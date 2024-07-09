WWE NXT Results 7/9/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Je’Von Evans Segment

Ethan Page: And new! Six weeks, that’s all it took Ethan Page to absolutely takeover this entire brand. And for me to be able to accomplish something so miraculous, in such a short amount of time, well, it would take determination, adaptability, being a world class athlete, but more importantly, a giant, freaking ego. Guys, guys, guys, you should’ve seen all of your faces at the end of Heatwave. It was absolutely priceless. And I hope everybody at home can understand that everybody in this room hates Ethan Page, this stupid ass cameraman probably hates Ethan Page, but for sure, the entire locker room hates Ethan Page. And that’s exactly why I have these security guards out here with me, tonight, so I can make sure any overzealous, degenerates don’t come after me or my title, because Ethan Page doesn’t have time for little old delinquents to come out here and cause any problems. This is incredible. Hey, the champ thanks you all for getting rid of the trash. I also want to send a very special thank you to our general manager, AVA.

AVA, thank you so much for banning Oro Mensah from Heatwave, so that I can make sure he doesn’t ruin another very important opportunity for Ethan Page, because that’s what Sunday at Heatwave was. It was an incredible opportunity to come home to Toronto, Canada and main event. And not just any main event, no, no, no, arguably one of the greatest main events in NXT history, and I got to walk out the champion. And I want to make a promise to everyone here tonight. As your NXT Champion, I promise, with every ounce of me, that I’ll make sure that none of these outsiders come to NXT, and ruin what we have, because what we have in NXT is so very special. And honestly, if you guys don’t mind indulging me and joining me, because you guys have a saying around here, right? What’s that saying? Is that saying, We Are NXT? Wrong, I am NXT. And the Whoop That Era is officially done, because now we have entered the era of EGO.

Trick Williams: Hey, yo, cut the music, cut the music, because I’m not really in the mood for none of this. Page, you got the dub at Heatwave, I’m not going to make any excuses about it. But I’m going to get even, best believe I’m going to get even. And the only way I can get even is getting my rematch. And, Page, I want my rematch, tonight.

Ethan Page: Trick, Trick, I understand you’re very emotional, you have every right to be. Hell, honestly, I’m very happy you that decided to come out here and potentially ruin my celebration, because I wanted to thank you, face to face, for that trick shot, because I guess you could say that I fell into the NXT Title. But I knew this was going to happen. I knew you were going to come out here and demand a rematch for my title. But listen, pal, you’re not the guy around here anymore, I am. And this title on my shoulder, yeah, it proves that. So, as far as your title rematch request goes. Denied.

Shawn Spears: Ethan, Ethan, I think you owe me a giant thank you, because if my view wasn’t obstructed, when I pulled Trick out of the ring, you wouldn’t be standing there, NXT Champion.

Ethan Page: Okay, Shawn, thank you, but frankly, I would’ve won the match, anyways.

Shawn Spears: You’re welcome. And you, Trick, you’ve been running your mouth about me for quite some time now. Who’s the goofy ass now, huh? He lost the NXT Championship without even getting pinned. That is got to suck, but I tried to help you. I tried to offer my wisdom as to what could happen at Heatwave, but you didn’t listen. And now you’re out here crying for a rematch. Tricky, I can’t let that happen. The way I see it, Trick Williams goes back to the back of the line.

Je’Von Evans: Hey, hey, turn it off. Hey, Trick, you ain’t got to worry about this, but y’all two, y’all need to shut up, real talk. Talking about, I did this, and I did that, but if we’re talking, I knocked both y’all asses out, I pinned both of y’all, and I was almost this close from becoming the new NXT Champion, and that’s facts. So, I shot my shot, and I’m going to shoot it again. And I’m not going to wait for ugly ass Shawn Spears or Goof Ball Ethan Page, and that’s on my mother.

A pier six brawl ensues in the ring as this segment concludes.

First Match: Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace pulls Petrovic down to the mat. Grace talks smack to Petrovic. Grace sends Petrovic into the ropes. Grace drops Petrovic with a shoulder tackle. Petrovic brings Grace down to the mat. Petrovic with The Discus Lariat. Petrovic slaps Grace in the face. Petrovic applies a wrist lock. Petrovic repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Grace. Petrovic with a Back Heel Kick for a two count. Petrovic applies The Muta Lock. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx make their way down to the ringside area.

Petrovic with a knife edge chop. Grace decks Petrovic with a back elbow smash. Grace with a flying elbow smash. Grace with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Grace applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Petrovic with a JawBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Petrovic. Petrovic with a Sidekick. Grace answers with a back elbow smash. Grace with a desperation heel kick. Petrovic sweeps out the legs of Grace. Petrovic connects with The Windmill Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Fallon Henley attacks Petrovic from behind. Henley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henley tells Jayne that she’s sick and tired of these rookies.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic via Pinfall

AVA & Brooks Jensen Segment

AVA: Brooks, thank you for joining me today. As you know, recently, your actions and behaviors have been completely out of line.

Brooks Jensen: I know, I know, and I owned it, a thousand percent. And first off, I want to apologize to you and Shawn for everything. The last few months, I’ve been inside my own head, trying to figure out where I’m gonna go. And I got lost and I got out of control. I’m not here to make any excuses for my actions, I own it. I wish I could just take back everything I did instead, but I can’t do that, it’s out there.

AVA: Brooks, you know that this life, this job, it’s not easy. It’s not always championships and wins, there’s a lot of ups and downs, there’s a lot of highs and lows. But you know that you just got to keep pushing through those lows.

Brooks Jensen: Yes, mam, and I’m learning. Being a second-generation superstar, this is all I’ve ever wanted to do. And the pressure you put on yourself to succeed, I mean, you understand, right?

AVA: I completely understand the pressure that you’re talking about. But, Brooks, I’m going to be honest with you, after everything that has happened, Shawn and I, we would like to release you. But a few people. they really vouched for you. And with that stand, Shawn and I have decided to give you a second chance.

Brooks Jensen: AVA, thank you so much, you won’t regret this decision. And I have a great support system around here me, too, now.

AVA: That’s great to hear, but, Brooks, I cannot stress this enough. You are a WWE Superstar, of all the time, 24/7, and you have to carry yourself that way, okay?

Brooks Jensen: Yes, mam. This is my life, and I’m going to make an impact, I promise you. Thank you again.

AVA: Thank you, Brooks.

Second Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) w/The Family vs. Lexis King For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Eddy Thorpe is chilling in his own EDM Booth. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angelo applies a wrist lock. King kicks Angelo in the face. Strong lockup. Angelo applies a side headlock. King whips Angelo across the ring. Angelo drops King with a shoulder tackle. King drops down on the canvas. Angelo reverses out of the irish whip from King. Angelo drops down on the canvas. King walks over Angelo’s back. King poses for the crowd. Angelo with a double leg takedown. Angelo with a fireman’s carry takeover. Angelo with a deep arm-drag. Angelo applies an arm-bar. King backs Angelo into the turnbuckles. King with a gut punch. Angelo reverses out of the irish whip from King. Angelo with a Back Body Drop. Angelo with a deep arm-drag/arm-bar combination. King whips Angelo across the ring. King drops down on the canvas. King leapfrogs over Angelo. King dropkicks Angelo. Chop Exchange. King reverses out of the irish whip from Angelo. King goes for another dropkick, but Angelo holds onto the ropes. King blocks The Boston Crab. Angelo tackles King. Angelo applies The Boston Crab as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

King with a chop/haymaker combination. King talks smack to Angelo. Angelo delivers The Forget About It to score the first pinfall of this match. King throws a fit in the corner. King continues to be upset that Thorpe is playing his EDM Music during the rest periods.

THIRD ROUND

Angelo with forearm shivers. King drives his knee into the midsection of Angelo. King hammers down on the back of Angelo’s neck. King punches Angelo in the back. Angelo dumps King out of the ring. King pulls Angelo out of the ring. Angelo with a straight right hand. King sends Angelo ribs first into the steel ring steps. King drives Angelo ribs first into the ring apron. King repeatedly stomps on Angelo’s chest. King whips Angelo across the ring. King with The Kitchen Sink. King kicks Angelo in the back for a two count. King grabs the left ear of Angelo. Angelo is pissed. King kicks Angelo in the gut. King slams Angelo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. King with clubbing shoulder blocks. King goes for The Kitchen Sink, but Angelo rolls him over for a two count. Angelo launches King over the top rope. King with a shoulder block from the ring apron. King with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. King hammers elbows. King applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Mafia Punch Exchange. Angelo with The Overhead Suplex. King side steps Angelo into the turnbuckles. King delivers The Drive By. King ties things up with The Coronation.

FOURTH ROUND

King starts things off with a running dropkick. King repeatedly stomps on Angelo’s chest. King with a short-arm clothesline. Angelo responds with a big lariat. Angelo is throwing haymakers at King. Angelo with Two Side Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Angelo whips King across the ring. Angelo goes for The Back Body Drop, but King lands back on his feet. King with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. King decks Angelo with a back elbow smash. King ascends to the middle rope. King tees off on Angelo. King drops Angelo with The Diving DDT for a two count. Angelo blocks The SuperKick. Angelo goes for Forget About It, but King counters with an inside cradle for a two count. King SuperKicks Angelo. Angelo denies The Coronation. Angelo plants King with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Tony D’Angelo (2-1) via Pinfall

– Brooks Jensen viciously attacks Je’Von Evans in the backstage area. Josh Briggs gets pissed because he stuck his neck out for him. Jensen says that he was trying to make an impact. Briggs tells Jensen to get the hell out of here.

– Thea Hail tells Chase U that she’s going to get them back on the winning track after her match tonight with Izzi Dame. Ridge Holland was really pumped up about Chase U nearly stealing the entire Money In The Bank weekend. Ridge wants to make things up to Chase U, that’s why he got Thea her match with Izzi, it could be a showcase match, and it would get her one step closer to having a match with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. Ridge says that he also got Duke Hudson a shot at the North American Championship next week. Riley Osborne says that Oba Femi is going to destroy Duke. Ridge disagrees with Riley and feels like Duke will bring back singles gold to Chase U.

Third Match: Gallus w/Joe Coffey vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

Dupont and Igwe attack Gallus before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose at ringside. Dupont is throwing haymakers at Wolfgang. Dupont sends Wolfgang back first into the ringside barricade. Dupont with a flying clothesline of the steel ring steps. The bell finally rings. Dupont with forearm shivers. Coffey drives his knee into the midsection of Dupont. Dupont ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Dupont with a corkscrew uppercut. Dupont launches Coffey to the corner. Dupont with a forearm/gut punch combination. Dupont tags in Igwe. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Igwe clotheslines Wolfgang over the top rope. Igwe with heavy bodyshots. Coffey decks Igwe with a back elbow smash. Igwe ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Igwe with The Big Boot. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Igwe. Coffey dropkicks Igwe. Coffey tags in Wolfgang.

Igwe with forearm shivers. Backslide/Knee Drop Combination. Wolfgang kicks Igwe in the face. Forearm Exchange. Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Igwe. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang talks smack to Igwe. Coffey clotheslines Igwe behind the referee’s back. Wolfgang hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wolfgang bodyslams Igwe for a two count. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Igwe avoids The Stinger Splash. Igwe drops Coffey with a shoulder tackle. Igwe tags in Dupont. Dupont with a series of shoulder tackles. Dupont with two dropkicks. Dupont follows that with The Stinger Splash. Dupont with The Sidewalk Slam. Dupont with a Running Splash for a two count. Dupont tags in Igwe. Joe sends Dupont tumbling to the floor. Coffey blocks The O’Connor Roll. Coffey rocks Igwe with a forearm smash. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Gallus connects with their Running Boot/Flapjack Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gallus via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Trick Williams. Trick says that Brooks Jensen did Je’Von Evans dirty. These past 48 hours have been crazy, but it is what it is. Nothing and no one will get in his way of getting his NXT Championship back. Trick doesn’t care if he has to fight Ethan Page and Shawn Spears alone. Thinking about, it may not be the best idea, he should get a tag team partner. A graphic of Joe Hendry flashes on the monitor as Trick walks away.

Wes Lee & The Rascalz Segment

Wes Lee: Look, I’ve had a rough couple of days here. See, like, I truly went into Heatwave believing I could beat Oba Femi, and finally be reunited with my North American Championship, but y’all saw what happened. Look, Oba Femi was the better man, period, point blank. But you see, like, the match wasn’t the only thing that I put my everything to. Like, as soon as I woke up from surgery, I knew exactly what my goal was. To beat the unbeatable. You see, like, that was truly the thing that pushed me through rehab. Like, I visualized it, I imagined my arm being raised, I could feel the title in my hands, again. And I was ready to proudly raise above my head, as the king of The Wes Side. But unfortunately, that’s not how it happened. Now, look, I’ll be straight with you all, I don’t really know where to go from here. Like, I’ve been beaten before, but this was different. Now, look, I have had one hell of a run here in NXT, but I got to be honest with you all, like, I truly got to be honest with every single one of you and myself. Look, I think it’s time for me to start stepping away.

– The Rascalz, Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel from TNA made their way down to the ring.

Wes Lee: Wait, wait, wait, what are you doing here?

Zachary Wentz: What are we doing here? What are you doing here? You’re about to do something stupid. These people don’t want to see Wes Lee go. We don’t want to see Wes Lee go. Bro, we have missed you so much.

Trey Miguel: We get it, we get it. You can’t believe we’re here. I can’t believe we’re here.

Wes Lee: Look, just like all of them, I have missed you so damn much. And look, I have been watching everything, I am extremely proud of the men that you two have become.

The Rascalz: We know.

Zachary Wentz: Look, this isn’t about us, this is about you. You are the greatest North American Champion, ever.

Trey Miguel: And on top of that, the two of you, you’re the best tag team that ever step foot in this very building.

Zachary Wentz: So, this is what we came for. We are here in NXT. I think it’s time we get MSK back together. And I think it’s time The Rascalz wreck shop around here.

Wes gives his brothers a massive hug to close this segment.

– Sarah Schrieber had a backstage interview with Ethan Page and Shawn Spears. What are their mindsets heading into tonight’s tag team main event? It’s more like a handicap match at this point. Shawn Spears calls Trick Williams a loser. They’re both confident that they can work together and beat Trick once again. Shawn tells Ethan that he’ll see him out there, there’s a lost soul that needs his guidance right now.

– Next week on NXT, The Rascalz will take on Gallus In A 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see AVA chewing out Brooks Jensen in her office. Briggs says that Jensen is his responsibility until he gets his you know what together. AVA says that Brooks will have to fight Je’Von Evans next week, only if he’s medically cleared. Brooks tells Briggs that he’ll fight this battle alone. Briggs wants AVA to give him a match with Shawn Spears. He took a month away from his career, and he wants revenge. AVA tells Briggs that he can’t interfere in tonight’s main event.

Fourth Match: Thea Hail w/Chase University vs. Izzi Dame

Hail ducks a clothesline from Dame. Hail with clubbing hamstring kicks. Dame brings Hail down to the mat. Hail avoids The Elbow Drop. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dame backs Hail into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Dame teep kicks Hail out of the ring. Dame talks smack to Hail. Hail with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Hail with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Hail ducks a clothesline from Dame. Hail with a deep arm-drag. Hail applies a standing arm-bar. Dame reverses out of the irish whip from Hail. Dame dumps Hail face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Dame with a straight right hand. Dame repeatedly stomps on Hail’s chest. Dame sends Hail to the corner. Dame with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Dame applies The STF. Chase University gets distracted by Tatum Paxley.

Dame viciously attacks Paxley on the outside. Paxley side steps Dame into the steel ring post. Hail lands The Suicide Dive. Hail rolls Dame back into the ring. Hail with The Flying Crossbody Block. Hail with a diving polish hammer. Hail follows that with a Diving Reverse DDT. Hail thrust kicks the midsection of Dame. Hail with The Flipping NeckBreaker. Hail hits The Divorce Court. Hail makes Dame tap out to The Kimura Lock. After the match, Oba Femi appears on the scissor lift podium. Femi says that Ridge Holland must really like Duke Hudson because he begged AVA to give him a shot at the NXT North American Championship. Come next week, Hudson will realize that was a big mistake, and Femi is going to destroy you. Hudson says that Femi spews out the same crap. He shouldn’t be overlooking Hudson. It will be his pleasure to rip that championship away from Femi and dish out the biggest Andre Chase University sized ass whooping.

Winner: Thea Hail via Submission

Fifth Match: The Good Brothers w/Michin vs. OTM w/Jaida Parker

Luke Gallows and Bronco Nima will start things off. Gallows kicks Nima in the gut. Gallows with two uppercuts. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows whips Nima back first into the turnbuckles. Gallows with a running back elbow smash. Gallows with The Vertical Suplex. Nima side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Nima kicks Gallows in the gut. Nima with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Nima talks smack to Gallows. Gallows responds with another uppercut. Gallows with The Roundhouse Kick. Gallows repeatedly stomps on Nima’s chest. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson pump kicks the midsection of Nima. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Nima drives Anderson back first into the turnbuckles. Nima tags in Price. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Nima with a Falling Sledge. Price hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Anderson kicks Price in the face. Anderson is throwing haymakers at Price. Anderson with a blistering chop. Anderson uppercuts Price. Price ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Price with The Uranage Slam. Price with a corner clothesline. Price tags in Nima. Nima stomps on the left hand of Anderson for a two count. Nima with a straight right hand. Nima tags in Price. Price with a gut punch. Price pie faces Anderson. Anderson decks Price with a JawBreaker. Anderson with a lifting uppercut. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Price. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with two clotheslines. Gallows knocks Nima off the ring apron. Gallows with The Big Boot. Gallows sends Price to the corner. Gallows with a Leaping Hip Attack. Gallows with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Gallows levels Price with The Body Avalanche. Gallows tags in Anderson. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Gallows tees off on Nima. Michin gets into a huge brawl with Jaida Parker. All hell is breaking loose in Winter Park. Gallows uppercuts Nima. The referee tells Gallows to get out of the ring. Price reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Nima drives his knee into Anderson’s back. Price tags in Nima. Price blasts Gallows off the apron. OTM connects with The Double SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: OTM via Pinfall

STILL TO COME

– Roxanne Perez Segment

– Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

– Trick Williams & Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page & Shawn Spears

