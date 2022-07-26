– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with Zoey Stark coming out to a pop. Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Stark is fired up as she says it feels so good to be back in this ring, we just don’t know how good. She says she wasn’t sure if she would ever get to feel this feeling again. After tearing her muscle off the bone at Halloween Havoc, doctors told her she’d be out for a year and that was a tough pill to swallow, but she knew she could beat that timetable, and she began the day after surgery at working for her return. Fans continue to cheer Stark on. Stark talks about wondering if fans would remember, and how she lived in the trainer’s room trying to get back, and she returned 4 months early. She goes on and thanks everyone for the reaction she’s received since returning last week.

Stark brings up how she is the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Title but Toxic Attraction stands in the way, the same women who took her out and nearly ended her career. Stark says they almost took her career but she will take the title from Mandy Rose. The music interrupts and out comes Cora Jade. Jade is above the crowd on the platform now. She mocks Stark but fans boo. Stark recalls how she threw Jade’s scrawny ass to the floor last week. Jade says Stark has been back one week and she’s already sick of her. Jade whines about 19 others ganging up on her last week, and says she would be #1 contender and the one to defeat Rosa if it wasn’t for them. Stark was disgusted by what Jade did to Roxanne Perez. They have more words and Stark gets a pop for calling Jade a piece of trash. Jade goes on but she’s interrupted by Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Rose says they’re talking a big game but when it comes to this title, she only wins, and tomorrow she become the fourth-longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion in history. Rose actually has several weeks before she becomes #4. She says goodbye Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, and tomorrow… thank you Paige, but toot-a-loo to you too, honey.

Rose demands people put respect on her name. Stark has the perfect idea – Rose defend against her tonight. Fans pop. Dolin talks about how they’ve been running the show while Stark has been gone. Dolin says she will fight Stark tonight, put her back on the shelf, and her dream of winning the title will remain a dream. Stark talks trash to the heels as their music starts up.

– We go backstage to Grayson Waller, who calls the viewer an idiot. Waller says that girl isn’t following the idiot when she’s too busy following Waller. He goes on and says he’s going to embarrass Wes Lee tonight, almost as bad as the viewer embarrasses themselves by looking in the mirror. Waller laughs and walks off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tony D’Angelo is backstage with The Family, minus Santos Escobar. He recalls bleaching out Carmine’s eyes with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. He also says Elektra Lopez has proved herself, while Joaquin Wile and Cruz Del Toro have been stepping up lately, learning Tony’s ways and direction. Tony says he has a good feeling about The Family but loyalty isn’t a one-and-done, you constantly have to prove it. Tony hypes everyone up for tonight’s eight-man match against The Diamond Mine, saying they will crack some skulls. He goes on and sends a warning to the group, saying they can keep claiming this is personal but it’s all business.

Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee

“Asshole” chants could be heard in the arena during The Family’s segment and now we see Grayson Waller wrapping up his entrance. Wes Lee is out next.

They lock up and trade holds and counters to start. Waller with some trash talking. Waller with a 2 count early on, then more trash talking. Dolin vs. Stark is confirmed for later while Lee and Waller trade more offense. Lee with a big double stomp for a pop. They both get back up and have words. Waller charges but Lee connects with arm drags, then grounds him.

They go on and run the ropes again and Waller kicks Lee out of the air with a big boot. Lee with a hurricanrana takedown and a dropkick to send Waller to the floor. Lee launches himself out but Waller slides back in, then goes back out and decks Lee with a right hand. Waller wastes some time and turns back around to Lee dropping him at ringside. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial as the referee counts.

Back from the break and Waller has taken control during the commercial. Waller with a big sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Waller talks some trash and slaps Lee around to boos, then kicks him some. Lee has had enough of the trash talking now. He unloads on Waller as fans cheer him on. Waller goes to the apron and drops Lee over the top rope, then looks to walk away. Lee runs the ropes and nails a big dive on Waller at ringside. Lee brings it back in and goes to the top but Waller shoves him off. Lee lands hard at ringside.

Lee gets up at ringside when a hooded man hits him from behind with boxing gloves, knocking him right out while the referee was distracted. Lee somehow gets back in at the 9 count. Waller is fired up. He slides out, then rolls back into the ring, and drops Lee with the Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller stands tall and mocks Lee as the music hits. We go to replays. The hooded man is now standing tall over Lee in the ring now and it’s Trick Williams.

– McKenzie is backstage with The Schism now. She refers to Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid as The Dyad but Joe Gacy tells her to use their actual names, Rip and Jagger. McKenzie asks about last week’s reveal. Rip says their past had cast a shadow on their souls but now they have stepped into the light and they can see, they can reach potential they never knew existed. Jagger says they have crossed over into a world of acceptance and inclusion, where they can truly be recognized. McKenzie says it looks like Gacy is improving Rip and Jagger’s lives for the better, but she asks why Gacy has interest in Cameron Grimes. Gacy says he can see the pain on Grimes’ face, it’s not about the loss of titles, it’s about the cold loneliness of a lost father figure. Gacy can be that figure in Grimes’ life, all he needs to do is open his heart and stand under The Schism. Gacy says their message for Cam and everyone else will continue next week. He thanks McKenzie for her time and says he appreciates it, staring at her like a maniac.

Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

We go back to the ring and out comes Apollo Crews to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today, with Arianna Grace showing some of the other women how Indi Hartwell eliminated her during last week’s Battle Royal. Grace says all she wanted to do was wave to a few of her fans in the crowd, but Indi booted her off the apron and then mocked her. Indi interrupts and Grace insults her. Indi says there are no time outs in a Battle Royal and if the roles were reversed, Grace would do the same. Grace says she’s a former beauty queen and would never, how dare Indi say that about her. Indi taunts Grace again and walks off. Grace apologizes to the other women about having to be around such negativity. We go back to the ring and Xyon Quinn is wrapping up his entrance as Crews looks on. The bell hits and Crews immediately dropkicks Quinn, then unloads with strikes.

Crews keeps control, then counters a slam attempt and slams Quinn. Crews with more offense coming in from the apron for a 2 count. Quinn suddenly clubs Crews with a forearm to the back of the head, then stomps away. Quinn drops Crews again, then kips-up for boos from the crowd. Quinn chokes Crews on the middle rope now as the referee warns him.

Quinn keeps control and grounds Crews in the middle of the ring as fans rally for Crews. Crews tries to fight back and turn it around but Quinn drives him down and plays to the crowd. Crews begins to mount offense now as fans cheer him on. Crews with a flying clothesline and a kip-up for a pop.

Crews with a running splash into the corner, then a suplex for a close 2 count. They go on and both land hard at the same time off a move. Quinn with a DVD for another close 2 count. Quinn charges for the X Factor but Crews meets him with a kick. Crews unloads and nails a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Crews poses in the corner while we see Quinn down trying to recover at ringside.

– Toxic Attraction is backstage with McKenzie, who mentions Zoey Stark will get her NXT Women’s Title shot in three weeks. Mandy Rose says that match has been canceled because Gigi Dolin will re-injure Stark tonight, preventing her from getting a NXT Women’s Title shot. Sarray interrupts, the school girl version. Sarray says she wasn’t in last week’s Battle Royal because she was in the UK, but she wants a shot at the title. Jacy Jayne taunts her and says she has no chance. Rose interrupts and says Sarray can go back and forth from the UK and the US but she hasn’t forgot what Sarray did in trying to rearrange her face. Rose doesn’t care which version of Sarray shows up next week. Toxic Attraction walks off.

Gigi Dolin vs. Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – Gigi Dolin with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. They pose on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package with Solo Sikoa. He cuts a promo on Von Wagner and we see footage of their recent brawl. Solo says they will face off in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week. We go back to the ring and out comes Zoey Stark. Despite what Rose told McKenzie backstage, Vic confirms Stark vs. Rose in three weeks. The bell rings and they go at it. Stark with some offense and a big uppercut in the corner.

Dolin and Rose distract Stark, allowing Dolin to attack from behind and take over. They trade knee strikes and Stark runs into an elbow. Fans do dueling chants as they trade more offense. Dolin with a back suplex for a 2 count. Dolin with a surfboard submission now.

More back and forth now. Stark mounts offense with clotheslines and more for a 2 count. Dolin with kicks now. Dolin runs into a superkick. Stark flips Dolin over and sends her face-first into her knee. Stark covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

– After the match, Stark stands tall as the music hits but Jacy Jayne rushes the ring. Stark superkicks Jayne and then stops Rose from trying to attack, but Rose retreats before Stark can get her. Stark stands tall as fans cheer her on, yelling out at Toxic Attraction. Cora Jade rushes in from behind and breaks a kendo stick over Stark’s back. Jade unloads on Stark while she’s down until the music hits and out comes Roxanne Perez to a big pop. Fans chant for Perez as she rushes the ring to make the save, sending Jade retreating.

– We see JD McDonagh arrive in the parking lot. Security asks him if he wants to use his parking space tonight. JD says no and pulls out a ticket, then says he’s a paying member of the public tonight. JD enters the building as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video of Wendy Choo asleep in her bed, having a nightmare about Tiffany Stratton. Choo then smiles in her sleep when recalling how she saved herself in the Battle Royal last week, but the nightmare continues when she recalls Stratton hitting her with the cup. The alarm clock goes off and Choo gets out of bed. She appears to be hurting and her cup is empty. Choo says she woke up in the wrong side of bed, all because of Tiffany. She faces the camera and tells Stratton to beware because next week it will not be a pretty picture and it will be lights out for Stratton.

– We go back to the arena and JD McDonagh is sitting in the crowd. He introduces himself and says he’s The Irish Ace. He came out here so he could formally introduce himself, which he didn’t get the chance to do at Great American Bash after attacking NXT Champion Bron Breakker, or last week after smashing Cameron Grimes. JD says he thought he’d say hello to some members of the NXT Universe tonight. He gets up and walks through the crowd. JD stops at one guy and ridicules him for eating popcorn, warning him about how many Americans die due to popcorn each year. JD approaches the NXT timekeeper next and picks up the hammer to the bell. JD intimidates the guy about possibly hurting his hand with the hammer, warning him to swing carefully. JD points to Alicia Taylor next and simply says she has a fabulous voice.

JD approaches Wade Barrett next and says there’s no need to introduce, he’s been a big fan of Wade, but it looks like years of bare-knuckle boxing have taken a toll… not on your face but your hands. JD babbles some about Vic’s hand and calcium deposits, then says it was nice to meet him. JD walks to Vic Joseph next, telling him not to get up. JD heard what Vic said about JD’s family last week, and he didn’t like it. JD bets Vic had weak bones as a kid, and bets he can break Vic’s collarbone with his hands… but he won’t. He tells Vic to keep up the good work. JD enters the ring and says there’s one more person to properly introduce himself to. He calls out the NXT Champion and says it’s time for him to meet The Irish Ace.

The music hits and out comes Breakker barking with the crowd. Bron says NXT Heatwave will be in three weeks, and JD is going to get real acclimated with Breakker, and he’s not going to like it. Bron is in JD’s face now. He says next week we will make the match official. JD responds with a headbutt to the face. Bron comes right back up and drops JD with a headbutt of his own. Bron rips off his shirt and looks down at JD on the mat. JD sits up and smiles, showing off a bloody smile. He and Bron stare at each other as Bron’s music hits.

– Thea Hail and Bodhi Hayward are backstage complaining to Andre Chase about last week’s run-in with Giovanni Vinci. Chase is furious and Hail wants a piece of Vinci also. Chase tells her not to worry because he will take care of Vinci tonight. Nathan Frazer appears and he’s all smiles with the Chase U crew. Frazer says he’s returned from injury now. Frazer says he’s real excited to see Chase face Vinci tonight, but he wonders if he could be the honorary Chase U flag bearer? Chase says that’s a fantastic idea from Frazer. Chase gets hyped up and says he will give Vinci an Andre Chase University-sized ass whooping tonight. They all chant “Chase U!” now to end the segment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new comic-themed vignette that looks back at last week’s debut by Axiom. He is who he needs to be, he is Axiom.

– McKenzie is backstage with Roxanne Perez now, who is pacing with her NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles belt. She says Cora Jade can throw away their friendship and twist her words all she wants, but she will not stand for throwing a title belt in the trash. Perez goes on and says the title deserves respect, not to be thrown in the garbage, and luckily someone else agrees with her… WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze comes walking in with a trash can. She says Perez can do the honors of pulling out Jade’s title belt from the trash can. Perez says these titles should be held by two people who care. She hands Blayze the title belt from the trash can. Blayze says it took too long to crown a new champion when she trashed her belt years ago, but it won’t take that long now because there will be a Fatal 4 Way next week, and the winning team will be the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Perez and Blayze walk off.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Andre Chase

We go back to the ring and out comes Giovanni Vinci. Andre Chase is already in the ring warming up, while Thea Hail and Bodhi Hayward stand at ringside, Bodhi with the Chase U flag in the air. Vinci shows Chase up to start the match. Chase grounds Vinci by his arm now. Vinci fights back but it’s countered a few times.

More back and forth offense between the two now. Vinci kicks Chase in the gut and rocks him with an uppercut. Chase cuts Vinci off again but Vinci levels him. Vinci goes on and dropkicks Chase in the middle of the ring. Chase comes back with a dropkick of his own.

Vinci ends up grabbing the Chase U flag from Bodhi, and snapping it over his knee. Vinci tosses the flag to the floor as fans boo. Vince keeps fighting but Chase is fired up now over the flag as he launches Vinci shoulder-first into the ring, sending him out to the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Vinci is in control. Chase fights out of a hold and nails a stiff kick. Vinci sends Chase to the floor, then sends him back with a running baseball slide to the floor. They return to the ring and go at it now. Chase with a big series of offense. Chase with strikes and an inverted Atomic Drop, then a Russian leg sweep. Chase drops Vinci again as Hail and Bodhi cheer him on. Chase keeps Vinci down while fans spell out C-H-A-S-E-U with him.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now after more offense from Chase. Vinci fights back but Chase nails a knee strike. Chase leaps off the second rope but Vinci catches him with a Brainbuster for another close 2 count. Vinci hows some frustration now. They trade more offense and Chase nails a big double underhook sitdown powerbomb but Vinci still kicks out.

Chase and his students can’t believe it, and the same goes for Nathan Frazer in the crowd. Fans chant “this is awesome!” again as Vinci and Chase go at it. Vinci blocks a Flatliner and works Chase over some more. Vinci counters and hits a big powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci

– After the match, Vinci stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Vinci poses but suddenly starts stomping on Chase to keep him down. Frazer rushes the ring to make the save, sending Vinci out of the ring in a retreat.

– We see The Diamond Mine backstage warming up for the main event. Roderick Strong says this Tony D’Angelo stuff has kind of been good for the group because they’re all thinking collectively, focused, and ready. Julius Creed speaks now and leads the speech, implying that he is more of a leader than Strong it seems. They’re all hungry and all ready for tonight. Julius says if they get injured tonight, push through it, dig deep for the man next to you. Julius says Tony D might’ve knocked them down, but now they’re getting back up to kick their bitch asses. Julius goes on and says pressure makes diamonds but tonight it breaks bones. They do one last huddle and get hyped up for the match.

Indi Hartwell vs. Arianna Grace

We go back to the ring and out comes Indi Hartwell. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz Face-Timing each other, and they’re excited for next week’s Fatal 4 Way for the titles. Feroz says she will be back tomorrow. Sanga walks in and hypes them up, saying he’s been watching this and they are ready. Sanga goes on and says next week they will become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. McKenzie is backstage with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance now. They aren’t happy with the blatant disrespect, and Kayden says they were so pissed to see the title they’ve chased in the trash can. She says Roxanne Perez doesn’t deserve to be a champion, and the titles deserve respect. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley enter and they have some words. Chance and Carter say they aren’t even a real tag team but Nile says watch as they work like a real team next week and win the titles, just like The Diamond Mine will win tonight. Elektra Lopez enters and has words with Nile and Paxley over tonight’s main event. A brawl breaks out and officials rush in to try and restore order. We go back to the ring and out comes Arianna Grace as Indi looks on. They lock up and fans chant for Indi as Arianna works on the arm.

Indi controls Grace by her arm off the counter. Fans do dueling chants as they show each other up. Indi shoves Grace and drops her with a side slam. Grace dodges out of the corner and drops Indi on her back. Grace works Indi over now, slamming her face into the turnbuckles. Grace drops Indi for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Grace grounds Indi with a knee to the back now as fans begin to rally. Grace keeps control and launches Indi back-first into the turnbuckles. Grace takes Indi from corner to corner now. Indi explodes out of a corner with a clothesline as fans begin rallying for her again. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Indi with clotheslines and a slam for a 2 count.

Indi misses a running big boot in the corner and Arianna pins her with her feet on the ropes for leverage but the referee catches her. Arianna pleads with the referee, then turns around to a big shot to the face by Indi. Indi covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

– After the match, Indi stands tall and makes her exit as Arianna looks on.

– Vic says Mr. Stone and Von Wagner have requested some time to speak tonight. Vic asks if they can hear him. The camera cuts to Stone and Wagner backstage. Stone says he can hear Vic and says they heard Solo Sikoa’s challenge for a Falls Count Anywhere match next week. Stone says Von has no remorse and they are doing Solo a favor… he says Von already took Solo out in the street last week, so they are declining the challenge. Von interrupts and asks Stone what the hell he’s doing. Stone says Von has to hear him out, Von already ran Sofia Cromwell off… Von interrupts and says good for her if she wants to go and be a model, he doesn’t give a shit. This is a reference to Sofia becoming Maxxine Dupri of Maximum Male Models on SmackDown. Von addresses Solo and says he’s the street champ after last week, and if Solo wants his crown back, come and get it next week.

The Family vs. The Diamond Mine

We go back to the ring for tonight’s eight-man main event as out first comes The Family – Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new vignette from business major Kiana James. She’s done extensive research on the NXT women’s division, trying to find out what is wrong with the division. She does a slideshow presentation on Nikkita Lyons, going back to her parents being in the entertainment industry, her vocabulary, her behavior, and the lack of clothing she wears. She continues to insult Lyons and says she doesn’t represent what a woman should be. James will continue to look into Lyons and will report back with her findings. We get a vignette for Alba Fyre now. Lash Legend interrupts and says she’s tired of still hearing about Fyre, who knows she can’t hang with Lash. They both issue warnings ahead of next week’s match. The Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will open next week, while JD McDonagh and Bron Breakker will have a NXT Heatwave Summit. Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner in the Falls Count Anywhere match is also confirmed. We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong, Damon Kemp, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers – Brutus Creed and Julius Creed.

The two teams meet in the middle of the ring and they have words. Strong starts off with Tony D and they trade holds. Strong takes it to the corner and Tony tags out. Stacks and Strong go at it now. Strong with a dropkick. Julius tags in and unloads on Stacks, launching him across the ring after knee strikes.

Julius with a big clothesline now. Stacks turns it around and shoves Julius into the corner. Tony tags in and unloads, mounting Julius with right hands on the mat. Julius fights back and drops Tony, then hits a big corner clothesline. Tony puts the brakes on and retreats to the floor, then runs back in as Julius chases.

The two teams meet in the middle of the ring again and have words. They start brawling and it comes down to Tony and Julius. Julius goes for the ankle lock but the other Family members pull The Don to the floor to safety. Brutus comes over and leaps out to the floor, taking The Family down with a Brutus Ball as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Brutus lifts Wilde in the air and slams him for a big pop. Kemp tags in and runs wild on Wilde now. Kemp slams Wilde and catches him in a big tilt-a-whirl slam, then a jumping elbow drop. Kemp clotheslines Wilde to the floor. Cruz rushes in but Kemp goes to work. Kemp prepares for a slam but Wilde takes his knee out from behind. Wilde keeps Kemp down now, focusing on his hurt knee.

Tony D tags back in and focuses on Kemp’s knee. Tony turns Kemp upside down in the corner and unloads with kicks. Wilde tags in and unloads with kicks while Kemp is upside down, then Cruz does the same, then Tony again. Tony taunts The Diamond Mine, allowing Stacks to get a cheap shot in on Kemp while the referee is distracted. Tony works on Kemp in the corner, then tags in Stacks to take over for a knee drop and a 2 count. Stacks kicks the hurt knee and applies a single-leg Crab now.

Kemp fights free and dodges an elbow drop. Kemp drops Stacks over the top rope, then launches in from the apron with a Spear. Cruz tags in and stomps on Kemp to prevent a tag. Cruz with a big strike to the back, then he dropkicks Brutus off the apron. Kemp sends Cruz to the floor and starts crawling for a tag. Stacks and Julius tag in at the same time. Julius runs wild and drops Stacks on his head. Creed drops his straps and challenges the others to come in.

Cruz comes off the top but Julius takes him out. Wilde is on the top now but Julius leaps up with him and slams him to the mat. Julius with a German suplex to Tony now. Tony resists but Julius launches him on his head again. Fans chant “this is awesome!” while Julius continues the quick offense. Julius counters Tony and drops him into the ankle lock. Stacks flies in and breaks the hold up. Brutus launches Stacks with a big punch. Cruz and Wilde double team Brutus but then Kemp takes them out. Cruz springboards in and takes out Kemp.

The chaos picks up now as Strong hits a jumping knee to take him Cruz out, then Julius follows up with a sliding forearm. Strong and Julius with more double team offense to Wilde. The chaos continues and Stacks takes out Strong. Tony follows up with the Fisherman’s Buster to Julius in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

– After the match, The Family stands tall as the music hits.

– The camera quickly cuts to the back parking lot and we see WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze leaving with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. A camera man asks Blayze who she thinks will win the Fatal 4 Way next week. She says the teams are all excellent but she doesn’t know who will win, but the last team standing will earn the right to be called champions. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne walk up and say that’s them. They call Blayze a living legend in this business but here’s the deal – there are no other tag teams, there’s Toxic Attraction and then everybody else. They say so Blayze can just go ahead and hand them the titles right now to make them three-time champions. Blayze goes to hand them the titles but she jerks them back and says they will have to fight for them. Blayze walks off as Dolin and Jayne rant and rave. NXT 2.0 goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.