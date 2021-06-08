– The “Takeover: In Your House 2021” go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype the show. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan

We go right to the ring and out first comes Austin Theory. Oney Lorcan is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We see video from earlier today of Theory and Johnny Gargano brawling with Lorcan and Pete Dunne until security broke it up.

The bell rings and they lock up. Theory takes control as fans do dueling chants. Lorcan takes Theory down and controls him by his arm. Theory fights Lorcan off into the corner. Theory counters and nails a dropkick. Theory takes Lorcan down into a headlock.

Theory fights out of a hold and keeps Lorcan down with the headlock. They fight up and out. Lorcan with big uppercuts now. Theory fights back with strikes of his own. Lorcan takes Theory down by his knee and they tangle some more on the mat now. Lorcan bends Theory’s knee back, then turns him over for the single-leg Crab but Theory kicks him away. Theory with a flying clothesline in the corner and more offense. Theory with a big suplex for a pop. Theory talks some trash in Lorcan’s face but Lorcan delivers a big chop, and another, to turn it back around.

Lorcan unloads with kicks in the corner as the referee warns him and fans boo. Lorcan levels Theory with an elbow to the mouth to put him right back down. Lorcan with a stomp and another big uppercut. Lorcan sends Theory to the apron and then nails a knee lift to send him to the floor. Lorcan follows and they trade chops on the floor now. Theory brings Lorcan back to the apron but Lorcan counters and drops Theory spine-first on the edge of the apron. Theory falls to the floor and yells out in pain.

Dunne comes walking down the ramp now as fans boo. The referee counts as Dunne slowly approaches Theory. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break. Lorcan brings it back in the ring and keeps control, launching Theory into the corner as Dunne watches from ringside. Lorcan with the Boston Crab in the middle of the ring now. Theory finally gets to the bottom rope to break it. Lorcan stomps away.

Back from the break and now Gargano is at ringside watching the match. Lorcan levels Theory. Lorcan with a running back splash in the corner, and another. Theory rolls into a big Blockbuster to Lorcan as fans rally.

Lorcan with an uppercut. Theory rocks him and clotheslines him to the floor in front of the announce table. Lorcan rolls back in and shoves Theory to the floor at Gargano as Theory had his back turned. Lorcan has words with Gargano but he goes back to work on Theory. Theory counters and sends Lorcan into the barrier, then into the Plexiglas barrier. Theory brings it back in and unloads on Lorcan. Theory with a corner clothesline and a fall-away slam. Theory runs into a big boot. He comes right back with a big modified Spanish Fly while Lorcan sits on the top turnbuckle. Lorcan kicks out just in time as fans chant “NXT!” now.

Theory follows Lorcan back to the floor. They collide with clothesline attempts and both go down. Dunne comes over and argues with Gargano. They brawl after Dunne strikes first. Officials run down and try to separate them but they continue brawling to the stage. Theory slams Lorcan face-first into the edge of the apron. Lorcan grabs Theory on the apron and sends him face-first into the ring post. Lorcan drops Theory on his head in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Oney Lorcan

– After the match, the music hits as Lorcan stands tall. We see Gargano and Dunne being kept apart on the stage, but still arguing. Gargano hits the ring to check on Theory now. Lorcan stands with Dunne on the stage.

– Barrett sends us to LA Knight in his nearby mansion. He’s singing the Million Dollar theme song in the shower, then has a woman put his robe on. He has another woman hand him a glass of champagne. Knight tells the women to join him in the hot tub as he rants about how he will beat Cameron Grimes at Takeover while WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. looks on. Knight goes on about how he can carry the Million Dollar legacy on like no other. He hops in his Mercedes Benz and drives off. We go to commercial.

