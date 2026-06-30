WWE NXT Results 6/30/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Kendal Grey Championship Celebration

Kendal Grey: Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, guys, thank you. Alright, can I be honest with you guys for a second though? Can I, for real? Alright. I am more nervous coming out here, talking to you guys than I was wrestling in the main event this past Sunday. Talking, talking and doing these things isn’t what I’m used to, it’s not something I’m really good at. You know, ever since I was a young kid, I used to be the girl who would hide behind my desk when my teacher was calling for people to read in front of the class. So, please, please bear with me, okay. Ever since John Cena picked me to be in The Iron Survivor Challenge, my life has been crazy, all these opportunities that I honestly didn’t even know that I was ready for. And I heard the people, I heard the expectations, it put a lot of pressure on me, but no one puts more pressure like me. It’s been like that since I was a young girl. Before coming to NXT, I wasn’t used to losing.

In high school, in college, I mean, I was dominating on the wrestling mats. And on EVOLVE, come on, let’s be honest, I ran through that division. But since I came to NXT, even though I held my own, each time I got close to this championship, I dropped the ball, every time. And I had to deal with the self-doubt, I had to deal with the voices in my head, asking me if I was ready for this, if I belonged here, if I could hang with the NXT Women’s Division. But this Sunday, I got my answer, and this title proves it. You’re damn right, I do. And I know I may not look like your normal champion. I mean, last week, I sat across the table from Lola Vice, with her designer dresses, her heels, being all glammed up.

And I thought to myself for a moment, that’s what a champion looks like me. But that’s not me, that’s not my style, I mean, I can’t even sit in the makeup chair for more than 5 minutes without going crazy. And to be honest with you guys, I wipe off half the makeup they put on me before I come out here, half the time. So, yeah, I’m probably not going to be comfortable dressing up like a Barbie. Thank you, I don’t need to. And I’ll probably be nervous as hell every time I talk to you guys. And I can’t guarantee that every time I talk, I’m going to sound like a champion. But when that bell rings, I’m damn sure going to wrestle like a champion. I’m ready to take this division to another level, a level that no one has seen before. And if this title puts a target on my back, good, I welcome that target. I thrive under pressure. I thrive in the competition. And when you see someone step into the ring with Kendal Grey, it’s my match, it’s my tempo, it’s my pace. And all the other girls in the locker room right now, sooner or later are going to find out that they just can’t keep up with Kendal.

– Wren Sinclair comes down to the ring with a celebratory cake.

Wren Sinclair: Surprise, I just wanted to let you have your moment out here, because you deserve it. But last week, you had a vision, and guess what, it came true. We both walked out of The Great American Bash, champions. And you actually had the perfect idea for how we could celebrate, so that’s exactly what we’re going to do. A two-layered cake for the two champs bringing gold back home to The WrenQCC.

Kelani Jordan: Seriously? Seriously, be for real now. You guys are actually going to come out here and eat cake and celebrate, because you finally won, after getting opportunity after opportunity? Must be nice. So, how about this, how about you give me the chance that I so deserve at that NXT Women’s Championship, because after everything that I’ve done, everything that I’ve accomplished, I didn’t even get a match on The Bash. Instead, I was viciously attacked by a lunatic just for speaking my truth.

Tatum Paxley appears from behind the ringside barricade. Paxley with a Flying Crossbody Block off the barricade. Paxley and Jordan start brawling towards the backstage area. Grey and Sinclair are eating the two-layered cake in the ring and welcomes us to NXT to close this segment.

– Keanu Carver viciously attacked El Hijo Del Vikingo in the backstage area. Vikingo is laid out on the floor. Robert Stone appears. Carver says that Vikingo is going to have no title defense now.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Izzi Dame complaining about Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair being champions. Izzi says that she would be Izzi Three Belts if everything went her way. Zaria joins the conversation. Zaria reminds Izzi that she beat Tatum Paxley, twice. Zaria says that Izzi is starting to sound desperate now that The Culling is falling apart. Izzi says that The Culling is at full strength. Izzi has to speak louder, because there’s loud music coming out of the NXT Women’s Locker Room. Lizzy Rain is rocking out. Izzi says that she’s going to fix things by herself and walks away.

– Kelani Jordan runs into Robert Stone in the trainer’s room. Did Stone see what Tatum Paxley did to Kelani Jordan? He didn’t because he had to cancel the AAA Latin American Championship Match, and he’s looking for Keanu Carver. Kelani doesn’t care because Tatum Paxley is unhinged. Stone has had enough of Kelani’s bitching. If she wants a match with Tatum so bad, she could have it tonight in the main event. Carver appears. Carver says that’s what happens when you give EK Prosper title shots before him. Stone tells Carver that he’s going to fight EK Prosper tonight.

First Match: The Vanity Project (c) vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

STILL TO COME

– Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic w/Nattie & Nikkita Lyons

– Tony D’Angelo Segment

– Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper

– Mason Rook vs. Jackson Drake

– Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley

Checkout Episode 15 of The SUR Files