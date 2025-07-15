WWE NXT Results 7/15/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Jacy Jayne, Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca, Zaria Segment

Jacy Jayne: Everyone, please excuse my voice tonight, Jordyne Grace elbowed me in the throat, and damaged my vocal chords this past Sunday. But onto bigger and better things, let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way. This past Saturday at The Great American Bash, things obviously didn’t go my way, and that is because certain members of Fatal Influence dropped the ball. But, hey, I know Jazmyn tried her best, but sometimes your best just isn’t good enough when you’re standing next to someone like me. Luckily for Fallon and Jazmyn, they redeemed themselves at Evolution, where the best women performers in the world took center stage. And did what I always do, and that’s shock every single one of you.

Fallon Henley: The look one the face of every single person at State Farm Arena was absolutely priceless. And all I’m wondering now is, when is the shock gonna wear off, because Jayne is going to be champion for a very, very long time.

Jacy Jayne: And I’m gonna continue to do things no one thought I could. Hell, I’m gonna do things that no one else has ever done before. Like, this Sunday at TNA Slammiversary, when I go one-on-one with the TNA Knockouts Champion, Masha Slamovich. That’s right, it’s gonna be champion versus champion, winner takes all. And I’ll give to Masha, she’s great, she has that no nonsense, no brains kind of attitude. But I’m gonna be the one walking out of New York with both championships.

Masha Slamovich: Jacy, Jacy, the only reason that you’re still holding the NXT Women’s Championship is because Blake Monroe smashed Jordynne Grace in the back with that title. You lost on Saturday, and at Evolution, it took four of you to win. So, on Sunday, I’m gonna shock the entire world of women’s pro wrestling when I become the first TNA Wrestler to hold that NXT Women’s Championship.

Jacy Jayne: Oh, honey, I can promise you that you will never touch my NXT Women’s Championship. And come Sunday, I’ll be the one walking out with both championships, and then I’ll be the only woman to have, not one, but two titles. Are you kidding me?

Sol Ruca: Hold on, Jacy Jayne, hold on. You’re gonna be the only one here with two titles. I mean, I know Jordynne really put you through this past weekend, but, damn, dude. You know what? I’ll help you count. One. Two. And if I’m gonna put my money on anyone at Slammiversary, I got Masha.

Zaria: And last I checked, Sol Ruca was the MVP of this weekend.

Sol Ruca: Thank you.

Zaria: She had three matches, back-to-back. And unlike Fatal Influence, we don’t need to talk to make a statement. All we need to do is get in this ring.

Jazmyn Nyx: Zaria, don’t insult Fatal Influence like that. You’re just jealous that we’re real friends. And at least, when Fatal Influence has a problem, they say it out loud.

Jacy Jayne: That’s right, instead of you two, where it’s by accident.

All hell starts breaking loose in Winter Park. Slamovich clotheslines Nyx. Ruca SuperKicks Jayne. Zaria rocks Jayne with a forearm smash. Slamovich drops Jayne with a Lariat to close this segment.

– Tony D’Angelo Vignette.

First Match: Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana vs. DarkState In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Santana starts things off with The SomerSault Plancha before the bell rings. Santana is fired up. Hendry is throwing haymakers at Lennox. Hendry HeadButts Lennox. Hendry slams James head on the ring apron. Santana rolls Shugars back into the ring. Santana ducks a clothesline from Shugars. Santana kicks Shugars in the face. Santana dives over Shugars. Santana blocks a boot from Shugars. Santana with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Santana with a Face Plant. Santana follows that with a Senton Splash for a one count. Santana applies a wrist lock. Williams tags himself in. Williams with Two Bodyslams. Williams unloads three knife edge chops. Shugars answers with a throat thrust. Williams whips Shugars across the ring. Williams leapfrogs over Shugars. Williams with a Leg Lariat. Williams mocks Hendry. Griffin clotheslines Williams. Griffin talks smack to Williams.

DarkState has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lennox applies a waist lock. Santana with three sharp elbow strikes. Santana rocks James with a forearm smash. Santana takes a swipe at Shugars. Lennox stops Santana in his tracks. Santana knocks Shugars off the ring apron. Santana blocks The O’Connor Roll. Santana goes for The Roll Through Cutter, but Lennox counters with a waist lock takedown. Santana with repeated back elbow smashes. Lennox answers with a forearm shiver across the back of Santan. Lennox tags in Griffin. Santana avoids The Corner Spear. Santana ducks a clothesline from Griffin. Santana shoves Griffin into Lennox. Double Iris Whip. Santana kicks Shugars off the apron. Santana with The Roll Through Double Cutter. Shugars runs interference. Santana uses his feet to create separation.

Santana tags in Hendry. Hendry with a series of clotheslines. Hendry is throwing haymakers at Griffin. Hendry drops Griffin with The DDT. Hendry ducks a clothesline from Lennox. Hendry with The Fallaway Slam. Hendry pops back on his feet. Hendry catches Shugars in mid-air. Hendry with another Fallaway Slam. Hendry poses for the crowd. Shugars denies The Standing Ovation. Hendry with a Modified SpineBuster for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Santana sends Griffin tumbling to the floor. Williams shoves Hendry. Williams wants Hendry and Santana to listen to him. Williams eats the double clothesline. Santana SuperKicks James. Springboard MoonSault/Diving Senton Combination. Santana and Hendry rolls DarkState back into the ring. The lights go out in the building. The System storms into the ring to attack DarkState which forces the referee to call off the match. The System, Hendry and Santana clears the ring.

Match Result: No-Contest

– We see Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic talk in the Women’s Locker Room. Kali Armstrong joins the conversation. Kali says that she should’ve been in the Evolution Battle Royal, because she’s the EVOLVE Women’s Champion. Kali feels like she would be on her way to Paris right now. Karmen says that Kali is feeling herself, because she had her first successful title defense last week against Natalya, congratulations. Since Kali wants to walk into the locker room, and run her mouth, Petrovic demands a title shot. Kali tells Petrovic that she backs down to no competition. Go ahead, Petrovic should talk to AVA, because they can get it cracking tonight.

Second Match: Kali Armstrong (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic For The WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship

STILL TO COME

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino In A Triple Threat Match

– Oba Femi Segment

– Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca, Zaria vs. Fatal Influence In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Checkout Episode 473 of The Hoots Podcast