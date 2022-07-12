– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with highlights from last week’s Great American Bash special, including how Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Toxic Attraction, and how JD McDonagh attacked NXT Champion Bron Breakker after his main event win over Cameron Grimes.

– The camera cuts backstage to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez down in the parking lot as officials check on her. Her partner Cora Jade also rushes over to check Perez out. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Vic says the parking lot attack smells like Toxic Attraction, recalling how NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose said Perez wouldn’t even make it to tonight’s title match.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews

We go right to the ring and out comes Giovanni Vinci as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Apollo Crews is out next as fans chant his name.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Crews is wearing new in-ring attire. They lock up and tangle, then go to the mat. Vinci with a quick 1 count. Vinci grounds Crews with a headlock now as fans rally for Crews. Apollo turns it around and takes Vinci down but Vinci quickly turns it into a headlock of his own.

Fans rally for Crews again as they get back up. They collide with shoulders and both are still standing. They lock up again and Vinci nails a knee to the gut, then a big chop to the chest. Crews counters a slam attempt. They run the ropes and Vinci levels Crews with a big shoulder. Vinci kicks Crews but Crews chops him back. Vinci with a chop, Crews with a chop. Vinci and Crews trade more chops and punches now. Vinci runs the ropes and Crews nails a dropkick for a pop.

Crews works Vinci over in the corner now, taking him to the opposite corner to beat him down. Vinci runs into boots in the opposite corner. Crews with a big Blockbuster out of the corner for a close 2 count. Vinci blocks a suplex and tosses Crews over the top rope to the floor. Vinci follows and drops Crews over the top of the barrier. Vinci works Crews over against the barrier now, then rolls him back in. Vinci follows and stalls some by showing off as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Vinci is dominating as he did through the break. Crews tosses Vinci and now fans rally for his comeback. Vinci takes strikes but fights back. Vinci goes for a springboard crossbody but Apollo dropkicks him in mid-air for a big pop. Fans chant “NXT!” now to rally for Crews.

Vinci misses in the corner and Crews nails an enziguri. Crews with more offense and a clothesline, then a flying clothesline. Crews kips-up and yells out for a pop. Crews with a corner splash, then a big German suplex. He holds the German and nails another, then holds that German for a third attempt but Vinci fights him off with back elbows. Crews fights back and hits another German for a close 2 count.

Fans chant “Suplex City!” now. They slowly get back up but Vinci counters a suplex, then blocks a boot in the corner. Crews drops him and throws a kick but Vinci catches it and levels him with a stiff clothesline. Vinci stands over Crews as fans rally now. The referee checks on Crews and backs Vinci over. The referee checks on Crews again but Vinci attacks anyway. Crews fights back and goes for a second rope Blockbuster but Vinci catches him in the position for a Brainbuster, then hits it for another close 2 count. The caught Brainbuster impressed fans who cheered for Vinci.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Vinci counters and rolls Crews for 2. Crews nails an enziguri, then a bit modified powerbomb slam. Crews also falls down from the move. Vinci rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Crews comes out but Vinci takes control. Vinci grabs the phone from a fan in the front row, who wanted to take photos, and he tosses it. Vinci returns to the ring while Crews is slowly recovering at ringside.

A mystery man suddenly runs through the crowd and hops over the barrier, then drops Crews at ringside with a big forearm. Crews is rolled back in as the referee turns around. Vinci grabs Crews for a big sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci

– After the match, the music hits as Vinci stands tall. We see that the mystery man is Xyon Quinn as he looks on from the entrance-way now. The replays also shows that Quinn was sitting in the crowd the whole time. After the replays, Quinn stands tall on the entrance-way as Crews stares him down from the ring, while down recovering in the corner. Vinci poses in the ring and smiles as the camera snaps a photo of him.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. She says she didn’t even see the attack on partner Roxanne Perez earlier tonight, but she knew they should’ve came to the arena together. Jade says the attack has Toxic Attraction written all over it because they’re pissed off over last week’s title loss and scared of their reign over NXT coming to an end. Jade says more importantly, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is scared because she knows Perez can take the title from her. Jade says it all makes sense now, that’s why Toxic Attraction took Perez out. Jade says hopefully Perez can pull through and get cleared tonight because if not, those three bitches are going to have hell to pay. Jade walks off.

– Cameron Grimes is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

