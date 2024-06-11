WWE NXT Results 6/11/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Kelani Jordan & Jaida Parker Segment

Kelani Jordan: Wow, guys. Thank you, guys, so much. This is so surreal to me. I have won many championships in gymnastics for the past 18 years, but nothing compares to being the first ever Women’s North American Champion. But I’ll be the first one to say, at Battleground, us six women, we were battling. Bodies were flying. Risk were being taken. Souls were being snatched. And we’re all a bit beat up. But when I climbed up that ladder, and grabbed this title, it’s a moment I will remember for the rest of my life. It’s an honor to be the first champion, but because I’m the first champion, there’s no history or lineage to live up to. There’s no prestige to uphold. It’s up to me to create the importance for this title. There’s a lot of extremely talented women in that locker room, but I’m going to prove, day in and day out, in this ring, no one can do it like Lani.

Jaida Parker: Kelani, the only thing you’ve proved on Sunday was that you could scurry up a ladder like a damn squirrel. Nobody can climb a ladder like Lani. Baby, all this noise you talking about bringing importance to this title, it’s not going to be long, because when I handle, Michin, all you’re going to be hearing is, the new Women’s North American Champion.

Michin attacks Parker from behind to close this segment.

First Match: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

Michin and Parker are brawling around the ringside area before the bell rings. Michin ducks a clothesline from Parker. Michin with a chop/forearm combination. Michin with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. The referee admonishes Michin. Parker drives Michin back first into the turnbuckles. Parker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Parker bodyslams Michin. Michin kicks Parker in the face. Michin with a Spinning Back Kick. Michin with an Overhead Kick. Michin chops Parker. Michin with repeated headbutts in the corner. Michin with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Michin applies The Sleeper Hold. Parker backs Michin into the turnbuckles. Michin side steps Parker into the turnbuckles. Standing Switch Exchange. Michin decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Michin with a Release German Suplex. Michin goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Parker ducks out of the way. Parker sends Michin shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Parker slaps Michin in the ribs. Parker drops Michin with a Running Banzai Drop. Parker has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Parker with three shoulder tackles. Parker maintains wrist control. Michin rolls Parker over for a two count. Michin dropkicks Parker. Parker responds with The Divorce Court. Parker with another shoulder tackle for a two count. Parker applies a hammerlock. Parker sends Michin to the corner. Michin with a back elbow smash. Michin with a Hurricanrana. Michin clotheslines Parker. Michin SuperKicks Parker. Michin with a Shotgun Dropkick. Parker blocks a boot from Michin. Michin rocks Parker with a forearm smash. Michin with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Parker denies Eat Defeat. Parker kicks Michin in the gut. Parker with The Gourdbuster. Parker nails Michin with a Running Hip Check. Parker gets distracted by The Good Brothers. Parker rolls Michin back into the ring. Parker hooks the outside leg for a two count. Parker grabs a steel chair. Karl Anderson snatches the chair away from Parker. Michin connects with The O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Michin via Pinfall

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Ridge Holland continue to bicker with Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne. Riley says that Ridge can’t be trusted. He’s not even a student at Chase University. Thea Hail tells the boys to shut the fuck up and sit down. Thea reminds Riley that he was an outsider before he joined the university. Andre Chase almost gambled away the future of the university. She’s tired of the bickering, they need to get on the same page. They are all Chase U. That’s not a teachable moment, that’s the truth.

– OTM has unfinished business with The OC.

Second Match: Wes Lee & The New Catch Republic vs. Gallus In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tyler Bate and Wolfgang will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Bate. Wolfgang punches Bate in the back. Wolfgang uppercuts Bate. Wolfgang tags in Mark. Mark with a gut punch. Mark with a side headlock takedown for a two count. Test Of Strength. Bate with a Headscissors Takeover. Bate applies an arm-bar. Bate tags in Dunne. Dunne with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dunne drops his knee on the left shoulder of Mark. Dunne works on his joint manipulation game. Dunne stands on the back of Mark’s knees. Dunne fish hooks Mark. Dunne stomps on the back of Mark’s knees. Dunne stomps on the left elbow of Mark. Dunne mocs Gallus. Dunne ducks a clothesline from Joe. Dunne with a Running Enzuigiri to Wolfgang. Dunne slaps Joe in the chest. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne thrust kicks the midsection of Mark. Simultaneous tag to Bate. Stereo Hand Stomps. Stereo Roundhouse Kicks. Lee SuperKicks Mark. Lee lands The Suicide Dive. Dunne with The Slingshot Pescado. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin.

Bate pops back on his feet. Gallus regroups on the outside. Bate with a side headlock takeover. Bate uses his right heel as a weapon. Mark goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate grabs a side headlock. Mark tags in Wolfgang. Mark whips Bate across the ring. Mark drops down on the canvas. Wolfgang with The Hot Shot. Wolfgang punches Bate. Wolfgang transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wolfgang with a knee drop for a two count. Wolfgang tags in Joe. Joe unloads a series of bodyshots in the corner. Bate is throwing haymakers at Joe. Joe answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Joe delivers a gut punch. Joe repeatedly whips Bate back first into the turnbuckles. Joe with a BackBreaker. Joe with The Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Joe applies an arm-bar. Joe transitions into a cravate. Joe applies a waist lock. Bate with three sharp elbow strikes. Joe with a forearm shiver across the back of Bate. Joe continues to work on the lower back of Bate.

Joe applies The Full Nelson Lock. Bate rolls Joe over for a two count. Joe sends Bate chest first into the canvas. Joe knocks Lee off the ring apron. Joe with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Joe tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Wolfgang tags in Mark. Double Irish Whip. Bate with a Hurricanrana to Wolfgang. Bate drops Mark with The Handspring Lariat. Mark tags in Joe. Joe wisely blasts Dunne off the apron. Bate kicks Joe in the face. Joe goes for a Back Body Drop, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate tags in Lee. Lee side steps Joe into the turnbuckles. Lee uppercuts Joe. Lee kicks Wolfgang in the face. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee decks Joe with a back elbow smash. Lee with a Hurricanrana off Wolfgang’s back. Lee ducks a clothesline from Wolfgang. Lee SuperKicks Joe. Lee delivers his combination offense. Lee drops Wolfgang with a Spinning DDT. Lee with another Hurricanrana for a two count. Mark rocks Bate with a forearm smash. Dunne slaps Mark in the chest. Mark launches Dunne over the top rope. Dunne snaps Mark’s fingers. Bate nails Mark with Bop and Bang. Dunne with The Apron MoonSault. Bate with a Running Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Lee hits The Running Meteora for a two count. Lee wipes out everybody with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Lee dives over Joe. Joe connects with All’s Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gallus via Pinfall

– Sol Ruca Vignette.

Third Match: Wendy Choo vs. Brinley Reece w/Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Choo with a Lou Thez Press. Choo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Choo with a corner clothesline. Choo with a Running Elbow Drop. Choo is playing mind games with Reece. Reece with a straight right hand. Choo HeadButts Reece. Choo drops Reece with The Flatliner for a two count. Reece side steps Choo into the turnbuckles. Reece decks Choo with a back elbow smash. Reece dodges The Polish Hammer. Reece applies a waist lock. Reece with a knee smash. Reece with two clotheslines. Reece bodyslams Choo. Choo avoids The Handstand Lariat. Choo with The Ripcord Lariat. Choo makes Reece tap out to The Grounded Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Wendy Choo via Submission

– AVA has banned Oro Mensah from the building tonight following his recent attacks on Ethan Page.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Roxanne Perez. At Battleground, she was put in an impossible situation against one of the most dominant women in wrestling today, but still walked out of Las Vegas as the NXT Women’s Champion. She’s looking forward to giving out her state of the women’s division. Mr. Stone joins the conversation. AVA wants to know what Roxanne is going to talk about tonight. She had to wait to find out who her opponent was for Battleground, now she’s going to return the favor by making AVA wait this time.

Cody Rhodes & Trick Williams Segment

Cody Rhodes: It’s magical here, isn’t it? Certainly, it’s well known that there’s a magic right here in NXT. And perhaps, I needed to be here today. Perhaps I needed to feel said magic as I head towards Scotland, towards Clash At The Castle, towards a WWE Championship defense against AJ Styles. AJ Styles has been a lot of things. He was the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. He was the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. He was a WWE Champion. He was PWI’s Wrestler Of The Decade. But for sure, one thing that you can add to that list, after this Saturday, is that AJ Styles is going to look at all of Scotland, he is going to look at our referee, he is going to look me in the eye, and he is going to say, I Quit.

Trick Williams: Yo, yo, yo, yo. Hey, first things first, we got Cody Rhodes in NXT, everybody make some noise. Now, Cody, I was on my way to the ring, then I saw you on your way, so out of respect, I had to hold up and let you do your thing. Now, Cody, I feel like we’ve had similar journeys. I mean, with all due respect, I mean, you’re at the top of the game, and I’m doing my thing as well. We’re both champions. But I feel like we’ve both had huge mountains to climb. We’ve both had chips on our shoulders to get to where we are today. So, I guess what I’m trying to say is, now that we got our championships, now that we’re on the other side of the mountain, everything feels different now. I mean, instead of having something to chase, instead of having something that we’ve been wanting for so long, we got it now. And now people are attacking us. So, I guess what I’m trying to ask you is, how do you deal with all of this?

Cody Rhodes: How do you deal with going from being the hunter to being the hunted, right? How do you deal with the fact that, on the other side of that wall right there, all of our peers are watching you, watching me, and they’re not going to be like, oh, yeah, go on, Trick. They’re judging you. They’re thinking that they can wear that better than you. They’re thinking that they can wear this better than me. But one thing to keep in mind, champ, it’s even though we’ve conquered certain mountains, there’s always another mountain that you can climb. But I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here. I actually have been granted the authority; AVA has granted me the authority to let you know who your next challenger is going to be. The next challenger for your championship will be decided on NXT next week, in a 25-Man Over The Top Battle Royal. And you may know some of them, but some of them might be from different locker rooms. Trick Williams, champ, good luck, my friend.

Trick Williams: Woah, woah, woah, woah. Hold on, Cody, there’s one more thing I got to ask you, and it’s very, very serious. With 4th of July right around the corner, on behalf of all my people, we all want to know, are you coming to the cookout? Y’all want Cody to come to the cookout?

Cody Rhodes: Yes, I am coming to the cookout.

Trick Williams: Play Cody Rhodes’ music.

– Carlee Bright tries to introduce herself to Wendy Choo in the Women’s Locker Room. Wendy completely ignores her and walks away.

– Cody Rhodes gives Jacy Jayne his old dashing facemask.

Fourth Match: Lexis King vs. Dante Chen In A Singapore Cane Match

Chen attacks King before the bell rings. Chen repeatedly whips King with the kendo stick. Chen with a double leg takedown. Chen transitions into a ground and pound attack. Chen kicks King in the gut. Chen whips King across the ring. Chen with a Back Body Drop. King and Chen are trading back and forth cane shots. King flings a cane into Chen’s face. King SuperKicks Chen. King is raining down haymakers. Chen kicks King in the face. King answers with a toe kick. King with a knife edge chop. King with a Back Body Drop. King kicks Chen in the back. King bodyslams Chen into a pile of kendo sticks for a two count. King rams the kendo stick around Chen’s throat. King continues to whip Chen with the kendo stick. King is choking Chen with his boot.

Chen with a chop/haymaker combination. King HeadButts Chen. King clotheslines Chen with the kendo stick. King lands a big kendo stick shot for a two count. King applies a chin lock with the kendo stick. Chen reverses the hold. King backs Chen into the turnbuckles. King flings Chen across the ring. King delivers The Drive By for a two count. King with a series of kendo stick shots. Chen fights from underneath. King thrust kicks the midsection of Chen. King with a blistering chop. Chen whips King into the wedged kendo stick. Chen viciously whips King with the kendo stick. Chen drops King with a Running Boot. King begs for mercy. Chen with The Monkey Flip. Chen clotheslines King over the top rope. Chen lands The Suicide Dive. Chen dishes out more kendo stick shots. King responds with a low blow. King rolls Chen back into the ring. King attacks Chen with the scepter. King connects with The Coronation to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lexis King via Pinfall

– Michin states that she may be the first challenger for Kelani Jordan’s new NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Brooks Jensen tried to ambush Vic Joseph and got taken away by the security team.

Fifth Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Tavion Heights

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Thorpe applies a wrist lock. Heights with a double leg takedown. Heights graples around Thorpe. Heights applies a front face lock. Thorpe reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Thorpe with a forearm smash. Thorpe ducks a clothesline from Heights. Thorpe with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Thorpe with The Kitchen Sink. Thorpe follows that with clubbing mid-kicks. Thorpe with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Heights reverses out of the irish whip from Thorpe. Heights and Thorpe start running the ropes. Heights with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Heights with a falling sledge.

Heights whips Thorpe into the turnbuckles. Heights with forearm shivers. Heights sends Thorpe to the corner. Thorpe fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Heights sends Thorpe chest first into the canvas. Heights with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Heights applies a front face lock. Thorpe with heavy bodyshots. Heights with a Front Face Lock Suplex. Heights applies The Dragon Sleeper. Thorpe with three knee strikes. Thorpe ducks a clothesline from Heights. Thorpe with a chop/haymaker combination. Thorpe whips Heights across the ring. Thorpe scores two elbow knockdowns. Thorpe delivers his combination offense. Thorpe with a Release German Suplex. Thorpe with The Matrix Elbow. Thorpe connects with The Impaler DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe via Pinfall

– Charlie Dempsey wants to add Tavion Heights to The No Quarter Catch Crew.

– Stevie Turner told AVA that Roxanne Perez was planning to call her out tonight and is seeking an apology.

– The Family wants a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Sixth Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

Spears throws his jacket at Evans after the bell rings. Spears is throwing haymakers at Evans. Spears with a knife edge chop. Evans with a gut punch. Evans slams Spears head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans unloads two knife edge chops. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans ducks a clothesline from Spears. Spears with a Lou Thez Press. Spears transitions into a ground and pound attack. Spears stomps on Evan’s face. Spears goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans ducks another clothesline from Spears. Evans with a Hurricanrana. Evans with a running chop. Spears dumps Evans face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Spears rams his knee across Evan’s face. Spears with a blistering chop. Spears uses the middle rope to choke Evans. The referee admonishes Spears.

Spears with another chop. Evans with forearm shivers. Spears answers with clubbing shoulder blocks. Spears continues to chop Evans. Spears whips Evans across the ring. Evans kicks Spears in the chest. Evans dropkicks Spears to the floor. Evans with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Evans blasts Spears with The PK. Chop Exchange. Evans with a straight right hand. Spears kicks Evans in the gut. Spears with Two HeadButts. Evans floors Spears with a chop. Evans punches Spears from the ring apron. Spears gets Evans tied up in the tree of woe. Spears with a back chop. Spears with a BackBreaker onto the top turnbuckle pad. Spears drives Evans back first into the ringside barricade. Spears rolls Evans back into the ring.

Spears with a knee drop for a two count. Spears applies the single leg crab. Evans grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Spears abuses the referee’s five count. Spears applies a wrist lock. Spears is lighting up Evan’s chest. Evans with The Roundhouse Kick. Evans with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Evans and Spears are trading back and forth shots. Evans ducks a clothesline from Spears. Evans with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Spears launches Evans over the top rope. Spears SuperKicks Evans. Spears hits The Draping DDT for a two count. Evans denies The C4. Evans with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Evans with The Double Jump Cutter. Evans lands The Suicide Dive. Evans with a Cannonball Senton off the barricade. Evans rolls Spears back into the ring. Evans clotheslines Spears over the top rope. Spears sends Evans ribs first into the announce table. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shawn Spears via Pinfall

– Cody Rhodes runs into Shawn Spears in the backstage area. Spears says that he’s going to do the same thing as Cody. Win the battle royal and become the NXT Champion. Ethan Page and Lexis King are also joining the battle royal.

– Next week on NXT, Kelani Jordan puts her NXT Women’s North American Championship on the line against Michin.

Roxanne Perez, AVA, Jacy Jayne, Meta Four, Lola Vice Segment

Roxanne Perez: And still, your NXT Women’s Champion, “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez. Here I stand at top of the greatest women’s division in all of wrestling today. And I told you guys that I was going to protect this title. But not only did I do that, at Battleground, I proved to everyone that there truly is levels to this, and no one in this world is on mine. But it’s okay, don’t feel the need to thank me all at once for making sure that this championship stays in NXT. You all are just finding out what I’ve always known. But there is one woman who does need to come out and here thank me. So, AVA, why don’t you come on out here. I don’t think you want to make the champion wait.

AVA: Oh, Roxanne, I had a feeling that this would happen. And I’m assuming that you want me to congratulate you, for your victory this past Sunday, so congratulations. But I’m not exactly sure what you want me to thank you for, because I think that this is just part of being a great champion. I mean, come on, you know that it’s not about what you say, it’s about what you do. It’s about who you’re going to defend your title against. Who you defeat. How you carry yourself. And you know what, Roxanne, I am more than happy to help you.

Roxanne Perez: Of course, AVA, that’s why you’re just the perfect GM, right? You always find a way to make it about you. But get this, whoever you arrange for me, whoever you put in line for me, I am always going to find a way to win, because there’s not one woman who can take this title away from me.

Jacy Jayne: Jazmyn, are my ears deceiving me or is Roxanne taking credit for the entire women’s locker room, right now? Roxanne, ever since you won that NXT Women’s Championship, it seems like you lost your sweet and innocent personality. And you damn sure lost your memory, because long before you ever sign your contract here, I was one of the main reasons people tune in every single week to NXT. Before your little breakout tournament win, and all of your championships, you couldn’t reference the NXT Women’s Division without talking about Jacy Jayne.

Jazmyn Nyx: Roxy, maybe the past few weeks made you forget that the biggest threats to your title are the ones under this roof.

Roxanne Perez: Okay, so this is where the line starts?

Lash Legend: Hold up, wait a minute. Slow down there, Batgirl and Robin. While Jacy was out there getting your beak fixed, and Jazmyn was trying to be a Kim K look alike, Meta Four was actually making headlines, and creating moments every single week, okay.

Jakara Jackson: That’s right. And with my girl Lash being inches away from becoming North American Champion, and bringing more gold to Meta Four, I mean, we were going to target Kelani, but since you want to go around and try to take credit for what we’re doing. Sweetie, it’s on sight.

Lola Vice: Girls, hold on. First of all, Roxanne, you can’t talk about Battleground without talking about my Underground Match. We get it, you proved that you’re different, but so did I. These fists don’t lie. It’s only a matter of time, I know that look. You all want what Roxanne has. But Roxanne is on another level, honestly, a level that only I’m in. So, this conversation is only between the champion and the future champion.

Jakara Jackson: Why don’t you shake your happy ass to the back of the line?

A massive pier six brawl ensues as the show goes off the air.

