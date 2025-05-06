WWE NXT Results 5/6/25
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
– Number One Contender’s Battle Royal. The Winner Will Battle Oba Femi For The WWE NXT Championship At WWE Battleground
– Joe Hendry, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger vs. DarkState In A 6-Man Tag Team Match
– Zaria w/Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan
– Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace. The Winner Of This Match Will Battle Stephanie Vaquer For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship At WWE Battleground
