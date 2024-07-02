WWE NXT Results 7/2/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Michin vs. Jaida Parker In A Street Fight

Michin uses a trash can full of weapons as a shield before the bell rings. Michin ducks a clothesline from Parker. Michin with a chop/forearm combination. Michin sends Parker back first into the steel ring steps. Michin rolls two kendo sticks into the ring. Michin with heavy bodyshots. Michin shoves down Parker. Michin puts a steel chain into a sock. Paker unloads two knife edge chops. Michin decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Michin slams Parker’s head on the ring apron. Michin rolls Parker back into the ring. Parker attacks Michin with a trash can lid. Parker whips Michin across the ring. Parker with two running knee lifts. Parker with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Michin avoids the kendo stick shot. Michin with a Release German Suplex.

Michin repeatedly whips Parker with a yellow belt. Michin side steps Parker into the turnbuckles. Parker drives her knee into the midsection of Michin. Parker slaps Michin in the ribs. Parker with The Silencer for a two count. Michin avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Michin drives a steel chair into the midsection of Parker. Michin sends Parker face first into the steel ring post. Michin sets up a chair contraption on the floor. Parker with a chair shot across the back of Michin. Parker goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Michin blocks it. Michin with The Hook Kick. Michin with a blistering chop. Michin goes for The Suicide Dive, but Parker ducks out of the way. Parker goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Michin sends her crashing through the ringside barricade.

Michin tosses Parker back inside the ring. Michin attacks Parker with a candy bowl. Michin bodyslams Parker. Parker answers with The Kitchen Sink. Parker with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Parker rolls multiple chairs into the ring. Parker stomps on Michin’s back. Parker jams Michin’s fingers in the toolbox. Parker applies a chin lock. Parker puts Michin’s finger in a wrench. Parker is trying to choke Michin with a sledgehammer. Michin pours thousands of bolts onto a pile of chairs. Michin goes for The Package PileDriver, but Parker counters with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Michin with a series of kendo stick shots. Michin puts a trash can over Parker’s head. Michin with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Michin grabs a steel pipe. Parker blinds Michin with the fire extinguisher. Parker delivers The Running Hip Attack through the scissor lift podium at ringside. Parker drags Michin back into the ring. Parker connects with The Running Hip Check to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

– Inside the Women’s Locker Room, Karmen Petrovic starts getting annoyed by Arianna Grace’s constant grunting. Arianna is upset that Sol Ruca snatched her soul last week. And with that, she took her heart because she’s not going to Heatwave. She’s from Toronto and she’s completely devastated. Karmen understands where Arianna is coming from because she’s also from Toronto. Arianna says that Karmen is not as Canadian as she is. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx pokes fun at Arianna and Karmen. Karmen proceeds to challenge Jazmyn to a match.

Je’Von Evans Promo

It’s my first PLE and I’m in the main event. Yo, this is crazy. I never left the country before. How do you get a passport for this? If you want to ask if I’m tripping about this not being a one-on-one match because I won the battle royal. Come on, bro, like, I’m going to wrestle in front of the biggest crowd I’ve ever wrestled in front of. I’m not scared of Shawn. I’m not scared of Ethan, either. And I’m not scared of Trick. It’s all love, but, you know, I’m coming after them. And I’m coming back, over the border, the new NXT Champion.

Kelani Jordan Promo

All my life, I wanted my name in record books. But to be written on those pages, I had to work like a champion. All I know is structure. A one-track mind, but it’s produced results. 5X Jr. Olympic National Qualifier. Second overall in the national on floor. Full ride scholarship to Michigan State University. 3X MVP. 3X Captain. Nominee for NCAA Athlete Of The Year. And now, the first ever Women’s North American Champion. Pressure comes with being the champion, especially being the first. But no one is going to defend this title like Lani. Being a gymnast, no accolade can be taken away from me, but this title can be. Sol Ruca has everything to be a champion. She’s an unparalleled athlete who deserves this match. But like Michael Jordan says, people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others make it happen. And at NXT Heatwave, Lani is going to make it happen.

Second Match: The New Catch Republic vs. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker

Tyler Bate and Hank Walker will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nice display of sportsmanship. Test Of Strength. Bate with a Headscissors Takeover. Walker uppercuts Bate. Bate tags in Dunne. Dunne with two palm strikes. Dunne works on his joint manipulation game. Dunne with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dunne applies a side headlock. Walker tags in Ledger. Walker whips Dunne across the ring. Ledger with a running shoulder tackle. Double Body Avalanche. Dunne slaps Ledger in the chest. Dunne brings Ledger down to the mat. Dunne stomps on the left hand of Ledger. Dunne tags in Bate. Assisted Senton Splash. Bate sends Ledger to the corner. Ledger with a flying shoulder tackle. Bate responds with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Ledger tags in Walker. Bate with a knee lift. Bate dives over Walker. Bate delivers Bop and Bang. Bate hits The Airplane Spin. Bate pops back on his feet.

NCR has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Dunne repeatedly kicks Ledger in the face. Dunne with a big palm strike. Dunne stomps on Ledger’s fingers. Dunne repeatedly stomps on Ledger’s face. Dunne kicks Ledger in the gut. Dunne with a falling lariat. Ledger avoids The Pump Kick. Ledger drops Dunne with The SitOut Full Nelson Bomb. Ledger tags in Walker. Walker with an Inside Out Lariat. Walker levels Dunne with The Body Avalanche. Walker dumps Dunne face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Walker with The Pump Kick. Walker dumps Bate on top of Dunne. Walker goes for The F5, but Dunne counters with The Triangle Choke. Ledger tags himself in. Flying Lariat/PowerBomb Combination for a two count.

Bate with a chop/haymaker combination. Walker whips Bate across the ring. Bate with Two Hurricanrana’s. Ledger and Walker catch Bate in mid-air. Ledger and Walker PowerBombs Bate into Dunne. Stereo Crossbody Splashes through the ropes. Ledger rolls Dunne back into the ring. Ledger tags in Walker. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne with The Pump Kick. Pounce/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Walker goes for a Flying Splash, but Dunne counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Bate and Ledger are tagged in. Bate with The Apron Enzuigiri. Dunne snaps Ledger’s fingers. Bate with The Handspring Lariat. Dunne with a Double Foot Stomp off the apron. Bate connects with The Tornillo to pickup the victory. After the match, NCR shakes hands with Ledger and Walker.

Winner: The New Catch Republic via Pinfall

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Mr. Stone bickering with Stevie Turner. Stone informs Oro Mensah that he’ll be in action tonight against Myles Borne. Stone wants Stevie to relay the bad news. Unfortunately, due to his recent altercations with Ethan Page, Oro will not be going to NXT Heatwave. Both Stone and Turner are trying to curry favor with AVA. Stevie says that Stone is acting like a nark now.

Shawn Spears Promo

I returned to NXT to guide, to lead this very talented, but inexperienced and young talent. I wanted to share my wealth of knowledge, but it’s been met with reluctance. So, now I lead by example. This Sunday, I return to home to Toronto, and I will reach the pinnacle. Then the young crop of talents, even the ones that I’ve had my eyes on, they’ll finally see the light. I already put down Je’Von Evans. And I was the first man to pin Trick Williams since he became champion. They will follow my lead, because this Sunday, Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, at NXT Heatwave, I will win the NXT Championship.

Third Match: Izzi Dame vs. Brinley Reece w/Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dame bodyslams Reece. Dame with a Spinning Side Slam. Dame repeatedly stomps on Reece’s chest for a one count. Dame applies The Canadian BackBreaker. Reece decks Dame with a back elbow smash. Reece ducks a clothesline from Dame. Reece with two forearm shivers. Reece whips Dame across the ring. Reece with two shoulder tackles. Reece with a Leaping Body Block. Reece drives Dame face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Reece drops Dame with The Handstand Lariat.

Dame pulls Reece out of the ring. Reece with a blistering chop. Dame drives Reece back first into the ring apron. Dame rolls Reece back into the ring. Dame gets distracted by Tatum Paxley. Dame goes for a Bodyslam, but Reece lands back on her feet. Paxley is playing mind games with Dame. Reece with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Reece with a quick rollup for a two count. Dame fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dame with The Big Boot. Dame connects with The Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Dame scurries away from Paxley.

Winner: Izzi Dame via Pinfall

– Andre Chase is giving a history lesson about tag team title matches that have taken place in Toronto over the years. DIY became the NXT Tag Teams Champions in Toronto. Toronto is where The Street Profits retained their tag team titles. And on July 7th, Chase University will become the motherfucking 2X NXT Tag Team Champions. Duke Hudson opens up about Ridge Holland causing their team to cheat last week. Ridge really wanted to be part of the family and he just wanted to help. Mr. Chase says that nobody in Chase U is free of mistakes. Mr. Chase tells Ridge stay back as the rest of Chase U will go to Heatwave.

– Charlie Dempsey doesn’t want Myles Borne to listen to Damon Kemp.

– Eddy Thorpe had a backstage confrontation with Lexis King. Lexis pokes fun at Eddy being a DJ. Rock N Roll is the way to go for the king. Eddy likes EDM music. Lexis says that Eddy wouldn’t know what cool is if it slapped him in the face. Eddy says that maybe if the king opened his mind and his ears, he could learn something new.

Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice Segment

Lola Vice: The clock is ticking, Roxanne. So, come out here, your days are counted. What is this, the champion needs all of this security? I must have shaken you bad, mama.

Roxanne Perez: No, you brutally attacked me last week, stole my championship, and ran away it, so they’re just here to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Lola Vice: So, by attack you mean, knocked you out, cold? Then, sure.

Roxanne Perez: Look, Lola, you can drop the act. You can stop trying to intimidate me, because it’s not going to work. Because behind that Latina badass that you’re giving, I can see right through you. And I know, this Sunday is the most important match of your entire career.

Lola Vice: You’re damn right, it is.

Roxanne Perez: Yup. Yup. I have been watching your every move, Lola. But within a few months, you’ve built a bigger name for yourself in NXT than you did in Bellator. And good for you, because clearly, you’re the not the same woman that cashed in her breakout contract and screwed me out of my title. Which, by the way, thank you for that, because look at where I am right now.

Lola Vice: You are the champion, Roxanne, no doubt. But whether I’m in this ring, or in the cage, I am a fighter.

Roxanne Perez: What I was trying to get to was that I saw your match at Battleground with Shayna. And I’m going to be completely, completely honest. I probably couldn’t last two minutes in that type of match with Shayna, I probably couldn’t. But the big problem for you Lola is, this is not Bellator, we’re not in the Underground, this isn’t an MMA Fight. This Sunday, it’s a wrestling match, in a 20×20 ring, which means you’re in my world, a world that I’m clearly, already a master of. And you know it better than anybody else, right, Lola, styles make fights. But I’m not going to fight your fight, I’m going to make you wrestle my style of match.

Lola Vice: Roxanne, I was a fighter before I was even born. We all know your story. You used to take the bus to go to Booker’s, six hours. I respect that sacrifice, but I haven’t told my story, my story of sacrifice. My mother was pregnant with me during her black belt test. Then I went on to become a fourth-degree master. I was training in the Olympics, but my mom got sick, so I went into MMA to provide for my family. And at 20, I was already fighting in Madison Square Garden. My mother will be watching me on Sunday, and I can’t wait to call her, and tell her, Mommy, I did it. For all of your sacrifices, mom, I’m the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Roxanne Perez: I didn’t know all of that. I mean, I can look at you, and I can clearly see that you believe every word that you’re saying, and I respect your story. But the reality is, Lola, that every single woman in that locker room wants to make that same phone call. But the reality is that, when you step inside the ring with me, and I put my title on the line, those phone calls are never made. Because with every single match, with every single victory, I prove time and time again why they call me the prodigy, Lola. Ask Natalya. Ask Jordynne Grace. Ask Lyra Valkyria, why at 22 years old, I’m already building a legacy. A 2X NXT Women’s Champion. You’re not going to take this title away from me, Lola. And it’s simply unfortunate that your NXT career was in the middle of my era. I’m not giving up my title, not to you, not to anybody in that damn locker room.

Lola Vice: You don’t have to give it to me, Roxanne, I’m gonna take it from you. You hit with me your best shot, and I smiled. I hit my, and you woke up without that title. On Sunday, I’m one step closer to showing why I’m the greatest to crossover from MMA to the WWE. And on Sunday, when I rip that title off your arm, I will become the first Cuban American NXT Women’s Champion. We may be in your world, Roxanne, but after I knock you out, you won’t know what world you’re in.

Ethan Page Promo

I rocked the foundation of NXT when I took out Oro Mensah and Noam Dar. I crafted that foundation when I debut, taking out the NXT Champion, Trick Williams. I have been building a reputation all around the world, and now I’m exactly where I need to be. After Battleground, Trick Williams found out who was the better man. Then Je’Von Evans found out the exact same thing when I pinned him in the middle of the ring. Sure, of course I respect fellow Canadian, Shawn Spears, but there’s only room for one of us, one of us to be the guy in NXT. And that’s All Ego, baby. This Sunday, at Heatwave, I will do what I’ve been intending to do since I came to NXT. “All Ego” Ethan Page will become the NXT Champion.

Fourth Match: Oro Mensah w/Meta Four vs. Myles Borne w/The No Quarter Catch Crew

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Borne with a waist lock go-behind. Borne applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mensah kicks Borne in the chest. Strong lockup. Borne with a straight right hand. Mensah unloads a flurry of chops. Mensah with forearm shivers. Mensah with a side headlock takedown. Borne rolls Mensah over for a two count. Mensah keeps grasp of the side headlock. Borne backs Mensah into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Borne blocks The Pump Kick. Mensah with a Rolling Capo Kick. Mensah blasts Borne with The PK. Mensah with a flying side kick. Mensah drops Borne with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Borne goes for a Back Body Drop, but Mensah lands back on his feet. Borne with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count.

Borne stomps on Mensah’s back. Borne drives his knee into Mensah’s back. Borne with a forearm smash. Mensah responds with a knife edge chop. Borne drives his knee into the midsection of Mensah. Borne with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Mensah repeatedly kicks Borne in the face. Mensah clings onto the top rope. Mensah with a Spinning Heel Kick. Mensah with a Running Pum Kick for a two count. Mensah punches Borne in the back. Mensah uppercuts Borne. Mensah bodyslams Borne for a one count. Mensah saps Borne in the face. Borne with a forearm smash. Borne buries his knee into the midsection of Mensah. Borne uppercuts Mensah. Borne sends Mensah to the corner. Mensah kicks Borne in the face. Borne with a forearm smash.

Borne with The Draping BackBreaker. Borne drives Mensah face first into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Borne applies a rear chin lock. Mensah with heavy bodyshots. Borne brings Mensah down to the mat. Borne is picking Mensah apart. Borne transitions into a ground and pound attack. Borne goes back to the rear chin lock. Forearm Exchange. Mensah with a knife edge chop. Borne goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Mensah blocks it. Mensah with The PK. Borne hammers down on the back of Mensah’s neck. Mensah with The Quebrada. Mensah with a Release Vertical Suplex. Mensah delivers his combination offense. Mensah dodges The Snap BackBreaker. Mensah with another Rolling Capo Kick. Borne reverses out of the irish whip from Mensah. Mensah ducks a clothesline from Borne. Borne dropkicks Mensah. Damon Kemp offers to give Borne the brass knuckles. Mensah connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Oro Mensah via Pinfall

– We get a video package hyping up the Oba Femi/Wes Lee NXT North American Championship Match at NXT Heatwave.

– Gallus got into a backstage brawl with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

– The Good Brothers says that they have unfinished with OTM.

Fifth Match: Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright w/Kendal Grey

Bright with forearm shivers. Choo pulls Bright down to the mat. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bright applies a headscissors neck lock. Choo transitions into a side headlock. Bright whips Choo across the ring. Bright drops down on the canvas. Bright with a cradle rollup for a one count. Bright scores the forearm knockdown. Choo uses her feet to create separation. Choo drops Bright with a Flatliner. Choo puts her knee on the back of Bright’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Choo cranks on Bright’s neck. Choo with an Axe Kick to the back of Bright. Choo with forearm shivers. Choo HeadButts Bright. Bright with heavy bodyshots.

Choo responds with The Mongolian Chop. Choo sends Bright to the corner. Choo with a running forearm smash. Choo gets Bright tied up in the tree of woe. Choo with a running dropkick for a two count. Choo slams Bright’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bright decks Choo with a back elbow smash. Bright ducks a clothesline from Choo. Bright with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bright with two diving clotheslines. Bright is fired up. Bright with a Modified Mule Kick. Bright dropkicks Choo. Bright goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Choo gets her knees up in the air. Choo connects with The Hammerlock Lariat. Choo makes Bright tap out to The Grounding Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Wendy Choo via Submission

Trick Williams Promo

Sunday. Heatwave. Toronto. This is my biggest test yet. Three challengers, they all got cases. The Young OG, Goofy Ass Spears, and All Talk Ethan Page. Fatal Four Way Match, where anything can happen, but the only thing that will happen, is that I will retain my NXT Championship. And this Sunday at Heatwave, you already know what’s going down. I retain my NXT Title.

Shawn Michaels Statement On Brooks Jensen

Over the past several months, there’s been many disturbances in NXT, caused by one young man, Brooks Jensen. If you follow Brooks on social media, he’s made some very disparaging remarks about the NXT Brand. I’ve seen reports claiming that Brooks Jensen was released from his contract, but that is not the case. After splitting from Josh Briggs, Brooks began to spiral, and he was asked by NXT management to take a sabbatical, to clear his head and to get himself together. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. We were forced to take action, to keep him away from live events and TV. The easiest thing to do after his behavior is to let him go, but Brooks is part of NXT, and I believe in second chances. Next Tuesday, I would like to invite Brooks to have a sit-down discussion with our NXT General Manager, AVA, to talk about his future and see if we can steer him in the right direction. Thank you.

Sixth Match: Jazmyn Nyx w/Jacy Jayne vs. Karmen Petrovic

Nyx avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Petrovic leaps over the leg sweep by Nyx. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Petrovic applies a side headlock. Nyx whips Petrovic across the ring. Petrovic sweeps out the legs of Nyx. Petrovic grabs a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Petrovic transitions into a hammerlock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Nyx pulls Petrovic down to the mat. Petrovic avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Petrovic rolls Nyx over for a two count. Petrovic is playing mind games with Nyx. Nyx reverses out of the irish whip from Petrovic. Petrovic with a Leaping Side Kick. Petrovic with a Running Blockbuster for a two count. Petrovic gets distracted by Jayne.

Petrovic rocks Nyx with a forearm smash. Nyx reverses out of the irish whip from Petrovic. Nyx kicks Petrovic in the ribs. Nyx repeatedly stomps on Petrovic’s chest. Nyx rocks Petrovic with a forearm smash. Nyx with a NeckBreaker. Nyx pops back on her feet. Nyx drops Petrovic with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Nyx wraps her legs around Petrovic’s neck. We see Fallon Henley watching this match from the backstage area. Petrovic rolls Nyx over for a two count. Petrovic kicks Nyx in the face. Petrovic with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Petrovic with a Running Bulldog. Petrovic scores two forearm knockdowns. Petrovic with The Discus Lariat. Petrovic ducks a clothesline from Nyx. Petrovic with Two Mid-Kicks. Petrovic with another leg sweep. Petrovic prepares for The Windmill Kick. Jayne trips Petrovic from the outside. Nyx connects with The Pele Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jazmyn Nyx via Pinfall

– Axiom is pissed that Nathan Frazer is not focused about their upcoming title defense at NXT Heatwave. He’s been more preoccupied with his recent showings on WWE Speed. Frazer is more focused on his match with Xavier Woods, but he’ll be ready to go on Sunday, and he’s not overlooking Chase U. They’re the best tag team in the game, they have nothing to worry about.

– Karmen Petrovic storms into AVA’s office. AVA informs Karmen that her and Arianna Grace will take on Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx on the Countdown To NXT Heatwave Special.

– Sol Ruca Vignette.

Trick Williams, Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears Contract Signing

Trick Williams: Hey, yo, check it. There’s a heatwave coming to Toronto, and I know that you boys are hungry, but it don’t matter. Because in Toronto, the people are going to be chanting one thing. NXT, tell them what we going to do.

Ethan Page: Trick, Trick, Trick, this is exactly why I love you, dude, I do. I absolutely love this about you. You don’t care, man, do you? You don’t care if it’s a singles match, if it’s a 4-Way match, you’re going to bring that same energy no matter what. You fight for these people. You fight with your emotions. You’re the champ, dude. Honestly, if I’m being real here, you’re probably the hottest thing in WWE, right now.

Trick Williams: Let’s talk about it.

Ethan Page: But this swagger, this swagger, yeah, I’ve seen this before. I saw this at Battleground, you know, that match I would’ve won, except.

Trick Williams: But, but, you didn’t. You got whooped, so quit wasting everybody’s time, and come out here and say what you were trying to say.

Ethan Page: I was going to until your rude ass interrupted me. This swagger, this swagger you’re bringing out here, you plan to bring this Sunday. Pal, this Sunday ain’t the same thing as Vegas, it’s not the same thing as Battleground, this a 4-Way. I don’t have to beat you to win that. But I can beat you. Oh, Trick, I can beat you, I just don’t have to. Trick, the odds in this match, yeah, they’re not in your favor.

Trick Williams: You don’t think I don’t know what the stakes are? You don’t think I don’t know what Sunday is? You don’t think I don’t know that my back is against the wall? Page, my back has always been against the wall, but I come through every single time, let’s talk about it. I probably got less experience than anybody who’s ever held that NXT Title. But guess what, I wear it well. And that’s why I grind so hard, that’s why I put in the work. Now, Ethan always comes around here talking about his resume. Talk about all the work he’s put in, talk about all the accolades, well, Trick Willy got a resume as well. And come this Sunday, I’m going to add one more win to it.

Shawn Spears: My god, you love the sound of your own voice, don’t you? And you like to believe that every single word you say, Trick. Just pure emotion pouring out of you. Hey, I don’t agree with Ethan, though, I don’t agree with him a bit. I love this emotion, Trick. So, here’s what I want you to do, champ. I want you to keep doing your thing, because it’s that emotion that’s going to bring me that NXT Championship at Heatwave. It’s your emotion that got you pinned by me last week. It’s that same emotion that got my hand raised. Spoiler alert, Trick, at Heatwave this Sunday, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, my hand is going to be raised, again. So, here’s the way I see it, boys. I got a champion who wears his heart on his sleeve. I see another guy whose hell bent on feeding his ego. And a 20-year-old kid that’s just happy to be here, right, Je’Von? You just happy?

Je’Von Evans: Oh, yeah, 20-year-old kid, we’ve been saying that joke ever since I got here. Okay, 20-year-old kid, that’s what we’re going to do right now?

Shawn Spears: Hold on, relax, I was just mentioning what I saw in your video earlier. It’s your first PLE, in just a short time. You’re headlining, Je’Von. I’m going to be right there with you the whole way. You know, Je’Von, you remind me of that sports team that makes it to the World Series or the NBA Finals or the SuperBowl, but doesn’t have a shot in hell in winning the big one, but is just happy for the experience, right?

Je’Von Evans: Hey, you know what’s crazy? It’s crazy that everybody wants to use my age against me, like, I’m not a threat or I’m a punk. We’ll see about that. NXT, if you hear me, say yerrr. Okay, is The Young OG nervous for this Sunday? I’m not going to lie. Hell yeah, I’m a little nervous, but is The Young OG is excited for this Sunday? Oh, okay, I’m excited, because when I walk into Heatwave, everybody is going to know that, that boy is bouncy. But we’re talking about experience, right? Experience, that’s the main thing we’re talking about. So, Shawn, since we’re talking about experience, how about you tell everybody how much experience you’ve had holding the NXT Championship? Oh, I got the answer, you don’t have any, so when I walk into Heatwave, I’m going to leave the NXT Champion, and then I’m going to show you what an NXT Champion looks like. And that’s on everything that I love.

Shawn Spears: How do you feel about that, champ? Did you hear what he just talking about?

Trick Williams: Yeah, I heard what he said.

Ethan Page: You may have heard it, but I don’t know if you liked it very much. And to be honest with you there, champ, me and Shawn Spears here, we both have beaten Je’Von Evans. The question is, can you? Because I’ve been in the ring with both you guys, and I’m going to tell you something, I don’t like your odds too much.

Trick Williams: Well, I don’t like you. And when it comes to this NXT Title, it’s every man for himself. But I’m not blind, we all see, Young OG, clap it up for him. He’s been doing his thing. He’s been making noise since arriving in NXT. And we all know that he’s bouncy but let me make one thing clear, OG, you can do a lot of things, and I like you a lot, dog, I really do, but one thing you can’t do, that neither one of you can do for that matter, is take this NXT Title from me on Sunday.

Shawn Spears: Technically, if Je’Von pins Page, that makes him the NXT Champion.

Ethan Page: Hold up, that’s not going to happen. I’ve already beat him. When I beat Je’Von, I’m going to become the NXT Champion. And I don’t know if you like that.

Shawn Spears: No, no, no, that’s not going to happen, because I’m gonna be the NXT Champion, you’re going to be disappointed, and you’ll still be 20-years-old.

Je’Von Evans: Oh my god. I’m about to run through your dumbass if you keep talking. Yeah. Yeah. And you know what, both of y’all can keep stirring up the drama. And Trick, I love you, you my dog, but Sunday I’m coming for that title. And there’s nothing you and these two bums can do about it.

A massive pier six brawl ensues as the show goes off the air.

