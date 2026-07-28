WWE NXT Results 7/28/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Izzi Dame w/Niko Vance vs. Lizzy Rain

– Kendal Grey & Lola Vice Segment

– Cruz Montana Segment

– Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

– The Birthright vs. OTM

– Myles Borne (c) vs. Kam Hendrix For The WWE NXT North American Championship. If Myles Wins, The No Quarter Catch Crew Will Battle The Vanity Project For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Checkout Episode 19 of The SUR Files