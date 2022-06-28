– Tonight’s Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

#1 Contender’s Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez

We go right to the ring and out first comes Katana Chance and Kayden Carter as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Cora Jade is out next on her skateboard, followed by Breakout Tournament winner Roxanne Perez. They head to the ring together. The winners of this match will become the new #1 contenders to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at Great American Bash.

We see Toxic Attraction watching from up in their Toxic Lounge – Dolin, Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Carter starts off with Jade and they lock up, going to the ropes and back off, then to a stalemate. They lock up again and trade holds, focusing on the arm. Carter taunts Jade with her back-side. Carter with a big arm drag and a chop. Jade fights back but Carter keeps coming with strikes. Carter tags out and hits a big arm drag out of the corner.

Chance comes in with the double team for a 2 count. Chance drops Jade on her face and shows off some for a pop. Chance goes on for another 2 count. Jade runs into a back elbow in the corner. Jade counters with a bridge for a 2 count. Jade kicks Chance in the face, then uppercuts her. Jade drops Chance and nails a running dropkick. Perez tags in and they double team Chance in the corner as Perez delivers two big uppercuts. Perez with a hurricanrana takedown into a 2 count. Perez takes Chance back down into an arm submission.

Fans rally now as Jade tags back in for the double team. Jade focuses on Chance’s arm, taking her back down for another 2 count. Perez tags back in for another quick double team. Perez takes Chance back down and grounds her. Toxic Attraction is not impressed. Chance fights out but Perez with another arm drag. Perez runs into a big boot. Carter tags in and kicks Perez from the apron. Carter with forearms to the chest, then a Uranage for a 2 count. Carter scoops Perez on her shoulders, drops her and tags in Chance for the senton for a 2 count. Chance grounds Perez now as the crowd rallies. Perez shoves Chance away but catches her on her shoulders and drops her throat-first over the top rope.

Jade tags in and they unload with double team offense. Chance kicks out at 2. Perez and Jade go for a double suplex but it’s blocked. Carter tags in and the two teams have words in the middle of the ring. They go at it and Chance gets sent out. Perez sends Chance out next. Perez runs but Carter levels her with a clothesline. Now Perez and Jade have been sent out to the floor. Chance and Carter stand tall in the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Carter and Chance keep control, hitting a big double team on Perez for a close 2 count. Carter tags back in to focus on the leg of Perez. Carter with a Boston Crab now, tightening the hold and yelling at Toxic Attraction as they taunt her. Chance tags in and she also applies a Crab to Perez in the middle of the ring. Perez crawls to Jade but Chance pulls her back. Perez turns it into a 2 count on Chance. Perez blocks another Crab and tags in Jade. Chance also tags in but Jade runs wild and nails a hurricanrana, then knocks Chance off the apron.

Jade with an enziguri to Carter, then a high knee to the face against the ropes. Carter kicks out at 2. They get up and trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. They both collide with forearms and go down. Perez tags in and Carter goes to tag in as well but Chance is down off the apron. Carter counters Perez and drops her. Carter and Chance go for the top rope neckbreaker combo but Jade breaks it up out of nowhere. Perez follows up with Pop Rocks to Chance for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

– After the match, Perez and Jade stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Toxic Attraction taunts the #1 contenders from their lounge above the crowd. The title match is confirmed for Great American Bash.

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile are backstage warming up when Joe Gacy and The Dyad enter. Gacy says he comes in peace and he is compelled to tell The Creeds that if Roderick Strong doesn’t appreciate their brilliance, then he does, and he would welcome them into his family with open arms, just like he did with The Dyad. The Creeds aren’t sure how Gacy and The Dyad got into The Diamond Mine Dojo, but they are not sipping the Kool-Aid. They admit they argue at times, but The Diamond Mine is forever. Strong and Damon Kemp walk up now. Strong says Gacy is an idiot, and Diamond Mine is family, the strongest family in all of NXT, and they have no problem with showing how strong that bond is. Brutus Creed agrees and says whenever, wherever. Gacy says he’s sensing hostility and it’s not with him, it’s within Diamond Mine. Gacy says if Strong wants to prove their family is stronger, let’s see it tonight. Gacy walks off and The Diamond Mine slaps hands and they all hug. The Creeds and Nile walk off. Strong and Kemp stare at them and bump fists.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

We go back to the ring and out comes Giovanni Vinci. He stops and poses for snapshots before we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Toxic Attraction. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne downplay the performance put on by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, and say if Great American Bash is a repeat of tonight, then it will be an easy win for Toxic Attraction. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose laughs at the idea of Perez saving her Breakout Tournament contract for her title and warns her not to. The returning Nikkita Lyons interrupts and says Perez never would’ve won the Breakout Tournament if she was in it. Lyons says she’s back in the ring tonight and her eyes are on Rose. Rose says all eyes are on her, all the time. They mock Lyons for wanting to “roar!” and Rose says if she wants to step in the ring with her tonight, they will find out who the queen of the jungle is. Toxic Attraction walks off. We go back to the ring and Ikemen Jiro is out as Vinci stares him down. The bell rings and Vinci shoves Jiro away as he looks to attack. They lock up and Vinci applies an armbar.

Vinci works on the arm but Jiro turns it around. Vinci takes Jiro down and steps on him. Jiro comes back and rocks Vinci but Vinci nails a big German suplex. Vinci with a big chop in the corner, and another, and another to knock Jiro down.

Jiro counters a slam and rocks Vinci a few times in the face. Jiro whips Vinci across the ring but it’s countered. Jiro kicks Vinci in the head and he goes down. Jiro springboards in from the apron but Vinci moves and Jiro lands hard.

Vinci springboards himself back in with a huge tornado DDT. Vinci stands tall and shows off, talking some trash to the camera now. Fans chant “holy shit!” it appears, but the chant was edited. Vinci with a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci

– After the match, Vinci stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Vinci tells the camera that the NXT Great American Bash cannot happen without him. He smiles and poses for another snapshot.

– We see how Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen became the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions last Thursday. Jensen, Briggs and Fallon Henley are walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. She asks about last week’s successful title defense over Tony D’Angelo. Hayes brags about being The A Champ and says he’s so exceptional, no one will ever get one over on him. Grayson Waller interrupts with a basketball and some other items. He wants Hayes to autograph the ball and some merchandise for his mom and his mates back home. Hayes hesitates but says Waller did do that thing to Solo Sikoa for him. Hayes signs the items, but he may have just signed a contract for a title match? Waller thanks Hayes and walks off. Hayes and Trick comment on how Waller is a good guy they trust.

– We go back to the ring and out come new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with Fallon Henley. They hit the ropes to pose as a “you deserve it!” chant starts up.

Brooks and Jensen are fired up about winning the titles. Briggs says they love to fight so they crossed continents and found the best NXT UK had to offer, and they put up a fight but they brought the fight right back to them and brought home the gold. A “USA!” chant starts up. They promise Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter a title shot when Smith recovers from his injury. Brooks talks about how he and Briggs first met, and Briggs put faith in him, and he thanks Briggs for choosing him and being his partner. Briggs is so proud of Jensen. Another “you deserve it!” chant starts up. Briggs says there’s just one thing left to do. Fallon says… drink some beer! The music interrupts and out comes Pretty Deadly – Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

Prince and Wilson talk about how they made the NXT UK Tag Team Titles pretty but now they’ve been dirtied by smelly American trailer trash. The only thing Briggs smells is an Alabama ass kicking coming to Pretty Deadly. They say Briggs and Jensen don’t deserve the titles, as they’ve only lowered the bar and the prestige the titles once held. Pretty Deadly say they are the only ones who can restore that prestige as they held the titles for 287 days.

The two teams are in the ring now. Briggs says a lot of great teams have held these titles, but Pretty Deadly isn’t one of them. Briggs says they will be fighting champions here and in the UK, and Pretty Deadly can keep talking or we can fight right now. Briggs says actually they will make the decision for them… the champs attack Pretty Deadly and a brawl breaks out. Briggs and Jensen clear the ring of Prince and Wilson as fans cheer them on.

– We get a video package on NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his dominance now. He and #1 contender Cameron Grimes will meet face-to-face later tonight to hype their Great American Bash match.

Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

We go back to the ring and out comes Indi Hartwell. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see a furious Katana Chance and Kayden Carter entering the women’s locker room, upset over their earlier loss. They have some words with Tatum Paxley and she walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes Kiana James as Indi stares her down.

The bell rings and they lock up. Indi goes to work on the arm but James stomps on her leg and turns it around by the arm as fans do dueling chants. They show each other up and go at it again. James grounds Indi by her arm but Indi sends her flying across the ring.

James charges out of frustration and Indi hits arm drags. Indi with a 2 count. Indi with another arm drag takedown, now she’s grounding James by her arm. Indi keeps control and sends James to the apron. James counters and knocks Indi back using the ropes. James taunts Indi and comes back in, working her over and delivering a big thrust in the corner for a 2 count.

James grounds Indi with a body scissors now as fans rally. Indi breaks free and sends James to the mat. Indi keeps control and unloads with more strikes, dropping James with a right hand to the face. Indi with a big uppercut and a kick to the head while James is draped over the middle rope. Indi covers for 2.

Fans do dueling chants as James counters once again. Indi drops James from the apron. Indi goes for her Pretty Savage elbow from the apron but James moves and she lands hard. James goes on and puts her feet on the ropes for leverage to get the pin to win.

Winner: Kiana James

– After the match, James stands tall as the music hits. Indi shows frustration.

– Mafia music starts playing as we go to Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, who are at a bridge somewhere at night. Tony mentions how he gave this person everything but they went for his chair, and broke his heart. Tony says this person is now sleeping with the fishes. This is a reference to Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and how they are writing him off TV after he was released earlier this month. Tony throws a watch into the river, the one he recently gave to Two Dimes, and yells out, “Stupid mother-!” Tony’s phone rings now. He answers and it’s Santos Escobar, taunting him over last week’s loss to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. Tony throws his phone in the river and says he’s had it with Escobar. Stacks and Tony walk away up the street to end the segment.

The Diamond Mine vs. Joe Gacy and The Dyad

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers and Roderick Strong with Damon Kemp and Ivy Nile. Back to commercial.

Back from a break and we get a pre-recorded vignette from Wes Lee. He says he stood in the ring last week and poured his heart out but Trick Williams ruined the moment. He says Trick is mistaken if he thinks Lee is soft, and if wearing his heart on his sleeve is a weakness because it’s really a strength. Lee says next week at Great American Bash, Trick will see his strength on full display and he will not have pity on Trick for how Trick disrespected him as a man. Lee says no one or no thing will stop him from finding his inner peace in the ring, especially Trick. We go back to the ring and Joe Gacy is out with The Dyad, his two henchmen who still have no official ring names. Strong starts off with Gacy and they trade holds as fans do dueling chants. Gacy drops Strong with a shoulder.

Strong takes Gacy down and locks him up from behind. One of the henchmen tags in and beats Strong around. Strong counters a scoop slam but the henchmen elbows him. Strong takes the disciple down. Brutus Creed tags in and Strong sends the henchmen into a slam by Brutus. Fans chant “take his mask off!” now. The henchman backs Brutus against the ropes and rocks him with right hands. Brutus fights back and slams the henchman. Julius Creed tags in and slams his brother on top of the mystery man. Julius drives a knee into the henchman now.

Brutus tags back in as fans chant “Creed!” now. Brutus and Julius take turns with knees and strikes to keep the henchman down. Julius tags back in but the disciple rolls to the floor to regroup with Gacy and the other disciple. Gacy tells the henchman to get back in the ring and show everyone the new you. The man re-enters the ring and he’s awake now, unloading on Julius with power moves. The masked man mounts Julius with strikes, then grounds him with a chinlock as fans try to rally.

The other masked man tags in and they double team Julius for a 2 count. The disciple man-handles Julius on the mat now. Julius takes the Dyad disciple down but Dyad #2 fights back and knocks him to their corner. Gacy tags in and takes over with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Gacy with a big right hand to Julius. Gacy tags out and Julius rolls a henchman up off a counter but he kicks out.

Julius grabs the henchman for a suplex from the mat and lifts him up to his feet, high in the air. All six men are in the ring now. The Diamond Mine hits a big triple suplex. They send The Dyad to the floor, then Gacy gets dropkicked to the floor with them. The Diamond Mine poses and stands tall in the middle of the ring as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and Brutus rocks Gacy, then slams him with a gutwrench suplex. Gacy takes out Brutus’ knee in the corner. Gacy with a big DDT for a 2 count. Gacy taunts Strong and Julius now. Gacy with a big chop to Brutus. Gacy tags out and the masked man works Brutus over some more. Brutus fights back but the disciple kicks him, then sends him into the turnbuckles. Brutus fights out of their corner, nailing all three opponents. The Dyad holds Brutus while Gacy turns upside down in the corner with a handspring, forcing Brutus to watch Gacy’s craziness by holding Brutus’ eyelids open.

Gacy levels Brutus in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Gacy with more offense, then a tag to the disciple. The masked man stops Brutus from tagging out, then nails a neckbreaker for a 2 count. The masked men double team Brutus now as Gacy cheers them on. Brutus is grounded in the middle of the ring by one of the henchmen. The masked man keeps control and knocks Strong off the apron. The other henchman tags in and they double team Brutus now but he fights them off.Julius tags in and runs wild on all three opponents, dropping The Dyad and knocking Gacy off the apron.

Julius with big power moves to The Dyad. Julius continues running wild as fans cheer him on. Julius is ready to finish the match but Strong tags himself in and drops one of the henchmen. Julius runs over and has words with Strong. Gacy tries to attack from the side but Brutus makes the save. A henchman goes at it with Strong but Strong doesn’t realize which one is legal. They drop Strong with a double team assisted DDT and the legal henchman covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Dyad and Joe Gacy

– After the match, Gacy and The Dyad stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The rest of The Diamond Mine stands over Strong as he tries to recover on the mat, yelling at him. Gacy and The Dyad look on from the entrance-way and Gacy is smiling.

– McKenzie is backstage with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes now. She asks about Great American Bash and Trick says he will beat that bum Wes Lee into oblivion. McKenzie asks Hayes about defending his NXT North American Title against Grayson Waller next week. Hayes is confused and says Waller is his boy. McKenzie says Hayes and Waller both signed the contract to make the match official. Trick realizes that the snake Waller got over on Hayes with the signed items earlier. Hayes is angry now. He tells McKenzie to go tell Waller that when you play Melo, you play yourself, and at Great American Bash, Trick is walking out with a W and Hayes is walking out still The A Champion. Trick and Hayes walk off upset.

– We see how Lash Legend attacked Alba Fyre with Alba’s baseball bat last week. Vic sends us backstage to a NXT trainer with an injury update on Fyre. The trainer says that due to the trauma suffered by the bat shot… Legend interrupts and kicks the trainer away. She says due to the brutal beatdown she put on Fyre, she’s been put on the shelf permanently. Did you hear that… permanently. Legend says Fyre found out she doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk and makes everyone’s mouth drop. Legend warns the NXT women’s division to stay out of her way. OK?

Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

We go back to the ring and out comes Sanga for the next match. Xyon Quinn suddenly attacks him at the entrance-way and they start brawling. Officials rush out to try and separate them as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Diamond Mine is furious backstage, yelling over their loss to Joe Gacy and The Dyad. The Creed Brothers are not happy with Roderick Strong. Strong blames them and says they left him no choice but to teach them in the ring, so it will be he and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers next week at Great American Bash, with the titles on the line. Strong storms out and tells Kemp to come on. Kemp stares at the champs and then leaves. We go back to the ring and referees are still keeping Sanga and Quinn from each other. The bell rings and here we go. Quinn goes to the floor but runs back in to nail Sanga, who is talking to the referee.

Quinn works Sanga over now. Sanga fights back but Quinn ducks and clubs him in the back. They collide with shoulders as Quinn charges. Sanga comes right back and levels Quinn with a shoulder. Sanga slams Quinn face-first into the turnbuckles, then drops him with an elbow to the back of the head. Sanga clotheslines Quinn over the top rope to the floor.

Sanga brings it back in but Quinn kicks him and chokes him on the middle rope as the referee counts. Sanga takes the shots and stares Quinn down, then clubs him to the mat. Sanga with Snake Eyes into the corner. Sanga scoops Quinn again for another Snake Eyes in the opposite corner. Sanga with a big forearm to the back to put Quinn back down. Sanga scoop slams Quinn in the middle of the ring.

Quinn dodges a big elbow drop by Sanga. Quinn with a running shoulder tackle while Sanga is on one knee. Sanga kicks out at 1. Quinn grounds Sanga with a Sleeper now as fans begin to rally. Quinn with big forearms from behind, then he re-applies the Sleeper. Sanga gets to his feet but Quinn jumps on his back.

Sanga backs Quinn into the turnbuckles. Quinn charges again but Sanga rocks him. Sanga applies a modified Chickenwing submission now. Quinn hits the rope to charge but Sanga drops him. Sanga scoops Quinn and slams him in the middle of the ring again. Sanga stands tall and yells out. Sanga waits for Quinn to get back up, then chokeslams him in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Sanga

– After the match, Sanga stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Sanga stands tall over Quinn and yells out again.

– We get a video package on Cameron Grimes. He will come face-to-face with NXT Champion Bron Breakker tonight.

– Nikkita Lyons is backstage warming up. We see Toxic Attraction walking backstage as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Wendy Choo asleep in her bed. She’s having nightmares over her recent dealings with Tiffany Stratton and how Stratton has insulted her. Choo smiles in her sleep and is now having sweet dreams over how she’s gotten the best of Stratton. Choo wakes up, grabs her cup and goes to the bathroom to start brushing her teeth. She’s thinking to herself about how Stratton is stupid. Choo says it’s simple – she gets under Stratton’s skin, goes for the pin, and gets the win. Choo says she will see Stratton at Great American Bash next week.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Nikkita Lyons

We go back to the ring and out comes the returning Nikkita Lyons to a pop. Out next comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose with NXT Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, for this non-title match.

The bell rings and they lock up. Lyons slings Rose to the mat but they’re still locked up. They go to the ropes and Lyons backs off as the referee warns her. Rose grabs Lyons from behind but Lyons sends her to the mat, then kips-up. Lyons charges but Rose kicks her injured knee out.

Rose unloads with right hands in the corner now as the referee warns her. Rose talks some trash and Lyons kicks her leg out. Lyons with shoulder thrusts in the corner, then another big throw across the ring.

Lyons charges with a jumping splash in the corner, then another throw across the ring. Lyons with another big splash and another big throw across the ring. Rose retreats to the floor to regroup with Dolin and Jayne as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rose is dominating now, focusing on the injured knee. We see how Rose sent Lyons knee-first into the steel ring steps during the break. Lyons counters int he ring now, mounting Rose with right hands, but Rose quickly turns her over and delivers rights and lefts of her own. Lyons catches Rose in a Triangle out of nowhere but Rose gets the bottom rope to break the hold.

Rose kicks Lyons and calls her a nobody. Rose shoves Lyons’ face and taunts her while Lyons is on one knee. Lyons catches a fist and powers up, then rocks Rose with a headbutt. Lyons with a headbutt, then a big kick and another superkick. Lyons screams out as fans cheer her on. Lyons with a jumping splash in the corner.

Lyons catapults Rose across the ring. Lyons keeps control for another pin attempt. Lyons takes Rose to the top turnbuckle now. Lyons rocks her and climbs up but Rose fights back. Rose knocks Lyons to the mat and she lands flat on her back. Rose with a missile dropkick just as Lyons is getting up. Lyons dodges a jumping knee.

Lyons screams at Rose and unloads with kicks to the leg now. Lyons drops Rose with a roundhouse kick for a pop. Dolin and Jayne suddenly rush the ring and attack Lyons for the disqualification as fans boo.

Winner by DQ: Nikkita Lyons

– After the match, Lyons is triple teamed as the boos continue. Dolin and Jayne hold Lyons up as Rose screams at her and keeps the assault going. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade rush the ring and make the save. The babyfaces clear the ring and stare Toxic Attraction down as they look on from ringside.

– We go backstage to Apollo Crews and Solo Sikoa. Solo can’t believe he lost to Grayson Waller last week. He says he had Waller beat, everyone knew it, even Waller knew it, but he got lucky. Solo says he’s going to get Waller back. Crews believes Solo will get revenge, and he tells Solo to hold his head high because he’s got something special, he’s magic in the ring, and he should always remember that. Solo thanks Crews and says that means a lot coming from him. Xyon Quinn interrupts and says a few words to Solo. Solo is about to respond when Crews says he’s got this. Solo walks of. Crews asks if they’ve met. Quinn says it’s been 3 years since Crews was in NXT and if he thinks he’s coming here to turn a new leaf… Quinn says if Crews wants to become the perfect WWE Superstar, he can’t because that’s not possible as Quinn is the perfect WWE Superstar – 6 foot 3, handsome, athletic, can pull off a suit, handle TV shows, man, you name it. Crews interrupts and says he gets it, but it sounds like Quinn has been practicing that speech. Crews says on paper Quinn’s future is so bright, he knows Quinn can see it, but when Crews looks at Quinn’s future, it doesn’t look too good. Crews looks serious now and walks off.

– We see Cameron Grimes walking into the venue a few moments ago. We also see NXT Champion Bron Breakker entering the building. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette for JD McDonagh, the former Jordan Devlin. He is driving his car across the countryside like last week, and says nice guys finish last, which is why he’s always finished first. He says he’s a mild mannered guy but nothing upsets him more than when his athletic IQ is challenges. He goes on and says he is the necessary evil needed to bring balance to NXT. McDonagh is not just The Ace of the UK, he’s the Ace of everywhere he goes. JD says he will see us real soon.

– We go back to the ring and Wade Barrett has the mic. He introduces #1 contender Cameron Grimes and out he comes. NXT Champion Bron Breakker is out next to a big pop as fans start barking.

Barrett goes to speak about their Great American Bash match but Breakker says respectfully, they’ve got this. Barrett leaves. Bron says he’s had the honor of defending this title against some great Superstars, including Grimes, but Grimes is different. He knows they will bring it because Grimes has nothing to lose. Grimes says it might seem like he has nothing to lose, and this is probably another title shot for Bron, but what if he loses? Bron is still Bron Breakker, and will probably go to RAW or SmackDown, and get a spot on SummerSlam. Grimes says he lost his NXT North American Title and said he was going all chips in on Breakker. Grimes says that’s where they are different as Grimes doesn’t have a back-up plan. Grimes brings up Breakker’s short NFL career and knocks him. Grimes says Breakker then called up his pops, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, and said he wanted to be in WWE, and here he is. Breakker reminds Grimes what happened the last time someone brought his father into this.

Bron says he thought this would be about respect but Grimes can say what he wants, with his cheap suit and phony smile, but it won’t change a damn thing because next week Grimes is going to the moon and he won’t like what he finds there because when he gets there, Breakker says he will Spear Grimes in half. Grimes goes on about how he will keep getting up. Bron says he will keep knocking Grimes back down and make him regret this match. Bron says he’s bigger, faster and stronger… Grimes interrupts and says everyone gets it, Bron is bigger, faster and stronger, we all see it, but what Bron doesn’t have is heart, and he doesn’t have Grimes’ heart.

Grimes says that’s not Bron’s fault because it’s just genetics as Bron’s daddy didn’t have heart either, which is why he was never a World Champion, and that’s why… Bron decks Grimes and presses him high in the air above his head. Grimes slides out and Bron charges in the corner but Grimes moves and sends Bron hard into the turnbuckles. Grimes launches Bron into the turnbuckles again and this time they break on collision.

Fans chant “holy shit!” at the ring ropes and the turnbuckles breaking. Officials and a medic check on Bron and his arm. Grimes sits down next to Bron and taunts him, saying maybe at 100% he can’t beat Bron, but it looks like Bron isn’t at 100%. Officials tell Grimes to leave and he yells at them to make sure Bron is OK for next week. Grimes exits the ring and tells Bron to be there next week because Grimes will be there. An angry Grimes looks on from the entrance-way and yells out “to the moon!” as Bron tells the medic about his arm hurting. The Great American Bash go-home edition of NXT 2.0 goes off the air.

