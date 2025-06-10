WWE NXT Results 6/10/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– As the show went on the air, Jasper Troy viciously attacked Oba Femi in the NXT Parking Lot. Troy Chokeslammed Femi through a car windshield.

First Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Sean Legacy For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page applies a side headlock. Page with a side headlock takeover. Legacy rolls Page over for a one count. Legacy whips Page across the ring. Page drops Legacy with a shoulder tackle. Legacy drops down on the canvas. Legacy runs around Page. Legacy with a Running Hurricanrana. Page swats away a dropkick from Legacy. Page grabs another side headlock. Page is trying to keep Legacy grounded. Legacy reverses the hold. Page whips Legacy across the ring. Legacy lunges over Page. Legacy drops down on the canvas. Legacy dropkicks the left knee of Page. Legacy with a Double Foot Stomp. Legacy dropkicks Page to the floor. Page regroups on the outside. Legacy with a straight right hand. Legacy unloads two knife edge chops. Legacy slams Page’s head on the ring apron. Legacy with a blistering chop. Legacy kicks Page in the gut. Legacy kicks Page in the back. Legacy with The Standing MoonSault for a one count. Legacy whips Page across the ring. Page holds onto the ropes. Page dumps Legacy out of the ring.

Page kicks Legacy in the face. Page drops Legacy with The Draping CodeBreaker. Page slams Legacy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page is mauling Legacy in the corner. Page with a knife edge chop. Page is throwing haymakers at Legacy. Legacy with heavy bodyshots. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Legacy. Haymaker Exchange. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Legacy. Page with The Big Boot. Page puts Legacy on the top turnbuckle. Legacy blocks The SuperPlex. Legacy with an Arm-Ringer on the top rope. Legacy rocks Page with a forearm smash. Legacy with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Legacy with three haymakers. Legacy whips Page across the ring. Legacy scores two forearm knockdowns.

Legacy with a Spinning Back Kick. Legacy kicks Page in the chest. Legacy with a Big Boot. Legacy with a Release German Suplex. Legacy follows that with a Running Enzuigiri for a two count. Page clings onto the top rope. Legacy with a back chop. Page blocks The Shambles. Page sends Legacy face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Page with The Roundhouse Kick. Legacy blocks The Ego’s Edge. Legacy ducks a clothesline from Page. Legacy turns a MoonSault into a Lifting Reverse DDT for a two count. Legacy ascends to the top turnbuckle. Page with a straight right hand. Page HeadButts Legacy. Page with a BackBreaker on the top turnbuckle pad. Page clears the announce table. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Legacy lands back on his feet. Legacy sends Page face first into the steel ring post. Legacy with The Drive By. Legacy lands The SomerSault Plancha. Legacy rolls Page back into the ring. Page avoids The Springboard 450 Splash. Page connects with The Twisted Grin to pickup the victory. After the match, Ricky Saints attacks Page from behind. Saints clotheslines Page over the top rope. Saints and Page starts brawling towards the backstage area.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page via Pinfall

– We see AVA talking to Jacy Jayne in her office. Jacy wanted to know when AVA was gonna tell her about her new signee. As NXT Women’s Champion, that’s something AVA should run by her first. And since Fatal Influence is going to be at the top for a very long time, Jacy thinks that it’s important to build a rapport. They had that dynamic when Fallon Henley was the NXT Women’s North American Champion, but she lost the title. Jacy says that maybe one day Jazmyn Nyx will be the champion. But Jacy is the champion now, and she needs to know what’s going on in her division. Lainey Reid joins the conversation. Lainey slaps Jacy in the face. Lainey says that she’s ready for Jacy now. Jacy says that Lainey is trying to take a page out of the Jacy Jayne Playbook, but it’s not going to work this time. Lainey says that she has nothing to lose and slaps her in the face again. AVA tells Lainey to leave her office. Jacy tells AVA that she’s willing to put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against that little bitch, Lainey Reid, tonight. AVA makes the match official.

– Sol Ruca & Zaria Tik-Tok Vignette. They film a verbal altercation with Lash Legend & Kelani Jordan in the Women’s Locker Room. Wren Sinclair didn’t appreciate how Lash Legend was talking about Charlie Dempsey. Wren says that Lash can’t do and say whatever she wants. Lash makes a subtle threat to Wren as she walks away.

– Shawn Spears asks Izzi Dame why she attacked Brooks Jensen with a steel chair last week. There’s no room for half-ass commitment in The Culling. Brooks dressed differently than them, he distanced himself, and when he would talk about family, his eyes would dart all around the room like they weren’t standing right in front of him. Brooks didn’t believe in The Culling, so why should they believe in him? The final coffin was taking the pin at NXT Battleground. The Culling is supposed to purge the weak and slaughter the feeble. Brooks is both weak and feeble. Spears appreciated that Izzi decided to take action. That’s the kind of person he needs her to become. Brooks had to go, it is what it is. They’re shifting their direction to the NXT Tag Team Titles. Spears asks Izzi if there’s anything else she sees. Izzi says that she has her eyes on something.

– Psycho Clown & Octagon Jr. from AAA are in the house.

Second Match: The Culling w/Izzi Dame vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

Niko Vance and Yoshiki Inamura will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance applies a side headlock. Inamura whips Vance across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Inamura drops Vance with a running shoulder tackle. Vance dives over Inamura. Vance HeadButts Inamura. Vance tags in Spears. Chop Exchange. Inamura punches Spears in the back. Inamura tags in Briggs. Double Bodyslam. Inamura with a blistering chop. Briggs with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Spears buries his shoulder into the midsection of Briggs. Briggs punches Spears in mid-air. Briggs with a Slingshot BackBreaker. Briggs kicks Vance off the ring apron. Spears SuperKicks Briggs. Spears ducks under two clotheslines from Briggs. Briggs with a Diving Clothesline. Briggs with a Sliding Haymaker. Briggs gets distracted by Izzi.

Izzi throws a chair at Briggs. Vance clotheslines Briggs from behind. Vance rolls Briggs back into the ring. Vance hammers down on the back of Briggs neck. Vance is raining down hammer elbows. Vance with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Vance with a straight right hand. Vance follows that with a Corner Spear. Vance with a Running Shoulder Block. Vance tags in Spears. Spears mocks Inamura. Briggs rocks Spears with a forearm smash. Briggs tags in Inamura. Inamura with a shoulder tackle. Inamura with a double handed chop. Inamura clotheslines Vance over the top rope. Inamura delivers his combination offense. Inamura unloads a series of sumo strikes. Inamura is lighting up Spears chest. Inamura levels Spears with The Body Avalanche. Briggs and Vance are tagged in. Inamura with another Body Avalanche. Briggs with The Big Boot. Briggs follows that with a Sidewalk Slam. Briggs is busted open. Briggs knocks Spears off the apron. Inamura nails Spears with The Pounce on the floor. Vance blocks The MoonSault. Vance connects with The Dominator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Culling via Pinfall

– AVA scolds Ricky Saints in her office. AVA still sees the bruising on Ricky’s neck, he can barely talk. AVA tells Ricky to go home, rest, and she doesn’t want to see him until he’s medically cleared.

– Sarah Schreiber tells us that the Oba Femi/Jasper Troy Match is still on despite Oba receiving medical attention.

– Andre Chase tells Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors that they have to follow the rules and follow the directions of Mr. Chase. They’re all in. Chase says that it’s time to go back to class.

– Blake Monroe Vignette. Mariah May will now be known as Blake Monroe. The Glamour is beauty and grace, and she’ll probably punch you in the face. The Glamour doesn’t just walk into the spotlight; she’s the reason it exists. The Glamour is the girl you’ve been waiting for.

Third Match: Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair

