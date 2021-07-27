– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on Syfy opens up with a video package, focusing on what happened last week with Samoa Joe, NXT General Manager William Regal, and NXT Champion Karrion Kross. We’re live on a tape delay from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to a special edition of NXT on Syfy. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as the announcers hype tonight’s show and Takeover 36. Bronson Reed vs. Adam Cole is announced as tonight’s main event.

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne

We go right to the ring and out first comes Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa for tonight’s opener. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next are Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan.

Thatcher and Dunne start off, locking up and trading holds as fans do dueling chants. The back & forth continues until they break and stare each other down. Thatcher grabs Dunne’s arm and they go back to the mat, trading counters. Thatcher turns it into a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring now. More back and forth on the mat. Thatcher kicks Dunne away and tags in Ciampa while staring Dunne down.

Dunne tags in Lorcan now. Ciampa and Lorcan lock up, then trade holds as fans chant. Ciampa with a headlock. They go to the corner and break as the referee warns them. Lorcan with a big chop. Ciampa unloads with big chops of his own. Ciampa ends up knocking Lorcan out to the floor with a knee strike to the side of the head. The referee counts. Ciampa brings Lorcan back in, not worried about Dunne approaching at ringside.

Ciampa brings it back in and tags out. Thatcher works Lorcan over on the ropes and takes him down by the arm. Ciampa tags back in and controls Lorcan, while mocking Dunne. Dunne tags in and he’s not happy. They run the ropes and Dunne levels Ciampa with a big clothesline to the jaw. All four Superstars end up in the ring now as we get synchronized beatings by Ciampa and Thatcher while keeping the heels down. Lorcan and Thatcher brawl at ringside.

Ciampa tosses Dunne out and follows, joining Thatcher and Lorcan at ringside. Ciampa launches Dunne into the Plexiglas barrier as Thatcher drops Lorcan. Ciampa and Thatcher regroup at the announce table and pose together as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

