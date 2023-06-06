– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up with a shot of Baron Corbin entering the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Corbin stops and looks at a poster of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, then walks past Tyler Bate, Eddy Thorpe and others. Corbin tells a production assistant to have his music played. Corbin now makes his way out as Alicia Taylor does the introduction. Fans boo as Vic shows us a replay of last week’s attack on Hayes.

Corbin says he never thought he’d walk through these doors again, he got the call and never looked back. He goes on about how the call-ups are full of ego and entitlement. Then he walked in tonight and the people here have no respect and wouldn’t look him in the eyes. Corbin hears people in NXT talk about legacies and so on, and all of this is making him sick.

Corbin says he and the other OG’s started in FCW and took NXT all the way to a packed house in Brooklyn. Corbin says he had no control over the last WWE Draft but he will have a say-so on the next because he will make them regret signing contracts. Corbin says the current NXT group is soft and weak, not as good as they think they are, and that falls on the NXT Champion. Corbin goes on about Hayes, saying he got a taste of main roster reality last week. The music interrupts and out comes Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov introduces himself and says he is not soft or weak, he is the most intense man in NXT. Dragunov says he has defeated everyone and is next in line for Hayes. Dragunov says Corbin is targeting Hayes to make a point but he’s targeting Hayes for the title. Dragunov makes it clear he will go through Corbin if he has to.

The back & forth continues. Dragunov challenges Corbin to a match tonight. Corbin asks if he’s sure he wants this after NXT Battleground. Dragunov shows off a nasty bruise on his side. Corbin says he will be covered in bruises after tonight. Ilja says he welcomes the challenge. Ilja leaves and Corbin poses. Trick Williams suddenly attacks Corbin from behind for a big pop. Corbin is knocked out of the ring to a pop. Official rush down to keep Trick and Ilja apart.

– We see footage from earlier today with Thea Hail stumbling out of a training session with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. She is hurting and Dempsey says he will see her tomorrow. She yells back and says she will be there. Duke Hudson checks on Hail and she says they are teaching how to be tougher. Duke is glad Hail is taking this serious but he reminds her about tonight’s Battle Royal and how she can’t just go in smashing people.

Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers vs. Ava and The Dyad

We go back to the ring and out comes The Schism – Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Joe Gacy. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Bron Breakker talking trash to Ilja Dragunov backstage. Apparently Bron laid Ilja out during the break. We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Ivy Nile, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.

Julius starts off with Fowler and they go at it. Fowler takes it to the corner and in comes Reid. Julius ducks a swing and slams Reid three times. Julius with a big knee.

Brutus tags in with big knee strikes as fans rally. Julius tags back in to take over. Julius with a huge suplex from the mat to his feet, holding Reid in the air, then handing him to his brother and back to finish the suplex with a big slam. Julius with a dropkick to Reid. Ava tags in and slaps Julius before Ivy comes in. Ivy comes in and tells Ava to bring it, but Ava tags Fowler back in to force Ivy to tag out.

Fowler and Julius go at it now. Brutus tags in and runs over Fowler. Brutus presses Fowler and slams him, then hits a moonsault. Julius comes in and Brutus suplexes him on top of Fowler. Nile suplexes Brutus on top of Fowler, then Julius helps Ivy hit a senton on Fowler. The Diamond Mine stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Schism clears the apron, allowing The Dyad to double team Brutus for 2. Fans rally now as Fowler works on Brutus, who counters with a big suplex of his own. Reid tags in and jumps on Brutus’ back with a Sleeper. Brutus finally makes the tag, now Julius unloads on both opponents with big throws and suplexes.

Julius kips-up again for a pop. Julius with a moonsault on both opponents. Fowler sends Julius to the corner and Reid dropkicks him. Brutus comes in with a Brutus Bomb but he also gets dropped, and all four are down now. Ava and Ivy tag in and trade kicks and punches now. Ivy with a jumping kick but Ava stuns her with a big right hand.

Ivy counters a move with the Dragon Sleeper but Reid saves Ava. Ivy applies the Dragon Sleeper to Reid now but the referee tells her nothing can happen. Ivy drops Reid and turns back around to Ava hitting her with a mask. Ava covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Schism

– After the match, The Schism celebrates and heads to the back together.

– We see Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo visiting Tony D’Angelo in jail. Tony is doing good all things considered. Stacks has a woman named Kim Kashdashian trying to get Tony out. He says she gets people off well… Tony laughs and says Stacks may want to re-word that. Stacks and Tony agree that Gallus put Tony in jail. Tony tells Stacks to forget what Joe Coffey did last week… be smart about this, 3-on-1 won’t cut it. Stacks asks what should he do. The jailer says time is up. Tony says that’s why you’re the Underboss… figure it out.

– We see how Blair Davenport was revealed to be the women’s division mystery attacker last week. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mr. Stone is trying to get Von Wagner to decide on a therapist. Von told the first guy to go screw himself when he asked about anger management, then the second guy was jacked up against the wall. Stone paid both in cash. Stone says they’re on the verge of a breakthrough if Von will just give it a chance. We see a crying man come out of the office of the next therapist. Von says there’s no way he’s doing this, that’s not him, what would his dad think if he saw him crying? Von goes to leave but the doctor, a blonde woman, comes walking out and calls his name. Von changes his mind and tells Stone to wait outside.

Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer

We go back to the ring and Dani Palmer is out. Blair Davenport is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Davenport with a big right against the ropes. Palmer strikes back and mounts offense but gets kicked hard into the bottom rope, going to the floor. Palmer comes back in to “Dani!” chants but Davenport stays on her and dominates.

Fans rally as Palmer fights up and out, rolling Davenport for two. Davenport levels Palmer with a knee to the gut. Fans do dueling chants now as Davenport kicks Palmer around while talking trash. Palmer catches a kick and fights back, nailing a knee to the face for 2.

Davenport catches Palmer up top and slams her to the mat. Davenport with a stiff knee strike, then a Falcon Arrow for the pin to win.

Winner: Blair Davenport

– After the match, Davenport stands tall and has her arm raised as the music hits and we go to replays. Davenport looks at the camera and sends a warning to the women’s division.

– The camera man stops Dana Brooke walking in the parking lot. She’s here for tonight’s Battle Royal and says she will make her own opportunity tonight. She says if anyone is earning the title shot, it’s her. Back to commercial.

* Joe Gacy vs. Mustafa Ali

* Ilja Dragunov returns

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Battle Royal to determine the first challenger to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton with Brooklyn Barrow, Cora Jade, Elektra Lopez, Fallon Henley, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Jakara Jackson, Kelani Jordan, Kiana James, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, Tatum Paxley, Thea Hail, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon

