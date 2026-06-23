WWE NXT Results 6/23/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The show kicks off with Tony D’Angelo talking to Robert Stone in the back. Angelo is looking for NARAKU. Stone says that Naraku is not here yet. Tonight is a double contract signing for The Great American Bash, and Angelo needs to stay in line. Stone wants everything to run smooth, because they’re having their first on The CW this Sunday. Angelo wants this contract signed and sealed by the end of the night. Aaron Rourke joins the conversation. Angelo has been hearing a lot of good things about Rourke, he’s been busting his ass in EVOLVE, he represents that title very well, and he wishes him luck in his title defense. Rourke says thank you. From one champion to another, Rourke wishes Angelo good luck in his title defense at Great American Bash. Stone wants no funny business going on tonight.

First Match: Aaron Rourke (c) vs. Tristan Angels For The WWE EVOLVE Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angels backs Rourke into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Angels talks smack to Rourke. Rourke slaps Angels in the face. Angels shoves Rourke. Rourke answers with another slap. Rourke applies a side headlock. Angels whips Rourke across the ring. Rourke drops Angels with a shoulder tackle. Angels leapfrogs over Rourke. Rourke grabs a side headlock. Angels stomps on the right foot of Rourke. Angels applies the cravate in the ropes. Angels hammers down on the back of Rourke’s neck. Angels uppercuts Rourke. Angels buries his shoulder into the midsection of Rourke. Angels sends Rourke to the corner. Rourke dives over Angels. Rourke dropkicks Angels. Rourke with a Running Meteora. Rourke with a Running Pump Kick. Rourke follows that with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Angels brings Rourke down to the mat. Angels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Angels stomps on Rourke’s chest. Angels hyperextend the left shoulder of Rourke. Angels applies a nerve hold. Angels gets distracted by Shiloh Hill’s laugh.

Rourke sends Angels tumbling to the floor. Angels run back into the ring. Rourke clotheslines Angels over the top rope. Angels yanks Rourke off the ring apron. Angels poses with Hill’s sash. Angels rolls Rourke back into the ring. Angels goes for a Bodyslam, but Rourke counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Rourke ducks a clothesline from Angels. Rourke decks Angels with a JawBreaker. Rourke drops Angels with a NeckBreaker. Angels with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Angels repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Rourke. Angels with The Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckles. Angels continues to work on the left shoulder of Rourke. Angels whips Rourke across the ring. Rourke rolls Angels over for a two count. Angels dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels repeatedly slams Rourke’s face on the mat. Angels stomps on Rourke’s face for a two count. Angels slams the left hand of Rourke on the top rope. Angels clotheslines Rourke for a two count. Angels whips Rourke chest first into the turnbuckles. Angels is picking Rourke apart. Angels repeatedly drives Rourke shoulder first into the steel ring post. Angels applies a top wrist lock. Rourke with a gut punch. Rourke is displaying his fighting spirit.

Angels kicks the left shoulder of Rourke. Angels whips Rourke shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rourke dumps Angels face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Angels with The Big Boot. Angels goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rourke lands back on his feet. Rourke sends Angels across the ring. Rourke clotheslines Angels. Rourke scores the elbow knockdown. Rourke with a Leg Lariat. Rourke ducks a clothesline from Angels. Rourke catches Angels in mid-air. Rourke with The Fallaway Slam. Rourke pops back on his feet. Rourke with a Running Uppercut. Rourke sends Angels to the corner. Angels with a Leaping Double Knee Strike. We see NARAKU arrive at the WWE Performance Center. Robert Stone is trying to calm down Tony D’Angelo. Naraku has the contract for The Great American Bash in his hands. Rourke with a Back Body Drop. Rourke hits The Flying CodeBreaker for a two count. Angels dodges The Cyclone Kick. Rourke ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rourke with a Rebound Enzuigiri. Rourke grabs the sash. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Rourke crashing to the outside. Someone was trying to pull Angels under the ring. Angels retrieve the sash. Rourke delivers The Cyclone Boot. Rourke connects with The Molly-Go-Round to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE EVOLVE Champion, Aaron Rourke via Pinfall

– Tony D’Angelo and Robert Stone finds NARAKU in the NXT Parking Lot. Naraku thanks Angelo for his patience. Stone says that he’ll take the contract. Naraku wants to give the contract to Angelo, himself. Naraku says, and new, hinting that he’s going to be the new NXT Champion. Angelo says my ass. Stone yells at Naraku for always starting problems. Angelo got struck by a fireball after opening up the contract. Naraku starts laughing his ass off.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Tony D’Angelo is being loaded up into an ambulance. He’s heading to the hospital. Angelo tells Stone that he’s going to kill NARAKU at The Great American Bash.

Dion Lennox & Saquon Shugars Segment

STILL TO COME

– Lola Vice & Kendal Grey Contract Signing

– Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE Speed Women’s Championship

– Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper

– Hank & Tank vs. The Birthright

– The Culling vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux

Checkout Episode 14 of The SUR Files