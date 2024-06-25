WWE NXT Results 6/25/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

AVA Promo

Alright, guys, there’s been a lot going on in NXT over these past couple of weeks. We’ve had a lot of new talent. Literally, anyone can show up tonight. I mean, we’ve had people from Raw, SmackDown, TNA, former talent, the list goes on and on. But, with that said, there’s been a lot of new issues coming up. I mean, we’ve had issues in the parking lot, in the stands, in the locker room, so I really need you guys to be focused tonight. I don’t want anything going wrong, okay? Thank you.

First Match: The Good Brothers vs. Chase University vs. The New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe In A Tag Team Turmoil Match. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

THE NEW CATCH REPUBLIC VS. MALIK BLADE & EDRIS ENOFE

Tyler Bate and Edris Enofe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Test Of Strength. Bate with a Headscissors Takeover. Bate tags in Dunne. Dunne with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dunne applies a hammerlock. Dunne whips Enofe across the ring. Blade tags himself in. Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Double Dropkick to Bate. Dunne reverses out of the irish whip from Blade. Blade with The Double BlockBuster. Blade tags in Enofe. BlockBuster/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Dunne slaps Enofe in the chest. Enofe with a Pump Knee Strike. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne ducks a clothesline from Blade. Handspring Lariat/German Suplex Combination. Bate with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Dunne goes for The Bitter End, but Enofe counters with The Twisting DDT for a two count. Dunne rocks Enofe with a forearm smash. Dunne tags in Bate. NCR hits The Double PowerBomb to score the first pinfall of this match.

THE NEW CATCH REPUBLIC VS. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA

Rockers Punches. Bate applies The Octopus Stretch. Dunne gets Garza trapped in a Knee Bar. Bate rolls Carrillo over for a two count. Bate applies a side headlock. Garza tags himself in. Carrillo whips Bate across the ring. Bate ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Garza sends Bate spilling to the outside. Garza slams Bate’s head on the ring apron. Garza with clubbing blows to Bate’s chest. Garza kicks Bate in the back of the head. Garza poses for the crowd. Bate with heavy bodyshots. Garza blocks a boot from Bate. Garza tags in Carrillo. Carrillo with The Slingshot Blockbuster for a two count. Carrillo with a corner clothesline. Carrillo tags in Garza. Bate with a knee lift. Bate with a Flying Hurricanrana to Carrillo. Garza knocks Dunne off the apron. Garza with a straight right hand. Garza with The Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Carrillo follows that with The Springboard Enzuigiri. Garza slaps Bate in the chest. Garza tags in Carrillo. Legado gets distracted by Apollo Crews. Dunne with a running forearm smash. Bate HeadButts Carrillo. Bate with a Diving European Uppercut. Bate connects with The Tiger Driver #97.

THE NEW CATCH REPUBLIC VS. THE GOOD BROTHERS

Anderson uppercuts Bate. Gallows with a right hand to Dunne. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination. Running Boot/Flapjack Combination to Bate. Dunne with forearm shivers. Gallows drops Dunne with The Big Boot. Gallows with a Running Elbow Drop. Gallows with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Dunne repeatedly kicks Gallows in the face. Gallows clotheslines Dunne for a two count. Gallows with the greco roman eye poke. Gallows stomps on Dunne’s chest. Gallows applies a front face lock. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson kicks Dunne in the ribs. Dunne unloads two knife edge chops. Anderson stops Dunne in his tracks. Anderson drives Dunne face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Anderson pulls Dunne down to the mat. Dunne with The Pump Kick. Dunne with The Tornado DDT. Dunne tags in Bate. Bate scores two elbow knockdowns. Bate blasts Gallows off the apron. Bate kicks Anderson in the gut. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Bate ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Bate with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Bate nails Gallows with Bop and Bang. Bate tags in Dunne. Double Forearm to Gallows. Anderson denies The Double Burning Hammer. Anderson dumps Bate out of the ring. Gallows with The Roundhouse Kick. Anderson tags in Gallows. The Good Brothers goes for The Magic Killer, but Bate counters with The Flying European Uppercut. Dunne puts Gallows away with the inside cradle.

THE NEW CATCH REPUBLIC VS. CHASE UNIVERSITY

Forearm Exchange. Chase is throwing haymakers at Dunne Short-Arm Reversal by Chase. Chase with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Chase U Stomp. Dunne starts bending Chase’s fingers. Dunne launches Chase over the top rope. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Dunne tags in Bate. NCR stomps on Chase’s fingers. Double Roundhouse Kick. NCR goes for a Double PowerBomb, but Chase lands back on his feet. Chase tags in Hudson. Hudson with Two Uranage Slams. Hudson sends Bate to the corner. Bate with a knee lift. Hudson responds with The FrankenSteiner. Hudson unloads a flurry of right jabs. Hudson with The Bionic Elbow.

Hudson goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Bate lands back on his feet. Hudson blocks The Airplane Spin. Hudson with a Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Hudson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bate counters with a high knee strike. Bate with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Dunne and Chase are tagged in. Dunne with a Release German Suplex. Dunne ascends to the top turnbuckle. Chase with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bate tags himself in. Dunne with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Bate with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dunne snaps Hudson’s fingers. Chase denies The Tyler Driver #97. Chase goes for a Back Body Drop, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate sends Chase crashing to the outside. Ridge Holland pulls Chase away from The Slingshot Pescado. Chase rolls Bate back into the ring. Chase plants Bate with The Flying Crossbody Block to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chase University via Pinfall

– Inside the women’s locker room, Roxanne Perez overhears Karmen Petrovic talking about her tag team match with Lola Vice last week. Didn’t Karmen just have issues with Lola a few weeks ago, and now they’re best friends? Yes, Karmen doesn’t like Lola, but she’ll give credit where its due. Did Roxanne see what Lola did to Shayna Baszler at Battleground? Karmen says that Lola is on top of her game. Roxanne feels the same way about herself. Every single woman in the division is incapable of reaching her level. Karmen asks Roxanne if she’s trying to convince herself that. Roxanne says that Karmen should sit back and watch the stars of the women’s division, and maybe one day she’ll get there. Karmen believes that she can prove Roxanne wrong and walks away.

– Vic Joseph & Booker T pays homage to WWE Hall Of Famer, Sika of The Wild Samoans who unfortunately passed away today at the age of 79. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the entire Anoa’I family.

– Dante Chen tells Nathan Frazer that he’s willing to be his corner men in tonight’s Heritage Cup Title Match. Frazer hasn’t talked to Axiom for a couple of days, and he doesn’t know where his head is at. Frazer can’t go out there alone. Axiom joins the conversation. Despite his growing concern of Frazer letting his individual goals get in the way of their tag team, he’ll be out there to support him tonight. Dante wishes Frazer the best of luck. Frazer has the opportunity to become a 2X Heritage Cup Champion.

Ethan Page, AVA, Shawn Spears, Trick Willams Segment

Ethan Page: Ladies and gentlemen, Heatwave, oh, Heatwave is a week away from Sunday, and it is absolutely heating up. I mean, we just saw who’s going to be challenging for the NXT Tag Team Titles. And this company, this company has already announced the main event. They’ve announced who will be facing Trick Williams for the NXT Title. And it’s going to be the winner of the battle royal, Je’Von Evans. Yeah, whatever. Je’Von Evans, winner of the battle royal, the only problem is that Je’Von Evans won a battle royal that Ethan Page was never eliminated from. And what did I do after that? Oh, that’s right, in the same night he became the number one contender, Ethan Page pinned his ass in the middle of the ring. So, if you ask All Ego, I think the match should be scrapped, because Je’Von Evans, yeah, he needs to be out, and All Ego needs to be in. So, I’m going to keep it professional, because now I would like to publicly and professionally invite the general manager, AVA, out here to change that main event, unless AVA you might be busy right now in your office with Trick Williams, who’s probably begging you to never let Ethan Page get another NXT Title Match. Oh, this is good. Come on out.

AVA: Wow, okay, alright, so I guess that All Ego isn’t just a catchphrase. You really believe it. You really think that you deserve the world, and that you can do no wrong. Yikes.

Ethan Page: Yes, exactly. When you’re somebody like All Ego, who constantly bets on himself, and every time he does, he wins and levels up his career, the name All Ego is very warranted. So, now that you’re out here, AVA, I think it’s time you change the main event of Heatwave, real quick.

AVA: Alright, okay, so one thing about me Ethan is that I don’t like it when superstars try to back me into a corner, and you’re going to learn that really quick.

Ethan Page: Okay, I’m sorry.

AVA: But unfortunately, you know in all fairness, you do have a point. You did pin Je’Von.

Shawn Spears: AVA, AVA, I do apologize for the interruption, but I can’t have you make any rash decisions in this moment. Ethan, I don’t have a problem with you, not at all. We’ve traveled the same roads, we come from the same area, it’s actually quite refreshing to see somebody following in my footsteps. Literally taking my lead, out here boasting that last week you defeated Je’Von Evans, but forgetting the simple fact that two weeks ago, I was the guy who pinned Je’Von, first. So, before you try and weasel.

Ethan Page: I don’t understand how you’re getting this all twisted in that warped brain of yours, Shawn. I know I was a little busy with Oro in that battle royal, maybe I missed the ending. No, that’s right, you can watch the replay, I remember seeing your ass get tossed over that top rope by Je’Von Evans and getting eliminated.

Shawn Spears: And that is something you can never do even on your best day. Speaking of things that you can’t do, tonight, I am going to pin Trick Williams. And after I beat Trick, I’m going to make AVA’s decision a whole lot easier.

Trick Williams: Yo, yo, yo. Shawn Spears, sit your goofy ass down. I’m going to beat you up later on tonight, so I don’t know why you’re doing a lot of that talking. Now, AVA, when it comes to my opponent at Heatwave, I’m going to tell you right now, it don’t matter. I don’t care if it’s that bum, Ethan Page. I don’t care if it’s The Young OG, Je’Von Evans. I don’t care if it’s both of them. But I do know one thing. when we get to Toronto, the people will be chanting one thing, and that is, Whoop That Trick.

Page and Spears gangs up on Williams. Je’Von storms into the ring to make the save. Williams and Evans clear the ring. AVA is holding the NXT Title as the segment concludes.

– Ridge Holland runs into The New Catch Republic in the backstage area. Pete Dunne says that he owes Ridge a receipt for what happened out there. Ridge says that there’s no hard feelings, they just got a bad draw. Wasn’t Ridge supposed to go on his own journey, now he’s wearing a Chase U shirt? Hank Walker & Tank Ledger challenges The New Catch Republic to a match for next week. They want to test themselves against one of the best tag teams in the world.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Mr. Stone and Stevie Turner debate their qualities as being a potential assistant to AVA. Stone calls Stevie a nark. Neither refuse to leave. Stone says that Stevie couldn’t beat him on his best day.

Second Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey w/Gallus

Lee starts things off with a Running Meteora. Lee gets distracted by Gallus. Coffey attacks Lee from behind. Coffey with a running shoulder block. Coffey repeatedly whips Lee back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Coffey with a Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Lee kicks Coffey in the jaw. Coffey drives his knee into the midsection of Lee. Coffey with a gut punch. Coffey whips Lee across the ring. Coffey with a forearm smash. Lee drops Coffey with a Spinning DDT. Lee goes for a double leg takedown, but Coffey blocks it. Coffey flings Lee across the ring. Lee SuperKicks Coffey. Lee with a double leg takedown.

Lee transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lee ducks under two clotheslines from Coffey. Lee with a right hand. Lee with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp on Coffey’s back. Lee poses for the crowd. Lee blasts Mark Coffey off the ring apron. Coffey with a Pop Up Powerslam for a two count. Coffey headbutts the midsection of Lee. Coffey sends Lee to the corner. Lee side steps Coffey into the turnbuckles. Lee rolls Coffey over for a two count. Coffey HeadButts Lee. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey puts Lee on the top turnbuckle. Lee blocks The SuperPlex. Lee with a right jab. Lee dives over Coffey. Lee avoids All’s Best For The Bells. Lee connects with The Kardiac Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Oba Femi appears on the podium. It looks like Lee cleared the final hurdle before his final shot at the North American Championship. Femi says that he’ll see Lee at Heatwave.

Winner: Wes Lee via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Tony D’Angelo. The only thing The Don is concerned about is what kind of afterparty he’s going to have tonight. Nathan Frazer is dangerously fast, he’s a current tag team champion, has a lot more experience in these Heritage Cup Matches, but Stacks and Luca gave him a game plan and it’s going to work. He’s going to punch Frazer in the mouth and see how he responds. The cup will remain with The Family.

– Chase University are fired up for NXT Heatwave.

Third Match: Tony D’Angelo w/The Family (c) vs. Nathan Frazer w/Axiom For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

