WWE NXT Results 7/22/25

713 Music Hall

Houston, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Culling vs. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Sol Ruca, Zaria In A 8-Person Tag Team Match

Pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Bodyshot Exchange. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Walker. Vance with a Pop Up HeadButt. Vance tags in Spears. Spears stomps on Walker’s face. Spears tags in Vance. Vance with a gut punch. Vance slams Walker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance uppercuts Walker. Walker decks Vance with a back elbow smash. Vance punches Walker in the ribs. Vance with a straight right hand. Vance tags in Spears. Spears with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Spears talks smack to Ledger. Walker blocks a boot from Spears. Walker slams Spears head on the top turnbuckle pad. Walker tags in Ledger. Walker with a corner clothesline. Walker with a Running Bulldog. Ledger follows that with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Ledger whips Spears across the ring. Spears kicks Ledger in the chest. Zaria and Paxley are tagged in. Paxley with The Lou Thez Press. Paxley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Zaria nails Paxley with The Pump Kick. Ruca drops Dame with The Flying X-Factor. Zaria catches Paxley in mid-air.

Zaria goes for The Press Slam, but Paxley lands back on her feet. Spears and Ledger are tagged in. Ledger cartwheels around Spears. Ledger clotheslines Spears. Ledger tags in Walker. Ledger punches Vance. Hank & Tank goes for The Sandwich, but Vance gets in the way. That led us to another massive brawl. The referee is losing control of this match. Quadruple Bodyslams. Vance gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. The Culling regroups on the outside. The Culling regains control of the match during the commercial break. Vance whips Ledger across the ring. Ledger with a back elbow smash. Haymaker Exchange. Vance HeadButts Ledger. Vance goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Ledger ducks out of the way. Vance tags in Spears. Walker prevents Ledger from hitting the turnbuckles. Ledger with a Running Lariat. Vance knocks Walker off the ring apron. Ledger drops Vance with The Flapjack. Ruca and Paxley are tagged in.

Ruca with two diving back elbow smashes. Ruca sweeps out the legs of Paxley. Ruca rocks Dame with a forearm smash. Ruca SuperKicks Paxley. Ruca with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Ruca tags in Zaria. Zaria levels Paxley with The Body Avalanche. Assisted Shotgun Dropkick. ZaRuca hits The Keg Stand for a two count. Zaria HeadButts Dame. Paxley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ledger ducks a clothesline from Vance. Ledger with The Flying HeadButt. Ledger with a Flapjack into Vance. Spears with Two SuperKicks. Walker responds with a Lariat. Dame drops Walker with The CodeBreaker. Dame with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Ruca returns the favor by taking out Vance with one of her own. Paxley blocks The Spear. Zaria gets distracted by Spears. Zaria nails Spears with The F5. Paxley rolls Zaria over for a two count. Zaria dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Zaria Spears Paxley. Ruca sends Dame crashing into the steel ring steps. Spears gives Paxley her doll. The lights go out in the building. DarkState appeared in the crowd. Paxley rolls Zaria over to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Culling via Pinfall

– We got a video recap of Jacy Jayne capturing the TNA Knockouts Championship at TNA Slammiversary.

Jacy Jayne Segment

STILL TO COME

– Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair w/The No Quarter Catch Crew

– The Undertaker & Trick Williams Segment

– Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

– Oba Femi (c) vs. Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode 474 of The Hoots Podcast