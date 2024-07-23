WWE NXT Results 7/23/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Trick Williams, Cedric Alexander, Ashante THEE Adonis Segment

Trick Williams: Hey, yo, cut the music. NXT, let’s talk about it. Since losing my championship, a few weeks ago, I haven’t been the same. I feel like I lost a piece of myself. So much so, I had to go talk to some OG’s, some guys who I really trust back in the locker room, and it all lead to one thing. Ethan Page, you’re going to see me again. And I’m not going to stop till I get that title back, believe that dog.

Cedric Alexander: Trick, look, I didn’t want to do this in front of the whole world. But the advice you’re looking for, the advice you asked me for, it’s coming from a good place, I need you to understand that, okay?

Trick Williams: Hey, Cedric, I already told you, I appreciate you, dog, but my mind is made up. I’m not stopping until I get my title back.

Cedric Alexander: Trick, I hear you, but as someone who’s won championships in WWE, I know exactly what you’re going through, alright. I’m trying to keep you from making a mistake and being blinded by your passion.

Trick Williams: Blinded? I’ve never been blinded, dog.

Ashante THEE Adonis: Hey, hey, cut the music. Cedric, I told you, he’s not trying to hear you, dog.

Trick Williams: Ashante, I don’t even know why you’re here. Look, if you came to NXT to stir, we don’t need that, dog, you might as well find your way back to SmackDown.

Ashante THEE Adonis: Okay. Boy, nobody no cook, I’m just here to pick up the ball that you dropped.

Trick Williams: Ashante, I’ve never dropped the ball. I don’t care if you had a whole group, they still couldn’t help you get the ball off the ground in the first place. Hold on, Hit Row.

Cedric Alexander: See, right there, that is what I’m talking about, Trick. You’re letting your emotions dictate your actions. How is that going get you back to the NXT Title? Ashante, go to the back, let me handle this my way. We don’t need to do this right now.

Ashante THEE Adonis: Cedric, listen, no matter how much wisdom you give this dude, it’s not going to click. He doesn’t understand that, right now, in this ring, he’s in third place.

Trick Williams: Listen, dog, I’ve never been in third place in my whole life. Listen to the people, I’m gold. Trick Williams has always been gold. And I’m not going to stop until I get that NXT gold back.

Cedric Alexander: Hold up, the NXT Universe is kind of loud right now, but it sounded like you said you’re better than me. That’s what I think what I heard. I’ve been trying to be respectful and give you advice, but all you’ve been doing is disrespecting me back, Trick. So, you know what, let’s do it, tonight. You’re mistaking my kindness for weakness. And I’m going to show you the difference.

Trick Williams: Cedric, I said what I said, tonight is on.

Cedric Alexander: It’s on. Me and you, tonight.

Ashante THEE Adonis: Hey, another trick decision, another trick mistake.

Trick tees off on Adonis. Trick clotheslines Adonis over the top rope. Trick had a standoff with Alexander to close this segment.

– Earlier today, Ethan Page gets annoyed by Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe gloating about Oro Mensah pinning him last week. Page says that Dupont is not that bright. It’s okay to be embarrassed. Page says that Dupont and Igwe are not worth his time. Dupont calls Page sensitive as he walks away.

First Match: Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen In A No Disqualification Match

