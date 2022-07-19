Stay tuned for live WWE NXT 2.0 coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Axiom makes his debut

* Footage of Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa brawling backstage at SmackDown

* Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

* JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Pretty Deadly

* The Schism will appear (Joe Gacy and The Dyad) as The Dyad reveals their true identities

* 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, featuring Yulisa Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kiana James, Sarray, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile

