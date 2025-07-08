WWE NXT Results 7/8/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

– Charlie Dempsey w/Wren Sinclair vs. Tavion Heights

– AVA Announcement

– Hank & Tank (c) vs. The Culling For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project In A Gauntlet Match

– Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe, Jacy Jayne Segment

– Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The High Ryze w/Wes Lee

