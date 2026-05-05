WWE NXT Results 5/5/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Live Posting Will Be Delayed As I’m Attending The Event Tonight, But Comment Along As The Show Goes On
– Jaida Parker vs. Kali Armstrong
– Zaria Segment
– Jackson Drake w/The Vanity Project vs. Jasper Troy
– Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana vs. The Culling w/Shawn Spears
Checkout Episode Seven Of The SUR Files