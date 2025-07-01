WWE NXT Results 7/1/25
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
– Myles Borne vs. Lexis King
– Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee w/The High Ryze
– Tony D’Angelo, Luca Crusifino, Stacks Segment
– Thea Hail vs. Lainey Reid
– Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley
– Yoshiki Inamura vs. Jasper Troy. The Winner Of The Match Will Battle Oba Femi For The WWE NXT Championship At NXT Great American Bash
– Jordynne Grace & Fatal Influence Segment
