WWE NXT Results 5/6/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Number One Contender’s Battle Royal. The Winner Will Battle Oba Femi For The WWE NXT Championship At WWE Battleground

– Joe Hendry, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger vs. DarkState In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Zaria w/Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan

– Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace. The Winner Of This Match Will Battle Stephanie Vaquer For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship At WWE Battleground

