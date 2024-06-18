WWE NXT Results 6/18/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Joe Hendry Promo

Say his name and he appears. Joe Hendry is here in NXT. Cody Rhodes announced that this battle royal was going to be 25 men, but let’s be honest, it’s 24 men and one sensation. That’s because I’m going to walk down to that ring, eliminate every single one of you, and go on to become NXT Champion, and bring it back to TNA. And when the title changes hands, the entire WWE Universe will be chanting, we believe. And what do they believe in? 252 pounds of pure motivation. The answer to all life’s problems, they believe in Joe Hendry.

First Match: Number One Contenders Battle Royal. The Winner Will Battle Trick Williams For The WWE NXT Championship At NXT Heatwave

The Participants: (Joe Hendry, Ethan Page, Lexis King, Shawn Spears, Damon Kemp, Je’Von Evans, Ridge Holland, Apollo Crews, Myles Borne, Charlie Dempsey, Joe Coffey, Frankie Kazarian, Dante Chen, Malik Blade, Edris Enofe, Tyler Bate, Dragon Lee, Eddy Thorpe, Tony D’Angelo, Luca Crusifino, Nathan Frazer, Tank Ledger, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Tavion Heights)

Order Of Eliminations

– Ethan Page was taken out of the match following a massive brawl with Oro Mensah.

1.) Joe Hendry was eliminated by Frankie Kazarian

2.) Edris Enofe was eliminated by Tony D’Angelo

3.) Eddy Thorpe was eliminated by Shawn Spears

4.) Malik Blade was eliminated by Damon Kemp

5.) Charlie Dempsey was eliminated by Damon Kemp

6.) Myles Borne was eliminated by Frankie Kazarian

7.) Damon Kemp was eliminated by Frankie Kazarian

8.) Apollo Crews was eliminated by Legado Del Fantasma

9.) Joe Coffey was eliminated by Dragon Lee

10.) Luca Crusifino was eliminated by Shawn Spears

11.) Dante Chen was eliminated by Ridge Holland

12.) Tavion Heights was eliminated by Ridge Holland

13.) Humberto Carrillo was eliminated by Lexis King

14.) Lexis King was eliminated by Angel Garza

15.) Angel Garza was eliminated by Tank Ledger

16.) Tank Ledger was eliminated by Tyler Bate

17.) Tony D’Angelo was eliminated by Nathan Frazer

18.) Nathan Frazer was eliminated by Dragon Lee

19.) Ridge Holland was eliminated by Tyler Bate and Dragon Lee

20.) Tyler Bate was eliminated by Shawn Spears

21.) Frankie Kazarian was eliminated by Je’Von Evans

22.) Dragon Lee was eliminated by Shawn Spears

23.) Shawn Spears was eliminated by Je’Von Evans

Winner: Je’Von Evans

– Fallon Henley takes issue with Carlee Bright thinking she’s entitled to a Women’s North American Title Match. If anybody deserves a title shot, it’s her. Carlee says that Fallon dropped the ball at Battleground. Wren Sinclair, Brinley Reece, Karmen Petrovic and Sol Ruca take issue with Fallon’s sentiments.

– Roxanne Perez didn’t like the way Lola Vice was looking at her championship last week. Lola says that she’s not coming for Roxanne’s title yet. She’s focused on going through everybody that stands in her way, including the four women in their tag team match. Lola asks Roxanne if she can handle the heat. Roxanne says that she doesn’t trust Lola or anybody in the division. Roxanne wants Lola to just handle business.

– Andre Chase says that Ridge Holland represented Chase U very well in the battle royal. Riley Osborne is not there to acknowledge Ridge’s performance because he’s in the UK right now. Thea Hail gives Ridge an official Chase U T-Shirt. The Good Brothers start poking fun at Chase U. Ridge went from a brute to a nerd. Andre says that if they have a problem with Ridge, then they have a problem with Chase U. Luke Gallows says that Chase U wants none of this, then proceeds to call Thea a kid as they walk away.

Second Match: Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Meta Four vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx In A Triple Threat Match

Roxanne Perez, Jacy Jayne and Jakara Jackson will start things off. Perez kicks Jayne in the gut. Jackson with a straight right hand. Jackson applies a side headlock. Perez shoves Jackson into Jayne. Rollup Exchange. Perez with a JawBreaker. Standing Switch Exchange. Perez with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Jayne clotheslines Perez. Jackson with a flying takedown. Jackson tags in Legend. Perez and Jayne gangs up on Legend. Legend rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Legend denies The Crucifix Bomb. Legend catches Perez in mid-air. Legend starts dribbling Jayne and Perez’s heads in the ropes. Legend uses Jayne’s legs as a weapon. Jayne with a deep arm-drag. Jayne ducks a clothesline from Legend. Nyx made the blind tag. Jayne with a Hurricanrana. Nyx drops Legend with The PK for a two count. Nyx dumps Jackson out of the ring.

Perez with clubbing blows to Legend’s back. Perez applies The Guillotine Choke. Vice tags herself in. Vice with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Legend blocks The Pump Kick. Legend bodyslams Vice. Legend goes for a PowerBomb, but Perez lands back on her feet. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Perez and Vice clotheslines Legend over the top rope. Legend catches Nyx in mid-air. Jayne with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Jackson sends Jayne back first into the steel ring steps. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick to Jackson. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Meta Four regains control of the match during the commercial break. Jackson applies The Boston Crab. Perez tugs on Nyx’s hair. Perez kicks Jayne in the gut. Perez sends Jayne crashing into the ringside barricade.

Vice uses her feet to create separation. Vice slaps Nyx in the ribs. Vice tags in Perez. Perez with two haymakers. Perez with three running uppercuts. Perez follows that with a DDT/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a pair of two counts. Perez is displaying her frustration. Perez tags in Vice. Bodyshot Exchange. Vice unloads a flurry of kicks to Jackson and Nyx. Vice starts shaking her hips. Vice with Two Running Hip Attacks. Jayne tags herself in. Jayne with a Running Forearm for a two count. Jackson tags in Legend. Jayne dodges The Pump Kick. Jayne with a Pump Kick. Legend rocks Jayne with a forearm smash. Legend nails Vice with The Pump Kick of her own. Legend blasts Perez off the apron. Legend with a Double Vertical Suplex. Legend pops back on her feet. Legend tags in Jackson. Cutter/SitOut FaceBuster Combination for a two count. Nyx drops Legend with The Pele Kick. Jackson with The SitOut Rear Mat Slam. Vice delivers The 305. Perez tags herself in. Perez connects with The Pop Rocks to pickup the victory. After the match, Perez clocks Vice with The Spinning Back Fist.

Winner: Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice via Pinfall

– AVA congratulates Je’Von Evans on winning the battle royal. Je’Von was very grateful for the opportunity. Ethan Page storms into the office and starts complaining about Oro Mensah’s consistent attacks. AVA says that she kicked Oro out of the building. Maybe Oro should be kicked out of the company. He never got eliminated in the battle royal. Je’Von starts laughing at Ethan. Ethan calls Je’Von a punk ass kid. Je’Von asks Ethan if he has another match in him tonight. AVA likes the idea, and we have our main event. Ethan Page will take on Je’Von Evans, and the winner will face Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave. Ethan says that Je’Von may have all the heart in the world, but he has nothing between his ears.

– Sol Ruca gives Kelani Jordan some encouragement ahead of her first title defense.

Third Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Michin For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Michin applies a side headlock. Jordan whips Michin across the ring. Michin drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Michin lunges over Jordan. Michin tells Jordan to bring it. Jordan goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Michin lands back on her feet. That leads to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. The Good Brothers appear on the stage. Rollup Exchange. Arm-Drag Exchange. Michin with The La Magistral for a two count. Michin grabs a side headlock. Jordan whips Michin across the ring. Jordan splits down on the canvas. Michin blocks The Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Michin does the spiderman pose in the ropes. Michin sends Jordan tumbling to the floor. Michin goes for The Suicide Dive, but Jordan ducks out of the way. Jordan with The Corkscrew Pescado to the outside. Michin regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Michin applies The Bear Hug. Jordan with forearm shivers. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Michin. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Jordan whips Michin across the ring. Jordan scores two forearm knockdowns. Jordan with a Cartwheel Back Elbow. Jordan follows that with The Stinger Splash. Jordan with The Modified X-Factor for a two count. Michin ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Michin with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Michin goes for Eat Defeat, but Jordan counters with a Spinning Heel Kick. Jordan ascends to the top turnbuckle. Michin with a leaping uppercut. Michin puts Jordan on her shoulders. Jordan drills Michin with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Jordan drags Michin to the corner. Jordan goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Michin ducks out of the way. Michin hits The SitOut Hammerlock Driver for a two count. The Good Brothers start arguing with OTM. Jaida Parker shoves Michin off the top turnbuckle. Jordan connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Ethan Page. Page says that he’s still in the battle royal because he never got eliminated. He claims that Trick Williams didn’t beat him at his best because of Oro Mensah. Page says that he’s back on track, and he has business to handle. He’ll run through Je’Von Evans tonight. He’s still coming for Trick Williams and the NXT Championship. When it comes to Oro Mensah, the next time their paths cross, he’s making a promise to deal with him.

– Izzi Dame Vignette.

– Axiom is not happy that Nathan Frazer competed in the battle royal without telling him. Frazer wants to know why Axiom wasn’t in the battle royal. Take advantage of opportunities that are presented to you. Axiom reminds Frazer that they’re the tag team champions, and he shouldn’t be glancing at the Heritage Cup Title. Is being tag team champions not good enough for Frazer? There’s a tag team turmoil match that’s taking place next week. Luca Crusifino joins the conversation. After what happened in the battle royal, The Don is giving Frazer a shot at the Heritage Cup Championship.

– Vic Joseph and Booker T recaps Tatum Paxley’s performance at TNA Against All Odds.

Oba Femi & Wes Lee Segment

Oba Femi: This feels all too familiar, doesn’t it? Once again, Oba, still the North American Champion. Still the ruler of NXT. And I did tell everybody who would listen to me, I told them, no matter how many people step up to me at Battleground, the result remains the same. So, I flew to Vegas, and I did what I do best, I dominated two men, Joe Coffey and Wes Lee, two of the greatest that NXT has to offer, but they’re nothing like me. There’s nobody like me. So, look in my eyes, and riddle me this. Who can ever take this title from me?

Wes Lee: Well, Oba, to answer your question, that would be me. You see, you know, I know, hell, everyone that watched in Vegas knows, you sure as hell didn’t pin me.

Oba Femi: Again? Again? Really, Wes? Listen, your little obsession with this title that was once yours is really beginning to irritate me.

Wes Lee: Is it? I don’t care. You see, when I came back, I was gunning for one thing. You. If you knew how badly I wanted to test myself against you, one-on-one. Hell, I had the opportunity to be in the battle royal for the NXT Championship, and I respectfully declined. Why? Because all of my energy, every ounce of my focus is on my North American Championship and getting it back.

Oba Femi: Wes, I’ve realized that you’re going in circles, round and round. And quite frankly, I’m tired of it, and I’m done.

Wes Lee: Oba. Don’t turn your back on me. You see, you have everything going for you right now. You are making headlines every week. You have guys like Big E saying that you are their favorite superstar. And they are treating like the greatest North American Champion, everywhere you go. But you know, deep down, what I am to that title, unless you do something about it. And I’m giving you that opportunity to. But just know, that you will be facing a different cardiac kid when you face me, one-on-one. And I’m going to show you exactly why it is my name in all of the record books, not yours.

Oba Femi: Wes, it seems like you have a lot of faith in yourself. It seems like all of these people have a lot of faith in you. They really believe that you can win back this title, but that’s neither here nor there. What really concerns me is changing those record books. So, Wes, I’ll give you, your one-on-one match. However, this will be the first and final time you challenge for this, as long as I’m champion. So, what’s it going to be, Wes?

Wes Lee: You got it.

– Hank Walker tells Tank Ledger that he’s medically cleared to compete. They want to get back on track by challenging The New Catch Republic to a match.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Charlie Dempsey trying to recruit Tavion Heights to The No Quarter Catch Crew. Next week on NXT, Tavion will take on Damon Kemp, if he wins the match, he’ll join the group.

– An NXT Anonymous Clip showed Gallus being livid about Wes Lee getting another shot at the North American Championship. Gallus then got jumped by Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe.

Fourth Match: Fallon Henley vs. Carlee Bright w/Kendal Grey

