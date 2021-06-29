– The Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package looking at last week’s show, including the arrival of The Diamond Mine. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett as the crowd cheers.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

We go right to the ring as Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart come riding out on Shotzi’s tank. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winners of this match will be named new #1 contender’s to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way at Great American Bash. Zoey Stark is out next, followed by her partner Io Shirai. They head to the ring together. Out next is Dakota Kai, joined by NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. They also march to the ring together.

Gonzalez overpowers Shirai and Moon to start. They trade offense and Shirai dropkicks both opponents. Gonzalez ends up leveling them both in the middle of the ring. Gonzalez launches Shirai face-first into the top turnbuckle. Moon takes Gonzalez down with a head scissors. Moon leaps off Shirai”s back to deck Gonzalez in the corner. Moon with more offense to both opponents. Blackheart tags in for a 2 count on Gonzalez as Kai breaks it up with a kick. Stark comes in and rocks Kai, then Moon. A big six-woman brawl breaks out as the referee tries to restore order. Stark gets double teamed at ringside by Kai and Gonzalez now.

Shirai nails a springboard moonsault from the apron to save Stark. Fans pop for Shirai. Shotzi runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, as Moon holds the ropes open for her, taking down the other four competitors at ringside. Moon then leaps from the turnbuckles, taking down the other four competitors at ringside. Stark is back in the ring now. She runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down everyone but Shirai on the floor. Shirai and Stark stand tall at ringside to “NXT!” chants as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gonzalez is working on Shotzi in the corner after putting Shirai down on the mat. Shirai charges but Gonzalez drops her again. Gonzalez slams Shotzi from her shoulders. Gonzalez goes to put Shirai away but Shirai counters for a big pop. Stark and Kai tag in. Stark decks her and then decks Moon as she tags in. Stark unloads, and also kicks Gonzalez off the apron Stark drops Kai with a German suplex for a 2 count.

Stark runs wild on Kai again for another 2 count. Stark is the only one standing as fans chant “Zoey!” now. She sends Kai into the corner and tags in Shirai. They take turns on Kai in the corner with big running strikes. Shirai nails 619 to Kai. Shirai springboards in from the apron with a missile dropkick to Kai for a big pop. Kai kicks out at 2 as Shotzi tags in and breaks it up with a flying senton.

Shotzi with an enziguri and big kick to Shirai, then more kicks. Shotzi drops Shirai with a reverse Slingblade. Moon tags in and they double team Shirai. Moon covers for 2 but Shirai kicks out. Kai misses Moon and gets kicked, then beat up with knee strikes. Moon then levels Kai with a discus clothesline. Shotzi tags back in for double teaming on Kai and Shirai at the same time. Shotzi drops Kai on her head with a double underhook German for 2. Shotzi with a submission to Kai but Gonzalez makes the save.

Gonzalez fights off Shotzi and Moon now. Shirai and Stark join in and they beat her down. Kai tries to make the save. Shirai and Stark double team Kai in the corner, while Shotzi and Moon keep Gonzalez down. Gonzalez breaks up a big five-person move in the corner, saving Kai from a huge superplex. Gonzalez cleans house and powerbombs Shotzi. Shirai kicks Gonzalez knee out. Kai with a big double stomp to Shotzi but Shirai follows up with double knees to Kai. Shirai drops Kai into a submission. Kai breaks it and superkicks Shirai in the jaw. Shirai drops Kai with a big backbreaker for a pop. Shirai goes to the top and hits the moonsault on Gonzalez, who was laying on top of Kai to sacrifice herself. Shirai lands on both. Fans chant “NXT!” as Shirai grabs Gonzalez, but Moon sends Shirai to the floor. Shotzi goes to the top and hits her big senton to Gonzalez.

Stark breaks the pin up. Stark with a big knee to the face on Shotzi. Moon with the Eclipse to Stark Kai with the Go To Kick on Moon. Kai blocks a German from Shirai and rolls her up for a close 2 count. Shirai levels Kai with a palm strike uppercut. Shirai goes to the top and nails her big moonsault on Kai for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

– After the match, Stark and Shirai vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the titles is confirmed for the Great American Bash. Shirai and Stark celebrate as we go to replays.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett are walking backstage when Johnny Gargano attacks Kross out of nowhere. Security rushes over and breaks it up. Kross seethes and yells at Gargano, calling him a dead man. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic mentions WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix being on vacation.

– We get a promo for the Breakout Tournament, returning in two week. The 2019 tournament, the first and only until now, featured winner Jordan Myles, Angel Garza, Dexter Lumis, Boa, Cameron Grimes, Joaquin Wilde, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and current NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. The promo only highlights Grimes, Scott, Lumis, Wilde, Garza, and Reed. The winner of the eight-man tournament will receive a title match of his choosing, like last time.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed now, asking about the return of the Breakout Tournament. Reed isn’t sure if he would be champion if it weren’t for the tournament because it elevated him. Hit Row interrupts and they taunt him. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott can’t believe that out of everyone in the first tournament, including Scott, that Reed is a champion now. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Swerve want Reed to put the title on the line. Reed seems to tell Swerve he can have a title match tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Karrion Kross with Scarlett. Kross hurries out and he’s upset. He calls out Johnny Gargano and dares him to walk to the ring and see how well he fares when Kross can see the shot coming. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” as Kross warns Gargano not to make him wait. Gargano comes out to a pop and says he’s not afraid of Kross. Do you know who the hell I am? Gargano says Kross jumped him like a coward last week and this week, Gargano is going to beat him at his own game.

Gargano says the ring is his and while he doesn’t have a sword, he has actual talent. Gargano says Kross may be bigger, but everyone knows Gargano is smarter. Austin Theory suddenly attacks Kross from behind. Gargano joins in and they double team Kross. Kross fights them off, sending Theory out of the ring. Kross then launches Gargano with a big throw. Gargano regroups at ringside but Kross stays on him. Kross man-handles Gargano and sends him face-first into the Plexiglas barrier. Kross goes to smash Gargano’s head on top of the steel steps with the top part of the steps but security, including Samoa Joe, makes the save. Gargano jumps up and decks Kross during the chaos. Gargano and Theory retreat now. Kross and Joe face off and have a few words. Kross and Scarlett head to the back now.

– Up next, The Diamond Mine. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the battery charger teaser from recent weeks. It goes from 60% to 61%.

– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are backstage heading to the parking lot. They hope in Theory’s SUV and drive off as Theory compliments Gargano on his superkick to Karrion Kross.

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed is confirmed for later, made by NXT General Manager William Regal.

Roderick Strong vs. Asher Hale

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong with Malcolm Bivens, Tyler Rust and Hideki Suzuki. Strong gets encouragement at ringside and then enters the ring as we get a replay of last week’s debut by The Diamond Mine. Asher Hale is already waiting n the ring.

The bell rings and they size each other up as fans chant for Strong. Strong takes Hale down and smacks him around. Strong with a headlock takedown as Bivens shouts from ringside. Strong controls Hale on the mat now. They get back up and trade holds. We hear The Diamond Mine members talking from ringside.

Strong catches a kick but Hale takes him down for an ankle lock. Strong blocks it. Hale ends up on Strong’s back. Strong slams him face-first into the turnbuckle to get free. Strong delivers a big backbreaker over his knee. Strong with a big chop in the corner, then a knee to the face and more strikes into the corner. Strong drops Hale and puts a boot to him as the referee warns him.

Bivens with more trash talking from ringside as Strong controls Hale. Strong drops Hale for another 2 count. Strong stays on Hale now as fans try to rally. Hale fights back with elbows but Strong levels him with a spinning back elbow to the jaw. They trade strikes now but Strong drops Hale with a jumping knee. Strong quickly applies a submission and Hale taps out.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the bell, Strong quickly extends into another submission but lets up as the referee warns him. The Diamond Mine stand stall together in the ring now as we go to replays. Bivens takes the mic and says The Diamond Mine is open for business, and this is just the beginning, baby. The music starts back up as The Diamond Mine exits the ring.

– We see Cameron Grimes walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Cameron Grimes vs. Ari Sterling

Back from the break and out comes Cameron Grimes for his first match since losing to Million Dollar Champion at “Takeover: In Your House” in the Ladder Match. Ari Sterling waits in the ring.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Grimes goes for a takedown but can’t get it. Sterling with a big hurricanrana but Grimes lands on his feet and tells him to kiss his grits. Grimes ends up delivering a big chop. Sterling chops him but Grimes nails a hurricanrana to send Sterling to the floor.

Grimes goes for a running kick from the apron but Sterling catches it and sends him face-first into the apron. Sterling with a big springboard moonsault from the apron. Sterling brings it back in and drops springboard knees into the back. Sterling slams Grimes again for a2 count. Vic reminds us how this match was made after Sterling took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase to Grimes’ face last week.

Sterling stomps while Grimes is down. Grimes comes back with a big knee to the gut. Grimes mounts offense now. Sterling slides out of a hold and delivers a kick to the head. Sterling with a running splash in the corner, then a kick to the head. Sterling goes to the top for a 450 but has to land on his feet. Grimes comes right back with the Cave-In for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. Out comes Million Dollar Champion LA Knight to interrupt as fans boo. Knight knocks Grimes and calls him a natural born loser as fans chant “you suck!” now. Grimes agrees and tells Knight to watch his mouth when talking about The Million Dollar Man, or come into the ring. Grimes says he wanted Ted’s legacy, Knight only wanted some bling. Grimes challenges Knight to a match next week, for the title. Fans pop. Knight gets the fans and Grimes riled up for the match, and then says no, Grimes doesn’t deserve the title shot. Fans boo him. Knight goes on and says he’s well beyond The Million Dollar Man now, he’s the Million Dollar Superstar. He calls the fans “incels” and tells them to relax. Knight goes on and agrees to put the title on the line next week at the Great American Bash, but if Grimes loses, he will become Knight’s butler. Grimes has no problem with that because he’s leaving a champion next week, and going to the moon! The music starts back up as fans cheer.

– We see Kyle O’Reilly walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. The Way interrupts and taunts them over next week’s match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, pointing to how Shirai and Stark don’t even like each other. Shirai and Candice LeRae have some personal words before The Way walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Kyle O’Reilly.

O’Reilly talks about testing himself to become a better fighter and says he just wants to face dudes that will bring great competition. That’s what last week’s non-title win over NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida was about, and what next week’s Great American Bash match with Adam Cole is about. Kyle goes on about his history with Cole and next week’s match. He also mentioned possibly becoming NXT Champion one day. Kyle calls Cole to the ring to discuss next week’s match and whichever excuse Cole will have.

Cole comes marching down the ramp and he’s all business. The music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe. Joe apologizes for his poorly-timed interruption but says he’s made sure there will be nothing happen tonight like last week. We see security lined up on the stage. Joe enters the ring and apparently will stand between Cole and O’Reilly.

Cole cuts a promo on Kyle and how he will never have the career Cole has. Cole says Kyle is a little obsessed with him and it’s kind of creepy. Kyle says he beat Cole, put him in the hospital and when Cole came back 6 weeks later, he picked a fight with Kyle. But OK, Kyle is the one who is obsessed. Cole goes on about how Kyle needs the cold hard facts, a dose of truth. Cole says Kyle is nothing without him, and no one would be talking about Kyle if it weren’t for Cole. Cole talks about The Undisputed Era’s success and takes credit for any success Kyle has had in his career. Cole says he was the star of The Undisputed Era, carried Kyle on his back for four years, and is still the star. Cole says the whole world knows it, the locker room knows it, and Joe, if he wants to admit it or not, knows it, and even Kyle’s wife knows it. Kyle tells Cole to never mention his wife again. Kyle is ashamed when he looks back on The Undisputed Era because he associated himself with Cole, and how it took him this long to realize what a pathetic piece of…

Cole smacks the mic out of O’Reilly’s hand, and they face off closer now. Joe gets in between. Cole acts like he’s going to walk away but he turn and swings. Joe has to duck to avoid being hit. Kyle blocks Cole and takes him down into a heel hook submission. Cole screams out as Kyle tightens the hold. Cole pleads for Joe to save him but Joe walks off. Cole screams out and the hold is finally broken as security hits the ring. They check on Cole as O’Reilly paces and seethes in the ring.

– We get a backstage promo from Tian Sha. Xia Li and Boa warn that Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas made a big mistake, and now it’s time to pay. Mei Ying blows mist at the camera as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the mystery battery charger teaser goes from 70% to 71%.

– Hit Row is backstage now. They get Isaiah “Swerve” Scott hyped up for tonight’s title shot. Swerve cuts a brief promo and warns Bronson Reed.

Tian Sha vs. Jake Atlas and Mercedes Martinez

We go back to the ring for mixed tag team action as Jake Atlas is out. Mercedes Martinez is also out. Tian Sha makes their entrance next – Xia Li and Boa with Mei Ying. They pose together on the stage for a few seconds. Li and Boa walk down the ramp now as Ying watches from her throne. Li stops at the bottom of the ramp and puts on a quick performance with her staff. Li and Boa enter the ring and pose.

The bell rings and both teams start brawling in the middle of the ring. Boa and Atlas go at it as the referee restores order. Atlas with a big boot and a right hand into the corner. Boa turns it around in the corner but Atlas kicks him away a few times. Atlas with dropkicks for a 2 count. Boa gets right back up.

Li tags herself in and ends up leveling Martinez with a big kick to the jaw. Li takes it to the corner for a running forearm. Li drops Martinez and kicks away in the corner, then delivers a big stomp. Martinez fights back from her knees but Li keeps her down. Li goes for a suplex but it’s blocked, and again. Martinez rolls Li up for 2.

Li charges but Martinez back-drops her into the corner, sending her to the floor. Li tries to recover on the floor as Martinez points up at Ying and yells at her, talking trash from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the beak and Boa has Atlas grounded. We see how Boa leveled Atlas with a big strike during the break, and Li did the same to Martinez, then sent her into the barrier. Atlas finally tags out and in comes Martinez with clotheslines to Li for a pop. Martinez leaps into the corner but hits the turnbuckles as Li moves. Li goes to the top but Martinez works her over and climbs up. Martinez with a super double underhook suplex.

Li kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Atlas and Martinez mount more offense and clean house. Martinez turns around to see Ying staring her down from the throne. Martinez exits the ring and yells at Ying, allowing Li to attack from behind. Li brings it back in the ring and launches Martinez across the ring with a big suplex.

Li follows up with a roundhouse kick to the temple for a close 2 count as Martinez barely got her shoulder up in time. Li stands tall and looks down at Martinez as the referee checks on her. The referee calls the match due to Mercedes’ condition after the kick. Li and Boa win via referee stoppage.

Winners: Tian Sha

– After the bell, Li and Boa stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Ying, Li and Boa pose around the throne on the stage to end the segment.

– We see Bronson Reed backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for a Face-Off for the Great American Bash. Out first comes Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, with steel chairs in hand.

NXT Tag Team Champions Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK are out next, also with chairs in hand. All four wrestlers sit in the middle of the ring as fans start chants. Ciampa says the difference here is that he and Thatcher make this look good. He says the champions in next week’s match are the underdogs. Ciampa says Thatcher has never held gold in NXT and he’s hungry. Ciampa goes on about how Toothless Timmy is a man of few words, but look at him, he’s motivated. Thatcher snarls at them. Ciampa also praises himself, saying there’s not a man alive who elevates a title like he does. MSK goes to interrupt but Thatcher tells them to show some respect. Both teams are standing in the middle of the ring now. Carter talks about how they have respect for Ciampa and Thatcher, but they’re here now. Lee has similar words and reminds everyone that Ciampa and Thatcher are the challengers.

MSK strikes first with a slap. The two teams briefly struggle but things calm down and they face off again. Ciampa tells them to bring their titles and their pride because both will be taken from them next week. Ciampa says MSK got a freebie this week, but they won’t be so lucky next week. MSK’s music starts back up as the two teams face off in the middle of the ring. Lee and Carter raise their titles in the air as Ciampa and Thatcher stare them down.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT General Manager William Regal, talking about the Great American Bash. Regal is also excited about the Breakout Tournament. Sarray interrupts and says she wants a match, against someone like Toni Storm. Regal thanks her and says he will take it into consideration. Sarray thanks Regal and walks out of his office to end the segment.

– Still to come, Bronson Reed defends in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the mysterious battery charger goes from 80% to 81%.

– We see NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett getting into a car when the camera man approaches for comments. Austin Theory attacks but Kross drops him. Johnny Gargano attacks from behind and beats Kross down, then slams the car door on him. Gargano tells the camera – any time, any place because Kross isn’t on his level. Kross ends up attacking Gargano from behind and choking him out, taunting him. Kross then drops Theory from behind as he struggles to get back up. Kross and Scarlett get back in the car, then drive off. We see Samoa Joe helping Gargano up. Joe says maybe Gargano pushed Kross too far tonight.

– Vic and Wade go over the Great American Bash card for next Tuesday.

NXT North American Title Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Hit Row Records – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Out next comes NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Reed shoves Scott into the corner, overpowering him as fans chant for the champ. Scott takes it to the corner and plays some mind games. Swerve works on the arm now. Reed turns it back around with a headlock. Reed levels Scott with a shoulder as they run the ropes. Reed stomps Swerve to keep him down. Scott tries for a Triangle submission but Reed powers him up. They run the ropes and Swerve leaps in the air but Reed knocks him down. Reed catches Scott again and presses him high in the air, dropping him on the mat.

Reed takes it to the corner for a big chop to the chest. Swerve delivers one of his own but it does nothing. Reed comes right back with a headbutt to drop Scott. Reed whips Scott hard across the ring and he hits hard chest-first into the turnbuckles. Reed keeps control and delivers a unique splash, then another senton using his weight. More slow offense from Reed now.

Swerve finally mounts some offense on the apron now. He tries for a Sunset Bomb from the apron to the floor, but Reed just drops down onto him with his weight. Hit Row aren’t happy with what they see as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Swerve remains in control. Swerve landed a big kick to the jaw from the apron, then a flying attack from the apron into the barrier. Swerve fights back in from the apron now as they trade strikes. Reed with big chops. Swerve ducks a chop and makes his way back into the ring. Swerve with a big assisted German suplex for a close 2 count, using the ropes to help him get Reed off his feet.

Fans do dueling chants now. Reed scoops Swerve on his shoulders but he fights back and applies a Sleeper on Reed’s back. Reed slams Swerve to the mat. Swerve charges but Reed shoves hi across the ring. Swerve comes right back with a big Flatliner in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Hit Row can’t believe it at ringside.

The dueling chants continue. Reed blocks a Stomp. They trade stiff strikes and Reed levels him with a big clothesline. Swerve ends up nailing a big dropkick. Swerve rolls into a move but Reed catches him and drops him with a big Death Valley Driver. Reed unloads on Swerve with big strikes around the ring now. Reed drops Swerve with an elbow to the head. Reed with a running splash in the corner, and a splash in the middle of the ring to drop him again. Reed with a senton in the middle of the ring. Reed goes to the top but Top Dolla distracts the referee, allowing Adonis to shove Reed off the top to the floor.

Adonis and B-Fab distract the referee now as Dolla charges Reed at ringside. Reed moves as Dolla leaps, and Dolla crashes through the Plexiglas, landing on the other side of the barrier. Adonis checks on Dolla now. Reed grabs Adonis and tosses him over the barrier onto Dolla.

Reed comes back in the ring but Swerve kicks him in the head, leaving him laid out over the bottom rope with half of his body in the ring. Swerve goes to the top and hits a big 450, while Reed is still laying on the bottom rope, for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

– After the match, the Hit Row music hits as Swerve takes the title and begins to celebrate. We go to replays while Reed is out. Hit Row now poses on the stage together as Swerve raises the NXT North American Title. The Great American Bash go-home edition of NXT goes off the air with Hit Row standing tall together on the stage.

