balls to come and get the titles.

– We go to Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes in their barbershop. They talk about Hayes challenging NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes at In Your House and how he needs to win the title back. Williams agrees. Hayes says he’s not the same since losing the gold but Williams says he is still the same man. Grimes shows up and enters the barbershop. Trick jumps up but Grimes says he just wants to talk. He brags about how he and Solo Sikoa beat up Hayes and Trick last week. They go on and Hayes says everyone but him were happy to see Grimes become champion because Grimes doesn’t hold the title the way he does, he’s not The A Champion. Grimes says he might not deserve it but he earned it. Grimes brings up Nathan Frazer coming from NXT UK, and says people say the new guy is faster and better than Hayes. Grimes says he will face Frazer next week and he will know then that he is better than Hayes.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as NXT Champion Bron Breakker comes out to a pop. The camera cuts to Joe Gacy backstage with his two hooded disciples. Gacy tells his two henchmen that they have done a fabulous job tonight an clearly they are getting to Breakker, and in this next match they will make sure of it. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” vignette for a character named Giovanni Vinci, a man who appreciates the finger things in life and is speaking in Italian. He says status is only a negative word to those who can’t achieve it. Style is a way to speak, fashion is a representation of who you are. The video shows people and sights of Italy, shopping and other lavish things. Vinci says with all of his success, he’s still thirsty for more. He says dreams are for dreamers, goals are for achievers. He ends the promo with “Veni Vidi Vici,” which is Latin for “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

A Women’s Champion Summit is announced for next week with Toxic Attraction and Wendy Choo, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, plus Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez, and NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match. We go back to the ring and Duke Hudson is wrapping up his entrance as Breakker waits in the corner. The bell hits and they size each other up but Bron stops as he looks up and sees Gacy with his disciples on the balcony above the crowd.

Hudson and Breakker lock up now. Hudson takes it to the corner for a big knee to the gut. Bron grabs Hudson from behind but Duke elbows him. Duke looks to take control but Bron nails a big Frankensteiner and a throw across the ring. Fans bark for Bron now. Duke rocks him with double axe handles, then uses the rope to choke him as the referee warns him. Duke drops Bron again for two quick pin attempts. Duke with kidney shots and stomps to keep Bron down on the mat now. They run the ropes, drop to the mat and Bron does the Gator Roll, then another big suplex for a pop. Duke rolls to the floor while Bron kips-up as Gacy and his disciples look on.

Bron follows Duke to the floor but Duke drops him with a clothesline. Duke brings it back in for a 2 count. Duke with more offense now. Bron fights him off as fans start to rally. Duke clubs Bron again but he runs into a big boot in the corner. They both run the ropes and collide in the middle of the ring. They both go down and are laid out on their backs as the referee begins to count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial as they struggle to recover.

Back from the break and Duke has Bron on the top turnbuckle, working him with right hands. Gacy and his henchmen come walking down to the ringside area as Duke rocks Bron to knock him from the top turnbuckle to the floor. Gacy watches from one side of the ringside area while the two disciples block the ramp. Duke goes out and sends Breakker into the steel ring steps as fans boo.

Duke brings it back in at the 8 count. He starts stomping on Breakker, grounding the champion for another 2 count. Duke tries to apply the Steiner Recliner but it’s blocked. Duke rocks Bron again and tries for a powerbomb but he can’t get Bron up. Bron back-drops him. Fans start barking for Bron now to rally for him. Bron runs over Duke with a few shoulders, then catches him in mid-air with a big powerslam. Bron drops his straps now as fans cheer him on. Duke comes right back but they collide and both tumble over the top rope to the floor.

Bron looks at the disciples but stays on Duke, bringing him back into the ring. The henchmen go to attack but Bron fights them off. Bron returns to the ring but Duke tries to swing a steel chair. Bron blocks it and sends the henchmen to the floor as they rush the ring. Gacy is on the apron now. Bron swings at Gacy but misses. Bron then hits Duke with the steel chair and the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Duke Hudson

– After the bell, Bron seethes as he recovers and stands tall. Vic reminds us that Breakker will drop the NXT Title to Gacy if he gets disqualified at In Your House. Gacy taunts from ringside now, staring Bron down and telling him he can’t control it. Bron tells him to shut up. Gacy looks up at Bron, smiling, as fans boo Gacy and chant for Bron to continue. NXT 2.0 goes off the air.

