WWE NXT Results 7/16/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Rascalz vs. Gallus In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Trey Miguel and Mark Coffey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mark flings Miguel across the ring. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Mark. Miguel with a shoulder block. Miguel with the arm-ringer on the top rope. Miguel hyperextends the left shoulder of Mark. Miguel with a Hurricanrana. Miguel tags in Wentz. Double Irish Whip. Wentz with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel dropkicks the left knee of Mark. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination for a one count. Wentz applies a front face lock. Mark rocks Wentz with a forearm smash. Mark tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang uppercuts Wentz. Wolfgang repeatedly stomps on Wentz’s chest. Wolfgang with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Wolfgang tags in Joe. Joe punches Wentz in the ribs. Joe whips Wentz into the turnbuckles. Wentz kicks Joe in the face. Wentz with a Flying Hurricanrana. Wentz with a Rising Knee Strike. Wentz tags in Lee.

Following a snap mare takeover, Lee with The Slingshot Senton. Lee applies a side headlock. Joe whips Lee across the ring. Lee lunges over Joe. Lee with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Lee with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Lee grabs a side headlock. Joe goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Lee lands back on his feet. Joe sends Lee into the ropes. Joe tags in Wolfgang. Lee ducks a clothesline from Joe. Wolfgang with an Inside Out Lariat. Wolfgang uppercuts Lee. Wolfgang bodyslams Lee for a two count. Wolfgang dumps Lee face first on the top rope. Lee with heavy bodyshots. Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Lee. Wolfgang tags in Mark. Mark with clubbing blows to Lee’s back. Mark tags in Joe. Double Knife Edge Chop. Wolfgang with a gut punch. Lee is displaying his fighting spirit. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolfgang responds with another uppercut. Wolfgang with a blistering chop to Miguel. Miguel answers with a leaping head kick. Joe HeadButts Miguel. Wentz with The Handspring Knee Strike. Mark with an Inside Out Lariat. Lee ducks a clothesline from Mark. Lee drops Mark with a Running Meteora. Joe Hendry joins the commentary team.

Lee is throwing haymakers at Mark. Lee applies a side headlock. Mark whips Lee across the ring. Wolfgang made the blind tag. Mark drops down on the canvas. Wolfgang with The Hotshot. Wolfgang kicks Lee out of the ring. Joe repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Joe rolls Lee back into the ring. Joe with a knee lift. Joe repeatedly whips Lee back first into the turnbuckles. Joe with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Joe with a Twisting Elbow Drop off the middle turnbuckle for a two count. Joe tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a liver punch. Mark tags himself in. Mark with a flying shoulder tackle for a two count. Mark repeatedly stomps on Lee’s back. Forearm Exchange. Mark sends Lee to the corner. Mark tags in Joe. Joe with forearm shivers. Lee kicks Joe in the face. Lee decks Mark with a back elbow smash. Lee with a series of haymakers. Joe shoves Lee. Joe stops Lee in his tracks. Joe dumps Lee chest first on the canvas. Joe tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang kicks Lee in the face. Wolfgang with a knee drop for a two count. Wolfgang tags in Joe.

Joe continues to attack the ribs of Lee. Joe applies a deep waist lock. Lee with three sharp elbow strikes. Simultaneous tag to Wolfgang. Lee sends Mark crashing to the outside. Lee side steps Wolfgang into the turnbuckles. Lee crawls under Joe’s legs. Lee with The Mule Kick. Lee tags in Wentz. Wentz ducks a clothesline from Joe. Wentz with Two SuperKicks. Joe launches Wentz over the top rope. Wentz with The Apron Enzuigiri. Wentz with The Double Missile Dropkick. Wentz chops Joe. Joe reverses out of the irish whip from Wentz. Wentz scores the ankle pick. Wentz with a Release German Suplex. Joe tags in Mark. Wentz with a Running Uppercut. Miguel tags himself in. Miguel with a Running Uppercut to Joe. Wentz with Two Corner Dropkick. Miguel follows that with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with a Modified Overdrive for a two count. Miguel dropkicks Wolfgang to the floor. Simultaneous tag to Wentz. Triple Basement Dropkick to Mark. Double Forearm. Miguel with a Sliding DDT on the floor. Rascalz delivers their combination offense. Stereo Double Foot Stomps. Wentz blasts Mark with The PK. Wentz hits The Hot Fire Flame. Lee lands The SomerSault Plancha. Lee rolls Mark back into the ring. Wentz tags in Miguel. Double Cheeky Nando’s Kick to Mark. Miguel tags in Lee. Rascalz connects with their Burning Hammer/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Rascalz via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Chase University. Thea Hail leaves the set after hearing that Roxanne Perez will be appearing next. It’s a huge night for Chase U, as Duke Hudson challenges Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship. When Duke is on his A game, there’s very few superstars that can touch him. He understands the opportunity he has tonight. He has to cash in because opportunities like these don’t come around often. Riley Osborne says that Duke is going to bring the North American Title back to Chase University.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Ethan Page complaining to AVA in her office. NXT has become a completely unsafe work environment, and he would love to know how she’s planning to fix this. Oro Mensah storms into the office. How can AVA expect Ethan to defend his title with prestige and honor when this lunatic keeps running after him? Oro says that Ethan should put the title on the line against him. Ethan says that AVA shouldn’t award terrible behavior. Ethan says that Oro will never get a shot at his title, let alone pinning his shoulders to the mat. AVA reminds Oro that he’s not in the title picture because he won’t listen to her. Oro says that the longer Ethan continues to run, the worst it will get for him. Ethan plans on defending his title with class against Dante Chen tonight.

– The two-week NXT Great American Bash special will take place on Syfy on July 30th and August 6th.

Joe Hendry Promo

Last week, new NXT Champion Ethan Page kicked off NXT, bragging about falling into winning the title at Heatwave. Former champ Trick Williams took issue with that. Joining him was Shawn Spears and Je’Von Evans. Before you know it, player, we had a tag team main event. Brooks Jensen took out Je’Von Evans, leaving the former champion to fight two on one, unless he believed, believed in one sensation. Finally, Trick Williams said his name, and he appeared. And so, the dream team was made. The hottest superstar in NXT, Trick Williams, and the answer to all life’s problems, Joe Hendry. A team no one could have possibly imagined, now a reality. Oro Mensah chased Ethan Page away, and all the stars aligned for Hendry-Williams to pickup the victory. Leaving the WWE Universe all thinking the same thing, I believe in Joe Hendry.

Roxanne Perez & Thea Hail Segment

Roxanne Perez: So, what’s it going to take for everyone to start treating me like the champion that I am? Last Sunday, I defeated the biggest badass that NXT has. Retained my title. Added another name to the resume. And you would think, because of that, I would be getting my flowers. I mean, the WWE Universe is literally witnessing greatness before their eyes, and what do they do? They give Lola Vice, the loser of the match, a standing ovation. Hello? It should’ve been me. You guys don’t deserve to watch a once in a lifetime performer like me, you really don’t. At 22 years old, I am just so damn good, and I haven’t even hit my prime yet. How untouchable am I gonna be in five years? Because I’m not competing against anyone in that locker room, I’m competing with the history books. And speaking of history, because I sure know mine.

13 years ago, tomorrow, Charlotte Flair had her very first NXT TV Match, and 13 years later, she’s a 14-Time World Champion. The Queen. A future Hall Of Famer, but guess what? I’m on pace to shatter of all her records, Bayley’s, Asuka’s, Rhea’s. But you know what really, really pisses me off? Is the fact that, all the talk online is, when Gulia comes to NXT, Roxanne is in trouble. When Stephanie Vaquer comes, she’s going to run through the NXT Women’s Division. Well, you know what, why don’t you go ahead and roll out the red carpet for them. Matter of fact, roll out the carpet for any talent around the world, because when they step inside ring with me, no one compares to The Prodigy. Which is why I find it quite laughable that Thea Hail is my next opponent. I mean, come on, she has as good of a chance to beat me as Duke Hudson has to beat Oba Femi, tonight.

Thea Hail: Roxanne, seriously you know what your problem is? Is that you come in here, and you act like everyone owes you respect. But in reality, nobody owes you anything. And honestly, you barely escaped me with your title. So, I know our paths have never really crossed, but I honestly used to really look up to you. I thought me and Roxanne, we’re really not that different. I thought like, the fact you even came out here to say that. it was completely laughable that I was going to be your next opponent, you of all people know what it’s like to be underestimated. You know what it’s like to have people doubt you. Seriously? So, go ahead, Roxanne, doubt me, because I have broken doubter’s noses. I fractured doubter’s arms. I defeated doubter’s that I was never supposed to beat. So, at The Great American Bash, go ahead, open up that history book that you say you want to rewrite, and then hand me the pen, so I can write, Thea Hail, one of the youngest NXT Women’s Champions.

Roxanne Perez: Aww, Thea, you’re so brave coming out here without your little chaperones. But look, I’m not underestimating you, I just know that, as long as I’m holding this championship, it’s not going to be your time or anybody else’s time for that matter. Here, let me give you some advice, okay? You’re not ready. I mean, coming from someone that knows, I know exactly what it’s like to lose a shot at this title, how you just spiral, lose control. I mean, let’s not forget when Mr. Chase throw in the towel. Thea, this championship is for big girls, not children. And you can go on and on about how you’re a grown ass woman, but you’re nothing but a little girl.

Perez gets into a big brawl with Hail. Perez applies The CrossFace. Hail transitions into The Kimura Lock. Ridge Holland had to pull Hail off of Perez to close this segment.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Kelani Jordan. She’s still the NXT Women’s North American Champion. She had to dig down deep and pulled out some crazy moves at Heatwave in order to keep this title. But when one challenge ends, there’s another one right around the corner. Kelani knows that this women’s division is only going to get stronger in the coming months. As Champion, she’s going to keep upping her game. Wendy Choo is standing behind Kelani. Wendy glances at the North American Title and walks away.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Kelly Kincaid had another backstage interview with Lola Vice. Lola certainly proved that she belonged in the title picture at Heatwave. She left everything she had in that ring. However, the next time they stand in the ring together, there’s nothing Roxanne Perez can do to stop her. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx joins the conversation. Fallon calls Lola a rookie. Jacy has a great idea, maybe Lola should go back to MMA. She’s sure that The American Top Team would welcome her back with open arms. Lola points out that Nyx is a rookie as well. She’s not going anywhere. Lola knows that she’s a fighter and she’s looking at Jacy Jayne as her next opponent.

Second Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Brooks Jensen w/Josh Briggs

Jensen drives Evans back first into the turnbuckles. Jensen with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jensen sends Evans to the corner. Evans with the up and over. Evans is throwing haymakers at Jensen. Jensen shoves Evans. Evans ducks a clothesline from Jensen. Evans with a Hurricanrana. Evans dropkicks Jensen to the floor. Jensen pulls Evans out of the ring. Evans with a chop/forearm combination. Evans tees off on Jensen. Jensen dumps Evans ribs first on the ringside barricade. Evans decks Jensen with a back elbow smash. Evans SuperKicks Jensen. Evans with The Springboard MoonSault to the outside. Evans rolls Jensen back into the ring. Evans with a Handspring Capo Kick for a two count. Jensen side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Evans with a knife edge chop. Jensen clotheslines Evans. Jensen transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jensen with The Gourdbuster onto the announce table. Jensen with a Diving Splash off the ring apron.

Jensen has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Evans with rapid fire haymakers. Jensen reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Jensen with The Kitchen Sink. Jensen applies a rear chin lock. Evans with heavy bodyshots. Jensen goes for The GutWrench Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans side steps Jensen into the turnbuckles. Jensen with a back elbow smash of his own. Evans answers with The FrankenSteiner. Evans ducks a clothesline from Jensen. Evans with a leaping clothesline. Evans scores the elbow knockdown. Jensen reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans delivers his combination offense. Evans kicks Jensen in the ribs. Evans with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Jensen catches Evans in mid-air. Evans escapes the backslide attempt. Jensen drops Evans with The Neutralizer for a two count. Jensen gets distracted by Shawn Spears. Jensen tells Briggs to calm down. Evans lands The Stage Dive. Evans rolls Jensen back into the ring. Evans connects with The Double Jump Cutter to pickup the victory. After the match, Jensen attacks Evans from behind. Briggs had to restrain Jensen.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via Pinfall

– Charlie Dempsey interrupts Tony D’Angelo’s card game with The Family. The Don was impressed with how Dempsey got rid of Damon Kemp. Dempsey doesn’t want to hear any sweet talk because he’s still coming for the Heritage Cup Trophy. Dempsey needs some advice from The Don. Wren Sinclair saw what happened in the NXT Parking Lot and she’s a prime witness. The Don says that Dempsey is going to take care of this on his own.

– We see Trick Williams having a facetime conversation with Ilja Dragunov. Trick is having a hard time recognizing himself without the NXT Championship. Ilja says that Trick is on the journey to redemption. Ilja got drafted to Raw after Trick took the title from him, so he had to change his approach being in new surroundings. Trick wants his title back. Ilja wishes that he can help, but these are two completely different situations. Ilja tells Trick to take care. Trick asks Pete Dunne for his advice. Pete passive aggressively tells Trick to figure it out by himself.

Third Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Dante Chen For The WWE NXT Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page applies a side headlock. Chen whips Page across the ring. Page drops Chen with a shoulder tackle. Page talks smack to Chen. Strong lockup. Page backs Chen into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Page pie faces Chen. Chen rolls Page over for a two count. Chen ducks a clothesline from Page. Chen with a chop/haymaker combination. Page clings onto the rope. Page kicks Chen in the gut. Page applies a side headlock. Chen whips Page across the ring. Chen leapfrogs over Page. Chen drops down on the canvas. Chen unloads a flurry of strikes. Chen with a wrist lock takedown. Chen SuperKicks Page for a two count. Page launches Chen over the top rope. Page with a diving shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Page rolls Chen back into the ring. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page whips Chen across the ring. Page scores the elbow knockdown. Page Powerslams Chen for a two count. Page toys around with Chen.

Chen fights from underneath. Chen is throwing haymakers at Page. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Chen. Page goes for a Bodyslam, but Chen lands back on his feet. Chen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chen with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Chen follows that with The Sunset Flip. Chen with sumo strikes. Chen scores two forearm knockdowns. Chen with The Inverted Atomic Drop. Page dodges The Pump Kick. Page with a toe kick. Page goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Chen counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Chen ducks a clothesline from Page. Chen with the backslide cover for a two count. Chen with The Pump Kick. Chen delivers The Hodukken for a two count. Chen slips off the top rope. Page nails Chen with The Pump Kick. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory. After the match, Oro Mensah attacks Page from behind. Oro and Page starts brawling around the ringside area. Oro with two clotheslines. Oro with The Superman Punch. Oro follows that with a Rolling Capo Kick. Oro clocks Page with The Spin Kick.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Champion, Ethan Page via Pinfall

– Duke Hudson Vignette.

– NXT No Mercy will take place on September 1st from Denver Colorado. Plus, NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on October 27th from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

– Gallus had a backstage confrontation with Joe Hendry. Hendry understands Gallus frustration. However, Hendry is not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. Joe Coffey says that nobody in NXT likes him. When people think about Scotland, they think about Gallus and Drew McIntyre, not some flash in the pan. Hendry says that Gallus would feel better if they just believed in the answer to all life’s problems, Joe Hendry.

Fourth Match: Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

Paxley is playing mind games with Dame before the bell rings. Paxley ducks under a clothesline from Dame. Paxley goes for a Hurricanrana, but Dame blocks it. Paxley applies The Upside Down. Paxley with The Missile Dropkick. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Paxley follows that with a Roll Through Enzuigiri for a two count. Dame catches Paxley in mid-air. Dame with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Dame bodyslams Paxley. Dame repeatedly stomps on Paxley’s back. Dame pulls Paxley to the center of the ring. Dame with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Dame toys around with Paxley.

Paxley with heavy bodyshots. Dame goes for a Bodyslam, but Paxley lands back on her feet. Dame repeatedly whips Paxley back first into the turnbuckles. Dame sweeps out the legs of Paxley. Dame wraps Paxley’s back around the steel ring post. Dame with another Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Dame applies The Canadian BackBreaker. Wendy Choo appears on the stage. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Dame. Paxley with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Paxley with a diving chop block. Paxley kicks the right shoulder of Dame. Paxley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Paxley with a knee smash. Paxley follows that with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Dame blocks The Gutwrench Driver. Dame with The Heel Kick. Paxley sends Dame shoulder first into the ring post. Paxley connects with The Psycho Trap to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

– Chase University and Ridge Holland gives Duke Hudson a peptalk ahead of his big title main event.

– Cedric Alexander wants to talk about tag team strategy while Ashante THEE Adonis is too busy trying to flirt with Jakara Jackson. Oro Mensah tells Ashante to moonwalk and keep it moving. Ashante says that Jakara would definitely love to get to know the newest attraction in NXT. Oro tells Ashante to relax himself.

Fifth Match: Lola Vice vs Jacy Jayne w/Jazmyn Nyx

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vice applies a side headlock. Jayne reverses the hold. Vice whips Jayne across the ring. Jayne drops Vice with a shoulder tackle. Jayne mocks Vice. Vice blocks The SuperKick. Vice with a waist lock takedown. Vice starts shaking her hips. Vice kicks Jayne in the ribs. Vice with a Windmill Kick. Jayne avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Jayne with a Roll Through SuperKick. Jayne stomps on the right hand of Vice. Jayne kicks the left shoulder of Vice. Jayne with The Swinging Arm-Ringer.

Jayne works on the right shoulder of Vice. Jayne works on her joint manipulation game. Vice ducks a clothesline from Jayne. Vice with clubbing mid-kicks. Vice with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Vice follows that with The Axe Kick. Vice plays to the crowd. Vice nails Jayne with The Running Hip Attack for a two count. Vice applies a front face lock. Jayne decks Vice with a JawBreaker. Jayne with The Pump Kick. Vice dodges The Discus Lariat. Vice connects with The 305 to pickup the victory. After the match, Fallon Henley attacks Vice from behind. Vice brings the fight to Henley and Nyx. Jayne and company gangs up on Vice. Sol Ruca and Karmen Petrovic storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Lola Vice via Pinfall

– Tatum Paxley has her eyes set on the NXT Women’s North American Championship after Kelani Jordan declined to play with her dolls.

– Wren Sinclair wants to join The No Quarter Catch Crew.

Sixth Match: The OC vs. OTM In A Six Person Mixed Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Michin unloads a series of knife edge chops. Michin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Michin whips Parker back first into the turnbuckles. Michin stomps on Parker’s back. Michin punches Parker in the ribs. Parker sends Michin shoulder first into the steel ring post. Parker lays Michin flat on the middle turnbuckle. Parker slaps Michin in the chest. Parker drops Michin with The Silencer. Parker goes for a Leg Drop, but Michin ducks out of the way. Parker with The SpineBuster for a two count. Michin responds with a German Suplex. Michin dropkicks Parker. Gallows and Price are tagged in.

Gallows kicks Price in the gut. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Price. Gallows uppercuts Price. Gallows with a Running Boot. Price with The Uranage Slam. Price kicks Anderson in the face. Price with two corner clotheslines. Price tags in Nima. Nima with a gut punch. Nima with a forearm smash. Gallows kicks Nima in the gut. Gallows uppercuts Nima. Nima answers with another bodyshot. Nima uses the middle rope to choke Gallows. Nima with a Running Boot to the back of Gallows head. Nima with a falling sledge. Nima tags in Price. Price with a gut punch. Prince uppercuts Gallows. Gallows kicks Price in the face. Gallows punches Price in the back. Price drives Gallows back first into the turnbuckles. Price with clubbing shoulder blocks. Price tags in Nima.

Nima attacks the midsection of Gallows for a two count. Nima applies the cravate. Nima knocks Anderson off the ring apron. Gallows drops Nima with The Flapjack. Michin and Parker are tagged in. Michin ducks a clothesline from Parker. Michin clotheslines Parker. Michin SuperKicks Parker. Michin dropkicks Parker. Michin with The Northern Lights Suplex. Michin delivers her combination offense. Michin with The Overhead Kick for a two count. Parker with a Release German Suplex. Parker tags in Nima. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Nima. Anderson with two knife edge chops. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of Nima. Anderson uppercuts Nima. Nima launches Anderson to the corner. Anderson kicks Nima in the face. Anderson with a Diving NeckBreaker. Anderson tags in Gallows. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Parker responds with The Running Hip Check. Michin nails Nima with Eat Defeat. Michin lands The Suicide Dive. Gallows with The Roundhouse Kick. Gallows tags in Anderson. The Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The OC via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT, Oro Mensah will battle Ashante THEE Adonis.

Seventh Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson w/Chase University For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Checkout Episode 421 of The Hoots Podcast