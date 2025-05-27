WWE NXT Results 5/27/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Page attacks Saints before the bell rings. A pier six brawl ensues. Saints ducks a clothesline from Page. Saints is throwing haymakers at Page. Page applies a side headlock. Saints whips Page face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Saints with two side headlock takeovers. Page with a Belly to Back Suplex. Saints grabs another side headlock. Page answers with the headscissors escape. Page with a side headlock takeover of his own. Saints backs Page into the turnbuckles. Page turns Saints over. Page with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Saints decs Page with a back elbow smash. Saints kicks Page in the face. Saints with a toe kick. Saints goes for a PowerBomb, but Page counters with a Back Body Drop. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Saints lands back on his feet. Saints launches Page over the top rope. Saints kicks Page in the face. Page throws Saints into the steel ring steps. Page grabs a steel chair. Ringside security guards get in the way. AVA appears. We need a clear winner, so she’s waving off the rules of this match.

Saints with a flying clothesline off the ring steps. Saints repeatedly kicks Page in the back. Saints is fired up. Saints slams Page’s head on the ring apron. Saints with clubbing blows to Page’s back. Saints rolls Page back into the ring. Saints with a running elbow strike. Saints slams Page’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Saints unloads two knife edge chops. Saints mocks Page. Saints poses for the crowd. Page drives Saints face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Page with a chop/haymaker combination. Saints explodes out of the corner with a running clothesline for a two count. Saints uppercuts Page to the floor. Saints punches Page in the ribs. Saints launches Page over the ringside barricade. Saints and Page are brawling in the crowd. Chop Exchange. Haymaker Exchange. Saints and Page takes out the security detail at ringside. Saints Spears Page over the announce table. All hell is breaking loose in Winter Park. The referee tells Saints and Page to finish this in the ring.

Page nails Saints with The Twisted Grin on the legs of a steel chair. Saints is riving in pain. Page poses for the crowd. Saints slowly gets back in the ring. Page delivers The Ego’s Edge for a two count. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Saints blocks The Twisted Grin. Saints drives Page back first into the turnbuckles. Saints with rapid fire haymakers. Page answers with a throat thrust. Page toys around with Saints. Second Haymaker Exchange. Page with forearm shivers. Saints with a big right hand. Page SuperKicks Saints. Page goes for The Pop Up Powerslam, but Saints counters with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Saints with two clotheslines. Saints ducks a clothesline from Page. Saints with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Saints ducks a clothesline from Page. Saints drops Page with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Saints runs around Page. Page with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Saints lands back on his feet. Saints rocks Page with a forearm smash. Saints goes for The Roshambo, but Page lands back on his feet. Page snaps the top rope into the throat of Saints. Page connects with The Twisted Grin to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne knew she was going to get an NXT Women’s Championship Match all along. And clearly, all it took was for her to slap Stephanie Vaquer in the face to get it. Fallon Henley says that she should be the one getting the title match, because the last time Jacy fought Stephanie, she lost. Jacy says that she’s going to bring gold back to Fatal Influence, unlike Fallon Henley who lost her NXT Women’s North American Championship to, you guessed it, Stephanie Vaquer. Jacy doesn’t care if Fallon doesn’t want to be her in corner tonight.

– Mike Santana Vignette.

– Yoshiki Inamura is back in NXT after a brief return to Japan. Inamura tells Josh Briggs that he’s back to get the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship, and so much more.

Second Match: Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights w/The No Quarter Catch Crew

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Heights with two waist lock takedowns. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Santana drop steps into a side headlock. Heights whips Santana across the ring. Santana runs into Heights. Heights tells Santana to bring it. Heights drops down on the canvas. Heights leapfrogs over Santana. Santana shoves Heights. Santana leapfrogs over Heights. Heights lunges over Santana. Santana dropkicks Heights. Heights launches Santana over the top rope. Santana rocks Heights with a forearm smash. Santana with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Santana slips over Heights back. Santana ducks a clothesline from Heights. Santana with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Heights answers with a Judo Throw. Santana sends Heights tumbling to the floor. Santana lands The SomerSault Plancha. Santana poses for the crowd. Santana rolls Heights back into the ring. Santana with a leaping back elbow smash. Santana with a Face Crusher. Santana follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Heights blocks The Three Amigos. Heights goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Santana lands back on his feet.

Standing Switch Exchange. Heights with a German Suplex for a one count. Heights shoots the half for a two count. Heights hammers down on Santana’s chest for a one count. Santana delivers The Three Amigos for a two count. Heights with forearm shivers. Santana headbutts the midsection of Heights. Following a snap mare takeover, Santana dropkicks the back of Heights neck for a two count. Heights drives Santana back first into the turnbuckles. Heights with clubbing shoulder blocks. Santana drives his knee into the midsection of Heights. Cop Exchange. Santana whips Heights across the ring. Heights with a Running Lariat. Heights with a forearm smash. Heights whips Santana across the ring. Heights with two short-arm clotheslines against the ropes. Heights applies a side headlock. Santana drops down on the canvas. Heights with a double leg takedown. Heights goes for The Roll Through Rolling Senton, but Santana rolls him over for a one count.

Heights with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Heights applies a rear chin lock. Santana with heavy bodyshots. Heights punches Santana in the back. Santana kicks Heights in the face. Heights decks Santana with a back elbow smash. Santana reverses out of the irish whip from Heights. Santana with a running chop. Heights reverses out of the irish whip from Santana. Santana with the up and over. Santana with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana sends Heights to the corner. Heights dives over Santana. Santana hits The Roll Through Cutter for a two count. Heights fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Heights with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Heights with a Diving Face Plant. Heights follows that with The Rolling Death Valley Driver for a two count. Santana SuperKicks Heights. Santana reverses out of the irish whip from Heights. Heights blocks The O’Connor Roll. Santana catches Heights in mid-air. Santana delivers The Outline In Chalk. Santana connects with Spin The Block to pickup the victory. After the match, Santana hugs Heights.

Winner: Mike Santana via Pinfall

– The High Ryze Vignette.

– Andre Chase tells Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors that they need to stop being so overzealous, demanding matches without a plan. They need to balance seizing the moment and falling back. Uriah says that they can take more risks. Kale & Uriah walks up to AVA. The relay the message they interpreted from Mr. Chase. AVA tells Kale & Uriah that they can have a match with DarkState next week, but with a twist. It’s not going to be a standard tag team match; it will be a 6-Man Tag Team Match. Mr. Chase is pissed. He reminds Kale & Uriah that they’re not a team.

– The commentary briefly went over the Tony D’Angelo/Channing Lorenzo match from NXT Battleground.

Trick Williams Segment

