WWE NXT Results 7/22/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with NXT General Manager William Regal talking about how Keith Lee recently became the NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion. Regal, via video, says Lee has asked for time to address the NXT Universe. We cut to Lee, who is also speaking via pre-recorded segment. Lee also talks about his historic title win over Adam Cole two weeks ago.

Lee goes on about realizing what it takes to get to the top and says he will enjoy being limitless, but he doesn’t want to limit anyone else. Lee announces that he will continue to defend the NXT Title, but he is relinquishing the North American Title. He says this was not an easy decision, but he wants everyone to have the same opportunities that he had. Lee wraps his speech and Regal announces that there will be a series of Triple Threats that begin tonight. The winners will then go on to Takeover on August 22 in a Ladder Match to crown the new NXT North American Champion.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. Mauro is not in the arena once again this week. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and she’s also calling the action from home. The developmental trainees cheer in the crowd as we go to the ring.

Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

Dexter Lumis makes his way out first. Killian Dain is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

They go at it and Dain overpowers early on. Lumis with some mind games. Lumis slithers to the floor and then back in, keeping a stare locked on Dain. They tangle some on the floor but Dain levels Lumis. Lumis is down as Dain breaks the count. Tom Phillips is also with Mauro and Beth tonight. Dain goes back out and keeps the attack going on Lumis, sending him into the Plexiglas.

Dain ends up hitting a big guillotine leg drop after bringing it in the ring. Dain keeps control and covers for another 2 count as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dain continues to beat on Lumis in the middle of the ring. Dain with a big knee to the face. Dain looks to charge but Lumis catches him in a big Spinebuster. Lumis with right hands. Dain fights but Lumis hits a Thesz Press and more strikes. Lumis with a belly-to-belly suplex and a big leg drop for another close 2 count.

Dain avoids a big senton and then hits a huge dropkick into the corner. Dain with a corner cannonball of his own. Dain goes on and hits a powerbomb, then drops an elbow for another 2 count. They tangle some and Lumis hits the Uranage. More back and forth now. They go to the top and Lumis knocks Dain to the mat. Lumis with a big senton but Dain comes right back up. Lumis ends up grounding Dain in a submission and he starts fading. Dain passes out for the finish.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

– After the match, Lumis stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays as Lumis stares out.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Roderick Strong. He sees the North American Title situation as a way for The Undisputed Era to get back on top. Bronson Reed interrupts and they have words with Reed confident about his chances. Johnny Gargano then interrupts and mocks them both, commenting about how he will go on to make history again and win the North American Title.

– We get a video package with Dakota Kai taunting NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai over taking her out last week. Back to commercial.

Ever-Rise vs. Breezango

We go back to the ring and here comes Matt Martel and Chad Parker of Ever-Rise. The Mountie’s familiar music hits next and out comes Fandango and Tyler Breeze of Breezango. Their normal music resumes as they hit the ring, dressed like The Mountie.

Breeze starts off with Parker and they go at it. Breeze drops his opponent with a big shoulder, then shows off in the corner with a pose. More back and forth between the two with Breeze getting the upperhand. Martel tries to rally for his partner. Breeze nails a Supermodel kick to send him off the apron. Parker uses that to take advantage and drop Breeze.

Martel comes in and unloads on Breeze at ringside now, stomping away and sending him into the Plexiglas. Martel brings Breeze back in and drops an elbow. Martel whips Breeze into the corner and in comes Parker for some double teaming. Breeze counters a move and in comes Fandango. Parker also comes in and they go at it. Fandango with chops and a big back-drop. Fandango fights off both opponents now for a pop.

Fandango goes back to the top, with the Mountie hat on, and hits the Mountie Dive from the ring post to both opponents on the floor. The crowd pops for the dive. Fandango brings it back in the ring and Breezango hits double superkicks to both opponents. Breeze covers Parker in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Breezango

– After the match, Breezango poses as their music hits. We go to replays and come back to the celebration continuing.

– We go to Tom at the announce table. He hypes the Takeover Ladder Match and Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic. Tom sends us to McKenzie backstage with Dijakovic now. He talks about how Kross attacked him last week and warns that Kross will be getting a fresh version this week. Dijakovic goes on and threatens to leave Kross unconscious tonight. He walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Io Shirai tweeted a response to Dakota Kai, warning her about consequences to her actions.

Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart

We go back to the ring and out comes Aliyah with Robert Stone of The Robert Stone Brand. Stone is wearing a walking boot after his last run-in with Aliyah’s opponent. The music hits and out comes Shotzi Blackheart, riding her mini-tank to the ring. She apparently runs into Stone’s injured foot.

The bell rings and they go at it. Shotzi unloads and takes Aliyah down first. Shotzi yells at Aliyah and drops a leg drop. Shotzi with a reverse senton against the ropes as Stone tries to talk to Aliyah. Blackheart misses a move and lands on her feet on the floor. Stone yells at her. Aliyah takes advantage and drops Shotzi on the outside. Stone barks orders as Aliyah brings it back in for a close 2 count.

Aaliyah keeps control and slams Shotzi face-first into the mat. Aliyah shows off some and the crowd boos her. Aliyah with a snap suplex into a float-over, then into a Northern Lights suplex. Shotzi still kicks out at 2. Aliyah grounds Shotzi now as Stone looks on. More back and forth between the two now. Shotzi with a running splash in the corner, then a running bulldog.

Blackheart with kicks and more strikes. Shotzi just grabs Aliyah and dumps her on her head. Aliyah still kicks out at 2. Aliyah ends up rolling Blackheart out of the corner but the referee catches her using her feet on the ropes for leverage. Stone yells from ringside but Aliyah gets leveled by a dropkick. Shotzi drops Aliyah on her neck now. Shotzi goes back to the apron to go to the top. Stone gets on the apron. Shotzi knocks him off with a big kick and he lands on the floor, selling the ankle injury. Shotzi climbs to the top and hits the big senton for the pin to win.

Winner: Shotzi Blackheart

– After the match, Shotzi stands tall as her music hits and we go to replays. Shotzi taunts Stone and drives her tank over his hurt leg again. Stone yells out in pain. Mercedes Martinez suddenly attacks out of nowhere and levels Shotzi to boos. Martinez stares Blackheart down. Aliyah checks on Stone, looking up at Martinez in fear. Mercedes also stares Stone and Aliyah down. Martinez makes her exit without saying anything.

– Still to come, Reed vs. Gargano vs. Strong. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. He talks about his music career and his wrestling career. He sends a message to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and says the next time they step in the ring, there will be a new champion.

Triple Threat Ladder Match Qualifier: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong

We go to the ring for our first Triple Threat to determine the participants for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title. Johnny Gargano is out first. He stops and looks at the title belt on display. Bronson Reed is out next. Roderick Strong is out next, representing The Undisputed Era.

The bell rings and they all size each other up. Reed drops his opponents first. Strong charges but Reed knocks him out of the air. Strong joins Gargano on the floor for a breather. They offer to team up and go for Reed but can’t trust each other and Gargano gets hit. Reed ends up bringing Strong in the ring and running over him. Gargano comes in and Reed blocks him, then slams him for a pop. Strong attacks Reed and works him over now. Reed fights Strong off with ease. Reed scoops Strong on his shoulders but Gargano leaps for a crossbody. Reed catches Gargano but Strong nails him from behind.

Reed blocks the Olympic Slam. Gargano with an enziguri to Strong. Reed gets the best of both opponents once again, sending them back to the floor to regroup. Reed stands tall in the middle of the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reed fights off Gargano, then splashes Strong in the corner. Gargano takes a big back splash next. Reed runs the ropes for a dive to the floor on Gargano but Strong cuts him off with a dropkick. Strong beats Reed into the corner now. Strong mounts Reed in the corner with lefts and rights. Gargano comes in and also unloads on Reed in the corner. Strong pulls him off as they both take turns on Reed, beating him down in the corner to boos.

Strong and Gargano take turns with big chops on Reed in the corner now. Reed fights out with chops of his own but Strong takes the knee out. Reed sends Strong and Gargano into each other, then dropping them again. Strong comes back with an enziguri to send Reed down to one knee. Strong tries to hit the double underhook on Reed but Reed back-drops him. Gargano goes on and catapults Strong’s face into Reed below the belt.

Gargano ends up hitting a big slingshot Spear to Strong as he runs the ropes. Gargano with a suicide dive to Reed on the floor. Strong goes on and drops Gargano with a backbreaker for a close 2 count. Strong goes for the Strong Hold on Gargano but here comes Reed back in. Reed with big forearms to Strong and a Manhattan Drop, then the Bionic Elbow. Reed goes to work on Gargano now, using them both against each other with a big combo move as the crowd rallies. Reed splashes them in the corner and hits a senton on Strong for the pin attempt.

All three competitors trade offense now. Reed presses Gargano in the air but Strong takes Reed’s knee out from behind. Strong goes for the Olympic Slam and Gargano misses the enziguri. Strong hits it and Gargano sends him to the floor. Gargano goes on but Reed kicks out at 2. Gargano superkicks Reed while he’s stuck in the ropes. Strong runs in with a backbreaker to Gargano. Strong with the running forearms to Reed while he’s still in the ropes. Gargano sends Strong to the floor. Strong and Gargano tangle at ringside now. Reed runs and hits a big plancha to the floor. We go to commercial with all three competitors down at ringside.

Back from the break and all three are trading big chops in the middle of the ring. Reed drops them both for a pop. Reed runs into Strong’s boot, and again. Strong goes to the top but Reed decks him. Reed places Gargano on his shoulders, then Strong at the same time. Reed with a huge double fall-away slam in the middle of the ring. Reed covers Gargano but he kicks out at 2. Reed grabs Strong and takes him to the top, chopping him.

Reed rocks Strong again and climbs up but Gargano cuts him off. The crowd tries to rally for Reed. Gargano drops Reed and climbs up with Strong. Strong fights back. Gargano is now on Reed’s shoulders in the Electric Chair. Strong leaps but Gargano counters and spikes Reed in the mat. Strong tries to steal the win with a knee strike but Gargano breaks the pin up with a superkick. All three are down on their backs as the referee checks on them. The crowd rallies.

They all trade strikes again. Reed drops Strong. Gargano tries to bring Reed to the floor from the apron. Strong charges with a knee to the face of Reed, which sends Reed to the floor with a big powerbomb from Gargano. The crowd goes wild. Strong and Gargano are in the ring going at it now. Strong with a big knee to the face in the corner and a suplex, dropping Gargano on his head. Strong covers for a close 2 count. Gargano counters a powerbomb from Strong. They tangle and Gargano goes for the GargaNo Escape but it’s blocked. More back and forth between the two.

Gargano superkicks Strong, then launches him face-first into the turnbuckles like a lawn dart. Strong avoids a superkick. Strong lifts Gargano and drops him into the Gutbuster. Gargano comes right back with an enziguri from the apron. Gargano launches himself at Strong with a huge One Final Beat. Gargano looks to put Strong away but Reed comes in out of nowhere, hitting a huge top rope splash on Strong for the pin to earn the spot at Takeover.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, the music hits as Reed celebrates. Gargano and Strong try to recover, disappointed. We go to replays. Reed yells at the camera about his big opportunity as the announcers declare he’s going to Takeover for the Ladder Match.

– Still to come, Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan. Back to commercial.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

Back from the break and out comes Timothy Thatcher. He marches to the ring and is all business. Oney Lorcan is out next for this Great American Bash rematch, which Thatcher won by submission.

The bell rings and they size each other up, getting a feel before locking up. Thatcher takes Lorcan down first. They get back up and trade holds, going back down for more back & forth. Thatcher works on the arm. Lorcan takes control right back as the mat wrestling continues. They get back to their feet but Thatcher takes Lorcan down into a body scissors. Lorcan counters but Thatcher nails an open palm strike to the face.

They get up and Lorcan fires back with big strikes of his own. Thatcher with a belly-to-belly suplex but Lorcan kicks out at 2. Thatcher grounds Lorcan as the crowd tries to rally. They tangle on their feet some more. Thatcher with a big one-arm suplex into another 2 count. The clinic continues but we finally get some explosive action as Lorcan unloads. Thatcher pulls Lorcan to the floor and works on the arm some more. Lorcan sends Thatcher shoulder-first into the ring post as the referee counts. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Thatcher is working Lorcan over in the corner. Thatcher beats on Lorcan in the middle of the ring now, pounding on him. Thatcher runs into a fist and a boot in the corner. Lorcan comes off the turnbuckle with a diving European uppercut for a pop. More back and forth now. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring again. Lorcan with the single-leg but Thatcher hangs on and fights back. Lorcan mounts some offense again and levels Thatcher for a 2 count.

Lorcan with chops on their feet but Thatcher blocks. More back and forth. They’re trading holds on their feet again. Thatcher ends up countering and taking Lorcan down into a unique pin for the win.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

– After the bell, Lorcan sits up and he can’t believe how he lost. Thatcher heads to the ramp and stares back at Lorcan as we go to replays.

– McKenzie tries to approach Robert Stone and Aliyah backstage for comments but she’s dismissed because Stone is in pain, still selling the ankle injury. Mercedes Martinez walks up. She says she needs someone to handle the contracts, set up the big matches, and do the crap she doesn’t care about, the stuff outside of the ring. That way she can focus on what she does best – hurting people in the ring. Got it? Stone says she’s crystal clear, he’s her man. Mercedes warns him to not overstep his boundaries because she will permanently break both of his legs. Understood? Done. Stone tells Aliyah to help him up and she does. Stone offers his hand for a shake and welcomes Mercedes to The Robert Stone Brand. Mercedes shakes his hand and walks off. Stone and Aliyah celebrate but Stone goes back down, selling his ankle injury.

– Still to come, Kross vs. Dijakovic. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package from Finn Balor. He takes shots at Keith Lee over the NXT North American Title. He also takes shots at Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher, revealing that they will face off in another Triple Threat qualifier for Takeover next week.

Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event. Out first comes Karrion Kross and Scarlett with their unique entrance. Dominik Dijakovic is out next.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring, staring each other down. Kross smirks and they lock up, going into the ropes and then the corner. They finally break the lock up with aggression. They stare each other down and lock up again as Scarlett looks on. They go to the ropes and Kross strikes. Kross takes Dijakovic down and grounds him to one knee with a front face lock. Dijakovic drives Kross back into the corner. Kross still has the lock applied. Dijakovic drives Kross back again but Kross keeps the hold locked in.

Dijakovic powers up with Kross on his shoulders for Feast Your Eyes. They tangle and he can’t hit it. Dijakovic avoid the Doomsday Saito suplex. Dijakovic unloads and knocks Kross to the floor. Dijakovic follows but Kross rocks him. Kross goes to deliver a big right hand but Dijakovic moves and Kross punches the Plexiglas. Dijakovic comes back and kicks Kross to the floor.

The referee counts and Dijakovic brings it back into the ring. Dijakovic runs into a big boot in the corner. Kross mounts offense and drops Dijakovic on his head in the middle of the ring with a big DDT. Kross sits up and looks around, taking his time as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kross is in control, keeping Dijakovic grounded after dominating through the break. Dijakovic fights up and out of the hold. Dijakovic looks to mount offense now but Kross launches him with the big Doomsday Saito. Kross yells out as the crowd pops. Dijakovic counters the Kross Jacket. They go back and forth for a second. Dijakovic rocks Kross with a huge right hand. The crowd rallies and Scarlett cheers her man on as they meet in the middle of the ring. Dijakovic beats Kross into the corner. Dijakovic launches Kross across the ring as Scarlett watches. Dijakovic with the big chokeslam bomb but Kross easily kicks out. Kross goes to the floor for a breather. Dijakovic runs the ropes and leaps out with a big suicide dive for a pop. Kross counters a move and sends Dijakovic face-first into the steel ring steps. Kross puts a boot to Dijakovic against the steps, keeping him down as the referee counts.

Kross steps back and runs, smashing the top half of the steps into Dijakovic with a running boot. The crowd boos. The referee comes out and checks on Dijakovic, telling Kross to get back in the ring, saying it’s over. The referee starts counting again while Dijakovic is still laid out against the steps. Kross goes back out and the referee asks him what he’s doing. Kross brings a motionless Dijakovic back into the ring as the boos get louder. Kross mounts Dijakovic, who is flat on his back now. Kross delivers big forearm shots to the face. NXT Champion Keith Lee comes walking down to ringside.

Kross sees Lee and looks up at him while keeping Dijakovic down. Kross gets up off of Dijakovic, who is trying to get up but he’s dazed. Lee shakes his head and looks worried for his friend. Kross goes back to mounting Dijakovic, delivering a few more big strikes. Lee looks on concerned as the crowd boos. Kross picks Dijakovic back up, making him face Lee. Kross asks Lee if he’s watching. Kross aggressively applies the Kross Jacket submission, forcing Lee to watch. Dijakovic tries to hang on but he starts fading and eventually goes out for the finish.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the bell, Lee immediately rolls into the ring and checks on Dijakovic. Kross takes a few steps back and stares at Lee. Kross has his arm raised by the referee as the music starts up and the boos continue. We go to replays. Scarlett joins Kross at ringside now and she looks on laughing. Kross just stares at the ring as Lee and several referees check on Dijakovic, then call for help from the back. NXT goes off the air with a satisfied Kross looking on.

