– The post-In Your House edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up with a look back at last Saturday’s IYH event. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Alicia Taylor introduces the new NXT North American Champion. Carmelo Hayes comes out with Trick Williams.

Trick says things are back to normal. Hayes gives credit where credit is due, and says Cameron Grimes was one of his toughest challengers, but the goal was to get him back to the NXT North American Title, and now Hayes is the goal. He says he doesn’t chase dreams, dreams chase him, and he is what the people want to be. Hayes goes on insulting the crowd as the boos get louder. Hayes goes on praising himself and says he’s got right now. The music interrupts and out comes Solo Sikoa.

Fans chant “Solo!” as Sikoa speaks from ringside. He congratulates Hayes and says nobody wants to hear all that. Fans chant “you got next!” now. Solo says this is NXT 2.0 where we do more fighting than talking. Solo enters the ring now. He says everyone knows he’s got next on the title shot. Trick says that agreement was between Solo and Grimes, and it’s no longer valid. Hayes says Solo bet on the wrong one. Solo says they see no fear in his eyes, and he’s got Hayes’ number, everyone knows it. The music interrupts and out comes Grayson Waller to boos.

Waller asks Solo who the hell he is, and says he’s not famous to have Hayes’ number. Waller goes on about how he doesn’t care about Solo’s “blood type,” a reference to The Bloodline. He implies Solo only has his opportunity because of who he’s related to. Fans chant “shut the hell up!” to Waller. He says no one in NXT likes Solo, which is why he’s called Solo. Solo tells Waller to shut up and says tonight he’s not alone, he’s with the crowd. Fans pop. Solo says if Waller wants to fight, then so be it… Solo immediately attacks and drops Trick and Hayes. Waller steps through the ropes and attacks Solo. Sikoa tries to fight off all three heels but they beat him down to boos. Officials rush down and check on Solo as Trick, Hayes and Waller exit the ring. Solo stares them down.

– We get a video package on Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage of Legado del Fantasma waiting in the parking lot earlier today. A black SUV arrives and it’s Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Tony orders Santos Escobar and Joaquin Wilde to open the doors of the SUV to let them out. Tony asks Santos and Wilde about a few pieces of business he had them handle. Tony tells Escobar to get ready because he’s got a match tonight. Escobar seethes as they walk away.

Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner

We go back to the ring and out first comes Josh Briggs with Fallon Henley and the injured Brooks Jensen. Von Wagner is out next with Mr. Stone and Sofia Cromwell.

They start brawling before the bell now. The bell finally rings and Briggs unloads with punches in the corner. Wagner turns it around with knees to the gut and shoulder thrusts. Wagner takes Briggs to another corner for more big power strikes. Briggs with a running tackle for a pop from the crowd.

Briggs with a big right hand from the floor while Wagner is draped on the middle rope. Briggs gets distracted, allowing Wagner to deck him with a big right hand. Wagner unloads in the corner, beating Briggs down as the referee warns him. Briggs fights back and mounts some offense but it’s countered. Wagner with a big side-slam for a 2 count. Wagner works on the arm but Briggs gets free and drops him with another big right, then nails a boot. Wagner avoids a slam and sends Briggs to the floor.

Wagner follows and works Briggs over, right in front of Jensen. Wagner rolls Briggs right back in, then grabs Brooks’ injured arm and slams it into the edge of the apron. Henley yells at the referee now, distracting him. Briggs takes advantage of the distraction and Jensen slides the cast into him. He decks Wagner with it and then flattens him with a lariat for the pin to win.

Winner: Josh Briggs

– After the match, Briggs stands tall as the music hits. The replay shows us Jensen and Henley worked together to cause the distraction so he could slide the cast to Briggs. Briggs, Jensen and Henley celebrate as Stone, Cromwell and Wagner look on. Cromwell shoots a look at Henley.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Solo Sikoa in the trainer’s room. Solo has ice on his shoulder. Solo says he wants Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller tonight. McKenzie asks about a partner and Solo says someone can come out and join him if they want to, but tonight he will leave both of those bitches the same way they left him.

Nathan Frazer vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out comes Nathan Frazer to a pop. He hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Thea Hail with Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward and the Andre Chase University student group. Chase presents Hail with a scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Hail thanks him and says she’s excited to be here, and excited to perfect her craft here. Hail asks to take a group selfie. Pretty Deadly walks up and knocks them for taking the photo. Bodhi taunts them for losing the NXT Tag Team Titles. Pretty Deadly backs off after being reminded about the title loss at In Your House. We go back to the ring and out comes Santos Escobar with Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Tony’s music plays but fans are chanting Santos’ theme. Tony D taunts and barks at Santos in the ring, then joins the announcers for commentary. Wilde and Del Toro are standing by the entrance, while Stacks and Two Dimes are also watching from ringside.

Frazer looks on a bit surprised at Santos. The bell rings and they go at it. Santos goes behind. They break and Santos takes Frazer down by his arm, grounding him. Frazer counters but Escobar blocks him and makes him back off. They lock up again and Santos slams Frazer. Santos grounds Frazer while fans do dueling chants for Santos and Tony. Tony yells at Santos to do something because this is boring with him grounding Frazer. Frazer fights free and uses his speed to mount some offense. They have a stalemate.

Frazer rocks Santos and sends him to the floor retreating. Frazer runs and goes to dive out but he puts the brakes on. Tony yells at Santos to go back into the ring and wrestle. More back and forth between Santos and Frazer now. Santos sends Frazer flying out to the floor. Fans chant for Santos as he nails a big suicide dive to Frazer on the floor now. Tony tells Santos to quit doing dives, get it out of his arsenal, because no one likes it. Santos argues back at ringside as we go to a picture-in-picture.

Back from the break and Frazer fights out of the corner. Santos whips him into the turnbuckles and he goes upside down, then into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker from Santos. Frazer kicks out at 2. Santos goes on and applies a Surfboard submission now. Santos plants Frazer face-first out of the hold for a 2 count. Santos with a Boston Crab now. Tony yells at Stacks to tell Santos to tighten up. Frazer crawls for the bottom rope and finally gets it to break the hold.

Santos and Tony D argue some more. Frazer counters a move and rolls Santos for 2. Frazer counters again. They run the ropes and Frazer drops Santos with a forearm. Frazer keeps control and hits a standing Shooting Star Press for another close 2 count. Santos dodges a corkscrew 450 from the top, then rocks Frazer.

Frazer blocks the Phantom Driver but Santos superkicks him, sending him to the floor. A crowbar is slid to Santos from Two Dimes but he doesn’t want it. The distraction allows Frazer to drop Santos from the apron. Frazer goes back to the top and hits the 450 for the pin to win.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

– After the match, Tony talks some trash as Frazer’s music hits and he begins celebrating. We go to replays. Cruz and Wilde check on Santos in the middle of the ring now. Tony, Two Dimes and Stacks stand over them with Tony ranting at Santos.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Xyon Quinn, who doesn’t care for Nathan Frazer or Wes Lee as they are all the same, guys who carry around a rabbit foot to get lucky. Quinn says he’s had to sit there and listen to Lee and people praise him. Quinn says he dominated Lee for most of their match but Lee pulled 3 seconds out and that’s called luck where he’s from, not a victory. Quinn goes on about how he will dominate Lee in their rematch next week, and Lee better hope he has Sanga there to pick him up. Quinn says when he’s done with Lee, Lee will be unconscious. Quinn walks off.

– We see Bron Breakker walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker to a big pop.

Breakker says In Your House was a battle and Joe Gacy put up a fight, and attacked him mentally, physically, and he even made things personal by going after Bron’s father and family, but no matter what Gacy did, he was not taking the NXT Title from Breakker. Breakker says it wasn’t about him, it’s been about NXT and this place is special. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Bron says he came back through the curtain and saw the looks on everyone’s faces – they want a shot at the title. Bron says the question now is – who’s going to step up to the challenge? The music interrupts and out comes RAW Superstar Apollo Crews to a pop. Breakker also looks excited to see Crews, who does not have Commander Azeez with him.

Fans go wild for Crews. Crews says we can believe this as he means this from the bottom of his heart, this is the kind of energy he misses. Fans chant his name again. Crews says he wasn’t here on Saturday but he’s here now and he’s here for as long as he wants to be. Crews congratulates Breakker on his title reign. Fans chant “we miss you!” and Crews has missed them also.

Crews has watched Bron’s meteoric rise to the top and he is one of the best in all of WWE. Crews says NXT is special and he loves this place. Crews says the first time he left NXT, he left too soon, and he left a lot of things on the table that he wanted to accomplish, but he’s back to right history, to change history, and to make history. Crews is confident that sooner than later he and Breakker will be making history together, but until that day, Crews will see Breakker around. They shake hands in the middle of the ring and the NXT theme song starts up. Crews exits the ring and greets fans at ringside as Breakker heads to the back.

– We get a video package for the finals of the Breakout Tournament. We see Tiffany Stratton backstage. We also see Roxanne Perez get some words of encouragement from Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell. Perez heads off as we go to commercial.

