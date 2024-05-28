WWE NXT Results 5/28/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

AVA & Sexyy Red Segment

AVA: Welcome to NXT, where we have the best women’s division in the game. We are constantly pushing the envelope, breaking barriers, and making history. And speaking of making history, in just two short weeks, we’ll find out who climb to the top of that ladder, grab that championship, and become the first ever, Women’s NXT North American Champion. Four spots in the ladder match have already been secured, and the last two will be decided tonight. And speaking of tonight, as many of you know, we have a very special guest. So, at this time, I would like to introduce, the hit dropping, show stopping, chain wearing, baby daddy freeing, the hood’s hottest princess, Sexxy Red. Sexxy Red, thank you so much for being here. We’re so happy to have you.

Sexxy Red: Thank you.

AVA: We know how much you’ve been looking forward to coming here. And we’re thrilled to have you. Now, I heard that you had a special announcement regarding Battleground?

Sexxy Red: Yes, I will be hosting NXT Battleground in Vegas. Stay tuned.

AVA: You guys heard it here, first, the Battleground host, our very own, Sexxy Red. Now, since you are our special guest, I have one more thing for you to do, if you don’t mind. Can I have a drumroll, please?

– Sexxy Red reveals the brand-new NXT Women’s North American Championship Belt. Tatum Paxley tries to snatch the title away from Sexxy. Paxley starts brawling with Michin to close the segment.

First Match: Michin vs. Tatum Paxley In A NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifying Match

Michin and Paxley are brawling around the ringside area before the bell rings. Michin with a double leg takedown. Michin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Michin with a knife edge chop. Michin whips Paxley back first into the turnbuckles. Michin repeatedly stomps on Paxley’s chest. Michin with another hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Gut Punch Exchange. Paxley avoids The Helluva Kick. Paxley with a forearm smash. Paxley repeatedly stomps on Michin’s chest. Paxley slams Michin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Paxley is choking Michin with her boot. Jaida Parker appears on the stage. Paxley punches Michin in the chest. Paxley continues to use the turnbuckle pads as weapons. Paxley sends Michin to the corner. Michin launches Paxley over the top rope. Michin sweeps out the legs of Paxley. Michin dropkicks Paxley to the floor. Michin lands The Suicide Dive.

Michin tells Parker to bring it. Michin rolls Paxley back into the ring. Michin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Michin kicks Paxley in the back. Michin applies The Guillotine Choke. Paxley with a Corner Spear. Paxley with a Sunset Flip into the turnbuckles. Paxley pie faces Michin. Paxley pulls Michin down to the mat for a two count. Paxley applies a rear chin lock. Michin rolls Paxley over for a two count. Michin ducks a clothesline from Paxley. Forearm Exchange. Paxley with the irish whip. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles for a two count. Paxley applies a bodyscissors hold. Paxley with clubbing blows to Michin’s back. Michin with a back bridge cover for a two count. Michin decks Paxley with a back elbow smash. Michin kicks Paxley in the face.

Paxley rocks Michin with a forearm smash. Paxley whips Michin across the ring. Michin ducks a clothesline from Paxley. Michin delivers The Pounce. Parker joins the commentary team for this match during the commercial break. Michin with forearm shivers. Michin with The Spinning Heel Kick. Michin follows that with a Release German Suplex. Michin with a blistering chop. Michin with repeated headbutts in the corner. Michin hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Paxley denies Eat Defeat. Paxley with The Pumphandle Death Valley Driver for a two count. Paxley applies a waist lock. Michin with two sharp elbow strikes. Paxley with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Paxley toys around with Michin. Michin is playing mind games with Paxley. Paxley avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Michin with an inside cradle for a two count. Paxley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Michin lands back on her feet. Michin connects with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Michin via Pinfall

– We see Joe Coffey having a conversation with his brother, Mark Coffey. He had a chat with AVA, and she’s being difficult, go figure. Meta Four wants to know why Gallus attacked Noam Dar. Joe doesn’t have time for the accusations and stupid questions. Oro Mensah is still convinced that Trick Williams was behind the attack. Lash Legend tells Oro that Trick didn’t do it.

– Arianna Grace asks Lola Vice if she’s really considering entering another barbaric NXT Underground Match at NXT Battleground? Grace understands where Lola is coming from. In the heat of the moment, Lola’s Latina Heat got the best of her. Grace says that Shayna Baszler is extremely dangerous, and she’s a true cage fighter. Lola reminds Grace that she’s a cage fighter as well. Grace can find out how dangerous she is later on tonight. Grace says, oh shit as Lola walks away.

Second Match: Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne w/Chase University

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Holland backs Osborne into the ropes. Holland drives Osborne face first into the canvas. Strong lockup. Holland walks Osborne into the ropes. Osborne slaps Holland in the face. Osborne ducks a clothesline from Holland. Osborne is throwing haymakers at Holland. Osborne uppercuts Holland. Holland repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Osborne. Holland uppercuts Osborne. Holland with a side headlock takeover. Osborne with heavy bodyshots. Chop Exchange. Holland with a flying mare takedown. Holland applies a rear chin lock. Osborne attacks the midsection of Holland. Osborne with a forearm smash. Osborne ducks a clothesline from Holland. Osborne dropkicks Holland. Osborne applies a front face lock. Holland with an Inside Out Lariat. Holland whips Osborne back first into the turnbuckles. Holland with two uppercuts. Holland continues to whip Osborne into the turnbuckles. Holland stomps on Osborne’s chest. Osborne drops Holland with a Corkscrew Body Press. Holland blocks a boot from Osborne. Osborne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Osborne with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Holland tackles Osborne out of the ring. Holland has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Holland goes back to the rear chin lock. Osborne decks Holland with a JawBreaker. Holland applies The Sleeper Hold. Holland hammers down on the back of Osborne’s neck. Holland goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Osborne lands back on his feet. Osborne rolls Holland over for a two count. Osborne dropkicks Holland. Holland throws Osborne off the top turnbuckle. Holland levels Osborne with The Body Avalanche. Holland with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Holland dumps Osborne out of the ring. Andre Chase tells Osborne to keep fighting. Holland goes for a Running Powerslam, but Osborne lands back on his feet. Osborne SuperKicks Holland. Osborne with a Springboard Dropkick. Holland rocks Osborne with a forearm smash in mid-air. Thea Hail prevents Holland from grabbing the steel ring stair. Holland rolls Osborne back into the ring. Osborne with an inside cradle for a two count. Osborne with forearm shivers. Holland reverses out of the irish whip from Osborne. Osborne clotheslines Holland. Osborne with a corkscrew uppercut. Osborne with a single leg dropkick. Osborne follows that with a Running Uppercut. Osborne unloads a series of overhand chops. Holland kicks Osborne off the middle turnbuckle. Holland connects with The Redeemer to pickup the victory. After the match, Osborne refuses to shake Holland’s hand.

Winner: Ridge Holland via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with The Good Brothers. They’re moments away from battling Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. When it comes to The Good Brothers, they’ve been getting the silent treatment from Axiom and Nathan Frazer. They’re getting tired of being ducked, dodged, overlooked by a tag team that’s only been around for six months. Last week’s beatdown is what happens when you treat The Good Brothers like outsiders. Here’s for a fast warning, until they get a tag team title match, the beatdowns will continue whenever they want to dish them out. Will Axiom and Frazer finally put their titles on the line like men?

– We see Oro Mensah laid out on the floor. Jakara Jackson is making the assumption that Trick Williams attacked him.

Third Match: The Good Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe w/Brinley Reece

Karl Anderson and Edris Enofe will start things off. Anderson kicks Enofe in the gut. Anderson applies a side headlock. Enofe whips Anderson across the ring. Blade made the blind tag. Enofe runs through a clothesline from Anderson. Bulldog/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Blade with a gut punch. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Blade. Blade dives over Anderson. Blade tags in Enofe. Blade ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Blade with a gut punch. Enofe with a flying sledge for a two count. Enofe applies a front face lock. Blade tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Dropkick. Blade bodyslams Anderson. Blade inadvertently sends Enofe crashing into Reece on the outside. Blade with forearm shivers. Blade punches Anderson in the back. Blade with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Reece was brought to the back by the referees. The Good Brothers regain control of the match during the commercial break.

Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Blade with heavy bodyshots. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Blade. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Blade. Gallows poses for the crowd. Gallows uppercuts Blade. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson repeatedly whips Blade into the turnbuckles. Anderson slams Blade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson with two uppercuts. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Blade in the gut. Gallows with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Gallows fish hooks Blade. Gallows HeadButts Blade. Blade decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Enofe gets distracted by Anderson. Gallows stops Blade in his tracks.

Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Blade lands back on his feet. Blade ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Blade tags in Enofe. Enofe ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Enofe with a running strike to Anderson. Enofe tees off on Gallows. Enofe with a Dropkick/HeadButt Combination. Enofe with Two Corner Dropkicks. Enofe follows that with a Running Bulldog. Enofe knocks Anderson off the ring apron. Enofe goes for a Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Gallows ducks out of the way. Gallows Chokeslams Enofe. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson blasts Blade off the apron. The Good Brothers connect with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory. After the match, Axiom and Nathan Frazer attack The Good Brothers. Axiom says that The Good Brothers will finally get their shot at the tag team titles at NXT Battleground.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Dante Chen Promo

Last week was the greatest night of my life. For over two years, I have waited for my opportunity. I’ve watched other superstars get their chance. But instead of being jealous or envious, I’ve always been happy for them and their success. I’ve been telling myself, Dante, stay ready. One day it will be your chance. A chance to represent my family, my culture, with me being the first Singapore WWE Superstar. And the response I received when I walked out, I will remember, forever. It’s those members in the NXT Universe, who watched me, week in and week out on Level Up, giving my heart and soul to them. But I’m all about discipline and my work ethic. And as much as I would like to bask in this victory, forever, I’m hungry for another and another. Dante Chen is ready for whoever is next.

– Lexis King will have a rematch with Dante later on tonight. King promises that Dante’s 15 minutes of fame will be over.

– Sexxy Red tells Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans that she’ll accompany them to the ring for tonight’s main event.

– Eddy Thorpe Vignette.

Roxanne Perez, AVA, Jordynne Grace Segment

Roxanne Perez: Can we all just acknowledge the fact that I’m the only women in the WWE that has actually appreciated this championship from the very beginning. I mean, seriously, from the moment that I won this NXT Women’s Championship in 2.0, to when I finally regained it in the biggest Stand and Deliver of all-time, I’ve seen this title jump from waist to waist. And it’s been continuously held by women that used it as some sort of vehicle or steppingstone to something bigger and better. I am the only one who has shown true commitment to this championship. It’s true. Don’t believe me, at 13 years old, I began training, creating myself into a prodigy for this NXT Women’s Championship. No one else can say that they’ve been working towards this title for nine years. I never cared about Raw or SmackDown, all I ever cared about was my NXT Women’s Championship.

Because to everyone else, this title represents the future greatness instead of the present greatness. And trust me when I say, all of you are in the presence of true greatness, right now. Which I say I find it really, really, really disrespectful that I have to come out here and find out who my Battleground opponent is, like this. I mean, come on, AVA, where the hell is the respect for the NXT Women’s Championship? As the face of the NXT Women’s Division, the best women’s division in all of wrestling, the only thing that me and AVA can actually agree on, I deserve to be treated better. But, okay, okay, AVA, you don’t want to give me the respect I deserve, that’s okay because I can play that game, too. So, who the hell is it going to be, AVA?

AVA: Roxanne, I don’t know why you created this whole, woah is me, Roxanne against the world thing when I never said you were a bad champ. I think you’re a great champ. But it’s not a matter of if you’re a bad champ, it’s a matter of if you’re still going to be champ after your next title defense at Battleground. Roxanne, you will be defending that Women’s Championship at Battleground against.

Roxanne Perez: Who? Who is it?

– Jordynne Grace makes her way down to the ring.

Jordynne Grace: Some of you may remember me from the Royal Rumble, earlier this year. But if you don’t, let me officially introduce myself. I’m the TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace. Now, Roxanne, you are a great champion, a two-time champion. You built your name here in NXT, the same way I have in TNA. But I’m curious, who do you think has built the stronger foundation? I want to find out. So, at Battleground, I’m going to be challenging you for your NXT Women’s Championship. And I’m fully prepared to leave Las Vegas, a double champion.

– Riley Osborne tells Andre Chase that he’s not okay and Ridge Holland can’t be trusted. Duke Hudson understands where Riley is coming from. He’s going to pull Riley to the side and have a conversation. Thea Hail is tired of the drama, and she needs prepare for her match next week against Jazmyn Nyx. Ridge thanks Mr. Chase for the opportunity tonight. Chase tells Ridge to take things, one day at a time.

Fourth Match: Lola Vice vs. Arianna Grace

Grace tells Vice to calm down. Grace ducks a clothesline from Vice. Grace with the backslide cover for a one count. Grace with a quick rollup for a two count. Grace blocks a boot from Vice. Grace with a single leg takedown. Grace with a jackknife cover for a two count. Vice responds with an Axe Kick to Grace’s back. Vice uppercuts Grace. Grace decks Vice with a back elbow smash. Grace kicks Vice in the face. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice sends Grace to the corner. Vice with rapid fire bodyshots. Vice drives Grace back first into the turnbuckles. Vice nails Grace with The Running Hip Attack. Vice drags Grace to the corner. Grace uses her feet to create separation. Grace with a knife edge chop. Grace with a Running Uppercut. Grace follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Grace goes for the elbow drop, but Vice ducks out of the way. Grace with a running back elbow smash. Vice reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Vice connects with The 305 to pickup the victory.

Lola Vice: Shayna Baszler, next Sunday in the Underground, you have one or two options. Either I tap you out or I knock you out. You choose, bitch.

The security guards prevent Vice from getting into a massive brawl with Baszler.

Winner: Lola Vice via Pinfall

– Carlee Bright Vignette.

– Karmen Petrovic got into a locker room brawl with Izzi Dame after Izzi disrespected Natalya.

– Charlie Dempsey tells Damon Kemp that he lost a piece of himself after losing the Heritage Cup. The No Quarter Catch Crew needs structure and order just like The D’Angelo Family.

Fifth Match: Lexis King vs. Dante Chen

Chen avoids a running boot from King after the bell rings. Chen with a chop/forearm combination. King shoves Chen. Chen with The Stinger Splash. Chen nails King with The Pump Kick. King reverses out of the irish whip from Chen. Chen dives over King. King SuperKicks Chen. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. King rams his boot across Chen’s face. King with a Mid-Kick. King kicks Chen in the back. King talks smack to Chen. King slaps Chen in the face.

King goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Chen counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Chen fights from underneath. Chen is displaying his fighting spirit. Short-Arm Reversal by King. King with a short-arm clothesline. King hits The Jack Hammer for a two count. King argues with the referee. Chen connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory. After the match, King attacks Chen from behind. King tees off on Chen. King rakes the eyes of Chen. King with clubbing blows to Chen’s chest. King drags Chen out of the ring. King delivers The Drive By on the floor. King starts removing the ringside padding. King plants Chen with The Coronation on the exposed floor.

Winner: Dante Chen via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Shawn Spears. Shawn says that it’s a real shame that there’s another lost soul on the NXT roster. He’s very troubled by the youth in NXT. They’re so talented, impressionable, but yet so misguided. There are few that are wondering down a path of uncertainty, and there’s one particular talent he thinks has great potential, but he doesn’t have it yet. He’s been down that path before, it could be daunting. He will help the youth reach their maximum potential. He’ll be the answer.

– The Heritage Cup is starting to grow on Tony D’Angelo. The Don says that they are going to beat The No Quarter Catch Crew at their own game.

Josh Briggs Promo

Who is Josh Briggs? Signed to NXT in 2020, and had big dreams of becoming a superstar, and breaking out on my own. But my goals were a little too big, too quick, so I got myself a little brother, and then a little sister. It wasn’t about me; it was about us. And there’s no I in team, but there is an I in win, and that’s exactly what we did. We found success, and I thought I found who I was. And then it was time to break away and find success on my own. I got my hand raised a couple of times. And I was betting on myself, but when I think about it, what am I betting on? Am I man of mayhem in the ring or in my damn mind? I might not know who Josh Briggs is now, but best believe, I’m going to find out.

Sixth Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair In A NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifying Match

Fallon Henley joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sinclair with a single leg takedown. Sinclair applies an arm-bar. Sinclair transitions into a wrist lock. Jordan with a drop toe hold. Jordan applies a front face lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Jordan with a deep arm-drag.

Jordan with two dropkicks. Sinclair blocks The Swinging Arm-Drag. Sinclair drops Jordan with The X-Factor. Jordan decks Sinclair with a back elbow smash. Jordan with The Corkscrew Pescado. Jordan rolls Sinclair back into the ring. Jordan goes for a Running Crossbody Splash, but Sinclair rolls her over for a one count. Jordan reverses out of the irish whip from Sinclair. Rollup Exchange. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Sinclair. Jordan with a Belly to Back Suplex. Jordan connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Wes Lee. He knows that Gallus is on another level right now, but they won’t reach the second level because he needs to get his North American Title back. Now, he would love to face Oba Femi, one-on-one, but he’s been in triple threat matches before, and the only big difference is Oba. Oba commends Wes brave nature. And whether or not Joe Coffey is focused, the number of opponents Oba will have to face will not matter, because the result will remain the same. This title will stay with Oba Femi. Wes says that he’s made a career out of proving people wrong.

– Next week on NXT, Jordynne Grace will battle Stevie Turner. Tony D’Angelo puts his Heritage Cup Title on the line against Damon Kemp. Thea Hail collides with Jazmyn Nyx.

Seventh Match: Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans w/Sexxy Red vs. Gallus

Trick Williams and Mark Coffey will start things off. Williams with a leaping clothesline. Williams yells at Joe. Williams whips Mark across the ring. Williams scores the elbow knockdown. Williams applies a side headlock. Mark whips Willimas across the ring. Williams drops Mark with a shoulder tackle. Williams bodyslams Mark. Williams tags in Evans. Assisted Hurricanrana to Joe. Stereo Dropkicks. Gallus regroups on the outside. Sexxy twerks for the crowd. Evans grabs a side headlock. Mark tags in Joe. Mark whips Evas across the ring. Mark drops down on the canvas. Joe sends Evans tumbling to the floor. Joe delivers a Pounce into the steel ring steps. Joe is fired up. Joe rolls Evans back into the ring. Bodyshot Exchange. Joe repeatedly whips Evans back first into the turnbuckles. Joe with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Joe with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Evans fights from underneath. Joe with a cross chop. Evans responds with The Sunset Flip a two count. Joe with a Diving Crossbody Block. Joe tags in Mark. Double Chop to Evans for a two count.

Mark rocks Evans with a forearm smash. Mark drives his knee into Evans’ back. Mark bodyslams Evans for a two count. Mark kicks Evans in the face. Mark hammers down on the back of Evan’s neck. Mark applies The Cobra Clutch. Evans with forearm shivers. Mark answers with another bodyslam. Mark tags in Joe. Joe with two elbow drops for a two count. Joe applies the cravate. Joe with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans with a Back Body Drop. Joe stops Evans in his tracks. Joe goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans tags in Williams. Williams with two clotheslines. Williams with two leg lariats. Joe reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams with a leaping clothesline to Mark. Williams drops Joe with The Flapjack. Williams pops back on his feet. Williams hits The Double Book End for a two count.

Williams with forearm shivers. Joe clings onto the top rope. Short-Arm Reversal by Joe. Joe HeadButts Williams. Joe tags in Mark. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Williams kicks Joe in the face. Evans nails Joe with The Springboard Cutter. Mark with a big forearm smash. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Mark with The Discus Chop. Williams kicks Mark in the ribs. Mark avoids The Trick Shot. Williams holds onto the ropes. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Joe grabs the NXT Title. Sexxy snatches the title away from Joe. Evans lands The Suicide Dive. Williams connects with The Trick Shot to pickup the victory. After the match, Lash Legend walks down to the ring. Lash asks Trick if he’s the one who attacked Noam Dar and Oro Mensah. The lights go out in the building. Ethan Page shoves Trick into Lash. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page reveals that he’s the one who took out Noam Dar and Oro Mensah. Page clocks Williams with a Running Knee Strike. Page poses with the NXT Championship as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans via Pinfall

