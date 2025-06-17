WWE NXT Results 6/17/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jaida Parker vs. Thea Hail In An Evolution Eliminator Match

Hail attacks Parker before the bell rings. Hail repeatedly slams Parker’s head on the ring apron. Parker kicks Hail in the gut. Parker with a knife edge chop. Parker sends Hail face first into the ringside barricade. Parker punches Hail in the back. Parker rolls Hail back into the ring. Hail ducks a clothesline from Parker. Hail with The Lou Thez Press. Hail transitions into a ground and pound attack. Parker sends Hail face first into the middle rope. Parker with a Running Hip Attack against the ropes. Parker is raining down haymakers. Parker pulls back the arms of Hail. Hail dumps Parker out of the ring. Hail lands The Suicide Dive. Hail repeatedly drives Parker back first into the apron. Hail rolls Parker back into the ring. Hail with The Flying Crossbody Block. Hail with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Hail follows that with forearm shivers. Parker reverses out of the irish whip from Hail. Parker with The Sidewalk Slam for a two count.

Parker applies a rear chin lock. Parker with forearm shivers across the back of Hail. Parker goes back to the rear chin lock. Parker with The Swinging Front Face Lock for a two count. Parker applies another chin lock. Hail gets back to a vertical base. Hail backs Parker into the turnbuckles. Parker with a cross chop. Parker with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Parker follows that with a Lifting Reverse Suplex for a two count. Hail brings Parker down to the mat. Hail with a Sliding Clothesline. Hail sends Parker shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Hail rolls Parker back into the ring. Hail goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Parker ducks out of the way. Parker slams Hail’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Parker punches Hail in the ribs. Parker with a flurry of strikes.

Parker buries her shoulder into the midsection of Hail. Parker drives Hail face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Parker with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Parker drives her knee into the midsection of Hail. Parker applies The Abdominal Stretch. Hail reverses the hold. Hail kicks Parker in the face. Hail slams Parker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Parker with a drop toe hold. Parker kicks Hail in the ribs. Parker with an elbow drop for a two count. Parker goes back to The Abdominal Stretch. Hail with The Hip Toss. Hail with an inside cradle for a two count. Hail rolls Parker over for a two count. Hail with two haymakers. Hail HeadButts Parker. Parker side steps Hail into the turnbuckles. Parker lays Hail flat on the middle turnbuckle. Parker slaps Hail in the chest. Parker delivers The Teardrop. Hail blocks The Hypnotic. Hail applies The Kimura Lock. Parker refuses to quit. Parker drives Hail back first into the turnbuckles. Hail applies another Kimura Lock. Hail thought for a moment that Parker tapped. Hail argues with the referee. Parker connects with The Hypnotic to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

– We see Elijah talking to Briggs & Inamura in the backstage area. Briggs can’t wait to get his hands on Trick Williams & First Class. Inamura says that they’re due for an ass kicking. Elijah says that First Class are the worst, and they make TNA look bad teaming up Trick Williams, who continues to disrespect the lineage of the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. It’s sickening. Elijah says that he’s going to tune up his guitar, and he’ll see Briggs & Inamura in the ring. Hank & Tank joins the conversation. Ledger says that on the other side of this 6-Man Tag Team, Briggs & Inamura will have a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship. Oba Femi walks by. Hank & Tank loved the hoss match he had with Jasper Troy last week. Oba says that Jasper is the strongest competitor, but he showed him why he’s The Ruler, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. Trick Williams flaunts the TNA World Title in Oba’s face.

– Blake Monroe Vignette.

Second Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend In An Evolution Eliminator Match

