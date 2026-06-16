WWE NXT Results 6/16/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Jackson Drake w/The Vanity Project vs. Tavion Heights In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– Lola Vice & Kendal Grey Segment

– Izzi Dame w/The Culling vs. Thea Hail In A WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament Match

– Jaida Parker vs. Nattie

– Arianna Grace w/The Birthright vs. Layla Diggs In A WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament Match

– Tony D’Angelo & NARAKU Segment

Checkout Episode 13 of The SUR Files