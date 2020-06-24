WWE NXT Results 6/24/2020

– Tonight’s taped WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with developmental trainees pounding on the Plexiglas barrier in the crowd. Mauro Ranallo, who is not in the building again this week, hypes the show.

– Mauro sends us to video shot one hour before, outside of the building. Cameron Grimes shows us how Damian Priest is down by his car several feet away. Referees rush over to check on Priest.

Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest

We go to the ring in the NXT Arena from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL as Cameron Grimes makes his way out. Mauro is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Grimes tkes the mic and talks about Damian Priest, also brags about his recent win over Finn Balor. Grimes wants to be declared the winner by forfeit. Priest comes limping to the ring as officials try to stop him. His ribs are taped up but he tells the referee he wants to go.

Grimes charges as the bell rings and Priest rocks him with a big right hand. Grimes fights but Priest fights him off again. Grimes keeps going for the ribs but Priest drops him in the corner and stomps away. More back and forth between the two now. Priest charges in the corner and leaps but misses. Grimes goes for a German suplex but it’s blocked. Grimes goes right for the ribs again. Priest ends up hitting the chokeslam after having it blocked before.

Grimes ends up taking Priest down on the outside, focusing on the ribs. Priest barely makes it back in before the 10 count as Grimes waits. Grimes charges in the corner with knees but Priest moves and Grimes hits the turnbuckles. Grimes comes right back with the Cave In in the middle of the ring. Grimes covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays as he rolls out of the ring.

– Rhea Ripley is outside being interviewed when Robert Stone walks up, still looking disheveled. He says Ripley was trying to play hard to get when she slammed him onto a table a few weeks ago. He brags on Aliyah being on a winning streak, saying she’s signed to The Robert Stone Brand. He goes on and on until Ripley decks him and slams him into a dumpster. Aliyah walks up and yells at Ripley for dumping her manager in the trash. Aliyah slaps Ripley in the face but realizes she made a mistake. Ripley says Aliyah just earned a ticket to her ring. Beth confirms they will face later tonight.

– Still to come, Keith Lee defends in a Triple Threat. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another pre-recorded aggressive training session with Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher says he’s going to make winners out of his unknown trainees.

Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

We see what happened with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde taking out Drake Maverick last week. Escobar makes his way to the ring now as Alicia Taylor does introductions. Wilde and Mendoza join him in the middle of the ring. Out next comes Jake Atlas for this non-title match.

The bell rings and Escobar takes control into the corner. Atlas fights out and tries to mount some offense. Atlas with a crossbody. Atlas slaps Escobar in the chest a few times against the ropes. Atlas keeps control and grounds Escobar in the middle of the ring as Mendoza and Wilde look on from ringside.

Atlas with more shots in the corner. Escobar ducks but Atlas hits a big springboard arm drag out of the corner. Atlas with another takedown and right hands on the mat. Atlas stomps away in the corner and shows some frustration as the referee backs him off. Atlas drops Escobar again and chops him. Escobar fights back with rights from the corner. Atlas runs the ropes and hits a big hurricanrana. Escobar dumps Atlas to the apron and gets rocked. Atlas kicks at Mendoza but misses. Escobar takes advantage from the ring and knocks him into the barrier. Atlas goes down and we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Escobar works Atlas over in the corner. Escobar with a big kick for a 2 count. Escobar grounds Atlas with a submission now, right in front of Mendoza and Wilde as they taunt him. Santos keeps control and levels Atlas with a big back elbow. Atlas kicks out at 2. Escobar takes Atlas back down and applies an abdominal stretch as the crowd rallies for Atlas.

Atlas fights up and out, then avoids the Phantom Driver. Atlas with more offense into the corner. Atlas drops Escobar and scoops him for a big slam. Atlas with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Atlas dropkicks Escobar out to the floor. Mendoza and Wilde check on him. Atlas goes to the top, nailing a moonsault to take Wilde and Mendoza down. Atlas brings it back in the ring but misses a springboard knee. They tangle and Atlas drops Escobar on his face for another close 2 count.

Atlas goes back to the top but Escobar crotches him on the top and rocks him. Escobar puts Atlas on his shoulder and brings him to the middle of the ring for the Phantom Driver. Escobar covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar stands tall and raises his title as the music hits. Wilde and Mendoza join him as they stand over Atlas. We go to replays. Escobar, Wilde and Mendoza look down at Atlas.

– We see footage from earlier today with another therapy session featuring The Undisputed Era, including Kyle O’Reilly in disguise. Roderick Strong is still haunted by Dexter Lumis and the trunk of that car. Strong has been working on his thoughts and today he thinks he can conquer that fear. He thinks he can do it. The Undisputed Era hypes Strong up and O’Reilly reveals himself. They all go outside to face the car trunk. Strong gets in and NXT Champion Adam Cole shuts the trunk on him. They’re celebrating. They open the trunk again and Strong has conquered his fear of the trunk. Cole reveals Strong will face Lumis tonight and he’s not so sure. They all walk off and Strong shuts the trunk again, hyping himself up for tonight’s match.

– We get a “Tale of the Tape” graphic for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened after NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium retained over Breezango last week, with Indus Sher plus Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Indus Sher and Malcolm Bivens now. Bivens cuts a promo and says Indus Sher would’ve also put Lorcan and Burch in an ambulance last week if he didn’t hold them back. He praises them some more and they both issue warnings in their native tongues.

– The announcers send us to a lengthy video package for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring and Kacy Catanzaro is out first. Kayden Carter is out next to join her. Out next comes Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Carter and Gonzalez start things off. Carter talks trash and shoves her. Gonzalez puts her down by clutching her throat. Carter with some chops to the chest and more strikes. Carter goes for a big springboard arm drag but Gonzalez overpowers and takes control. Catanzaro is legal. Gonzalez blocks a unique double team and goes to charge them both but they hit a double drop toe hold. Gonzalez is double teamed again but Carter can’t pin her. Gonzalez rams Carter back into the turnbuckles. Kai tags in but Carter back elbows her.

Catanzaro tags back in and Carter launches her onto Kai for a 2 count. Kai drops Catanzaro with a knee. Kai with a 2 count. Gonzalez tags back in and beats Catanzaro down in the corner. Kai tags back in for the double team. Gonzalez with a powerslam and Kai covers for a 2 count as Carter makes the save. Catanzaro kicks Kai away and tags in Carter.

Carter runs in and decks both opponents. Carter rocks Kai and dropkicks her. Carter with a wheel barrow roll-up to Kai and a kick for another 2 count. Carter with a running big boot to the face for another pin attempt. Kai with a Scorpion Kick out of nowhere. Catanzaro tags in and hits a hurricanrana on Kai but Gonzalez tags her out.

Catanzaro unloads on Gonzalez and they go to double team her but Gonzalez fights them both off, then powerbombs Catanzaro with one arm. Gonzalez yells at Kai to finish Catanzaro. Kai tags in and applies her new submission to Catanzaro for the win.

Winners: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

– After the match, Kai and Gonzalez stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. We come back to Kai issuing a warning to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Gonzalez raises Kai’s arm and says this is our next NXT Women’s Champion.

– We see Bronson Reed backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and we see Keith Lee ready for the main event.

Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out comes Karrion Kross and Scarlett with their unique entrance. Bronson Reed is out next.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle, face to face. Reed mushes Kross and rocks him first. Reed hits the ropes and takes Kross off his feet. Reed charges but Kross rocks him out of the corner, sends him into the corner and delivers a big boot to the head.

Kross talks some trash and drops Reed in the middle of the ring as Scarlett looks on. Kross launches Reed with the big Exploder suplex. Kross runs into right hands. Reed leaps and drops Kross with an enziguri. Reed with a German suplex but Kross just gets right back up and wants more. They trade more big strikes now. Reed with a big boot to the head and a splash in the corner.

Kross is still wanting more. Reed splashes him in the corner again but he’s still up. Kross catches Reed with a Northern Lights suplex. Kross levels Reed with a big clothesline next. Kross grabs Reed and hits the Doomsday Saito suplex next. Scarlett yells from ringside as Kross takes Reed back down into the Kross Jacket submission for the win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall over Reed as Scarlett joins him. The music hits as we go to replays. Kross and Scarlett pose together in the middle of the ring.

– McKenzie is backstage with NXT Champion Adam Cole, asking who he would prefer to face in the “Winner Takes All” match on July 8. Cole doesn’t care who he faces, he’s just worried that his mantle has room for one more title. Cole walks off.

– Still to come, Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” vignette for Mercedes Martinez.

Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah

We go back to the ring and out first comes Rhea Ripley. Aliyah is out next with Robert Stone cheering her on, but still looking dirty.

The bell rings and Aliyah taunts Ripley but runs right for the ropes to break. The referee warns them as Ripley charges. Ripley manhandles Aliyah some and tosses her tot he mat. Ripley overpowers again but eats a back elbow. Ripley dropkicks Aliyah out of the ring. Stone checks on Aliyah and gives her some advice.

Aliyah cuts off Ripley as she tries to capitalize. Aliyah comes back in and flies off the top but Ripley catches her in mid-air. Aliyah uses the hair to get free. Aliyah knees Ripley in the gut. Ripley stops her from whipping her, then levels her with a big clothesline, and another. Ripley with knee strikes to the head now.

Ripley mocks Stone and hits a dropkick to Aliyah while she’s down. Aliyah kicks out at 2. Aliyah looks at Stone for more advice and he talks her up. Aliyah kicks Ripley away but Ripley comes right back with a big boot to the face. Ripley applies the Prism Trap submission now. Stone gets on the apron and throws a shoe at Ripley. Ripley breaks the hold and chases Stone around the ring, and then back in.

Ripley grabs Stone but he slides out of his jacket and to the floor to escape. Aliyah tries to capitalize but Ripley counters and hits the Riptide for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall and laughs at Aliyah as her music hits. We go to replays.

– We see Johnny Gargano backstage for tonight’s main event.

Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong

Back from a break and out comes Dexter Lumis to the ring. The Undisputed Era is out next – Roderick Strong with Bobby Fish, no sign of Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Adam Cole. Strong hesitates to come out but Fish encourages him to go to the ring. Lumis looks on.

The bell rings and Strong is scared. He hops out of the ring and says he’s not ready. Fish tells him he can do this. Strong comes back in as Lumis stares him down. Strong can’t make eye contact or get close enough to do anything to Lumis. He goes back to the floor and says he’s not ready. Fish says he was born ready. The referee counts. Strong comes back in but jumps right back to the floor.

Lumis goes to the floor now, stalking Strong at ringside. Strong falls and pleads with Lumis. He tries to escape but runs into the Plexiglas barrier. Strong retreats to the back now, running away while the referee counts. Strong is counted out while Fish rants at ringside.

Winner by Count Out: Dexter Lumis

– After the bell, Lumis’ music hits. Fish is still ranting at ringside with his back to the ring. Lumis crawls over and grabs Fish for a submission but Fish escapes and runs to the back. Lumis stares him down.

– Robert Stone and Aliyah are backstage talking to NXT General Manager William Regal via video call. Stone begs him for Aliyah to get a rematch against Rhea Ripley. Regal says Stone will be getting in the ring. Stone isn’t up for wrestling at first but then he agrees to it and says when he wins, he wants… Ripley walks up and taunts Stone, then walks off. Regal makes the match for next week.

– Still to come, Keith Lee defends in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way is announced for next week. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a title shot. We get a video package for the match. Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in NXT’s first-ever Strap Match is also official for next week.

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title: Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Johnny Gargano. The winner of this match will face NXT Champion Adam Cole in a “Winner Takes All” match on July 8. Finn Balor is out next. Out next comes NXT North American Champion Keith Lee with his title in the air. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor before the match.

The bell rings and here they go. Lee fights both challengers off early on and clotheslines them both at the same time for a big pop. We go to an early commercial break.

Back from the break and Lee launches Gargano into the corner hard and he goes down. Balor attacks but can’t bring Lee down. Lee drops Gargano again. Lee grabs Balor when he charges but Balor ends up on his back with a Sleeper applied. Lee struggles to break free but finally slams Balor to the mat. Gargano jumps on Lee’s back next, with another Sleeper.

Lee slams Gargano to the mat as well. Balor jumps back on Lee’s back with another Sleeper. Lee fades to one knee now. Balor tightens the hold as the crowd rallies for Lee. Lee powers up and slams Balor back into the corner. Gargano rocks Lee with forearms. Balor drops Gargano with a big right. Balor unloads on Lee with forearms now. Balor charges with another big forearm, and another but Lee is still up. Balor with more strikes. Balor charges but Lee grabs him, then grabs Gargano at the same time. Lee tosses them both at the same time.

Lee regroups against the ropes as we get a replay of the big double throw. Lee rocks Balor in the corner and whips him across the ring. Balor goes down. Gargano chops Lee’s knee but he’s still standing. Lee counters and lifts Gargano but Gargano slides out. Balor jumps on Lee’s back with another Sleeper. Gargano applies a leg submission while Balor is on Lee’s back. Lee still manages to slam Balor and then break Gargano’s submission. Lee drops Gargano with a big left hand. Lee rolls to the floor but Balor runs over with a big Slingblade out of nowhere. Lee gets back up but Gargano hits a rolling senton from the apron. Lee is still up but barely. Balor and Gargano team up to send Lee face-first into the steel ring steps now. We go back to commercial with Lee down on the outside.

Back from the break and next Wednesday’s NXT episode has a Great American Bash theme. Balor works over Gargano in the corner now. Balor goes from corner to corner on Gargano in the ring now. Gargano with a big slingshot Spear for a close 2 count. More back and forth now.. Balor drops Gargano on the floor. Balor runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive to Lee on the floor.

Gargano comes back in but Balor drops him with a clothesline for a 2 count. Balor with a Slingblade on Gargano. Lee comes back to the apron. Balor fights both opponents off. Lee flies in from the apron with a big splash to take down both challengers. Lee with strikes to both challengers in the middle of the ring now. Lee splashes both challengers in opposite corners now. Lee with a forearm to Gargano. Balor takes out Lee’s legs and hits a double stomp.

Lee gets Balor in the Electric Chair but he fights out and into a Sleeper in the middle of the ring. Balor takes Lee down to one knee. Gargano levels them both with a big kick. Gargano goes to the apron and hits the big slingshot DDT to Balor for a close 2 count but Lee makes the save. Gargano with forearms to Lee from their knees now. Gargano runs but Lee catches him. Gargano counters with a Guillotine. Lee powers up and drops Balor using Gargano. Gargano drops Lee with a DDT but Lee rolls to the floor to avoid a pin. Gargano with a suicide dive to Lee to send him into the barrier, and another but Balor blocks that dive. Balor works over Gargano and goes to hit the 1916 on the ramp but Lee hits them both with the Pounce. All three are down on the outside as the crowd rallies now.

Lee brings Balor back in and goes for the Spirit Bomb but Balor blocks it with a double foot stomp. Balor unloads on both opponents now. Lee falls on top of Gargano. Balor goes to the top but Lee grabs him by the throat. Gargano hits them and rolls Lee for a 2 count using his feet on the ropes. Lee with a Buckle Bomb to Balor. Lee scoops Gargano on his shoulders and hits the Big Bang Catastrophe for a close 2 count as Balor breaks it up with a Coup de Grace. Lee counters Gargano and hits the Big Bang Catastrophe in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, the music hits as Lee sits up on his knees and is handed the title. Lee stands tall over Balor and raises the title in the air. We go to replays. Lee will now face NXT Champion Adam Cole in a “Winner Takes All” match on July 8. Cole meets Lee in the middle of the ring now. Cole raises his title. Lee raises his title. They have words as a graphic for the match shows on the big screen. NXT goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.